Trey Gowdy Discusses Sanctimonious James Comey…

Posted on May 28, 2019 by

Now that we are aware Trey Gowdy had written a letter to AG Eric Holder about the DOJ assembling research files on political targets in 2012, and then seemingly did nothing about it, his downstream commentary is even more, well, interesting.

In this interview, Trey Gowdy is discussing the current self-interested positioning of former FBI Director James Comey; and contrasts Comey’s current sanctimony against the reality of what FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok expressed.

  1. FL_GUY says:
    May 28, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    I think it’s pretty clear that the reason the Rs never did anything against the D-Rats was blackmail and extortion. Gowdy probably fit in this category along with every R that tried to challenge the D-Rat criminal activity.

    As we’ve seen with President Trump and Nunes, they can make crap up and cause hell for their target.

    The D-Rats don’t want a d-class before it will reveal their blackmail files and extortion racket. JMHO

    The basic D-Rat is too stupid to control all this. I want the head of the snake, the real mob boss identified and taken down.

  2. NYY32311 says:
    May 28, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    Yeah that’s interesting, but interesting changes nothing. Zero indictments, plenty of Kabuki. Day 2863.

  3. scslayer says:
    May 28, 2019 at 10:47 pm

    How about a new title?!

    “Sanctimonious Trey Gowdy discusses sanctimonious James Comey”?! Lol

