President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House – Video and Transcript…

President Trump and First Lady Melania will be traveling overnight to the U.K., sleep during the flight, and immediately begin a packed schedule upon arrival in Britain.
Chopper pressers are the best pressers… Departing the White House tonight, President Trump delivered rapid-fire remarks to the assembled pool prior to departing on Marine One. [Video and Transcript]
[Transcript] THE PRESIDENT: Hello everybody. So we’ll be going to the UK. I think it’ll be very important. It certainly will be very interesting. There’s a lot going on in the UK. And I’m sure it’s going to work out very well for them.
As you know, they want to do trade with the United States, and I think there’s an opportunity for a very big trade deal at some point in the near future. And we’ll see how that works out. Our country is doing incredibly well. Our businesses are doing well.
We’re going to clog up the border. We’re going to stop the border. Mexico is making hundreds of billions of dollars for many, many years. And they have to do something about the border. Everyone is coming through Mexico — including drugs, including human trafficking — and we’re going to stop it or we’re not going to do business and that’s going to be it. It’s very simple.
They’re sending a big delegation right here to the White House on Wednesday, as I understand it. And we’ll see what can be done. But if it’s not done, you know what we’re going to be doing. And I’m really okay with that.
Q The suspect in the Virginia Beach shooting used a silencer on his weapon. Do you believe that silencers should be restricted?
THE PRESIDENT: I don’t like them at all.
Q Mr. President, is it appropriate for you to be weighing in on Brexit and the Prime Minister — who should be the next Prime Minister?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, people ask me questions — like you; you’re asking me a question. Don’t ask me the question if you don’t want me to talk about it.
Q Mr. President, what specifically does —
THE PRESIDENT: Go ahead.
Q What specifically would Mexico —
THE PRESIDENT: Talk — talk up.
Q What specifically would Mexico have to do to get the tariffs removed?
THE PRESIDENT: They have to stop the illegal flow — the flow of drugs; of immigrants, illegal immigrants — people that have not gone through the process. We have people — we want people to come into our country, but they have to come in legally. We have a list of people — literally, millions of people — applying for membership and citizenship to our great country.
These people walk in; nobody knows who they are. They don’t know the problems. We have a lot of crime that’s able to walk in. Our Border Patrol has apprehended record numbers of people. They’re doing an incredible job.
We’re starting, as you know, the process. We’re getting them out. So they may think they get in because the laws are no good, but they’re getting out. And for that, the laws are very good. So we’re taking them out almost as fast as they come in. But it’s a big, big job.
And if the Democrats would wise up and give us the proper laws — the proper immigration laws — we could solve the problem in one day. But, in the meantime, Mexico can do it.
And, by the way, beyond the immigration laws, Mexico should be doing it. What Mexico has been doing to this country for so many years — like 25 to 30 years — with the drugs and human trafficking and illegals all pouring through Mexico — no good — and caravans. No good.
Q What do you intend to do about Idlib — about the massacre of civilians in Idlib Province in Syria?
THE PRESIDENT: I don’t like what’s happening in Syria with Idlib. I gave people a warning seven months ago. I stopped it. I don’t like what’s happening. They’re killing indiscriminately many, many civilians. Bad things are happening over there.
Q Mr. President, can you say whether you’re going to meet with Boris Johnson (inaudible)?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I think I may meet with him. He’s been a friend of mine. He’s been very nice. I have a very good relationship with him. I have a very good relationship with Nigel Farage — with many people over there. And we’ll see what happens, but I may meet with him. They want to meet. We’ll see what happens.
Q Can you say also whether you’re considering any tariffs on Australia (inaudible)?
THE PRESIDENT: The Australian situation is interesting, but the relationship is very strong. No, we’re doing a very — a very special relationship with Australia.
Q (Inaudible) released a recording of Secretary of State —
THE PRESIDENT: Go ahead.
Q The Washington Post has released a recording of Secretary of State Pompeo saying he doesn’t think that your Middle East peace plan will gain any traction when he was speaking with Jewish leaders.
THE PRESIDENT: You have to talk up. We have a helicopter.
Q Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been caught on audio tape speaking to Jewish leaders saying that he doesn’t think your Middle East peace plan will gain any traction. Do you have any comment?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, let’s see what happens. I mean, look, we’re doing our best to help the Middle East to get a peace plan. And he may be right. I mean, most people would say that. I think we have a good chance, but we’ll see what happens.
In the meantime, Israel is all messed up with their election. I mean, that came out of the blue three days ago. So that’s all messed up. They ought to get their act together. I mean, Bibi got elected. Now, all of a sudden, they’re going to have to go through the process again until September? That’s ridiculous. So we’re not happy about that.
But if we can get a Mid East peace plan, that’d be good. And when Mike says that, I understand when he says that because most people think it can’t be done. I think it probably can. But, as I say often, we’ll see what happens.
Q Are you willing to apologize to the Royal Family or to clarify your comments about Duchess Meghan Markle?
THE PRESIDENT: No, I made no bad comment. Thank you.
Q Mr. President, are you willing to say that MBS is responsible for Khashoggi’s death?
THE PRESIDENT: When did this come up again? What are you, back — are you back —
Q Jared. Jared talked to Axios.
THE PRESIDENT: Are you back — what — four months ago? No.
Q Nancy Pelosi was booed — Nancy Pelosi was booed yesterday at a speech in San Francisco by Democratic activists who screamed “Impeach. Impeach.”
THE PRESIDENT: Well, you know why? Because people want her to do work. People want the Democrats to pass immigration laws. They want the Democrats, very importantly, to do something on infrastructure. They want the Democrats to reduce drug pricing. That’s the reason they’re all getting booed.
Q But those Democrats wanted you impeached, sir.
Q If it comes to impeachment — I know you don’t think there’s a basis for impeachment, but is your team prepared for that possibility?
THE PRESIDENT: There is no basis whatsoever for impeachment. None. There was no collusion. There was no obstruction. There was no crime. The crime was by the Democrats. The crime was by the Democrats. There is no legal basis for impeachment. It’s a big witch hunt. Everybody knows it, including the Democrats.
Q Would you being willing to meet with Sadiq Khan in London — the mayor?
THE PRESIDENT: No, I don’t think much of him. I think that he’s a — he’s the twin of de Blasio, except shorter.
Okay. Thank you everybody.
Sundance…
Posting these pressers are an invaluable service to a lot of us.
A big! Thank you!
Not to mention yugely entertaining. Our VVSGPDJT is a master media troller and his skills keep improving. MAGA!!!
Yup! For those of us with no voice in media, we needed a PhD master media troller 909!
I wish people would listen to President Trump speak instead of allowing the leftist media filter everything they hear.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I wish we had better audio on the questions so when Trump gives a beatdown, we know what the question was he responded to. I am thinking Trump needs a golden mic on a stick he can stick out to the reporter asking the question. When the reporter asks a stupid question, a quick thrust and twist of the wrist smacks the reporter on the side of the head.
That made me laugh!
Kicks the London major in the head and promptly departs for London!!!! Can’t stop laughing!
Truly laughed when I read that comment about Khan. Trump is THE MAN!
A perfectly reasonable response.
Last time president Trump visited the UK, Squalid Khan encoraged and endorced anti-Trump protestors while moving to shut down pro-Trump rallies.
Besides, Squalid has not been invited to the royal event, nor the D-Day commemorations. Trump should just add a little salt and lemon juice to the wound by finding time to chat with Boris and Nigel.
This man has had a very full Sunday; looks like he isn’t done yet.
Oop, there he goes…
I watched the presser. PDJT was awesome!
The Daily Mail UK has already posted the statement about Mayor Khan and De Blasio. Your President is going into a real hotbed of political turmoil. He truly is a Lion.
Great photos of Melania. Terrific if some clever treepers could post them here. I have yet to figure out to do so from my iPad.
God bless PDJT
Daily Mail was loaded for bear, must be a half dozen articles on the visit, what the President said, all their usual clicks and giggles posts.
This one I will post as it is of historical interest about presidential visits to the UK.
“All the Presidents’ Ma’am! How the Queen has charmed 13 occupants of the White House (and their wives) and helped to keep the ‘special relationship’ alive”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7096975/How-Queen-Elizabeth-II-charmed-13-occupants-White-House.html
Here is a good one on the security measures that should calm any fears that people have, plus the detailed schedule of the state visit.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/9201045/donald-trump-uk-state-visit-2019-protests/
President Grant visited Queen Victoria after he had completed his second term. She arranged to have their son sit with the servants , but the Grants were not having it. Victoria made some nasty comments to the media after they left. The Grants visited many countries, and he wrote a book about their travels, in which he made some keen observations. Visited China too, and established a warm relationship with Viceroy Li Hong Zhang. Both of course were commanding generals during their respective civil wars.
Sounds like the TRUMPSTER is going to ruffle some feathers over there. He might even tell the Queen: Remember we kicked the shit out of your army (the best in the world), so stop with the BS. And I want the names of the people who tried to get rid of me and I want them now. Or else we will kick the shit out of you again.
The President was all business and not suffering fools at this ‘helo-presser’… Had his game face on while continuing his unparalleled-transparency presidency… But, as always, he injected some killer humor… “he’s the twin of de Blasio, except shorter.”… Fabulous.
Lots of praying for safety, and the usual. Safety, good health for our VSGPDJT. Danger all around. God is in charge.
I continue to be mightily amused to watch this particular President – maybe for the very first time in history – “easily and very-capably deflect” one media attempt after another. He simply does not allow them to set the rules of engagement. Yes, great fun to watch.
I think “helo-presser” is the perfect term.
Pressed for time, pressing their buttons and pressing mute on their snearing questions. With the turbines howling, they have to point their microphones at the president, so no one can here the press whining.
I know gun people will not like his answer about silencers. He actually gave a non answer to the question. Silencers are restricted and cost significantly in both time and money to get. No reason to get into all that.
The timeline of the Virginia Beach shooter for his purchases of guns and the silencer I’m sure is being looked at.
I think silencers should be required in Chicago between the hours of 10pm and 8am.
🙂
Yep. If you’re going to shoot the town up, there’s no reason to keep everybody else awake.
Funny/Not funny.
It stands to reason any President of the United States would not favor gun silencers. I think it’s rather obvious why.
The phake news attack dogs should all have to wear shock collars at these things, all on the same frequency.
But, I’m not comparing them to dogs mind you, dogs are great!
😀
The best line by far was ‘if you don’t want me to talk about it don’t ask me questions’.
A short sharp jab to the Press’ chin and a reminder that less and less people are buying their agenda-setting bulltish.
I’d expect that line to repeated pretty frequently from here on in simply because it highlights their duplicity while simultaneously kneecapping them.
Brilliant.
But what is Melania wearing? C’mon Sundance – we want to see her outfit! She is way more impressive than most of the silly, yapping presstitutes who usually just end up looking foolish at these things!
(re Nadless, ” He’s the twin of DeBlasio, only shorter.” We’ll never see a guy like this again
Princess Nasty has refused to meet with President Trump. And that’s a good thing. She doesn’t deserve to be in his presence.
Yeah a duchess, big deal. You can buy a feudal title if you want one (different than peerage), they come up for sale now and then, and have in fact been bought and sold for hundreds of years. About 20 years ago the law in the UK was changed to allow the land and the title to be sold seperately. Probably can become Baron of———for maybe $100,000.
