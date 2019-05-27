President Trump Memorial Day Address – USS Wasp, 10:00pm Livestream…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting U.S. service members stationed aboard the U.S.S. WASP today as part of their Memorial Day remembrance. The President is scheduled to deliver remarks at 10:00pm EDT:
UPDATE: Video Added
White House Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
.
Advertisements
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Wasp_(LHD-1)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know the ship. It was a kind of rival with my own ship, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower CVN-69. We referred to it as a gator freighter. It’s a rival because while the “really cool stuff” we see in the movies like Top Gun get launch from carrier vessels, ships like Wasp is the platform from which “even cooler stuff” happens — much of which cannot really be talked about. That’s why the rivalry of sorts. We got the public review but we knew they were far more ‘elite’ in what they do and accomplish.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Oh man… a few summers back I had the opportunity to wander around the USS Wasp when it was parked in Boston Harbor for Navy Week… cool freaking ship!
(Also the USS Constitution if pretty neat if you’re ever in the neighborhood)
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a supplier of both the “really cool stuff” and the “even cooler stuff”, I totally get your point… But there were no flies on the DDE and you guys are all plenty ‘elite’ in my book… Thanks for your service and Happy Memorial Day… Remembering all our fallen comrades today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When do these people sleep?!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
They are 13 hours ahead of us, Amy – Sundance must stay up all night just to cover it!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Donald Trump – President’s Public Schedule
https://factba.se/topic/calendar
LikeLiked by 1 person
Question: Who does the word ‘indefatigable’ apply to best: a) Donald J. Trump; or b) Sundance?… It’s a tough call…
LikeLiked by 1 person
On OANN live now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ya know…..It’s gonna be tough…. really tough… for the Brit’s to top this one
LikeLiked by 12 people
I don’t want him to go.
LikeLike
And doesn’t he go to France right after? Don’t like him going to Europe—-safer in Japan.
(I fret over him like he is family—-am I weird?)
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was my understanding that after he comes home, PTrump will go to England, and then to France and Ireland.
I don’t trust anyone anymore, but the Japanese would never allow something to happen on their soil – especially during such an historic occasion. Unfortunately, I no longer have faith in the Brits. Sad, because I’m an Anglophile. 😦
LikeLiked by 2 people
No you’re not weird at all. I suspect you have a lot of company. Count me among them.
God Bless and protect President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with all active duty service men and women who protect our nation and our allies.
LikeLike
Without being too specific… I am especially proud that our POTUS is visiting troops there today. It will be a special day
LikeLiked by 12 people
Almost ready to re-up after that.
Great speech!
(Doggone uniform sure is tighter than it was 30 years ago …..)
LikeLiked by 8 people
I am sure you still look very good in it, alligatriot.
LikeLike
Thank you Potus and Flotus for visiting and speaking to our 7th Fleet troops here. As usual, POTUS shows no sign of fatigue and nothing but support for our Troops! I am honored that Sundance posted this video which I listened to in its entirety and truly honored to be called an American under President Trump. Thank you 7th Fleet. God Bless you all.
LikeLiked by 17 people
^^^^^^
LikeLiked by 2 people
HO-LEEE DOO-DEEE! Trump just acknowledged Q. Military Intelligence.
Many don’t get it and think it is something it’s not. Admiral Rogers was military intelligence before he became NSA director. We all consider Admiral Rogers to be a hero, but somehow find the patriotic roots and of the hero as not possible, probable or likely?
Long ago, this was all described as a kind of “spy vs. spy” or IC factions warring against each other. Was Admiral Rogers a lone wolf? Lone wolves are easy to end. Why were they unable to end him?
LikeLiked by 4 people
What? The first vid is not operable at this time. I watched the 2nd vid (RSBN), and heard no such confirmation. Can you please provide a time?
LikeLike
Trump listed to recognize specific functional groups aboard the Wasp. He acknowledge two of them in particular, the first of which defies logic unless they were specifically servicing his helicopter. The second truly defies logic or reason.
I spent my time in the service operating in “Ops.” That’s where the secrets are processed. We don’t seek recognition for a wide range of reasons including the reality that (a) foreign interests might seek us out with tempting offers and (b) the NIS might seek us out with tempting offers and lock us away for accepting them. (We were so warned) It was near the end.
LikeLike
Should that have not happened?
LikeLike
PDJT has the unique ability to acknowledge the attributes of those around him (unlike “I, I, I All-the-way-home” Obama). You know those military personnel appreciated his detailed thanks to each specialty.
Impressive weekend.
LikeLiked by 9 people
No other President would have made the Command Decision to revert to Steam Catapults after the insanity of switching to Fancy-and-Flawed Electric.
Imagine the Pentagon Idiotsticks – at all levels – who never got the memo:
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
LikeLiked by 11 people
Although they must have been thinking, “We don’t need no stinkin’ catapults.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
According to an article in the June 1964 Popular Mechanics the Navy steam catapult had “Enough power to throw a 1964 Cadillac more than 3000 feet in the air — straight up.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love the way Trump bypasses the top brass and talks to the military in the field to get the most complete(unbiased, non-globalist w/ no financial interest one way or another) info on a subject. Reminds me of Trumps visit to Iraq and his generals on the ground… General Raisin Cain, etc.
LikeLike
Trump questioned the wisdom of the new electromagnetic catapault for the Ford class carriers but is sticking with them.
If you knew your naval architecture history, you would know that the evolution of the stesm catapault was not without its set backs and failures.
LikeLike
The men and Women of the USS Wasp got to see the Greatest President in US History tonight. They now have another thing to tell their grandchildren about. No other President ever loved his Country more than this one. The Sailors and Marines will remember.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I just watched in person his helicopter arrive on deck of the WASP. It was awesome.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Cool!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow! Are you on board? Cool experience!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, I was down on the sidewalk by the pier. I’m a civilian working at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka. I really appreciate the POTUS visiting the base.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That is a great memory!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
@ Noonan…….in the early 70’s I was on Atsugi NAF. I actually been UNDER the airstrip. during WW2, they had underground facilities.
LikeLike
Woah!
LikeLike
Indefatigable @potus
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amazing schedule he keeps.
LikeLike
You Americans have the coolist Military hardware! WASP, is an amazing ship! Trump looks great as does FLOTUS. God bless the USA and its Armed services. May we never forget their sacrifices.
LikeLiked by 8 people
While waiting for VSGPDJT my wife and I watched on CSPAN Ronald Reagan deliver the 1993 commencement address to The Citadel. Then we watched President Trump on OANN. What a treat, the two greatest one after another. Thank you God!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for the link. I might have seen it before, but its well worth the watch. https://www.c-span.org/video/?40754-1/president-ronald-reagan-commencement-speech-citadel-1993
LikeLike
This was one of the best moments in history! Just a chat with ‘My Buddies’!
Thank you, Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our VSG POTUS having fun with the troops. There is love in that room – both ways – believe me. Trump is a great motivational speaker. FYI, those 2 marines must be freaking giants! SWEED! Made our big guy Trump look kinda small.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hilarious!! The comments however, summed up in one word…
Reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!!!
LikeLike
an American Icon Cookie an American Bald Eagle our Nations Bird our National Pride, passes away on a day that we remember that Freedom and Liberty are not w/o sadness and loses, a constant reminder it’s not at all FREE. Shed a tear for another fallen hero~~length of life is not what’s important but it’s what is done during that life. Cookie, he reminded us of that fact. Rest In Pain-free Peace. We could ask the Question they were extracted from their nest and banded and given a clean bill of health, what went wrong. Life is fragile, very, very fragile and we do not know why things happen, only the Creator KNOWS, HE’s in charge. This moment for all who watched these two hatched, grow will live forever in our hearts but maybe that’s why Cookie was born at this time. To show us humility and fragility and that everyday is precious,,,,so call someone, walk over to someone, help someone and tell them they matter and you love them b4 the time comes and it can not be done.
May 27th @0706 we see Cookie in the last stages of life, standing tall and trying to OVERCOME. Was it the cold weather that affected him, was it the removal and banding process, was it just because? Brother Simba knows something is wrong and is staying close and he is offering words of encouragement to his sibling, Cookie. @ 0709 Simba nudges Cookie, but it appears Cookie can not move his legs/talons. @ 0710 Simba gives another nudge and Cookie falls over @0711:10 Simba moves closer to Cookie and looks around, Is he looking for Mom or Dad or both? Simba, at this time is seen fluffing the fluff under and by Cookie. @ 0712:00 we see Cookie trying to readjust or even stand but to no avail but we also see Simba start to breathe quickly (generate heat) it’s 0714:12 we see Simba laying horizontally and Cookie is laying vertical to each other. @ 0715:58 we notice that Cookie’s breathing appears to labored and shallow @ 0716:02 we hear Shadow arrive outer limb, left, Simba raises his head, no Cookie response. It appears Cookie is now lying on top of Simba near his backside.. @ 0717:52, Shadow approaches the nest; we can hear Cookie vocalizing with quick and shallow breaths accompanied with small squeaks. @ 0718:10 on Cookie’s side of the nest, he looks into where Cookie is, he continues to look down on Cookie then @ 0718:39, Cookie appears to raise his head, Shadow moves off to the right @ the same time Simba turns head toward the right. @ 0719:10 Shadow leaves nest to the right. Cookie is trying show Dad he’s ok by standing up and looking to the left @0719:10~~it’s 0734:57 Cookie keeps fighting by standing, you can tell he’s very, very weak(ened). @0735, Cookie opens his beak a two times then @ 0735:05 he starts regurgitating some liquid substance onto his brother’s backside, it continues for sometime 0733:35, only slight movement by Cookie 0737:58 @ 0738:10 Cookie continues to fight he open his beak wide, shakes his head @:33 as if he is trying to stay awake @ 0741:55, Shadow returns w/a limb Simba reacts but Cookie does not. @ 0744:42 appears that Cookie is slipping away. Simba is getting up and Cookie is listless. He is being stepped on because Simba is going for the food there’s life but I can not watch this anymore. As someone who has seen, smelled, felt and tasted (because it does permeate the skin (taste buds)) death as a medic in the military; I am done watching this channel any further. Good-bye and I hope things go well from here on out.
LikeLike