Wednesday May 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Our Primary Source of Strength
Where do you run to for strength in times of difficulty? Some merely wallow in depression. Others resort to efforts in the flesh. Many simply turn to other people. The tragedy of turning to any of these things or people is that their help or comfort is only marginal at best, and ignores what God has supplied to provide our needed stability.
David found the right answer. He wrote, “This is my comfort in my affliction: for Thy Word hath quickened me” (Psa. 119:50). In the midst of weakness, even when he felt extremely despondent, time spent in God’s Word brought him spiritual life, comfort, and the strength that he needed. The extent of the help he received is indicated by his testimony in verse 71: “It was good for me that I have been afflicted; that I might learn thy statues.” Quite simply, he allowed God to meet his need so adequately that his tragedy became a triumph by turning to the Scriptures.
Not only are we to personally find God’s Word to be the answer for all our needs, we are also to present the Scriptures to others as the answer to their needs as well. That’s what the Apostle Paul meant when he instructed the Philippians to be always “holding forth [meaning to present or offer] the Word of life” (Phil. 2:16). Their ministry to the lost was to be enhanced by the most “blameless” (2:15) conduct possible, as they shared the gospel with others, and applied God’s Word to daily living. But their ministry was to be empowered by promoting the Scriptures (not arguments, logic, or platitudes) to the hearts of those with whom they sought to have a ministry.
This was the pattern the Apostle Paul left them. He held forth the Word of Life to them; they believed it and were saved. Later his letter further equipped them for their present needs in the midst of suffering. It was this practice of presenting God’s Word to others, regardless of the individual need, that made Paul’s ministry so effective. God’s Word has real power because it is a divine message from the Lord God Almighty Himself.
God’s Word is the answer for the need of every human soul. Whether the need is eternal life, answers to current problems, counsel about what to do, comfort in trial, or insight into future events, God’s Word is intended by the Lord to be our source of strength and power. Run to it, and encourage others to do so, rather than turning to any other source.
By Pastor John Fredericksen
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/our-primary-source-of-strength/
Psalm 119:50 This is my comfort in my affliction: for thy word hath quickened me.
Psalm 119:71 It is good for me that I have been afflicted; that I might learn thy statutes.
Philippians 2:16 Holding forth the word of life; that I may rejoice in the day of Christ, that I have not run in vain, neither laboured in vain.
Philippians 2:15 That ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world;
Magnificent. Thank you, C187.
I think this is probably the best version of his song. An oldie but goodie . . .
💚 🇮🇪
Those little diddling kids to the left are annoying but this woman was amazing. This occurred at a Costco.
Absolutely amazing and a true blessing to my soul. Thanks for sharing and I definitely will share. I love the man holding the baby – dancing slightly – rhythmically – and when people would slow down for a minute to pay attention to the beauty of these artists performing music in such an unlikely place! That’s special. Thanks again.
Yes, Aunt C. I had noticed the man rocking the baby also. ❤️
An interesting map I ran across at Ancestry.com, it shows the most common surnames in the US by state. First thing I thought was that Mssrs Smith and Johnson got around but thern I started looking at California, Texas and New Mexico and what appear to be transitional states like Nevada and Arizona. You’d think Florida would have some leakover but it looks like the snowbirds still well outnumber the boat people.
speaking of Florida boat people….and names…
Wood Two
Wood Not
😀
