FOIA Docs: Twice-Demoted DOJ Official Bruce Ohr Received $28,000 Bonus During Work on Sketchy Dossier…

This is a prime example of what historically sent people to the pitchforks. According to newly released FOIA documents received by Judicial Watch, twice-demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr received pay raises and a $28,000 bonus while working on the anti-Trump operation. (full pdf below)
Bruce Ohr was originally demoted in December 2017 stripping away his title of associate deputy attorney general based on what DOJ officials said were “undisclosed contacts” with FBI informant Christopher Steele. We later found out Bruce Ohr completely disclosed his contacts; so his first demotion was a complete CYA move by DOJ officials (ie. Rosenstein).
A month later, in January 2018, Bruce Ohr was demoted a second time, removing his title as head of the DOJ Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. No reason was given for the second demotion. His employment remained (as it does today) but no official word as to his title.
However, it is now discovered that Bruce Ohr received performance bonuses for the same work effort he was later demoted for:
Bruce Ohr, the Justice Department official whose connection to the opposition research firm responsible for the anti-Trump “dossier” led to his eventual demotion, was awarded a $28,000 performance bonus while the Russia probe was ongoing, according to newly released DOJ documents.
The records do not indicate why Ohr was given the bonus in November 2016, though they show he also received a $14,520 bonus a year earlier, totaling $42,520 over a two-year period. (read more)
Here are the FOIA Records:
.
When considering the institutional position of the DOJ, we are reminded of an earlier aspect that seems related to the institutional mindset.
In march 2019 NBC News penned an article about the unorthodox release of DOJ official Bruce Ohr’s transcript. Within the article NBC noted current DOJ officials responded to the congressional request for release by sending them an approved “redacted version”:
(NBC) […] The transcripts of interviews with Ohr and other witnesses before the joint committee investigation were sent to the Justice Department last December to be vetted for public release at the request of the outgoing GOP chairmen, Bob Goodlatte from the Judiciary Committee and Trey Gowdy from the Oversight Committee.
The Justice Department returned the Ohr transcript to the committee this week with redactions. But Collins said he was releasing a copy without those edits because the changes sought by the department did not relate to classified information or sensitive personal data. By releasing the transcript on the House floor, Collins would be protected under what is known as the Speech and Debate Clause from any reprimand. (read more)
Having read the Ohr transcript (also provided below), there wasn’t any national security interests, sources or methods, beyond investigative embarrassment for DOJ and FBI, simply because of the sham of it all.
What parts did the current DOJ redact, and what would have been their justification? What did the current DOJ attempt to hide? …Maybe Representative Doug Collins could provide the redacted version, so we can find out. Curiouser, and curiouser…
.
The corruption and audacity within both the FBI and DOJ seems unlimited. They truly act as if they are beyond the reach of accountability. Finding out that Bruce Ohr received performance bonuses for conduct that led to his demotion is blood boiling.
Yet, the professional political class wonder why us proles are angry?
Who says crime doesn’t pay?
LikeLiked by 5 people
It sure does if you are a Uni-Party Flunkie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully AG Barr can appoint somebody like a Durham to address INCOMPETENCE within the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do not hold your breath-Wray is still there-and will likely be there this time next year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bruce seems like a pretty sharp guy. His wife is tasked by Brennan to work for Fusion GPS. Bruce is the conduit between the FBI and Fusion/CIA/Steel and knows what is going on. But he is smart enough to CYA and not let his “lovely” wife or himself be used by Brennan, Comey, and McCabe. So Bruce sends memos and emails all over the FBI telling everyone that Steel and the dossier is sketchy. He discloses all his wifes contacts. He discloses all of his own contacts. He testifies honestly to the IG and Congress. “Hey, why should I lie, I disclosed everything in emails and memos telling everyone that Steele and the dossier is sketchy. All I did was pass the info along. And sure I told everyone that my wife worked at Fusion. Check the form I filled out. Its all there. I did not hide a damn thing” This cat played it cool. He passed on the dossier and kept a paper trail to save his own a$$. He aint going down for this!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That Bonus Pay Check Blows all of that to Kingdom Come However!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent summary, Pedro. But at the end of the day, hopefully Brucie will have been too cute by half.
LikeLike
Why all that “excessive” extra effort just screeches “FRAUD” doesn’t it……….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bruce knew the Steele Dossier was sketchy because his wife helped Steele make it up.
LikeLike
Incompetence or a calculated, willful perversion of justice?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Door #2, please.
WILLFUL!!!
Definition of Willful.
Noun.
An intentional or deliberate act carried out by an individual as a way to complete an objective.
What is a Willful Act? …
You might ask….
A willful act is an act that a person commits deliberately. In other words, there is no doubt that he knew what he was doing when he engaged in that behavior.
https://legaldictionary.net/willful/
Stated differently…
Premeditated!!
premeditated
adjective
Characterized by fully conscious willful intent and a measure of forethought and planning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he needs to appoint a new IG and establish a TRUSTED TEAM to conduct a complete internal review of the Do”J”. He can’t do it alone.
This country NEEDS a new DoJ. Why should we be forced to live with the fact that the “Justice” dept is riddled with corruption and only slightly better than some third world, banana republic.
LikeLike
Not surprised….well, maybe by the low amount-but not surprised.
LikeLiked by 3 people
According to this Fox News article, Bruce Ohr received a $14,520 bonus during the prior year … https://www.foxnews.com/politics/doj-official-bruce-ohr-awarded-28k-bonus-amid-russia-probe-records-indicate
LikeLike
This is how it works in the swamp. Be a good little swamp weasel (public servant) and they’ll pilfer productive Americans (taxes) for a nifty bonus for their dedication to the swamp.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Public employees getting a bonus. Weird world we live in.
I’d like to see THAT payplan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My husband is a firefighter and my son is a police officer. Neither of them have EVER received any kind of “bonus” not have I heard of anyone else in a public sector job being “rewarded” with a performance bonus!
That is one of the big differences between public sector vs private enterprise. In the first, you receive a base salary, and there may be opportunities for overtime, but your salary is pretty much the same whether you are an “eager beaver” or a “lazy sloth” which generally doesn’t incentivize people to work harder because there is no monetary reward attached to it. In the private sector, your salary is often dependent on how well you do your job, so people tend to work harder because then they have the opportunity to ask for higher wages.
This definitely needs to be looked into more in-depth. Who else in Operation Crossfire got “bonuses”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the Federal pay system, bonus are allowed for members of the SES and middle level and above department managers who is responsible for a budget. . Congress sold it as a way to reward exemplary employees who they wanted to keep and not have them go to the private sector. But as in ALL things in government, it became a way to reward friends and others who kept the swamp swampy. I saw it too many times in my 20 years within the DOJ
LikeLiked by 2 people
I did not know that – I have never heard of any kind of “bonus” system in our local or state governments. This just seems like a bad policy open to lots of abuse, and if your experiences are common, it has become just that!
LikeLike
One of my sons is LEO.
Thank you for your family’s service to our community. And, thank you. Both probably lean on you. My son needs a shoulder once in a while and a set of ears too. I’m appalled at the things he subjects himself to on the job. I listen intently, advise him to keep his oath above all else, and pray for his well-being.
‘Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.’ -Matthew 5:9
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, my job is to listen, and PRAY…it’s really tough out there and both my husband and my son have seen things that they will never be able to “un-see”. And they have certainly never gotten any “bonuses” for it, which is why this story about Bruce Ohr just rankles me!!
My son has two verses tattooed onto his biceps – on his right (his “shooting” arm) is Pslams 144:1 “Blessed be the LORD, my rock, who trains my hands for war, and my fingers for battle.” and on his left (his “shield” arm) is Proverbs 31:8-9 “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly;
defend the rights of the poor and needy.”
Blessings to your son as well – it is truly a calling and not an easy road!
LikeLike
link to 5 US Code 5384 regarding SES Performance awards
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/5/5384
LikeLike
Not to mention that base salary of $187,000….
LikeLiked by 7 people
Public service?!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Public Sewer.
LikeLike
Someone had to pay for Nellie’s Ham Radio…..😎
Also …..they made a deal that they would pay him if they did not have any children…
One Chelsea is enough….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ouch. I doubt they would attempt to breed unless both were blindfolded.
LikeLike
xenosonice, living and working in the DC Swamp is expensive. So much so that supplemental income becomes a necessity if one wants to continue maintaining one’s accustomed lifestyle.
LikeLike
Still flunky pay compared to the Con gress critters, and NWO Elitists.
LikeLike
For how much longer are they going to get away with it, and for how long have they been getting away with it? Considering the chummy behavior of the Bush’s and Obama’s, plus the fact the NSA destroyed all Bush communications last year by “accident”. I’m guessing this has all gone on much longer than Obama…
LikeLiked by 4 people
For at least the past 100 years or more from what I’ve read in multiple sources, that is, autobiographies, biographies, diaries and personal journals, history books, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Really got started with the ProgreSSives in the Wilson era. Constitution gutted with 17th Amendment, and Feral Reserve Bankster Fraud.
LikeLike
Agreed. It goes back to every Republican I voted for, even those who lost. This is so depressing.
LikeLike
Wait, what? Is this true? They “accidentally” destroyed all Bush communications last year? Just like Lois Lerner “accidentally” destroyed her hard drive? Just like they are now saying they “accidentally” destroyed evidence in spy gate and Flynn’s case? At what point do WE get to try THEM for OBSTRUCTION?! If the FBI were put on trial they would be found guilty on circumstantial evidence from what I’ve just listed. How are more people not ANGRY about this?!?!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Most of us are plenty pissed. Its just that most of us do not want to suffer the consequences of (place your verb of choice here) a fellow American, let alone a Federal Employee/LEO.
Rotten, or not, we are not about to tolerate vigilantism…… YET. Stepping over that line is something that cannot be undone. An event sparking THAT behavior has not happened/been exposed…. again, YET.
Many of the ‘resistance’ are treading dangerously close, but, not quite there yet. Left to many of their own devices, they will. I can see localized instances, but, not mass extralegal ‘justice’.
LikeLike
It has only to do with wanting to see actual justice. To see those blatantly flipping the finger at us, authority, & the Rule of Law held accountable for their criminal negligence & acts.
The angry people want to see these Dept’s hold their (OUR) employees to lawful standards. And to face consequences for abusing their position to commit a crime (tampering/ destroying evidence, etc). To NOT makes those overseeing them, an accessory to those crimes.
It’s NOT like these agencies have any wiggle-room to ignore, their credibility is shot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes.
And, I can’t help but wonder how many attorneys are preparing cases for appeal(s) of those prosecuted by a dirtied up federal system. The reality of that $hit $andwich has not been discussed yet.
LikeLike
Agencies/departments hold themselves accountable?
ALL of these agencies/departments are against the Constitution.
THEY ARE ILLEGAL!!!
Their conduct is not the problem…their existence is the problem.
Basically there are only a handful of Departments that are Constitutional: State, War, Treasury, AG, and Postal General. All departments and agencies contain unelected employees (GS/SES) and use administrative law (abhorred by Framers – only supposed to be two types of law: criminal and civil).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Past article I’d posted not too long ago (I’ll try to find it), NSA was said to have (supposedly) dumped it ALL– not just the Bush stuff. 🤨
LikeLike
Found it… Here’s a screenshot of link for the article.
LikeLike
Because a lot of people don’t know, and the rest have been conditioned to just “wait and see what happens.”
LikeLike
And don’t forget, Judicial Watch confirms emails also show the FBI failed to document at least four interviews of witnesses in the Clinton email investigation.
Does anyone still have confidence in the FBI or DOJ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller is the common thread between Bush and 0bama.
EVERYTHING leads back to Mueller and the Patriot Act.
LikeLike
Water Board the lot of them to get the truth. The FBI would do it to us Proles.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Green Light the Extraordinary Rendition Program. I’m sure there’s friend(s) with some sovereign property not to far off DuPont Circle we could use. Or, the interviewee’s living room will work too. Doesn’t need to be courtproof, just high quality video to upload to the internet.
LikeLike
Sorry it s the entire fn government that works for themselves and not us. Add to that the fact that some underling contermanded DJT order to strip Brennan of his security clearance and you ‘ve got a group of people that just don t give a shlt about doing the people s business. Pitchforks will be the nicest things we use. Somebody s gonna have to pay the price now because the pressure to disband the entire government is something that s gonna grow until it explodes
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Fourth Branch of Government
The administrative state continues its work in defense of itself and against the president under whose prosecutorial discretion it ultimately serves. The goal is not just to punish Trump, but to criminalize Trumpism and, with it, anyone who would dare deign to deconstruct the administrative state.
Those who have sought to subvert and sideline the president within administrative institutions have more than crossed a red line.
But in no area has the resistance been stronger than in the Deep State––the intelligence community and law enforcement realm––which is a particularly chilling development because it is the stuff of police states and banana republics. The politicization and weaponization of bureaucracies that exist to protect American life and limb is disastrous on every level.
They are violating the consent of the governed. They are serving as a de facto check-and-balance without any such authority. They are eviscerating the last vestiges of constitutional government.
Trump represented a potential regime change––closer to what the Founders envisioned––and the regime in power is doing everything it can to thwart him.
https://thefederalist.com/2019/02/05/bureaucracy-wars-americans-control-government/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who, in private industry, other than CEO’s and CFO’s get these kind of bonuses?
Hell, I supported myself and two kids, on an annual income of what this guy got as a “bonus”!
And, if he had any student loans outstanding, when he entered ‘government service’, after 10 years his loans were ‘forgiven’.
And they actually WONDER why our blood is boiling, and we’re reaching for pitchforks and shovels, with our hsnd itching to grab up our prescious metals?
Makes me want to burn it down,…to the ground,….and salt the earth,…and then plow it under.
And, I keep thinking how THIS guy, and Rod Rosenstien were in charge of drug interdiction, for years prior.
How many deaths, are on their heads,….
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…Who, in private industry, other than CEO’s and CFO’s get these kind of bonuses?
Hell, I supported myself and two kids, on an annual income of what this guy got as a “bonus”!…”
Actually you are doing pretty good….I collect SS & in 2016 as well as 2017 I got a ZERO COLA increase. In 2018 I got a $10 increase that was quickly eaten up by a $10 increase in Medicare Part B. AND IN 2019 I GOT (or will get) A WOPPING $ 360 increase for the entire year….that is IF I don’t die prior to year end…LOL
LikeLike
I WAS making 24,000/year, supporting 2 kids. Now am on SS myself, and your probably getting more than me, LOL.
ITs not how much you make, (income) its how much you spend (outgo).
LikeLike
And, you get to pay taxes on it too!
LikeLike
Remember when little Timmy Geitner was placed as head of the Treasury Dept. and owed thousand$ in back taxes. None of theis surprises me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup. We need what I would call a “major reset”, not sure HOW, but it seems inevitable.
Everything seems to be inexhorably moving to that point.
LikeLike
Everyone fears it, no one really wants it, but the only to reset this swamp is martial law. The swamp has so many heads across the entire government they will continue to protect each other. The courts up to the very top man. Look how decisions in the USSC are swayed by the absent Ginsberg (dead for all we know) and proven that her supposed comments are past recorded statements edited. Whoever is influencing Supreme Court decisions it is not the deathbed or dead Ginsberg. it definitely is not someone appointed by a president and approved by Senate. Yet no one is talking about it. Neon Revolt did an examination of the audio, apparently whoever edited the audio to perpetrate Ginsberg messed up the splicing.
LikeLike
Sorry guys- somehow lost some of the post while submitting.
Everyone fears it, no one really wants it, but the only to reset this swamp is martial law. The swamp has so many snake heads across the entire government they will continue to protect each other. The courts too are corrupt up to the very top man. Look how decisions in the USSC are swayed by the absent Ginsberg (dead for all we know), and its proven that her supposed comments are past recorded statements edited. Apparently justices are permitted to work from home. She’s not been in her office for over 6 months. Whoever is influencing Supreme Court decisions it is not the deathbed or dead Ginsberg.
it definitely is not someone appointed by a President and approved by Senate. Yet no one is talking about it. Neon Revolt did an examination of the audio, apparently whoever edited the audio to perpetrate Ginsberg messed up the splicing.
LikeLike
I am not sure martial law, presumably imposed by military, is the answer. History shows when you have a dictatorial ‘civilian’ government, they promote to the top, officers who obey THEIR orders.
Obama did it, so did maduro.
I PREFER something like, I THINK it was called the ‘velvet revolution’, in the baltics, ‘protesting’ Soviet Union domination, which included prohibiting singing their National anthem.
Several large events, (sports, etc.) The people began spontaneously singing, basically saying “you can’t arrest all 10,000 of us, and we are JUST singing.
Culminated in the,shutting down of a radio station and several deaths.
The people, all across the land, spontaneously STOPPED what they were doing, work, home, whatever. Walked out in the street, and began SINGING. Ended up with like, 250,000 people, ‘out for a walk’, to the capitol, singing their anthems.
CAN you imagine? The Soviets didn’t know WHAT to do! The people were saying “We’re MAD as hell, and we aren’t taking it anymore!” And “Go ahead, SHOOT us, but your gonna have to shoot ALL of us.
The Soviets withdrew.
Thats how it can build, for years, with the eeyores being absolutely right. Cold anger builds. And then, in one triggering moment, not that different from previous moments, there is a collective “THATS IT! WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH!”,…Or, as my dear old Dad used to say, ” There is some sh*t, up with which I will NOT PUT!”
I LIKE that story, minimal bloodshed (13 died at the radio station, I think. They barricaded themselves inside, and were playing patriotic songs, I believe.)
LikeLike
I got just under $13K bonus last year….the units I operate made well in excess of $250,000,000 pretax…..the products produced keeps wheels turning, wings flying, houses warm, ships underway….things like that….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am commission only. Last year, my monthly bonuses added up to 27% of my commissions. This year I am tracking 31%. Not a brag, I apologize if it comes across as such. I believe everyone should have the opportunity earn at a high level and bonus too. But, not every position in every company is a no-cap earning position. It just is what it is. My trade-off is income and job security for no-cap. I’m fine with it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congrats. Yes, some of these folks who never heard of performance bonuses in private industry must not get out much. 🙂
LikeLike
There are those who, when asked “What do you do for a living?” Start their answer with “I’m in,…..” They may recieve these kind of yearly bonuses, I have no doubt.
I worked many jobs, after my ‘stint’ as a ‘con’ (thats actually a small part of my story) many different types of work, sales, wholesale retail, manufacturing, transportation.
Never answered “I’m in,…” that I recall. Said “Carpenter” or “Paramedic” or “Salesman” or “Work at a door plant, ee make wood doors”, or “cabinet maker”.
LikeLike
We need a 28th amendment that repeals the16th & 17th amendments, requires a balanced budget, abolishes unelected/appointed federal employees, and requires that a Representative in the House can not represent more than 100K US citizens.
For a start! 🙂
LikeLike
Nothing like having your tax $$$ working for you…Er…Make that against you….
Only in American Political establishments can the public actually PAy to FK themselves…Ya goota love how them Club members have this down to a science.
And let’s not forget , in addition to those bouses….Ol’ Nellie got herself a sweet new Ham Radio….No doubt Army Surplus…LOL
LikeLike
Since President Trump took office, we have started to see just how much damage Obama and HilLIARy did to the federal government.
I guess Obama and HilLIARy were not concerned they failed at stealing the election because they were going to get rid of the President after the fact(had it been anyone else, other than President Trump, they probably would have been right). They still have agents in those various FED agencies doing their bidding. It’s got to end! At this stage, firing is not sufficient, there needs to be arrests and prosecutions with long prison sentences; not at the club FED type of facilities. JMHO
LikeLike
Take the current OIG investigation about to conclude, where 50-100 FBI employees have Leaked and / or taken Bribes.
How does letting most or all of them off – without severe consequences – stop future illegal behavior? It won’t.
But the Swamp lives on Leaks, so they’ll condone that.
Besides, Betty goes to my church; Nathan has a baby on the way, just bought a new house, and ocassionally works for the CIA on a contract basis; Margarita works with Catholic Charities sponsoring illegal immigrants; Jamal volunteered for the Elect Obama campaign and Michelle likes him; and Rebekkah leads the LGBTQLMNOP group at the local Reform synagogue attended by Horowitz and Weismann.
This is “the Swamp”. No Joe Friday, no Perry Mason.
Instead of smearing Republicans, why isn’t the intelligence community stopping the Latino slave traders?
LikeLiked by 1 person
RE: “Instead of smearing Republicans, why isn’t the intelligence community stopping the Latino slave traders?”
Because THEY ARE THE SLAVE TRADERS!!!!!!!!!
I’m serious about that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish POTUS would fire these agents who leaked and took bribes! They are the SWAMP! Maybe they are being kept around for their testimony?
LikeLike
Yep – its a good start. Burn the bastards. The rest will think twice.
LikeLike
This is an abomination to our country. Shameful. As a USA taxpayer I am very angry. Please deep clean the Department of Justice, AG Barr just as I deep clean my own home.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like with Lysol Wipes?
LikeLike
Actually gawntrail, I’m a scrub person. No wipes. No shortcuts. Deep down cleaner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“What, like with a cloth or something?” – HRC
Not a knock on your thoroughness.
LikeLike
Tell Dobbs about this (wink).
He’s the only one that will put them on the spot.
LikeLike
Nellie’s bonus, no?
Why would a Democrat like Clinton pay Fusion 100% for Nellie’s work when she could get the government to kick in, no?
LikeLike
He just got a nice bonus for doing the job with which he was tasked–as a sort of consolation for losing those nice, decorative titles. Any word as to who is currently filling those positions?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If there is ANY consolation to this absolute TRAVESTY, it is the strong possibility that the Ohrs are going to end up deep in lawyer debt following their eventual prosecution (AND CONVICTION) under Mr. Durham.
Hey Mr. & Mrs. Ohr! Your cells in GITMO are ready & waiting!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The price you accept to commit treason. $42.5 K.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Money
Ideology
Compromise
Ego
MICE. The acronym for the buckets every reason falls in offered up by those that violate oath of office/trust.
I was told years ago. If I were to steal or accept ‘payment’ of any sort, it better be enough to get gone and stay gone…… That was pre-internet. I don’t know if it can be done now considering the ‘reach’ that is now possible.
And, remember, Judas, a believer who knew the Truth, betrayed Christ for a paltry sum considering the value of Forgiveness.
LikeLike
Otherwise known as 30 pieces of silver.
LikeLike
Who authorized the bonus payments?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would have had to been signed off on by his Dept head.
LikeLike
With these govt jobs apparently just showing up is grounds for annual bonus pay.
LikeLike
James Comey , he signed em at the the same time he signed the 50 grand to Christoper Steele . it was a two fer.
LikeLike
Ha! The spin that didn’t jive, and left AG Barr with even more questions…
Rosenstein, Barr smells a rat, and your scent is all over the nest at the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good old Jeff Sessions’ DOJ operating at its maximum efficiency!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barney Fife really made a mess of it didn’t he…what a lawman.
LikeLike
Of the highest integrity!
LikeLike
What did Session do this time?
LikeLike
Crime pays and pays and then there is a machine (Mueller machine) that cleans up the floors after you are done. More sneaky business …
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-06-07/mueller-caught-another-deception-manaforts-russia-link-was-informant-us-state
LikeLike
However, what we are finding is that all the dirt was swept under the rug, and the rug is peeling back revealing the deception. All the while, all the dirty business in Ukraine with Victoria Nuland and her 5 billion ‘wasted dollars’ poured into a ‘regime change’ for Ukraine, and Jo Biden, and Hunter, and and and, and that plane MH17 that was shot down by Ukrainians, not the poor tortured Russian loyalists who are still being massacred, not the sympathetic Russians, and all those crash inspectors who refused to look at satellite proof the Russians had of the evidence, so RUSSIA could be blamed… and all these other things. Russia Russia Russia, they are under the bed. All the pieces fall neatly into place. It is all connected behind the sulphur cloud that hangs over the swamp. Rotten to the core… how lucky we all are that Putin is a patient man with a sense of humor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heika right on. God Bless President Vladimir Putin. Had Putin not had the patience of Job and known by his Orthodox faith, he was innocent in all this evil corruption, had it been Hillary instead. she would have carpet bombed the whole country.
LikeLike
Hi probably saw nellie coming out of the shower and insisted he be compensated additional hazardous duty pay. /s (or not)
LikeLike
I guess I’d want to know who else got bonuses and how this one compares to what others were given. It sounds sketchy but I would like more info before I light my torch and grab my pitchfork. I’m a middle child after all.
I can almost see a scenario where maybe higher level officials are given an extra big bonus in an election year or at the end of a presidency in the case of a term limited POTUS. The fact that this one is nearly double the previous year’s bonus, though, seems sketchy. Pay raises following a demotion, though? That’s harder to defend although I suspect that his demotion was a title and responsibility demotion and his GS ranke remained the same, so it could have been a COLA increase that they had to give because of his ‘rank’ and not his title.
But I still think someone needs to answer some questions about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SES Performance Awards can be not less the 5% nor more than 20% of salary…and yep, I’m not grabbing my pitchfork over this one either.
LikeLike
Thanks for the info- I didn’t know that!
LikeLike
Overview.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/5/5384
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Performance bonus”, would be my guess. He performed, he was compensated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The timing is suspicious and I think the questions need to be asked an answered, but like I said, there could be some ‘innocent’ explanations.
LikeLike
There are many people in America who work their fingers to the bone
to support their families, and receive $42,000 or less.
Then the federal government taxes the crap out of them so they can give
$42,000 in bonuses to assholes like Bruce Ohr for being part of an
attempted coup d’etat against our President.
Our federal government is run like a mafia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eyup , Someday I Wish I Could Just Take Big Chunk of SOMEONE ELSE’S MONEY
and Spend it Any Ol Whicha Way I Wanted To !
Pathetic .
LikeLike
Your government is the mafia and worse, at least the mafia would go to church and pray, these evil b$$$$turds in government don’t believe in our Lord.
LikeLike
Obama’s DOJ gives Ohr an SES performance award? Yeah, I’m shocked.
LikeLike
These “bonuses” were paid shortly after the time when Ohr was warning the FBI about the origin of the dossier.
These bonuses were doubtlessly hush money payments to Ohr.
Note that Andrew Weissmann worked under Ohr at the time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“This is a prime example of what historically sent people to the pitchforks.”
Unforunately, “sent” is the operative word…….these days, $28,000,000 would, and does, get past the people with the pitchforks……$28,000 is a tiny drop in the bucket.
It might be due to inflation……or simply apathy.
LikeLike
#4 Ohr gets big bonus. Must have been approved by #1 Lynch and/or #2 Yates.
LikeLike
Where’s an American Sniper when you need him?
LikeLiked by 1 person
As minor as this is in the Big Picture of things…THIS is a BIG PROBLEM in Government!
What on earth would ANY of these HIGH-PAID GOVERNMENT WORKERS be (ever), entitled to a “Bonus”???
A BONUS is associated with actual productive WORK in the REAL-WORLD in segments such as Sales (to name a few)…
Here (in this Bruce Ohr case), we have a highly-paid Government Worker, in a management position, WHO was clearly devoting most/or likely all of his “productivity” targeting a 2016 Presidential Candidate! IRONICALLY – AMONG the LEGIONS of other Government Workers doing the SAME THING as Bruce Ohr…
WHAT THE HELL is going on!!!???
LikeLike
Dear Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, and Devin Nunes
RE: Disbarment and Criminal Investigation of Attorneys Robert Mueller, Andrew Weismann, and John Doe 1-100
Dear Sirs:
Please refer Attorneys Robert Mueller, Andrew Weismann, and John Doe 1-100 for investigation and possible (likely) criminal acts and / or disbarment, immediately, based on the following facts.
1. Fraudulent misrepresentation of the General Flynn voicemail in the Andrew Weismann Report.
2. Fraudulent misrepresentation of Konstantin Kilimnik as having “ties to Russian intelligence”; when in fact he was a US informant.
3. Fraudulent misrepresentation of Mr. Mifsud as having “connections to Russia”; again, Western intelligence asset.
4. Gross Negligence, Grave Misconduct, Dereliction of Duty for building up star witness George Nader, who possessed and trafficked in child pornography. Special Counsel had his electronic devices, and did nothing to stop his illegal, vulgar, repulsive crimes.
5. Conspiracy, given the large number of potential coordinated conspirators.
In the immediate term, Weismann, Mueller, and John Doe 1-100 (18 Angry Democrats included) should be immediately suspended from the ability to practice law, until further review.
Please note that this list is not all inclusive. We are a nation of laws and justice; not chicanery, 3-Card-Monty hide-the-evidence, and Banana Republic two-track Justice.
Sincerely,
The American Public
P.S. Given the rampant dishonesty in Washington DC which appears heavily weighted towards the Democratic Party, an immediate affirmative action hiring plan to reach a GOP employment level of 40% is also highly suggested. Political diversity (based on voter registration) in employment will hopefully help reduce one-party gaming of the system. This quota system will likely mean only Republicans and Independents will be hired the next five years, given normal attrition rates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could you cc: this to Matt Gaetz? He seems to be a go-getter. Maybe he could introduce a bill called the FBI Act. (Fraudulent Bureaucrat Investigation) Something like he did with the PENCIL Act. LOL
LikeLike
If I were Ohr and that’s all I got, I’d be livid, lol.
No telling what was in the paper sack they gave him at the “Winter Solstice Party”.
LikeLike
Sounds like to me (Cue Suspicious Cat) that the Ohr bonuses were payoffs for the Dossier work. How does someone who gets demoted twice pull in a bonus like that?
LikeLike
The people who paid the bonus probably weren’t going to demote him. 🙂
LikeLike
So the place I work at isn’t the only one that rewards bad behavior?! 😒
Shutting down these add on government agencies seems to be the only option left. But will that ever happen?
LikeLike
“The corruption and audacity within both the FBI and DOJ seems unlimited. They truly act as if they are beyond the reach of accountability.”
They KNOW they are out of reach of accountability. Name one that has EVER gone to jail. If there is such a person, I’d like to research what they did to piss of their co-workers to the point where they got sent to prison for the same crimes they themselves commited.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sad to say, but you’re right. But I’m hopeful.
LikeLike
Wow Sundance how’d you get a pic of my cat 🐱 j/k
Both Ohrs should be locked up for the rest of their lives.
LikeLike
This is why this should get more attention:
https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/447255-kudos-to-rand-paul-for-seeking-to-bring-fiscal-sanity-to-washington?amp
Our socialist central government could care less how much of our money it spends….unless it’s on a wall that limits who to give it to.
LikeLike
Shows how little I know about the State.
Government agencies and departments actually, really truly, pay their staff a BONUS for work product?
OMG.
LikeLike