President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House…

[Transcript]  THE PRESIDENT: Good morning, everybody. We just had news that Turkey released a prisoner that we were trying to get, and they released him a little while ago into home custody and will be released from home custody to the United States pretty soon. And I just want to thank President Erdoğan. We dealt with that, and he was — it was great.

They released this prisoner, hostage — whatever you want to call him. He’s at home custody, in Turkey. He’ll be released fairly soon, so that’s good news. I guess, probably, you know about that.

Other than that, I think things are going very well. The economy is doing fantastically well, beyond any expectation. Unemployment numbers are just about the best in the history of our country. Employment numbers are the best. We have close to 160 million people working today, which is more than we’ve ever had before.

I’m going out to Colorado today to give the commencement address for the Air Force, which is actually very exciting for me. It’s an amazing place. These are great people. So I look forward to doing that.

Any questions?

Q What did you make of Mueller’s statement yesterday?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, I think it was the same as the report. There wasn’t much change. It was, to me, the same as the report. And there’s no obstruction. You see what we’re saying. There’s no obstruction, there’s no collusion, there’s no nothing. It’s nothing but a witch hunt. This is a witch hunt by the media and the Democrats. They’re partners.

And it keeps going. I thought it was finished when the report was released, but it goes on. And, to me, it was the same, frankly, as the report. And he said, basically, it was the same as the report.

Q Do you still think Robert Mueller behaved honorably?

THE PRESIDENT: I think he’s totally conflicted. Because, as you know, he wanted to be the FBI Director, and I said no. As you know, I had a business dispute with him. After he left the FBI, we had a business dispute. Not a nice one. He wasn’t happy with what I did, and I don’t blame him. But I had to do it because that was the right thing to do. But I had a business dispute.

And he loves Comey. You look at the relationship with those two. So whether it’s love or deep like, but he was conflicted.

Look, Robert Mueller should’ve never been chosen because he wanted the FBI job and he didn’t get it. And the next day, he was picked as Special Counsel. So you tell somebody, “I’m sorry, you can’t have the job.” And then, after you say that, he’s going to make a ruling on you? It doesn’t work that way. Plus, we had a business dispute. Plus, his relationship with Comey was extraordinary.

Now, one other thing I’ll say: Why didn’t he investigate Strzok, and Page, and McCabe, and Comey and all the lies, and Brennan and the lies, and Clapper and the lies to Congress, and all of the things that happened to start this investigation? Why didn’t Comey come clean? Why didn’t Comey come clean and say the things that he knows are fact? Why didn’t Mueller investigate Comey, his best friend or his very good friend? And there are so many other things.

Here’s a question. This is a study of Russia. Why didn’t they invest the insurance policy? In other words, should Hillary Clinton lose, we’ve got an insurance policy. Guess what? What we’re in right now is the insurance policy.

Q Do you think he behaved dishonorably?

THE PRESIDENT: I think he is a total conflicted person. I think Mueller is a true Never Trumper. He’s somebody that dislikes Donald Trump. He’s somebody that didn’t get a job that he requested that he wanted very badly, and then he was appointed. And despite that — and despite $40 million, 18 Trump haters, including people that worked for Hillary Clinton and some of the worst human beings on Earth — they got nothing. It’s pretty amazing.

Q Do you believe that Russia helped you get elected?

THE PRESIDENT: No, Russia did not help me get elected.

Q That’s what it said (inaudible).

THE PRESIDENT: You know who got me elected? You know who got me elected? I got me elected. Russia didn’t help me at all. Russia, if anything, I think, helped the other side. What you ought to ask is this: Do you think the media helped Hillary Clinton get elected? She didn’t make it, but you take a look at collusion between Hillary Clinton and the media. You take a look at collusion between Hillary Clinton and Russia. She had more to do, in the campaign, with Russia than I did. I had nothing to do.

And, by the way, that’s one other thing. If you look, this was all about Russia, Russia, Russia. They don’t talk about Russia anymore because it turned out to be a hoax. It was all a hoax. And then they say, “Gee, he fought back. Isn’t that terrible? He fought back.” Of course, I fight back. Because it was a false accusation — a totally false accusation. And it’s a disgrace. And it’s a very — it’s a very sad period for this country.

And I think, in the end, I will consider what’s happening now to be one of my greatest achievements: exposing this corruption.

Q Do you think they’re going to impeach you?

THE PRESIDENT: I don’t see how they can. Because they’re possibly allowed, although I can’t imagine the courts allowing it. I’ve never gone into it. I never thought that would even be possible to be using that word. To me, it’s a dirty word — the word “impeach.” It’s a dirty, filthy, disgusting word. And it had nothing to do with me.

So I don’t think so, because there was no crime. You know, it’s “high crimes and…” not “with” or “or.” It’s “high crimes and misdemeanors.” There was no high crime and there was no misdemeanor. So how do you impeach based on that?

And it came out that there was nothing to do with Russia. The whole thing is a scam. It’s one of — it’s a giant presidential harassment. And, honestly, I hope it goes down as one of my greatest achievements because I’ve exposed corruption — I’ve exposed corruption like nobody knew existed.

Q China says it’s going to restrict (inaudible) and rare earth elements if your trade strategy (inaudible).

THE PRESIDENT: I think we’re doing very well with China.

Come here, I want to shake your hand. Come here. You’ve treated me fairly. Thank you. Thank you.

Q Mr. President —

THE PRESIDENT: Wait. Wait. I want to answer a real reporter’s question. We’re going to answer a real reporter’s question, okay?

China would love to make a deal with us. We had a deal, and they broke the deal. I think, if they had to do again, they wouldn’t have done what they did. We’re taking in billions of dollars in tariffs. China is subsidizing products. So the United States taxpayer is paying for very little of it. And if you look at inflation and if you look at pricing, it’s gone up very little.

The tariffs are having a devastating effect on China. People are fleeing the country with their companies. These companies are leaving for Vietnam, other parts of Asia, and they’re even coming to the United States because then there’s no tariff.

I think we’re doing very well with China. We’ll see what happens. But I can tell you China very much wants to make a deal because the companies are leaving China to avoid the tariff. China is becoming a very weakened nation, just as Iran has become a very weakened nation. And Iran wants to make a deal also.

Q Will you see Boris Johnson or Nigel Farage in the UK?

THE PRESIDENT: Say it?

Q Will you see Boris or Mr. Farage?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, I may. Nigel Farage is a friend of mine. Boris is a friend of mine. They’re two very good guys. Very interesting people. Nigel has had a big victory; he’s picked up 32 percent of the vote, starting from nothing. And I think they’re big powers over there. I think they’ve done a good job.

Q Would you support either of them?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, I like them. I mean, they’re friends of mine, but I haven’t thought about supporting them. Maybe it’s not my business to support people. But I have a lot of respect for both of those men.

Q On the USS McCain, do you think it’s fair to the sailors of the John McCain that they were banned from hearing you speak simply because they (inaudible)?

THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, I don’t know what happened. I wasn’t involved. I would not have done that. I was very angry with John McCain because he killed healthcare. I was not a big fan of John McCain in any way, shape, or form. I think John McCain had a lot to getting President Bush — a lot to do with it — to go into the Middle East, which was a catastrophe.

To me, John McCain — I wasn’t a fan. But I would never do a thing like that. Now, somebody did it because they thought I didn’t like him, okay? And they were well meaning, I will say. I didn’t know anything about it. I would never have done that.

Q Do you owe the sailors of the McCain an apology?
THE PRESIDENT: No, not at all. I heard sailors all went on. We had a tremendous group of sailors from various ships. It was a beautiful day. But the McCain thing, I knew nothing about.

Q What are you doing to (inaudible) foreign adversaries from interfering in 2020?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, I think I’ve been much tougher on elections than President Obama. President Obama was told, in 2016, just before the election in September, that Russia may try and interfere with the election. He did nothing. And the reason he did nothing is he thought Hillary was going to win.
We are doing a lot, and we’re trying to do paper ballots, as a back-up system, as much as possible. Because going to good, old-fashioned paper, in this modern age, is the best way to do it.

Q (Inaudible) talks with President Putin? What does the U.S. gain from that?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, I think we want to have a relationship with Russia and China and everybody. And I’ve said that for a long time. Getting along with Russia, getting along with China is a good thing if we can do it on fair terms or our terms.

Q (Inaudible) with Venezuela?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, Venezuela — we’re just on watch. We’ll see what happens. I’d love to see them work out their problems. I understand there are a lot of talks going on. But I’m all for the people of Venezuela. You know that probably better than anyone.

Steve, go ahead.

Q In Israel, Netanyahu has been failing to form a coalition. Are you worried about that?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, it’s too bad what happened in Israel. It looked like a total win for Netanyahu, who’s a great guy. He’s a great guy. And now they’re back in the debate stage and they’re back in the election stage. That is too bad, because they don’t need this. I mean, they’ve got enough turmoil over there. It’s a tough place. I feel very badly about that.

It looks like they’re talking, but more likely they’ll have to go back into election mode. That’s too bad.

Q The Mueller report said Russia was trying to help you and hurt Hillary Clinton. Was Mueller wrong about that?

THE PRESIDENT: I believe that Russia would rather have Hillary Clinton as President of the United States than Donald Trump. The reason is: Nobody has been tougher on Russia than me. Whether it’s our energy policy, which was not hers; whether it’s the pipelines, as you know, in Europe, going all over the place that I’ve been bitterly complaining about; whether it’s Ukraine; whether it’s a whole host of things — there has nobody ever been more tough or difficult for Russia than Donald Trump.

Now, I have to tell you this: I put sanctions on Russia at a level that nobody has seen before. Nobody even wants to write about it.

With all of that, I want to get along with Russia, and I want to get along with China, and I want to get along with Europe. I want to get along with everybody, if it’s possible. I even want to get along with Iran, and Iran wants to talk. And if they want to talk, I’m available. Thank you.

Q (Inaudible) what you hope to do?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, we’re going to be staying at Doonbeg, in Ireland because it’s convenient and it’s a great place. But it’s convenient. We’ll be meeting with a lot of the Irish officials, and it’ll be an overnight stay. And I look forward to that.

Q What will you be discussing with the Taoiseach?

THE PRESIDENT: A lot of the things that you (inaudible).

Q Mr. President, do you think the White House should apologize for (inaudible) John McCain?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, I can’t because I didn’t know anything about it. I don’t know who did it. We’ll probably be able to find out who did it. They thought they were doing me a favor because they know I am not a fan of John McCain. John McCain killed healthcare for the Republican Party and he killed healthcare for the nation. I disagree with John McCain on the way he handled the vets, because I said you got get to Choice. He was never able to get Choice. I got Choice. I disagreed with John McCain on the Middle East. He helped force Bush to make a very bad decision and go into the Middle East.

So, I wasn’t a fan of John McCain and I never will be. But certainly, I couldn’t care less whether or not there’s a boat named after his father.

Q Robert Mueller did not say “no obstruction.” He said he did not feel he could charge with you a crime because (inaudible).

THE PRESIDENT: There were no charges. None. If you look at — if you look at Bill Clinton, that very nice gentleman who’s been so much on my side, as you know, his special prosecutor — it was guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty. So many guiltys. With me, there was no guilty. Number one, there was no crime. And number two, I fought back. And I’ll tell you —

Q (Inaudible) said he couldn’t say “no crime.”

THE PRESIDENT: Wait. Wait. Wait. Wait. Well, here was no collusion. There was no collusion. Read volume one. There was no collusion.

Q (Inaudible.) He said he could not say there was no crime. He could not clear you.

THE PRESIDENT: That means you’re innocent. That means you’re innocent.

Q He said he couldn’t say you were innocent.

THE PRESIDENT: Excuse me — then he should’ve said “you’re guilty.”

Q But he said he couldn’t do that because that would be unfair. (Inaudible.)

THE PRESIDENT: That’s wrong. That’s wrong. No. Because he said it — he said it differently the first time. So he said, essentially, “You’re innocent.” I’m innocent of all charges. And, you know, the thing that nobody brings up: There was no crime. They’re saying “he’s obstructing something” and there was no crime. And nobody brings it up.

Also, someday, you ought to read a thing called Article 2. Read Article 2, which gives the President powers that you wouldn’t believe. But I don’t even have to rely on Article 2. There was no crime. There was no obstruction. There was no collusion. There was no nothing. And this is from a group of people that hate me. If they only found anything, they would’ve had it. And he knows that better than anybody.

Q He did not say that you were innocent. He said he did not —

THE PRESIDENT: There was no crime, there was no charge because he had no information.

Q Do you agree with Louisiana’s ban on abortion at six weeks? Is that a good law?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, we’re going to have a statement about it. And I’m also going to have, probably today, a major statement on the border. This is a big league statement. But we are going to do something very dramatic on the border, because people are coming into our country — the Democrats will not give us laws. They will not change laws. They will not meet. They will not do anything. They want to have open borders. They want to have crime. They want to have drugs pouring into our country. They want to have human trafficking. I’m going to be making a statement probably tomorrow but maybe today.

Q Are you closing the border?

THE PRESIDENT: No, I’m not closing the border. I’m doing something else.

We’re going to be having a major statement on the border sometime later today or tomorrow.

Q What’s the (inaudible) of it?

THE PRESIDENT: It will be a statement having to do with the border and having to do with people illegally coming over the border. And it will be my biggest statement, so far, on the border. We have brought something to the light of the people. They see now it’s a national emergency, and most people agree. The Democrats agree too, but they won’t give us the legislation you need to fix it.

Right now, when you catch somebody, you have to release them. They won’t give us the legislation. Whether it’s chain migration or whether it’s lottery, they won’t give us any. And the asylum procedures are ridiculous. No place in the world has what we have in terms of ridiculous immigration laws.

So I will be making a major statement — I would say my biggest statement — on the border, probably today or tomorrow.

Thanks.

 

  1. andyocoregon says:
    May 30, 2019 at 2:07 pm

    And once again President Trump expertly handles the loony liberal presstitues who ask false and misleading questions designed to embarrass him and obtain a quick sound bite for their network evening news report. It never works, but they still try.

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
    • chipin8511 says:
      May 30, 2019 at 2:19 pm

      Liked by 19 people

      Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      May 30, 2019 at 2:33 pm

      Trump’s best response;

      So, I wasn’t a fan of John McCain and I never will be. But certainly, I couldn’t care less whether or not there’s a boat named after his father.

      Bwahahahahah

      Liked by 40 people

      Reply
      • Louisiana Tea Rose says:
        May 30, 2019 at 2:57 pm

        Still wondering how long it will take for them to process that😁😂😍

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • bertdilbert says:
          May 30, 2019 at 3:11 pm

          After the presser, the media had to run out and fact check that, only to find out it is true!

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
          • Daniel says:
            May 30, 2019 at 3:54 pm

            Yes. Named after John S McCain Sr and John S McCain Jr… but it was later rededicated or whatever it’s called for John S. McCain III. But originally, just named after those two Naval leaders.

            When is the press going to talk about the missing MLK statue again? I haven’t heard THAT one in a long while.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
      • Pedro Morales says:
        May 30, 2019 at 2:57 pm

        Is it me or has the air gone out of this whole impeachment deal??? Mueller gives a 9 minute speech Memorial week when no one is around. Schools are out, Congress is away, Trump heading to England, Barr in Alaska. People at work knew nothing about it. CNN did not give it round the clock coverage with the usual panel of Trump haters. No one cares. How do the Dems get any traction? The country’s mind is made up and people saw thru this charade. The NYT and WAPO don’t have the influence they used to. MSNBC and CNN have maybe 2 million viewers COMBINED IN PRIME TIME!!! Americans are getting better at seeing thru bull shat. The media can not lead us around like they did in the 1970s when Uncle Walter had 40 million viewers every nite. The Mockingbird Media is dead. Impotent. They cant manipulate us anymore because we can see the strings. There masks are off. They have exposed themselves with Twitter, Facebook, Instagram. The American people are far smarter than I thought. Nobody believes them anymore

        Liked by 30 people

        Reply
        • 4EDouglas says:
          May 30, 2019 at 3:16 pm

          Pedro you hit upon what I’ve been seeing too. could it be that hat package labeled “Impeachment!” somebody noticed it was produced by ACME corporation..?
          (A name you can trust.)
          The Dems won’t go near it-watch..

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
          • Pedro Morales says:
            May 30, 2019 at 3:47 pm

            Yep. Dems look like Mr Wile E Coyote. If Mueller was designed to rally support, it had the opposite effect. Pelosi has her own Mitch/TeaParty problem to deal with now. I think she wants to purge the Loonies and try to hold onto the purple districts. I have a feeling she designed this whole Mueller presser to end the impeachment drive. She has thrown up her hands and knows this is hopeless. And she could lose the gavel in 2020. What do they do when the higher courts start siding with Trump on the subpoenas??? They had a little bit of momentum last week and Mueller killed it. Nadler had a stroke and is in the hospital. They cut a deal with Barr on the contempt issue. It white flag time.

            Liked by 6 people

            Reply
            • Concerned Citizen says:
              May 30, 2019 at 4:06 pm

              Excellent comments and worse the Democrats think they can just “will” their desired result into existence. At the of the day you have to persuade people and hot house flowers like Schiff and Nadler don’t have the common touch and charisma to persuade anyone outside of their narrow parochial communities.

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
        • eagledriver50 says:
          May 30, 2019 at 4:38 pm

          Pedro…Guess What? Where is AG Barr?
          Answer: In Alaska!!!

          Mueller was a stumbling, bumbling idiot yesterday and the newsies don’t have ANYTHING to hang their hats on…I do believe that the talk of impeachment has gone by the wayside. The newsies and everyone else that don’t like our VSG, have nothing and with the BIGGEST guy in the Universe NOT EVEN in the the lower 48…well…the newsies are
          hors d’oeuvres and PDJT comes out ahead…

          Also, watching the 9 min Muellie press conference…I still believe that Muellie did not right that and that it was handed to him to read and something else…he was EXTREMELY NERVOUS…NO ONE should be nervous when reading from the script and knowing what they right…

          When is D-Day??? 6 June 2019 that what…Betcha there is a beach landing somewhere that NO ONE has even thought about!!!

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • eagledriver50 says:
            May 30, 2019 at 4:44 pm

            P.S. I apologize for the spelling errors…Just came back from pt and having my 1st Rum/7 and it was a kick-ass workout…right should be WRITE & WROTE!!!

            Proper SYNTAX…If there is anything PatrickHenryCensored did was to have perfect spelling and sentence structure/syntax!!!

            Like

            Reply
        • FrankieZee says:
          May 30, 2019 at 5:43 pm

          Pedro: I was thinking the same thing today. Haven’t heard a word from Piglosi today and Chuck FU Schumer is quiet as a church mouse. Me thinks they know something big is coming down the pipe, and they are huddled up trying to come up with a game plan on how to handle it. Even Pencil Neck is backing down.

          Like

          Reply
      • Paula Daly says:
        May 30, 2019 at 3:02 pm

        Oh my, he’s the best! For some reason I can’t like your comment Bertdilbert.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Beau Geste says:
        May 30, 2019 at 3:08 pm

        HA ! “boat” named after his Admiral father and grandfather, whose names kept him from being kicked out of annapolis and the navy…

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
      • Chimpy says:
        May 30, 2019 at 3:31 pm

        Great response by our President.

        However, it’s a “ship”, not a boat. Ships have boilers, boats do not. Just sayin’… 😛

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • webgirlpdx says:
        May 30, 2019 at 4:50 pm

        I heard Meghan’s head explode from out here in the west at that comment!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      May 30, 2019 at 5:51 pm

      It is amazing that he looks younger and younger every day, even after going through hell 24/7/365.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  2. andyocoregon says:
    May 30, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    “But we are going to do something very dramatic on the border, because people are coming into our country — the Democrats will not give us laws. They will not change laws. They will not meet. They will not do anything. They want to have open borders. They want to have crime. They want to have drugs pouring into our country. They want to have human trafficking. I’m going to be making a statement probably tomorrow but maybe today.”

    President Trump gave the perfect answer. It’s so great when he exposes the Demonrat Congress jerks for what they are. They can deny it all they want, but everyone knows what he said is absolutely true.

    And I’m really looking forward to his policy statement on the open borders issue. It will likely set liberals’ hair on fire once again. That will confirm the fact they want open borders.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
    • Nick the Deplorable says:
      May 30, 2019 at 3:25 pm

      What I do not understand is if immigration judges are slated for say 100 cases a day and only <10% show up. Once the judge hears those cases the judge should be using the rest of the time slated for the 90% that do not show up to hear cases for new arrivals instead of scheduling these people to show up six years from now.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • woodstuff says:
      May 30, 2019 at 5:22 pm

      Andy, President Trump’s statement/actions may grab the next news cycle and distract the dims efforts at whatever propaganda they may spew.

      Like

      Reply
    • chuckyschmucky says:
      May 30, 2019 at 5:43 pm

      “But we are going to do something very dramatic on the border, because people are coming into our country — the Democrats will not give us laws. They will not change laws. They will not meet. They will not do anything. They want to have open borders. They want to have crime. They want to have drugs pouring into our country. They want to have human trafficking. I’m going to be making a statement probably tomorrow but maybe today.”

      “If Congress doesn’t act, I will.”

      I wonder if the Democrats/Corrupt Media (redundant) will discover separation of powers again and start to use the phrase “imperial presidency” that they put in mothballs for the previous eight years before Trump.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Victor Laszlo says:
    May 30, 2019 at 2:20 pm

    Very curious to see what red meat he throws our way on the border. Maybe he can tell us what happened to those caravans that were headed our way and disappeared from the news. Call me the sceptic that I am, I just hope I’m not disappointed again

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. Carrie2 says:
    May 30, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    He is the master for speeches and answering questions which in general leaves the fake news scratching their heads.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. chipin8511 says:
    May 30, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Bigly says:
    May 30, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    “I think my exposing the deep state corruption will go down as one of my greatest achievements.”

    Boom. That’s all I need to hear.

    Also paper ballots. Nice.

    I stopped at 6 min, didn’t hear about Fisher Industries. Wish he would award them more business, get wall done.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  7. Paula Daly says:
    May 30, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    Immigration laws should’ve been changed decades ago, not PDJT fault on our border crisis, that’s all congress.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • cattastrophe says:
      May 30, 2019 at 3:40 pm

      No government official, president or otherwise has ever spoken out about all of the unlawful laws that have been allowed to continue and are what are causing the illegal and immigration problems. They always talked in generalities about fixing the problems but never pointed out the exact ways we have been duped and betrayed by our government. President Trump is doing his part to bring it all out in the open now it’s up to us (kick out the bad politico’s) and the Congress to do theirs.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • david says:
      May 30, 2019 at 7:20 pm

      Immigration laws are clear. They are just not being enforced. For example, only legal immigrants can apply for asylum by filing Form I-589 with the appropriate USCIS service center .

      Like

      Reply
  8. JMC says:
    May 30, 2019 at 2:32 pm

    Those Press Lice are relentless and sickening

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. andyocoregon says:
    May 30, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    And all it cost us taxpayers was $40 million.

    View post on imgur.com

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  10. starfcker says:
    May 30, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    One of his best. He lops the head off so many straw men in this presser. I was listening to a little bit of NPR today and the level of impeachment hysteria is off the chart. And they can’t even trace it back to a crime of any kind. They say, obstruction. Okay, what is the obstruction? I love that President Trump told reporters here, “read article two”. A bunch of clueless hyenas

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • andyocoregon says:
      May 30, 2019 at 2:38 pm

      President Nixon obstructed the crime of The Watergate Break-in.

      President Clinton obstructed the crime of Lying to Congress.

      There was no crime for President Trump to obstruct.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • Chimpy says:
      May 30, 2019 at 3:44 pm

      Just to clarify:

      1. The obstruction statute is clear that there does not need to be an underlying crime.

      2. Also, embedded within the statute is a clause that includes “intent to obstruct”. Actual obstruction of an investigation is not required.

      So, technically speaking, a person could be considered in violation of this law by just THINKING about obstructing an investigation into false claims of a crime that never happened.

      In my experience, once I explain this to my Liberal friends and clearly explain how far out the Dems are reaching… it pretty much takes the bluster out of their argument.

      Like

      Reply
      • woodstuff says:
        May 30, 2019 at 5:31 pm

        “I don’t have any liberal friends.” Shamelessly copied from Joe Dan Gorman

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Barnestormer says:
        May 30, 2019 at 5:54 pm

        Chimpy, obstruction is not at the thought crime stage yet (though a gaggle of lefty talking heads makes it sound that way.) An act is required. And under 18 U.S.C. Sec. 1512(c)(2), which I believe you’re referring to, covers any person who with corrupt intent… otherwise obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding, or attempts to do so….

        But there is intense debate about whether that subsection is open-ended as to the types of acts it’s referring to (closer to your, and presumably Weissmann’s, interpretation), or has to be read in conjuction with the preceding subsection (c)(1): acts affecting evidence (Barr’s interpretation.)

        Here’s an article, which has appeared in other threads on CTH, and describes the opposing interpretations in detail. It can be worth slogging through if only for the role Barr’s argument may have played in his appointment as AG and Mueller’s disposition of the obstruction non-conclusion conclusion in his report: https://humanevents.com/2019/05/01/checkmate/.

        Like

        Reply
  12. TradeBait says:
    May 30, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    All you need to know is what questions were asked by who. Then, never buy another product that gets advertised with their respective employers. Lastly, send letters/emails/etc. to the companies doing the advertising letting them know and that you will inform everybody you can to do likewise until their advertising policy changes.

    Multiply the above by millions of people and watch how fast many of these advertisers and media copanies change.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Palmettoman says:
    May 30, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    THE PRESIDENT: Wait. Wait. I want to answer a real reporter’s question. We’re going to answer a real reporter’s question, okay?

    He cracks me up!!! 🙂

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  14. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    May 30, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    I wish their was an official position in this admin where the person is tasked with smacking the back of the head of the presstitute asking dumb questions. My coach in high school utilized his state championship ring by turning it backwards and smacking us across our helmets. That wouldn’t be necessary for the presstitutes but would be acceptable.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. magatrump says:
    May 30, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    I hate the press. We always have to fight an uphill battle against them. Its so frustrating.
    God bless President Trump. Pray for justice.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. jat says:
    May 30, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    He is a special kind of person to be able to endure their nonsense, day in and day out. God love him and protect him.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  17. MelH says:
    May 30, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    It’s so fabulous that he began with Twitter in the beginning, strategizing way back then, knowing the press would try everything in the book to wreck his life, and the life of ANY Republican President. Parler.com is the new platform he is exploring to circumvent the Conservative-censoring on Twitter. It is similar to Twitter, free to join and free speech. Though I joined, the kinks are not enough ironed out for me to suggest you join. If the President moves there from Twitter, it will be a top news story, I’m sure, and ALL the supporters will move. The problem anywhere is that Democrats are so full of hate, they would live on welfare so they could spend all day ranting on social media….they are not inclined to enjoy the benefits of earning a living and raising their standards. They too would move to Parler, if the President does.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Beau Geste says:
      May 30, 2019 at 3:21 pm

      There is no reason that PDJT could not automatically post both to parler and twitter. When twitter continues to block free speech, he goes both to parler and gab?

      Hopefully parler is owned by Jared and Ivanka, or Don Jr, or bannon, or other non-oligopoly MSM ownership.

      Let the crazies scream that this would be an “emollument” – PDJT would then reply “no favoritism, I’ll comment in parallel to each of you for free, provided you publish my comments to anyone who wants to read them….”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • dogsmaw says:
      May 30, 2019 at 4:39 pm

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  18. DJT2020 says:
    May 30, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    05:32 Trump will consider exposing corruption one of his greatest achievements.

    YES!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. Mike Robinson says:
    May 30, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    “I guess that I am genuinely SICK of this.”

    In our system of government, and no matter who you are, you supposedly never have to prove that you DIDN’T commit a crime. You never have to be “exonerated” by the law enforcement community. You can never be “convicted in the court of public opinion” by mere innuendo.

    But here we find The President of the United States(!!) continuing to face exactly these things, at the hands of people who very, very soon will be exposed to be criminals themselves.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  20. stats_guy says:
    May 30, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    Byron York picks up one of the key stratagems of the socialists…framing. Once framed a set of actions can be used to support the frame. It all depends on the echo chamber sticking to the narrative. Of course, once the frame is broken the rest is just shown to be the actions of a innocent man. This is the key to how the socialists uses the second chapter to construct their crazy talk. I read the second chapter and see nothing there. The socialist hopes/expects that no one will break their frame.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Chimpy says:
      May 30, 2019 at 3:53 pm

      Great article that summarizes the entire collusion episode. Recommended.

      Like

      Reply
    • Justin Green says:
      May 30, 2019 at 4:17 pm

      Byron’s still missing the first half of the story, and then asserts this little gem:

      “Two days later, on the 24th, Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook went on television to claim that not only was Russia behind the hack — that was later proven true — but also that the Trump campaign was in league with Russia.”

      This is an example of a lie being repeated enough so that almost everyone believes it.

      The DNC servers weren’t examined.
      Hillary’s servers weren’t examined and in fact were apparently bleachbitted.

      So stop asserting that Russia hacked anyone. There’s simply ZERO public evidence of this whatsoever.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        May 30, 2019 at 7:49 pm

        Good point.
        Please write that to Byron York and ask him why he doesn’t acknowledge that fact. Please let us know if he replies and what he writes.

        Like

        Reply
  21. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    May 30, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    Hey, ya’ll, please forgive my rant today. I love all of you. But my heart is so with our President, and sometimes I feel like he just doesn’t get a break, no matter what he does, and even from the peeps who support him the most. It is never, ever enough from this man. How does one human being have so much expected of him and forge onward minute-by-minute, carry the weight of endless assaults and expectations? Do any of you feel this as well? Do you wonder how it is humanly possible to move with this load, this burden?

    I know he asked for the job. But how could anyone know what they signed up for prior to actually stepping into the Presidential reality. And add into that, an attempted hitjob by the full force of the most politically and legally powerful entities on this planet? Who could survive that?

    Give this man some slack. He came to save us from our demise.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • FL_GUY says:
      May 30, 2019 at 3:44 pm

      I totally agree. For myself, I have neither the knowledge or the wisdom to second guess President Trump and I have no need to do so because I trust him and have faith in him. Every day he demonstrates that faith is valid, He knows more about what he is really facing than any of us could ever imagine. Just what has come out over the last few weeks is only a hint of how bad things really are. Yet, President Trump keeps on going and doing things for We the People. He is the strongest and toughest individual I have ever met. I will follow him up San Juan Hill if necessary. IMHO.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • Chimpy says:
      May 30, 2019 at 4:06 pm

      On top of all this, don’t forget his age. President Trump will turn 73 in two weeks (June 14th).

      If I have half the energy (and wit) that he has at age 73, I will be happy.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • cattastrophe says:
      May 30, 2019 at 4:16 pm

      To us ordinary mortals what you say is true, however, President Trump and his reactions to adversity are a cut above most of us. I would guess that in the business he was in previously there were very few days that weren’t fraught with problems and people to handle. All of that is what prepared him for this job which I think most of the time he relishes with an enthusiasm we can only imagine.

      When you take note of many of his daily schedules you can see that he does get a respite from all the accusations and press with meetings of different groups and his cabinet, etc. in fact, he probably gets more of a respite from the onslaught then most of us do here on the internet where we’re meant with page after page of overwhelmingly bad and controversial news. This fact is one of the reasons I stay on Facebook. I see his daily schedule and remarks along with pictures of the many groups and foreign state heads he meets with and it’s heartwarming to see his enjoyment on those occasions. If you’re on Facebook you can opt to see information from the White House first on your home page. It does give you a fuller picture of how the president spends his days.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • bessie2003 says:
      May 30, 2019 at 5:31 pm

      Watching the President speak at the Graduation ceremony, then shaking each graduate’s hand – I think this is how he gets replenished, from the people, the citizens, even these young graduates, I do believe this is how he stays encouraged and on point.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • TreeClimber says:
      May 30, 2019 at 7:08 pm

      In some ways, I do understand what he’s going through, on a much smaller scale. It’s what ordinary law-abiding citizens go through when they’re forced into the ghettos. His ability to navigate the unending hatred and continuously triumph leaves me speechless, though.

      Like

      Reply
  22. Screaming Eagle says:
    May 30, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    God Bless this Incredible and Strong Man! IN YOUR FACE MARXIST MEDIA! ….He owned them, shut them up, and told it like it is!! I particularly love “If I committed collusion or obstruction, why didn’t he recommended charging me?”……….HaHaHa! A Man’s Man, fearless and a great fighter. ………..Bommy wouldn’t have lasted 10 seconds without going into stutters. God our Lord, please protect this Man !!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  23. J W says:
    May 30, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    The right man for the right job at the right time!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  24. Palmettoman says:
    May 30, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    I love these press conferences…

    I wonder if POTUS looks at these reporters much like we look at zoo animals???

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Battleship Wisconsin says:
    May 30, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    Impeachment offers the best opportunity by far between now and the 2020 elections for focusing public attention on Spygate and on the Obama Administration’s flagrant abuse of the government’s investigative powers.

    The Democrats would be insane to go through with it, certainly, but they show every sign of wanting to jump off a cliff. It’s a need that deserves our enthusiastic support.

    Here’s the deal. Build a highway to the impeachment cliff and put up some large billboards advertising that Donald Trump’s defeat at the polls is just around the corner. Then watch what happens.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Rockindubya says:
      May 30, 2019 at 4:07 pm

      Impeachment will only hinder Congress from getting anything accomplis….. Oh, wait. If it hastens the exposure and demise of these rats, (and I’m disparaging rats,) then, On.With.The.Show!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Battleship Wisconsin says:
        May 30, 2019 at 5:09 pm

        What happens in the fall 2020 campaign if: (a) impeachment happens in late 2019 or early 2020 and the Spygate revelations become the defacto centerpiece of the hearings; or else (b) no impeachment hearings are called; however a steady stream of Spygate revelations are published but without as much impact on public opinion.

        If no impeachment hearings are held, will the Democrats continue to push a case for obstruction of justice in their fall 2020 campaign, even in the face of the Spygate revelations, and even though they refused to impeach the president on those grounds in the House of Representatives?

        If impeachment hearings are indeed held and the Spygate revelations do gain center stage, ultimately causing the impeachment process to blow up in the Democrat’s faces, will the Democrats continue to push the case for obstruction of justice in their fall 2020 campaign, even though their position has been shown to be nakedly partisan?

        Figuring that Joe Biden will be the Democrat’s nominee and that someone like Tulsi Gabbard will be his VP choice, what will these two be saying to the voters in the fall of 2020 about Trump’s alleged crimes while in office?

        Will Biden be so bold as to accuse President Trump of accepting help from the Russians and of engaging in obstruction of justice?

        Imagine Joe Biden saying this onstage in one of the televised Fall 2020 debates and then observe what mincemeat Trump makes of him in response. It would be the ultimate viewing experience in watching televised political blood sport.

        Like

        Reply
        • NC Patriot says:
          May 30, 2019 at 6:33 pm

          Biden KNEW and was IN ON the whole “spygate” thing. That will be brought front and center. Nancy knew also as a gang of eight member. I doubt they want that public exposure.

          Like

          Reply
  26. Daniel says:
    May 30, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    So Trump and I are in complete agreement. Mueller, with his shaky voice said the same things that were in his report. He may have added specific emphasis here and there and that’s okay. But nothing NEW was said.

    Some people said “he opened the door to…” No previously opened doors have been closed.

    When listening to Mueller, you just have to filter out the millions of irrelevant words he speaks. It’s irrelevant to mention about the policy about indicting a sitting president. He found nothing to indict on in the first place. Everything outside of the is irrelevant discussion.

    And Trump makes another excellent point. The standard is high crimes and misdemeanors. That’s “and” not “or.” Without high crimes, there’s no impeachment.

    I get that people freaked out about Mueller’s little show which “opened the door for Nadler.” He also said nothing new. Anything that could have been a crime has been investigated and they came up with nothing. But by freaking out with the rest of the media hype, you just validated their stunt.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Bill says:
      May 30, 2019 at 4:28 pm

      He did say something new. He said that he couldn’t charge Trump because of DOJ guidelines. Contradicting what he told Barr. THAT was the problem with his speech yesterday and why people were so upset.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  27. Skippy says:
    May 30, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    Ticks me off SC Mueller: “if we had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so”.

    First: few American’s comprehend double negatives in speech (myself included so I watch their usage very carefully).

    Second: SC (or now) Mr. Mueller, after decades in studying Special Council rules as well as in making these CI calls, you resort to double negatives to make your case?

    I am so dissappointed in the Mueller/Weissman report and do believe it is not Special Council based “factual legitimate” but instead is “politically” founded. Shameful. Many American’s wont even comprehend the difference.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Justin Green says:
      May 30, 2019 at 4:10 pm

      Many liberals don’t understand that prosecutors don’t ever prove the people they are prosecuting innocent.

      Further, many liberals have never heard of “innocent until proven guilty”.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Binkser1 says:
        May 30, 2019 at 5:18 pm

        I don’t think its that they don’t understand, its that they don’t care as long as its being done to “the bad Orange Man” or the Deplorables. The ends justify the means with these people. They don’t care what it takes, they just want it done.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Justin Green says:
          May 30, 2019 at 7:14 pm

          That’s true. The ones that do understand don’t care.

          I just don’t have a lot of faith that they understand, now that “civics” classes have been watered down or eliminated entirely from required courses in high schools.

          Like

          Reply
    • Rockindubya says:
      May 30, 2019 at 4:13 pm

      Emotions block comprehension for far too many Americans.

      Like

      Reply
    • Mike Robinson says:
      May 30, 2019 at 4:38 pm

      Fundamentally, no actual law-enforcement officer in the United States would ever say either of the two parts of this statement:

      “if we had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so”.

      A law-enforcement officer’s task is never to establish that anyone (“presumed INNOCENT!”) did NOT commit a crime. Therefore, it is nonsensical: not only that any law-enforcement officer would embark upon a quest, but especially that he “would have said so” had his efforts failed.

      “If we had confidence that you did not rob the First National Bank on the morning of the 21st, we would have said so.” ‘Scuse me?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  28. Justin Green says:
    May 30, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    Democrats have yet again put themselves in a lose-lose situation.

    On the one hand, they’ve built up so much hatred for Trump that not impeaching him will have many Democrats staying home next year out of protest.

    On the other hand, if they impeach, they will fail, and the fact that they impeached on a fraudulent basis will generate sympathy and more defection from the Democrat base and independents.

    It’s like Hillary cheating Bernie 2.0.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. SouthernTrumpette says:
    May 30, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    It’s so heartening to see our great President as feisty and strong as ever, after the blows he recd. from the Deep State creatures yesterday.
    He is absolutely the best man we ever could have hoped for at this time.

    Looking forward to hearing his statement later re: the border situation.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  30. Concernedcitizen says:
    May 30, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    Who’s the bigger villain, Mueller or Comey? Tough call, but it’s clear who the biggest villain is, and that’s Rod Rosenstein. Why? He’s the one who initiated the coup attempt by creating a Special Counsel and installing Mueller as executioner.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • oldfatredneckcracker says:
      May 30, 2019 at 5:06 pm

      DIRTY Robert Swan Mueller III [IS] the bigger Villain. Comey and Rosenstein owe their careers to ‘Bobby 3 Sticks’. Both Jimmy and Sir Roddy learned their lessons from J. Edgar Hoover wannabe DIRTY-COP Mueller. Even CORRUPT Chris (Ripcord) Wray owes his career to the DIRTY-COP. It is my opinion that FAILED Barry Obama et al. already had this sort of plan in place just in case they got caught aka. “Insurance Policy.” Mueller was FBI Dir. for Obozo during “Fast and Furious” FBI Sting/Disaster & IRS/Lois Lerner PERSECUTION of “Tea-Party” PAC’s, just to name a few. Comey and Rosenstein were just “Useful-Idiots” for Obozo and the DIRTY-COP.

      Like

      Reply
  31. doofusdawg says:
    May 30, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    At the risk of getting banned again… Trump really does need to just shut up for a minute because his non stop comments are not helping him. Like Rush says… if the media didn’t make you then they can’t break you. When he loses my father then he should start paying attention. Try acting presidential and fu$k the media Mr. President. And quit twitter… they are going to squelch you and many other conservative voices three months before the election… why help them.

    Like

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      May 30, 2019 at 5:14 pm

      Doofus is a good name.

      Like

      Reply
    • Binkser1 says:
      May 30, 2019 at 5:21 pm

      Have to disagree whole-heartedly. His honesty and pulling no punches is a main reason he was elected. He is completely opposite of the run-of-the-mill, Uniparty Republicans.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • fanbeav says:
      May 30, 2019 at 6:06 pm

      Your father needs to decide is he better of with a politician or President Trump. Sounds like he is getting bamboozled by fast talking politicians!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Trump Train says:
      May 30, 2019 at 6:06 pm

      Troll alert, Troll alert

      Like

      Reply
    • CoffeeBreak says:
      May 30, 2019 at 6:17 pm

      I hope you’ll continue to read CTH as it’s a place of learning (if you’re truly interested).

      President Trump being President Trump is a feature, not a flaw.

      He won’t cave to the frightened or evil.

      Like

      Reply
    • TreeClimber says:
      May 30, 2019 at 7:15 pm

      Let’s examine your suggestion of “act Presidential” for a moment. The past several Presidents have:

      • Sold America out to the Chinese
      • Sold America out to the UN/globlists
      • Exported American jobs
      • Exfiltrated American wealth
      • Gotten us embroiled in foreign wars
      • Spied on us and infringed on our freedoms
      • Lied to us
      • Spoken in generalities about fixing problems they instigated
      • Imported – actively imported – illegals to attack and kill us and take our jobs
      • Wrecked our school system, turning it into a leftist breeding ground churning out mindless drones who cannot think for themselves or do basic math or read
      • Embroiled us in ever-worsening international “deals”

      For my part, I hope he doesn’t start acting “Presidential”!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  32. oldfatredneckcracker says:
    May 30, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    Folks, You just gotta…LUV…OUR President–>Donald J. Trump !!
    ~He calls ‘Em as He sees ‘Em…Balls & Strikes…much to the Chagrin of the DEMOCRAT-PROPAGANDA-MSM.~
    MAGA 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    May 30, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    “”So whether it’s love or deep like, but he was conflicted.””
    https://ibdp.videovore.com/video/61218211?size=512×288

    THAT is my VSGPOTUS!!

    MAGA!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. CM-TX says:
    May 30, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    I disagree that whoever was “well meaning.”

    It’s well known that LEFTIST are TRIGGERED by WORDS, a/o HATS representing something they don’t like– it offends their FEELINGS. Unable to process or cope with it, they become enraged, & lash-out at others. They resort to screaming at the sky, unintelligible ranting, destruction of property, & even physical violence. Foaming at the mouth has also been noted.

    So whoever did this, did so with an agenda– aiming to embarrass PDJT, spark a resentful reception from the Base, & could count on any negative publicity. Shameful.

    Like

    Reply
  35. ristvan says:
    May 30, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    Lurking Lawyer here.
    I think I know what Trump’s big border announcement will be. And it will solve the Triangle countries family unit asylum request problem quickly and permanently.

    Both the problem and the solution are contained in the basic asylum law, 8USC§1158.

    The problem is §1158(1). It goes way beyond US refugee treaty obligations (more below) by providing than anyone reaching US soil can apply for asylum by citing ‘credible fear’ concerning their home country. Then a judge has to sort out years later whether the ‘fear’ was credible.

    ESGPDJT’s solution is §1158(2).
    Some necessary international law background. Both Mexico and the US are among the many signatories to the 1951 Refugee Accord, which has treaty status in the US. The Accord has a fundamental concept. Each signatory MUST act as a ‘country of first asylum’ provided it offers ‘sufficient protection’ from the conditions causing refugee status. As a concrete example, the MS13 gang has triangle country origins. So Mexico offers ‘sufficient protection’ cause not an MS13 base.

    §1158(2) provides a ‘safe third country’ exception to otherwise absolute (1) asylum request adjudication. It provides that the Attorney General may make an exception and determine that alien asylum seekers shall be removed to a ‘safe third county’ ‘per bilateral or multilateral agreement’ when the alien ‘has access to a full and fair asylum process’ there. Mexico by virtue of being a Refugee Accord signatory meets both conditions. In fact it was offering asylum per its treaty obligations, but the triangle countries ‘refugee’ family units were not accepting it—their real goal was reaching the economic benefits of the US.

    So PDJT will announce that Barr has made the determination that Mexico is a safe third country and everybody here now or coming from triangle countries will be shipped there pronto. No more relocation into the interior awaiting US court adjudication. No more temporary work permits. OUT!

    This does two things immediately. Removes the Triangle country economic migration incentive, and provides Mexico with an incentive to fix their own southern border problem.

    And it does a third thing, send litigious open border Dems into paroxysms of hate and angst.
    Because §1158(3) ‘titled Limitation on judicial review’ specifically says: “NO COURT SHALL HAVE JURISDICTION to review any determination of the Attorney General under (2).”

    Checkmate.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
    • bosscook says:
      May 30, 2019 at 5:09 pm

      Wow and wow. THANK you for that analysis. And I especially like the “third thing”…while it’s painful and annoying, it’s essential the American people see exactly what the left are and want to do to us.

      Like

      Reply
    • starfcker says:
      May 30, 2019 at 5:13 pm

      Nice work, Ristvan. And I’ll bet you’re right.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Battleship Wisconsin says:
      May 30, 2019 at 5:34 pm

      If there is any justice in this world, the Democrats will add this heinous act of brilliant legal maneuvering to their growing list of offenses against Donald Trump and will then proceed forthwith to impeach him, thus hastening the day of their own political demise. If it happens this way, I’ll be celebrating with dinner and drinks at my favorite Mexican restaurant.

      Like

      Reply
    • fanbeav says:
      May 30, 2019 at 6:00 pm

      My favorite “thing” is number 3! Driving Dems crazy is always a good thing!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • ristvan says:
        May 30, 2019 at 6:19 pm

        Mine too. A beautiful stylish checkmate, not just a checkmate. I reckon the uncertainty about announcement timing is when Barr returns to DC from Alaska. Cause in Apprentice/Rally fashion, PDJT will ask Barr to step up to the podium and explain his legally unassailably legal rationale, just provided. Barr is so good, so deadpan, lib heads will be exploding.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • TheTorch says:
      May 30, 2019 at 6:19 pm

      Very interesting. great read and thank you for the information.

      Clever way to deal with this particular problem.

      Like

      Reply
    • Rhi says:
      May 30, 2019 at 6:57 pm

      Thank you ristvan for all the great contributions you provide us with your legal expertise. Why are you not working with the Trump administration?

      Just now on Fox business claiming the President will impose sanctions on Mexico if they don’t stop the illegal invasion. I hope you are correct and faux is wrong.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • ristvan says:
        May 30, 2019 at 7:45 pm

        Two simple answers to your question.
        1. Am violently ‘allergic’ to DC. My father put up with it even before he retired from AF with his neck honors, previously mentioned. I caught this allergy at his dinner table.
        2. Am now comfortably retired, except for the burden of caring for my significant other, who has anxiety disorder subclass PSTD from almost dying of anaphylactic shock, compounded by an adverse drug reaction to atorvastatin manifesting as fibromyalgia.

        More personal stuff than would ordinarily disclose.

        Like

        Reply
    • Jederman says:
      May 30, 2019 at 7:26 pm

      Attention all obama appointed judges! Your ideological hero expects you to honor the quid pro quo. Remember many of you are duds that should never have been granted a law license.

      You’ve been appointed to federal courts to legislate from the bench and support the long march when directed.

      Like

      Reply
    • DCP says:
      May 30, 2019 at 7:43 pm

      My concern is that Mexico will refuse. They already have done so. We can’t get them to take these people back. Forcing them to do so will involve closing the border or other steps that have, for whatever reason, so far not been taken. What am I missing here?
      Thanks. DCP

      Like

      Reply
  36. Clydeen says:
    May 30, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    With Sundance and also with the help of ristvan I realize I am more informed than probably 90% of most Americans. That’s pretty cool. Thanks!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  37. Lion2017 says:
    May 30, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    God Bless President Trump! Our Lion taking nothing from the Swamp MSM.
    A Big League statement on the border. The People’s President!!

    Like

    Reply
  38. wondering999 says:
    May 30, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    checked on the prisoner in Turkey: He’s Turkish-American, a NASA scientist who was in the wrong place at the wrong time (coup attempt). Poor guy —
    “Golge, who has dual U.S.-Turkish citizenship, was visiting his birth country with his family in 2016 when Turkish officials arrested him in the wake of a failed coup, which Turkish leaders blamed on the self-exiled U.S. cleric Fethullah Gulen.”

    https://abcnews.go.com/International/nasa-scientist-released-turkish-prison-years-now/story?id=63360354

    Like

    Reply
    • CoffeeBreak says:
      May 30, 2019 at 7:12 pm

      I’ve never returned to the shit country that I moved away from. Family from Iran don’t return to visit no matter who gets sick or dies. Friends from Turkey don’t go, etc.

      I know people that’ve fled Mexico, get situated here, buy jewelry and new SUVs and return “home” to visit family every year. They take cash to bribe the police along the way.

      A big part of it is to show off- how they “made it” in America (with taxpayer help for food, childcare, housing, healthcare). They know they put themselves and their kids in harms way but just shrug.

      It reminds me of that meme “This is fine”.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  39. sarasotosfan says:
    May 30, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    Would it be in bad taste to wish the Navy would scuttle the John S. McCain? Asking for a friend.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Genie says:
    May 30, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    Evidently CBS still does not consider Fox News a legitimate network:
    “In his first network interview since being sworn in, Barr said the special counsel, who gave a rare public statement Wednesday reiterating some of the key findings in his more than 400-page report, could have concluded the president broke the law without actually charging him — or cleared him of wrongdoing.”
    https://www.cbsnews.com/news/william-barr-interview-attorney-general-says-mueller-couldve-decided-whether-trump-obstructed-justice-exclusive/

    I recall AG Barr in an interview with Fox News just a couple of weeks ago.

    Poor CBS has TDS: “…When he became aware that Mueller would not make a determination in his obstruction of justice probe — which investigated 11 instances in which Mr. Trump tried to derail the Russia investigation…”

    Like

    Reply

