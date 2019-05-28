Now that we are aware Trey Gowdy had written a letter to AG Eric Holder about the DOJ assembling research files on political targets in 2012, and then seemingly did nothing about it, his downstream commentary is even more, well, interesting.
In this interview, Trey Gowdy is discussing the current self-interested positioning of former FBI Director James Comey; and contrasts Comey’s current sanctimony against the reality of what FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok expressed.
I think it’s pretty clear that the reason the Rs never did anything against the D-Rats was blackmail and extortion. Gowdy probably fit in this category along with every R that tried to challenge the D-Rat criminal activity.
As we’ve seen with President Trump and Nunes, they can make crap up and cause hell for their target.
The D-Rats don’t want a d-class before it will reveal their blackmail files and extortion racket. JMHO
The basic D-Rat is too stupid to control all this. I want the head of the snake, the real mob boss identified and taken down.
Keep in mind, Harry Reid’s absolute control over democrats and many RINOs
I think you nailed it in your first sentence.
Yeah that’s interesting, but interesting changes nothing. Zero indictments, plenty of Kabuki. Day 2863.
How about a new title?!
“Sanctimonious Trey Gowdy discusses sanctimonious James Comey”?! Lol
I find Gowdy to be increasingly underwhelming. This interview did nothing to change his downward trajectory.
