President Trump and First Lady Melania U.K. State Visit – Arrival Ceremony, Westminster Abbey, Royal U.S-U.K Collection…

President Trump and First Lady Melania arrived to Buckingham Palace for the official state visit reception and ceremony with HRH Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Lady Parker Bowles.  (Video and pictorial below)

President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania view a special exhibition in the Picture Gallery of items of historical significance to the U.S. from the Royal Collection:

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Westminster Abbey to lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior and then take a tour:

  1. socrates says:
    June 3, 2019 at 12:25 pm

    The queen has class. she represents the UK quite well.

    • clulessgrandpa says:
      June 3, 2019 at 12:28 pm

      And Melania is beaming with class.

    • vikingmom says:
      June 3, 2019 at 12:32 pm

      I pray she lives a very long time! (And completely bypasses her useless son in favor of Prince William, who seems like the only sane, normal one of the whole younger generation!)

    • Steele81 says:
      June 3, 2019 at 12:35 pm

      The queen is a horse woman. My grand girl and I think that is very cool.

    • Carrie2 says:
      June 3, 2019 at 2:39 pm

      The Queen has always had class and a shame she is not running England any more. Our Pres. and FLOTUS too have class and know how to be welcomed and friends of her highness. Glad to see Sarah there along with Trump’s daughter and her spouse. I don’t know but suspect going to this special room of documents, etc. is very special not only for our Pres. and FLOTUS but also for many English people. Since I am married to a German, Prince Charles nose is definitely showing the royal family came from Germany. I love how our beautiful Catholic Church became their church and we could see all the lovely work made by such great workmen centuries ago. Never had the opportunity to visit Westminster Abby unfortunately. I think the Queen truly enjoys our P & F because they listen and talk to her with respect AND humor. I hope she lives many more years.

  2. palafox says:
    June 3, 2019 at 12:29 pm

    Did Trump give her an iPod?

  3. TMonroe says:
    June 3, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    It’s nice to have mature adults in the White House eager to represent our country

    • givethanks says:
      June 3, 2019 at 12:46 pm

      I was so disappointed to see the Drudge Report used the least flattering picture of President Trump in an awkward stance on his cover.

      • 13wasylyna says:
        June 3, 2019 at 1:02 pm

        Drudge is sludge

        • yy4u says:
          June 3, 2019 at 1:35 pm

          I have been a Drudge fan almost from the beginning when he broke the mainstream’s media’s knowing about but not reporting on Clinton’s boodling with Monica in the Oval Office. (Isikoff, prominent in the “Russion Collusion” delusion was the one sitting on the story if I remember correctly).

          Over these 27 years, Drudge has become one of the most visited news sources and I suspect with that Matt Drudge has become quite wealthy. Since his site is so popular, I also suspect he has had to hire assistants, aides and my guess is what happened to Drudge is what happened to our government. Leftists keep quiet until and right after they’re hired. Then they work their way up into the organization and as they get in positions of hiring hire only other leftists. Soon there are only leftists left (no pun intended) and the organization (Wa Po, NY Times, CNN) become left wing propaganda factories only. It’s slowly happening to Fox.

          I don’t know what can be done about it. It’s like conquest by replacement as is happening in Europe and America. Unless Drudge can find some non Leftists and fire the Leftists, Drudge Report is doomed to become just another left wing propaganda unit.

      • codasouthtexas says:
        June 3, 2019 at 1:12 pm

        Go to daily mail! Tons of pictures!

  4. Sportyclays says:
    June 3, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    Melania looks regal. God bless and keep safe our FLOTUS

  5. MfM says:
    June 3, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    I like Melania’s hat, very POSH.

    We so seldom see her hair up, it looks very good on her. I’m sure it’s more work, because if something comes loose it looks messy.

    • Sportyclays says:
      June 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm

      And she pulls off the slight angle with such panache. The beautiful white hat she wore during Macron’s visit, however, just blew me away.

  6. Conservative Virginian says:
    June 3, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    I hate to nitpick, but it is not Lady Parker Bowles. She is HRH, The Duchess of Cornwall.

    • MaineCoon says:
      June 3, 2019 at 1:01 pm

      Yes. titles are important. I hope not to see another reference to “Trump” with his title in the UK press (or any other) on this trip. It is absolutele being done on purpose. Brits have a clear understanding of titles.

      • MaineCoon says:
        June 3, 2019 at 1:26 pm

        In addition, we Americans fully expect that the title of “First Lady” is appropriately reference instead of “Mrs Melania Trump” as seen in this tweet by The Duke Of York.

        Stop slighting our First Lady, Prince Andrew.

        At @Wabbey, The Duke of York accompanies President Donald Trump & Mrs Melania Trump as they lay a Wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.Set into the floor of Westminster Abbey, the tomb represents all those servicemen & women who died but have no known Grave. #USStateVisit pic.twitter.com/Xh3fSAmfGJ— The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) June 3, 2019

        https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

        • sarasotosfan says:
          June 3, 2019 at 2:24 pm

          Unlike Great Britain, the spouse of the President does not have a title. She may be referred to as the First Lady, but no where in our Constitution will you find that.

    • yy4u says:
      June 3, 2019 at 1:37 pm

      I believe Lady Diana referred to her as “the Rottweiler”. I’m no fan of the “royals” but that she is considered royal offends me.

  7. bosscook says:
    June 3, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    Melania Trump has brought back a level of taste, elegance, and respect for true femininity that was absent from the White House during the Obama years. Just remember how Michelle Obama looked disembarking from Air Force 1 on numerous occasions. Like she just arrived in Vegas off a red eye. Awful! Furthermore, it’s infuriating how the so-called women’s fashion magazine completely ignore Melania. During the Obama years they had endless fashion homages to Michelle…who lacked any sort of decorum or class.

    • Pale rider says:
      June 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm

      Put a burlap bag on melania and she is beautiful,( ahmmm trying to keep composure on that thought) while everything on moochelle looks like a feed sack. She was/is disgusting inside and out. even bag lady has better fashion sense.

  8. A2 says:
    June 3, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    Another sane voice, as Piers Morgan rips into Mayor Khan. And reads him the riot act for his risible behaviour towards the President who represents the American people, and for the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

    I never knew that Khan was Louis Farrakhan’s lawyer when he tried to visit the UK when his visa was denied.

    The last line in this article is a bullseye.

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7099055/The-real-big-baby-London-week-Mayor-Khan-whod-shamefully-mocking-Trump.html

    • Austin Holdout says:
      June 3, 2019 at 1:31 pm

      I don’t know why a head of state from any country would be expected to slum with the mayor of any city on an official state visit. They’re not in the same league. I wish Trump would have responded to Khan’s insult with that.

      • yy4u says:
        June 3, 2019 at 1:40 pm

        Maybe POTUS could send Mayor Pete to meet with Mayor Khan. They have a lot in common I’m sure. Just tell Petey not to bring his “husband”. Muslims have a way of tossing gays off rooftops.

  9. A2 says:
    June 3, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    The Queen gave the President a beautifully bound first edition of Winston Churchill’s History of the Second World War.

  10. sundance says:
    June 3, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    • A2 says:
      June 3, 2019 at 1:09 pm

      “The Queen’s official gifts to Mr Trump were a first edition of The Second World War by Winston S Churchill from 1959.

      The crimson book features gold tooled decoration on the cover, spine and inner cover, an EIIR cypher in gold on the front, silk endpapers and hand-sewn headbands in colours of the US flag with all pages edged in gilt.

      The monarch also gave Mr Trump a three-piece Duofold pen set – a fountain pen, rollerball pen and ball point pen with EIIR cypher – using the obsidian design, exclusively made for the Queen.

      Mrs Trump was presented with a specially commissioned silver box with a handcrafted enamel lid.

      Its royal blue decoration featured roses, thistles and shamrocks to represent the ceiling of the palace music room.”

      This article has a spectacular gallery of photos of the visit. Unmissable.
      https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7098297/The-Donald-landed-President-Trump-Lady-Melania-touch-London.html

  11. sundance says:
    June 3, 2019 at 12:52 pm

  12. A2 says:
    June 3, 2019 at 12:56 pm

    According to the Telegraph, ‘The US President had been scheduled for a private sit down with Mrs May but this has now been taken off the agenda.

    It has been suggested that he may however find the time to meet with Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage.’

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2019/06/03/donald-trumps-uk-state-visit-us-president-praises-boris-johnson/

    • yy4u says:
      June 3, 2019 at 1:45 pm

      May is on her way out. She has no authority, no power, no significance. She’s been a thorn in the president’s side since he became the Republican nominee. She represents Europe not Britain and he is not visiting Europe, he is visiting Great Britain. Nigel Farrage is a friend. If he has time to visit with his friend, he ought to. May, Macron, Merkel — the Three M & M’s of Europe. They are globalists and the first thing they have in common is none of the three has a child and therefore no genetic investment in the future of Europe. It can be Eurabia for all they care so long as they die with their ill gotten gains surrounding them.

  13. sundance says:
    June 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm

  14. codasouthtexas says:
    June 3, 2019 at 1:11 pm

    Queen seems well adjusted to our magnanimous President! She is enjoying his presence! Melania is exquisite and gloriously gorgeous.
    Love all the pictures in daily mail!

    • Bendix says:
      June 3, 2019 at 2:05 pm

      That’s what I was going to say, coda! She seems to genuinely like him.
      Glad to see her having a nice time. As used as she is to all this official stuff, it has to be quite tiring.
      I also notice that Melania appears to be noting the Queen’s approval of her husband.

    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      June 3, 2019 at 2:39 pm

      Yes! And she is more alert with more life than 24 dims I don’t want to know.
      Beautiful site.

  15. MaineCoon says:
    June 3, 2019 at 1:20 pm

    President Trump and the First Lady join The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall for tea at Clarence House. #USStateVisit pic.twitter.com/BvhrQgkTEJ— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 3, 2019

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

  16. FL-GUY says:
    June 3, 2019 at 1:33 pm

    President Trump and First Lady Melania, ALWAYS a class act.

    Compare and contrast to the previous squatters in the White House circa 2009-2017.

    President Trump bringing Presidential BACK to the office of President and pride back to the USA.

  17. sundance says:
    June 3, 2019 at 1:37 pm

  18. MaineCoon says:
    June 3, 2019 at 1:42 pm

    The Royal Florists are busy!

    Royal Florists have been preparing for the State Banquet this evening. Her Majesty will welcome @POTUS and @FLOTUS to Buckingham Palace later tonight. #USStateVisit pic.twitter.com/9SzjkyOttG— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2019

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

  19. duchess01 says:
    June 3, 2019 at 1:45 pm

    Thank You for the wonderful compilation of pictures and videos, Sundance – it is like we have a front row seat at the cinema – outstanding coverage as usual!

    God Bless You!

  20. romy911 says:
    June 3, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    Our First Lady is gorgeous.

  21. TwoLaine says:
    June 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm

    Thank you. Fox was nauseating. I think they had all TRUMP haters on their program throughout this beautiful sight. It was disgusting.

    • sunnyflower5 says:
      June 3, 2019 at 2:04 pm

      John Roberts is a straight- up Fake News con-man. What an embarrassment.

      • TwoLaine says:
        June 3, 2019 at 2:15 pm

        It was America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith with some male TRUMP hater and the witch DIM Big Mouth Byatch Mary Anne Marsh, a nasty TRUMP hater.

        Truth of the matter is they know nothing about anything. They all should just SHUT UP ABOUT POLITICS!

  22. woohoowee says:
    June 3, 2019 at 2:08 pm

    First Lady Melania always, always knows what to wear, say and do! What an exquisite ensemble 🙂 To me this brings to mind “My Fair Lady”.

  23. Bendix says:
    June 3, 2019 at 2:12 pm

    Melania looks magnificently appropriate, as well as stunningly beautiful.
    Camilla looks halfway decent, and I see that Melania was careful not to ‘clash’ with her look, or to overshadow her in the level of “dressiness”.

    I may be reading into it too much, but the Queen is growing old, and I think she is glad to see a man of his stature taking up the mantle and fighting for the freedom of her country, as well as the rest of Western civilization.
    She’s no dummy, she has more perspective on world issues than anyone in the room.

  24. MaineCoon says:
    June 3, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    Wow! Sneak peak at the State Banquet tanle at Buckingham Palace ballroom. Impressive.

    A sneak peek of the State Banquet table in the Buckingham Palace Ballroom.The final finishing touches will be added shortly before The Queen welcomes @POTUS, @FLOTUS, members of the Royal Family and around 170 guests to celebrate the #USStateVisit. pic.twitter.com/yFNCx1vYSH— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2019

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

  25. sunnyflower5 says:
    June 3, 2019 at 2:19 pm

  26. tozerbgood8315 says:
    June 3, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    Awesome FLOTUS. Can’t be easy walking on the grass in those shoes though.

  27. WeThePeople2016 says:
    June 3, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    Wow!

  28. lurker2 says:
    June 3, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    Sorry if this has been posted before … apparently there have only been two US Presidents hosted at State Banquets. That’s probably why the anti-Trump faction is so upset. I’m trying to find out who the other Presidents were.

  29. sarasotosfan says:
    June 3, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    The Queen was not smiling, she was glowing. President Trump, like a boss!

  30. Tl Howard says:
    June 3, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    Melania looks exquisite as usual. POTUS looks as if he really enjoys this.
    All I’d change is the ties our guy chooses to wear. The solid bright blues and reds are, evidently, his favorites, but while I love his nod to the red, white, and blue, I’d think he’d look better in less bright colors.

  31. teaforall says:
    June 3, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    First Lady Melania looks absolutely stunning. Beauty, grace and class
    SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL

  32. Larry says:
    June 3, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    This shows that Khan of London is simply a Sad Cloacal Swabbie.

