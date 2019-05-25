Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses: Trump, Declassification, Barr and Possible Senate Hearings…

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham appears on Fox News to discuss his relationship with President Trump; the upcoming declassification of documents; and the possibility of Senate committee hearings to follow the IG report on FISA abuse.
Graham gives an explanation for his change in disposition. However, his decision not to call Robert Mueller to task highlights he’s still paddling in the shallow water of the deep state…
Forget the Senate. A grand jury!
I agree wholeheartedly with Jon Voight about President Trump being the Greatest President since Abraham Lincoln. It’s easy to understand since they are the only Civil War President’s. And President Trump has found his Grant with General Barr. Time to make the Liberals Howl!
Make the leftists pay the Barr tab in full.
That will handle our reparations claims.
@ Bigbadmike… Re “I agree wholeheartedly with Jon Voight about President Trump being the Greatest President since Abraham Lincoln.”
Lincoln was hardly a great president… He did more actual damage to the Constitution AND the nation than did all previous presidents combined.
Trump is the GREATEST president, bar none; if for no other reason, simply because he has accomplished so much more in a shorter time than any other president while several government agencies, both major political parties, and the media were working 24/7/365 to destroy him, along with at least three foreign governments who were aiding and abetting the DOMESTIC enemies of We The People!
And he hasn’t done any damage to the constitution doing it either, despite what democrats would claim.
I really do think Graham is on the right side now,but, i am very curious to what he knew and when he knew. There is no way he didn’t know what McStain was up to. No way McStain didn’t tell Graham what was at play with the dossier.
I respectfully suggest that you continue to be cynical about Senator Graham… The “right side” can be very gray… And Senator Graham is very comfortable (and adept) with ambiguity… If you think he is 100% with PDJT and the ‘draining the swamp’ mandate, I would disagree… But, in fairness, I like the post-McCain Lindsay a helluva lot better than the McCain Lindsay… NO comparison.
Graham…hmmm. Scored for our team, 12. Owns goals against our team, 18. Think I want to go to the big game with this guy in my defensive crew? Pass.
It’s more complicated than simple score-keeping. The Kavanaugh debacle and the Mueller results have had a big impact on Graham. Graham knows that Trump has been the target of multiple intense investigations and has come out of it all unscathed. Graham had considered the possibility that Trump had engaged in wrongdoing but doesn’t need to worry about it any more.
Understood. However, “conversion” this late in the game is indication of either dark motives or incompetence (as it pertains to understanding the dynamics). Will take anything he has to give, but won’t allow him into any position in which he can do damage.
Besides, he’s such a patsy that if the press howled ferociously enough and whipped up an impeachment frenzy predicated on “retaliation”, he’s the kind of guy who would split the difference when you need him to stand fast. He’s like Grassley. Heck, he’s a senator; that’s what they do.
evergreen,
I agree with you, and Reagan’s line comes to mind, ‘Trust, but verify.’
Better yet, Never trust Always verify twice.
I can’t see Graham ever voting to remove President Trump. Hope I’m right.
I think he’s been completely converted. The Mueller conclusions and the Kavanaugh debacle made it happen. But keep in mind too that he’s up for re-election in 2020 Trump won South Carolina easily, 55% to Clinton’s 41%.
You can torpedo and cripple a ship without sinking it. Wasn’t Graham Navy JAG?
USAF Reserve JAG, Ret. Colonel.
Lindsey hasn’t fully grasped that it has to all come out. Once the ball starts rolling it cannot be stopped. You can’t be semi-transparent while resting your moral authority on transparency. The Dems are actually right about that. You can’t pick and choose what to expose. He is pretty heavily lobbying for some firewalls to be set up and accountability to be limited to the few “not by the book” actions but I hope he is over ruled on that.
Yes. It’s time for “all in”. Graham seems more “seriously annoyed” than outraged. He needs to be seriously outraged.
How do you know he’s not outraged?
Lindsay sounds too much like a “lessons learned” wonk… They are everywhere in the business world… Let’s do a “deep dive”, find root cause, learn our lessons, take corrective action, and move on… No point in holding anybody accountable… As long as we put in more controls so it never happens again, we’re good! Nope, not this time…. We need transparency… and equal justice.
That’s exactly how I interpret this interview. The Wray solution of seminars and policy changes. I guess this pitch is really aimed at Barr. Hopefully he isn’t swayed.
I don’t think he will be though. From Barr’s position it seems like it would be more difficult to try to engineer selective accountability than to just expose the truth. No one in a high level position is going to lay down and fall on the sword. Their last leverage is taking down Obama/Hillary with them and they will have no choice but to play that card. The level of accountability demanded by our side would be very difficult to achieve while limiting the effect on Obama and/or Hillary in my opinion. Thus it seems likely to me that it will be easier to just expose all of it and let the chips fall where they may.
I think the Democrat’s preemptive argument that Barr will selectively expose things will end up biting them very badly. They just made his job a lot easier. Ironically it will likely be the Republican Senators like Lindsey who will push for the selective exposure path. Actually that is exactly what he appears to be doing in this interview.
Excellent analysis, Hmmm… I was skeptical, given his associations and history, that AG Barr would be merely a higher swamp life form… So far, he has proven me wrong and seems to be a matter-of-fact, beyond-reproach, law-and-order guy who loves the DoJ and FBI… He seems unfazed by by the pressure, attacks and rhetoric… I like our chances for your full exposure, “let the chips fall where they may” scenario…
I disagree. As Lindsey said, we have Barr looking at the criminality. The Senate can’t prosecute anyone.
This whole mess has shown that the FISA process is not protecting Americans’ privacy and THAT is the job of the Senate to make sure the laws around FISA and counterintel and surveillance provide for strong punishment when this happens.
We sit here wondering what consequences anyone will face precisely because a lot of what was done to Pres Trump was not criminal.
Given the trust we place in the IC community not to abuse the surveillance state they have built, there should be a severe penalty when they do
Maybe Graham has been told he was spied on too. He’s been long in the swamp. Maybe he has to slowly sneak out.
Graham already knows he’s been spied on… amongst other Congresspersons…
https://www.fitsnews.com/2014/03/12/lindsey-graham-declares-hypocritical-war-cia/
(2014)
“U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham – one of the leading defenders of the federal government’s domestic spy apparatus – went into full freakout mode this week upon discovering that he, too, was being spied on.
In response to reports that U.S. President Barack Obama’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) hacked into a computer network used by lawmakers to probe the agency’s enhanced interrogation techniques, Graham blew a gasket.”
https://www.insidesources.com/senators-demand-to-know-if-nsa-is-spying-on-their-communications-with-foreign-leaders/
(2017)
“During a hearing on the renewal of an expiring law that lets NSA intercept the communications of foreigners and their exchanges with Americans, senators pressed attorneys and leaders from the intelligence community to answer whether their conversations with foreign governments are surveilled and if so, whether lawmakers have a legal right to know.”
The IC wouldn’t answer the question. Translation: yes, we listen, and no we won’t admit it.
Ironic quote of the testimony: “I don’t really mind if you’re listening,” Graham said. “I do mind if somebody can take that conversation and use it against me politically. Is that possible under the current system?”
You betcha, Lindsey.
The question is would you charge a hill with Lindsey Graham and the answer is a clear no.
Not for me. I like Graham.
Exactly, BobO… I know a ‘Foxhole Friend’ type person when I see one… Lindsay Graham is NOT a Foxhole Friend (NB, President Trump… though I’m quite sure he knows)….
Nobody is asking you to like Graham. DId you watch the interview? Graham is in a very important position right now, he can assist with the effort to bring the traitors to justice. Why not just appreciate the fact that he wants to take action? All of this negative crap about Graham and Gowdy and others is just so tiresome and unproductive. Nobody cares if you dislike him. But maybe people will care if you have a comment to make about what he’s doing or what he said during the interview.
covfefe999, I didn’t hear LG discuss anything specifically about the NSA database abuse, which may be exposed as the largest source of illicitly obtained oppo information. I understand that ADM Rogers shut the contractor queries down, but I’d like to hear more about a legislative, as opposed to an administrative, fix to the massive unmasking potential in that system.
“Graham is in a very important position right now, he can assist with the effort to bring the traitors to justice. Why not just appreciate the fact that he wants to take action?”
Well said, Covfefe. Getting things done in government is necessarily about building coalitions. There will never be 100% agreement on every issue in any sized group of thinking individuals. He’s on board now, at least in some capacity, and it doesn’t matter whether he’s driven by the political winds leading to 2020 or being “truly MAGA” (it’s both at least to some degree imo). Besides, do any of the naysayers really believe the VSGPOTUS is so naïve or incompetent that he’s not prepared to deal with Mr. Graham?
Snake snake snake
It’s unfortunate that you think in black and white like that.
I remember when Lindsey Graham told La Raza those who support immigration enforcement are bigots and he’ll help La Raza tell them to shut up. “We’ll tell the bigots to shut up.”
Lindsey showed me who he is, I did not forget it.
Lindsey Graham wants to be on the winning side, simple as that, and he’s savvy enough to know a winner when he sees one. But he’s still hedging his bets, just in case.
Also, if I found/made an updated picture of Pelosi holding that sign in front of the capital, could we use that instead? I’m vaguely insulted on behalf of our beautiful marshes. 😛
He was hedging earlier. He wasn’t convinced that Trump was innocent of all of the claims against him. Now that Mueller has finished the witch hunt, Graham knows Trump is clean.
Why didn’t he fully believe in the president from the beginning? Just wondering.
I’ve met the man personally, he’s my Senator, I’ve been keeping an eye on him awhile – my family was political allies with a lady who was trying desperately to convince someone to primary him for years – he’s an opportunist, straight up. Can sell snake oil to anyone, but trust him? Not I, not yet. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt, certainly – he’s doing a better job than most – but trust, nope. Not yet.
Let Grahame think he is going to limit the damage; while thus deluded he can help open the gates. When the evidence breaks through the dam for all to see, politicians will find that they have no power to control the flood. Get on with it.
What are you talking about, limiting the damage?
Hey commenters, can you think of anything more interesting to write than your negative opinions of Graham? Did you watch the interview? Do you have any opinions about the things that he said? About possible future actions on Graham’s part? I get really weary of the endless rattlings about Gowdy and McConnell and others who have actually done some good. Nobody is asking you to pledge your lifelong support for these people, why not just take what good you can get from them? Graham is in a very high position now and can assist with the other efforts to bring the traitors to justice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Like, he’s a tool, but he’s our tool? 😁
Ducking and running now!
LikeLiked by 2 people
covfefe999
Politics preys on people’s naivety such as yours.
South Carolina resident here.
Covefefe999, you are fighting with the troll brigade. Rest yourself.
She’s the one trolling. Someone makes a comment and she trails with a response. That’s what trolling means.
Covfefe, I agree and I will always treasure the moment Graham called out his fellow senators for their despicable behavior during the Kavanaugh hearings. Certainly, there have been times I was disappointed Graham didn’t take a harder line towards Pres Trump’s and our enemies. But I am grateful for his shining moments. Too many of these politicians seem to be without ANY redeeming value.
Dang, he’s awfully likeable here – and funny. But he’s a politician extraordinaire. Am liking the direction he’s going, but he’s waffled too much.
BTW, I’d forgotten about The Donald giving out Lindsay’s cell ph#. LOL, those were fun times!
Like so many I can’t fully trust him. I trust PDT, Bill Barr and few others. But not many.
WOW….
PDJT/POtUS leaves town and the dem’s head for the nearest bar to drown their mis-taken deeds with brain pickling concoctions… The MSM/NEWS types must be with them….nary a peep, all day. Heck, i even managed to cop a short nap – due to the quiet on the airways….
What a great time to have a “remote dump” of documents…. Or, perhaps, some perp walks?
Film at 11 … Check-6
At this point Lindsey is irrelevant as it all comes down to will Barr deliver justice and expose everything or allow way to much to remain redacted for “national security” reasons.
A gray hat won’t cut it at this point.
Interesting interview. Watters notes that Graham’s poll numbers are up 25% in South Carolina. Lindsey Graham is delivering more what his constituents want.
But in addition to that, Graham notes that he knows Brett Kavanaugh and what went on was insane and beyond the pale. Also, when asked about Lindh, Graham notes that you can’t fight a war using criminal law; fighting a war requires a different set of rules. You treat prisoners humanely, but don’t release them until they are no longer a threat. Under criminal law, Lindh was released because his time was up, but he (and others) are probably still a threat.
Graham made sense to me here. AND he notes that he’s having fun in the Trump Presidency and it’s a good time to be alive. If he understands THAT then I understand him because that’s how I feel. The difference Trump has made for my sense of life and the world is yuge. I’m excited about life again. Didn’t feel that way before, always a sense of looming disaster from the incompetent unqualified corrupt rulership
This was a great interview! It is so good to hear how much fun he has with the President… He clearly enjoys his time with him. Graham also reached breaking point with the character assassination of Kavanaugh by the Dems.
I think Senator Graham is a good guy and a huge help to President Trump in navigatig the swamp.
It is good to see this positive change and I look forward to saying he is my Senator … If hubby and I get the house we just put in an offer for (wish me luck!!!!!! I am very excited….😁 ).
Did anyone notice the conversation at the end of the interview about American Taliban John Walker Lindh? Graham talks about the importance of using military tribunals rather than the criminal court system to convict “enemy combatants” so they cannot be released while they are still a threat to national security. He says these people are guilty of war crimes and belong in Gitmo. Remember when he asked about military tribunals for American citizens at the Kavanaugh hearings?
LikeLiked by 3 people
A Military Tribunal of an America Citizens would be much like Herr Gestapo Bob Mueller’s “Special Council” – no presumption of innocence, secret evidence, and a political weapon. The nine Supreme Court Justices of 1866 were enlightened men of Western Civilization and Lindsey Graham is quite simply a throwback.
Even Abraham Lincoln, during the Civil War, didn’t approve of the results of Military Tribunals as he pardoned 265 out of 303 of those condemned by one of them. Clearly, he considered it to be at least largely an abomination. Very possibly he would have pardoned all, but it would have been political suicide.
“In 1862, the Sioux Uprising in Minnesota resulted in the deaths of hundreds of settlers and also interrupted Union Army recruiting for the Civil War, the announcement said. The U.S. military defeated the Sioux, and 303 Sioux prisoners were condemned to death by a military tribunal.
Lincoln delayed the executions until he could review each of the prisoners’ case files, the announcement said. Lincoln decided to pardon all but 38 of the accused, whose mass execution reportedly is the largest in U.S. history. “
Sundance as far as I’m concerned screw Lindsey gramnesty Graham. He a pig and blow hard POS. He’s part of what’s wrong with this country for the past 30 years. He’d do anything to be POTUS including spying and treason if he thought he could get away with it. He’s a backstabbing mofo.
Yes sir! Bring on what the demwits have asked for-complete transparency!
Who benefits from appeasement? Why avoid confronting fact based reality?
Did Senator Graham read Judge FISC Judge Collyer’s DoJ Compliance Review?
Is it not our collective responsibility to restore sanity to our legislative branch ?
Is there a compelling need to further defer to this cadre of reactionary “Resist”? Yates and Lynch acts are as contemptuous and malignant as those of Mr. Strock,
Do younger Americans not deserve a secure homeland, borders and transparency?
Our country cannot be stable or sustainable with a Justice Dept that fails to detect and punish high status offenders.
Shall we pretend multiple known massive breaches of national security, House/Paki, Clinton communications, Ukraine, Wolfe & Senate Intell, U1 did not happen? No.
Weakness and division encourages predators to escalate their attacks. Fear is not a valid excuse..
No, I will not betray future generations to placate this cadre of arrogant, seditious powerholders.
Honestly, some of these comments here, switch-out the name Graham to Trump and I would swear I was reading a Left-Wing Blog that wanted to resist Trump at all costs.
Graham is not perfect; he’s not even wonderful, however, he did the right thing with Kavanaugh and now with our VSGPDJT; let sleeping dogs lie………..for now.
Lindsay is a very good advocate for the VSGPDJT on the H.I.L.L.
Take the wins, wherever they are and when you can get ’em.
Agree – take the wins wherever they are, and when we can get them.
It’s been so long, we the forgotten men and women have perhaps forgotten who to accept the wins when they come because we’ve been so caught in in waiting for the other shoe to drop, we have to exercise our winning muscles!
Well I don’t read left wing blogs so you would know more about it than me. But, I’ve watched Lindsey Graham the king of the rhinos for the past 30 years. As far a the judge, he seen an opportunity to gain traction in that one to gain power with republicans for himself. Yeah it was the right thing to do but he was doing the same thing he’s always done. Use the moment for self gratification and his own self serving reason just like he’s always done. Why do you think he lasted this long in Washington? Here’s your answer.
I just CANNOT trust Graham. Yes…….I am from SC
For the time being I’m will to give Lindsey the benefit of the doubt and consider him a FOT (Friend of Trump) until he proves otherwise!
Three things I believe that have had a profound effect on Senator Graham recently. One, his best friend’s death. Second, seeing what happened to Brett Kavanaugh. And third, after he gave the eulogy for McCain, he related how President Trump called him and said that he had done right by his friend. The changes are clearly evident. He’s quicker to back up President Trump, he’s quicker to fight the dems, and he is quicker to fight to advance the conservative agenda. And he seems to be having a helluva fun time doing it too!
These federal law enforcement officials tried to set-up and frame President Trump for, not only a crime he didn’t commit but a crime that never even happened! They reflect the worst kind of corruption and it cannot go unpunished!
