President Trump and First Lady Melania U.K. State Visit – Arrival Ceremony, Westminster Abbey, Royal U.S-U.K Collection…

President Trump and First Lady Melania arrived to Buckingham Palace for the official state visit reception and ceremony with HRH Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Lady Parker Bowles. (Video and pictorial below)
President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania view a special exhibition in the Picture Gallery of items of historical significance to the U.S. from the Royal Collection:
.
.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Westminster Abbey to lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior and then take a tour:
Advertisements
The queen has class. she represents the UK quite well.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And Melania is beaming with class.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Channeling Princess Diane and her love for navy blue and white. I love it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I pray she lives a very long time! (And completely bypasses her useless son in favor of Prince William, who seems like the only sane, normal one of the whole younger generation!)
LikeLiked by 4 people
The queen is a horse woman. My grand girl and I think that is very cool.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Queen has always had class and a shame she is not running England any more. Our Pres. and FLOTUS too have class and know how to be welcomed and friends of her highness. Glad to see Sarah there along with Trump’s daughter and her spouse. I don’t know but suspect going to this special room of documents, etc. is very special not only for our Pres. and FLOTUS but also for many English people. Since I am married to a German, Prince Charles nose is definitely showing the royal family came from Germany. I love how our beautiful Catholic Church became their church and we could see all the lovely work made by such great workmen centuries ago. Never had the opportunity to visit Westminster Abby unfortunately. I think the Queen truly enjoys our P & F because they listen and talk to her with respect AND humor. I hope she lives many more years.
LikeLike
Did Trump give her an iPod?
LikeLiked by 6 people
ROTFLOL!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
With his speeches and selfies. /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
A MAGA hat.
LikeLike
It’s nice to have mature adults in the White House eager to represent our country
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was so disappointed to see the Drudge Report used the least flattering picture of President Trump in an awkward stance on his cover.
LikeLike
Drudge is sludge
LikeLiked by 6 people
I have been a Drudge fan almost from the beginning when he broke the mainstream’s media’s knowing about but not reporting on Clinton’s boodling with Monica in the Oval Office. (Isikoff, prominent in the “Russion Collusion” delusion was the one sitting on the story if I remember correctly).
Over these 27 years, Drudge has become one of the most visited news sources and I suspect with that Matt Drudge has become quite wealthy. Since his site is so popular, I also suspect he has had to hire assistants, aides and my guess is what happened to Drudge is what happened to our government. Leftists keep quiet until and right after they’re hired. Then they work their way up into the organization and as they get in positions of hiring hire only other leftists. Soon there are only leftists left (no pun intended) and the organization (Wa Po, NY Times, CNN) become left wing propaganda factories only. It’s slowly happening to Fox.
I don’t know what can be done about it. It’s like conquest by replacement as is happening in Europe and America. Unless Drudge can find some non Leftists and fire the Leftists, Drudge Report is doomed to become just another left wing propaganda unit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could NOT have said it any better than that! Well said…well said.
LikeLike
Go to daily mail! Tons of pictures!
LikeLike
Melania looks regal. God bless and keep safe our FLOTUS
LikeLiked by 4 people
I like Melania’s hat, very POSH.
We so seldom see her hair up, it looks very good on her. I’m sure it’s more work, because if something comes loose it looks messy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And she pulls off the slight angle with such panache. The beautiful white hat she wore during Macron’s visit, however, just blew me away.
LikeLike
I hate to nitpick, but it is not Lady Parker Bowles. She is HRH, The Duchess of Cornwall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. titles are important. I hope not to see another reference to “Trump” with his title in the UK press (or any other) on this trip. It is absolutele being done on purpose. Brits have a clear understanding of titles.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In addition, we Americans fully expect that the title of “First Lady” is appropriately reference instead of “Mrs Melania Trump” as seen in this tweet by The Duke Of York.
Stop slighting our First Lady, Prince Andrew.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unlike Great Britain, the spouse of the President does not have a title. She may be referred to as the First Lady, but no where in our Constitution will you find that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe Lady Diana referred to her as “the Rottweiler”. I’m no fan of the “royals” but that she is considered royal offends me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Melania Trump has brought back a level of taste, elegance, and respect for true femininity that was absent from the White House during the Obama years. Just remember how Michelle Obama looked disembarking from Air Force 1 on numerous occasions. Like she just arrived in Vegas off a red eye. Awful! Furthermore, it’s infuriating how the so-called women’s fashion magazine completely ignore Melania. During the Obama years they had endless fashion homages to Michelle…who lacked any sort of decorum or class.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Put a burlap bag on melania and she is beautiful,( ahmmm trying to keep composure on that thought) while everything on moochelle looks like a feed sack. She was/is disgusting inside and out. even bag lady has better fashion sense.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Another sane voice, as Piers Morgan rips into Mayor Khan. And reads him the riot act for his risible behaviour towards the President who represents the American people, and for the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.
I never knew that Khan was Louis Farrakhan’s lawyer when he tried to visit the UK when his visa was denied.
The last line in this article is a bullseye.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7099055/The-real-big-baby-London-week-Mayor-Khan-whod-shamefully-mocking-Trump.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know why a head of state from any country would be expected to slum with the mayor of any city on an official state visit. They’re not in the same league. I wish Trump would have responded to Khan’s insult with that.
LikeLike
Maybe POTUS could send Mayor Pete to meet with Mayor Khan. They have a lot in common I’m sure. Just tell Petey not to bring his “husband”. Muslims have a way of tossing gays off rooftops.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Queen gave the President a beautifully bound first edition of Winston Churchill’s History of the Second World War.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wow! Did msm heads explode yet?
LikeLike
Maybe he could give her back a copy of David Irving’s “Churchill’s War”.
LikeLike
Should PDJT put the Queen’s gift “Winston Churchill’s History of the Second World War” in the WH cellar? I think not!
The gift should be proudly displayed in the Oval Office next to the bust of Winston Churchill. Which of course was retrieved from the WH cellar after 8 years of confinement.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
“The Queen’s official gifts to Mr Trump were a first edition of The Second World War by Winston S Churchill from 1959.
The crimson book features gold tooled decoration on the cover, spine and inner cover, an EIIR cypher in gold on the front, silk endpapers and hand-sewn headbands in colours of the US flag with all pages edged in gilt.
The monarch also gave Mr Trump a three-piece Duofold pen set – a fountain pen, rollerball pen and ball point pen with EIIR cypher – using the obsidian design, exclusively made for the Queen.
Mrs Trump was presented with a specially commissioned silver box with a handcrafted enamel lid.
Its royal blue decoration featured roses, thistles and shamrocks to represent the ceiling of the palace music room.”
This article has a spectacular gallery of photos of the visit. Unmissable.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7098297/The-Donald-landed-President-Trump-Lady-Melania-touch-London.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
I own a first edition set of Churchill’s A History of the English-Speaking Peoples.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WHAT! How gauche of the president not to give her CDs of Obama’s best speeches and an autographed photograph of the Messiah. After all, England would be at the bottom of the Channel if our Glorious One hadn’t stopped the seas from rising. A /s shouldn’t be necessary but in case there are trolls under the bridge….
LikeLike
It’s just really appalling and embarrassing the gifts that Obama bestowed upon her majesty. I wonder if how much difficulty they had in excusing that. Nobody in their right mind would ever give a gift like that to anyone!
LikeLike
TBTweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL – Hope he asked her about spying
LikeLike
Very thoughtful gifts for our POTUS and First Lady. She must be aware how he admires Churchill.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
According to the Telegraph, ‘The US President had been scheduled for a private sit down with Mrs May but this has now been taken off the agenda.
It has been suggested that he may however find the time to meet with Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage.’
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2019/06/03/donald-trumps-uk-state-visit-us-president-praises-boris-johnson/
LikeLike
May is on her way out. She has no authority, no power, no significance. She’s been a thorn in the president’s side since he became the Republican nominee. She represents Europe not Britain and he is not visiting Europe, he is visiting Great Britain. Nigel Farrage is a friend. If he has time to visit with his friend, he ought to. May, Macron, Merkel — the Three M & M’s of Europe. They are globalists and the first thing they have in common is none of the three has a child and therefore no genetic investment in the future of Europe. It can be Eurabia for all they care so long as they die with their ill gotten gains surrounding them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Puts a smile on this old rotorhead’s face.
LikeLike
Would you care to tell the assembled crowd just what the “Jesus nut” is :))))
LikeLike
Queen seems well adjusted to our magnanimous President! She is enjoying his presence! Melania is exquisite and gloriously gorgeous.
Love all the pictures in daily mail!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s what I was going to say, coda! She seems to genuinely like him.
Glad to see her having a nice time. As used as she is to all this official stuff, it has to be quite tiring.
I also notice that Melania appears to be noting the Queen’s approval of her husband.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! And she is more alert with more life than 24 dims I don’t want to know.
Beautiful site.
LikeLike
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLike
President Trump and First Lady Melania, ALWAYS a class act.
Compare and contrast to the previous squatters in the White House circa 2009-2017.
President Trump bringing Presidential BACK to the office of President and pride back to the USA.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Royal Florists are busy!
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLike
Thank You for the wonderful compilation of pictures and videos, Sundance – it is like we have a front row seat at the cinema – outstanding coverage as usual!
God Bless You!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our First Lady is gorgeous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. Fox was nauseating. I think they had all TRUMP haters on their program throughout this beautiful sight. It was disgusting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
John Roberts is a straight- up Fake News con-man. What an embarrassment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith with some male TRUMP hater and the witch DIM Big Mouth Byatch Mary Anne Marsh, a nasty TRUMP hater.
Truth of the matter is they know nothing about anything. They all should just SHUT UP ABOUT POLITICS!
LikeLike
First Lady Melania always, always knows what to wear, say and do! What an exquisite ensemble 🙂 To me this brings to mind “My Fair Lady”.
LikeLike
Melania looks magnificently appropriate, as well as stunningly beautiful.
Camilla looks halfway decent, and I see that Melania was careful not to ‘clash’ with her look, or to overshadow her in the level of “dressiness”.
I may be reading into it too much, but the Queen is growing old, and I think she is glad to see a man of his stature taking up the mantle and fighting for the freedom of her country, as well as the rest of Western civilization.
She’s no dummy, she has more perspective on world issues than anyone in the room.
LikeLike
Moderation? Why?
LikeLike
Wow! Sneak peak at the State Banquet tanle at Buckingham Palace ballroom. Impressive.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLike
Hope it’s televised! Any idea who will? The time?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Awesome FLOTUS. Can’t be easy walking on the grass in those shoes though.
LikeLike
Done it. You have to put all of your weight on the balls of your feet to avoid punching holes in the ground. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow!
LikeLike
Sorry if this has been posted before … apparently there have only been two US Presidents hosted at State Banquets. That’s probably why the anti-Trump faction is so upset. I’m trying to find out who the other Presidents were.
LikeLike
It looks like it was GW Bush and Obama. Maybe it’s just become the regular thing to do now.
LikeLike
They should discontinue it as a practice after this. President Trump is incomparable to any other.
LikeLike
The Queen was not smiling, she was glowing. President Trump, like a boss!
LikeLike
Melania looks exquisite as usual. POTUS looks as if he really enjoys this.
All I’d change is the ties our guy chooses to wear. The solid bright blues and reds are, evidently, his favorites, but while I love his nod to the red, white, and blue, I’d think he’d look better in less bright colors.
LikeLike
First Lady Melania looks absolutely stunning. Beauty, grace and class
SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL
LikeLike
This shows that Khan of London is simply a Sad Cloacal Swabbie.
LikeLike