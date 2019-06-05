June 5th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #867

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Foreman Mike: Update – 6/3/19 – (2:18)
Tweet with video.
– Sunland Park, NM, June 3, 2019. Foreman Mike with WeBuildtheWall construction.
– As you can see, we’re down at the base of the Rio Grande, looking up to the west. You can get an actual look at the 31% grade that has been overcome in less than 10 days.
– We’re moving down to the front. If you look off to the east, we’re standing at the Rio Grande Dam with the beautiful Rio Grande River.
– Further south, look up to the white line, you’ll see the cartel members with their binoculars. They’re looking at us. We’re going at it with them every single night. We’re putting a stop to this.
– We built our wall, we’re coming across with the permission of Jayne Harkins, the International Border Water Commissioner, who we sincerely thank for stepping forward letting us put up a gate platform system to protect the Border Patrol, DHS and IBWC security personnel.
– If you come over here a little further, our crews are clearing out the ditch lines so we have free water flow. We’ll have all this corrected this afternoon.
– But people we have to talk. This is a critical, critical junction where the cartels as well as the illegals and human sex traffickers are using people. It’s terrible.
– 7 Syrians were caught here Saturday night by our people. Our people. Our people. Terrible. Terrible.
– We’re going to have this all locked up and presentable and neat and clean over the course of the next week. And everything will be fit, form and function.
– We’re installing a smaller bollard gate with zero tension to close this gap. One hand can move the gate, open and close, but very efficient. But, if you’re going to take ..(?) … It starts right here. We’re putting a stop to it. This is the end. We’re shutting it off.
Previous (June 4th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/04/june-4th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-866/comment-page-1/#comment-7078551
Foreman Mike: Evening update delayed until tomorrow morning do to pressing issues – 6/4/19 – (1:11)
Tweet with video.
Tweet with before/after aerial shots of site. – 6/4/19
Tweet with short clip showing migrants being rerouted. – 6/4/19 – (0:10)
Tweet with picture of Bollard Dedication Plaques
Edit: Wrong links. Here is the tweet.
“We Build the Wall” founder’s Purple Heart seals completed border wall – 6/4/19 – (2:42) – (OAN)
Report includes audio of Foreman Mike.
Tweet with picture of new border gate being installed.
Tweet with picture and article.
‘Makes it like my daughter didn’t die in vain’: Emotional Angel families react to private NM border wall – 6/4/19
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2019/06/04/makes-it-like-my-daughter-didnt-die-in-vain-emotional-angel-families-react-to-private-nm-border-wall-761557
Thanks so much for all the info, videos, images. Very helpful to have it all right here to see and review.
Kudos!
Finaliza construcción del primer segmento del muro privado fronterizo en Sunland Park – 6/3/19 – (Univision)
Different views of construction.
Tweet with pictures of speedway & LED lighting.
🇺🇸 — ❤️ — Praying for President Trump and Team in UK and Ireland — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟”Teach me Your way, O Lord,
And lead me in a smooth path, because of my enemies.” 🌟 —-Psalms 27:11
————-
***Praise: Potus & Flotus had another good day in UK
***Praise: Potus and Flotus has represented us very well
***Praise: Planned “massive” protestings against President Trump fizzled out, even the “Trump Balloon” got “stabbed” and deflated
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump’s trip around UK and to Ireland, land and air protection, peace
— the Brit and Irish counterparts be fair, maintain peace and respect
— Wednesday in UK–safety and peace during: visit to Portsmouth for D-Day events with the Queen, and bilat with Irish PM in Ireland
— AG Barr and Team to stay the course in draining the swamp
— shame is brought on these Rinos Senators’ heads, esp McConnel’s, who threatened to block Mex tariffs
— Dims Presidential Candidates to continue to be befuddled
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— China, Iran, and Maduro to lose their power of aggression
— for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— our American WALL –cancel all court bans of our WALL building
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen (New update today–see below in next post)
— for victims in midwest flooded areas to get back on their feet..same with hurricanes victim who still haven’t recovered.
— Red-White-Blue
————————————————–
🦅 “Our people believe in freedom and independence as a sacred birthright and cherished inheritance worth defending at any cost..” (6-4-19-Bilat Presser in UK)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————-
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
———————————————————
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday June 5, 2019—–
Dear Treepers—-I will only post the basic message here. Both Landen’s Mom and Dad have also made separate victim impact statements to the criminal but it is too long for me to post them here, but very good to read.
——————————————————————————-
Basic message:
————-
Hello everyone! Thank you doesn’t even begin to describe the gratitude for all of the prayers and support still coming in. We are all so appreciative! I wanted to give a brief update on Landen and share his Mom and Dad’s victim impact statements here. Landen is still in good spirits and is still continuing on his road to recovery, a lot of small steps on his road back home. Our family is anxiously awaiting the time when he gets to go back to a living a normal childhood.
————
Landen’s mom and dad’s victim impact statement click here, then click on update #10
https://www.gofundme.com/Landonprayers
Some good old fashioned Red White and Blue Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrckHenryCensored !
Donald Trump Retweets
Attention passengers! Welcome to the GOPe. As you work your way through the current state of America, for your own safety please make sure that any inconvenient facts and associated criticisms are stored neatly within yourself. In other words, keep your seat backs and personal opinions in the fully upright and locked position. We apologize if your dedicated GOPe Establishment U.S. Senators, U.S. House Representatives and their Pay Masters cannot respond to your every inquiry. They may merely be previously committed to representing other more lucrative interests more relevant to their own pocketbooks. And as always, have a nice day and think happy thoughts as because of the wonderful and caring and honest and dedicated GOPe establishment, you are safe and protected from any non-Globalists, pro-American opinions and all of your thinking is being done for you.
Black man in liberal Portland tells us why he is a Trump supporter
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/06/black-trump-supporters-liberalism-is-terrorism-trump-truck-triggers-portland-snowflakes/
I hope they both are in jail and the show shut down.
What a lovely pair of coconuts.
So I saw 3 things on the OAN ticker today: Barr May have the IG report, Brennan still has his security clearances and hope hicks to hand over documents subpoenaed by the gov. Only one of those things sounds good to me- I have no source other than the ticker on OANN. 🤷🏼♀️
Biden says World leaders begged him to run against Trump. No doubt they prefer someone much weaker in regard to America’s interest.
~Branco~
Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid is apparently telling Nancy Pelosi to go for it, begin the impeachment process.
I remember Sundance saying it would begin while President Trump was in the UK, or within that time frame.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/harry-reid-changes-opinion-says-pelosi-led-house-should-open-trump-impeachment-inquiry/ar-AACot6h?li=BBnb7Kz
