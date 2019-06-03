President Trump and First Lady Melania U.K. State Visit – Arrival Ceremony, Westminster Abbey, Royal U.S-U.K Collection…

President Trump and First Lady Melania arrived to Buckingham Palace for the official state visit reception and ceremony with HRH Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Lady Parker Bowles. (Video and pictorial below)

President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania view a special exhibition in the Picture Gallery of items of historical significance to the U.S. from the Royal Collection:

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Westminster Abbey to lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior and then take a tour:

