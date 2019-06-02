President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House – Video and Transcript…

President Trump and First Lady Melania will be traveling overnight to the U.K., sleep during the flight, and immediately begin a packed schedule upon arrival in Britain.

Chopper pressers are the best pressers… Departing the White House tonight, President Trump delivered rapid-fire remarks to the assembled pool prior to departing on Marine One. [Video and Transcript]

.

[Transcript] THE PRESIDENT: Hello everybody. So we’ll be going to the UK. I think it’ll be very important. It certainly will be very interesting. There’s a lot going on in the UK. And I’m sure it’s going to work out very well for them.

As you know, they want to do trade with the United States, and I think there’s an opportunity for a very big trade deal at some point in the near future. And we’ll see how that works out. Our country is doing incredibly well. Our businesses are doing well.

We’re going to clog up the border. We’re going to stop the border. Mexico is making hundreds of billions of dollars for many, many years. And they have to do something about the border. Everyone is coming through Mexico — including drugs, including human trafficking — and we’re going to stop it or we’re not going to do business and that’s going to be it. It’s very simple.

They’re sending a big delegation right here to the White House on Wednesday, as I understand it. And we’ll see what can be done. But if it’s not done, you know what we’re going to be doing. And I’m really okay with that.

Q The suspect in the Virginia Beach shooting used a silencer on his weapon. Do you believe that silencers should be restricted?

THE PRESIDENT: I don’t like them at all.

Q Mr. President, is it appropriate for you to be weighing in on Brexit and the Prime Minister — who should be the next Prime Minister?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, people ask me questions — like you; you’re asking me a question. Don’t ask me the question if you don’t want me to talk about it.

Q Mr. President, what specifically does —

THE PRESIDENT: Go ahead.

Q What specifically would Mexico —

THE PRESIDENT: Talk — talk up.

Q What specifically would Mexico have to do to get the tariffs removed?

THE PRESIDENT: They have to stop the illegal flow — the flow of drugs; of immigrants, illegal immigrants — people that have not gone through the process. We have people — we want people to come into our country, but they have to come in legally. We have a list of people — literally, millions of people — applying for membership and citizenship to our great country.

These people walk in; nobody knows who they are. They don’t know the problems. We have a lot of crime that’s able to walk in. Our Border Patrol has apprehended record numbers of people. They’re doing an incredible job.

We’re starting, as you know, the process. We’re getting them out. So they may think they get in because the laws are no good, but they’re getting out. And for that, the laws are very good. So we’re taking them out almost as fast as they come in. But it’s a big, big job.

And if the Democrats would wise up and give us the proper laws — the proper immigration laws — we could solve the problem in one day. But, in the meantime, Mexico can do it.

And, by the way, beyond the immigration laws, Mexico should be doing it. What Mexico has been doing to this country for so many years — like 25 to 30 years — with the drugs and human trafficking and illegals all pouring through Mexico — no good — and caravans. No good.

Q What do you intend to do about Idlib — about the massacre of civilians in Idlib Province in Syria?

THE PRESIDENT: I don’t like what’s happening in Syria with Idlib. I gave people a warning seven months ago. I stopped it. I don’t like what’s happening. They’re killing indiscriminately many, many civilians. Bad things are happening over there.

Q Mr. President, can you say whether you’re going to meet with Boris Johnson (inaudible)?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, I think I may meet with him. He’s been a friend of mine. He’s been very nice. I have a very good relationship with him. I have a very good relationship with Nigel Farage — with many people over there. And we’ll see what happens, but I may meet with him. They want to meet. We’ll see what happens.

Q Can you say also whether you’re considering any tariffs on Australia (inaudible)?

THE PRESIDENT: The Australian situation is interesting, but the relationship is very strong. No, we’re doing a very — a very special relationship with Australia.

Q (Inaudible) released a recording of Secretary of State —

THE PRESIDENT: Go ahead.

Q The Washington Post has released a recording of Secretary of State Pompeo saying he doesn’t think that your Middle East peace plan will gain any traction when he was speaking with Jewish leaders.

THE PRESIDENT: You have to talk up. We have a helicopter.

Q Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been caught on audio tape speaking to Jewish leaders saying that he doesn’t think your Middle East peace plan will gain any traction. Do you have any comment?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, let’s see what happens. I mean, look, we’re doing our best to help the Middle East to get a peace plan. And he may be right. I mean, most people would say that. I think we have a good chance, but we’ll see what happens.

In the meantime, Israel is all messed up with their election. I mean, that came out of the blue three days ago. So that’s all messed up. They ought to get their act together. I mean, Bibi got elected. Now, all of a sudden, they’re going to have to go through the process again until September? That’s ridiculous. So we’re not happy about that.

But if we can get a Mid East peace plan, that’d be good. And when Mike says that, I understand when he says that because most people think it can’t be done. I think it probably can. But, as I say often, we’ll see what happens.

Q Are you willing to apologize to the Royal Family or to clarify your comments about Duchess Meghan Markle?

THE PRESIDENT: No, I made no bad comment. Thank you.

Q Mr. President, are you willing to say that MBS is responsible for Khashoggi’s death?

THE PRESIDENT: When did this come up again? What are you, back — are you back —

Q Jared. Jared talked to Axios.

THE PRESIDENT: Are you back — what — four months ago? No.

Q Nancy Pelosi was booed — Nancy Pelosi was booed yesterday at a speech in San Francisco by Democratic activists who screamed “Impeach. Impeach.”

THE PRESIDENT: Well, you know why? Because people want her to do work. People want the Democrats to pass immigration laws. They want the Democrats, very importantly, to do something on infrastructure. They want the Democrats to reduce drug pricing. That’s the reason they’re all getting booed.

Q But those Democrats wanted you impeached, sir.

Q If it comes to impeachment — I know you don’t think there’s a basis for impeachment, but is your team prepared for that possibility?

THE PRESIDENT: There is no basis whatsoever for impeachment. None. There was no collusion. There was no obstruction. There was no crime. The crime was by the Democrats. The crime was by the Democrats. There is no legal basis for impeachment. It’s a big witch hunt. Everybody knows it, including the Democrats.

Q Would you being willing to meet with Sadiq Khan in London — the mayor?

THE PRESIDENT: No, I don’t think much of him. I think that he’s a — he’s the twin of de Blasio, except shorter.

Okay. Thank you everybody.

[Transcript End]

