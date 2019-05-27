President Trump Memorial Day Address – USS Wasp, 10:00pm Livestream…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting U.S. service members stationed aboard the U.S.S. WASP today as part of their Memorial Day remembrance. The President is scheduled to deliver remarks at 10:00pm EDT:

UPDATE: Video Added

White House Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link

.

A huge crowd of Marines and Sailors are ready for the arrival of their Commander in Chief @POTUS @realDonaldTrump aboard the @USSWaspLHD1 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Catch it here LIVE at 1100 JKT pic.twitter.com/XZCEt7jUaf — U.S. Forces Japan (@USForcesJapan) May 28, 2019

Advertisements