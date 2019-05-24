President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House….

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. As President Trump and First Lady Melania depart the White House for Japan, the president paused for an impromptu presser with the White House press pool. [Video and rough draft transcript below]

.

[Rough Transcript] […] A — I’m very transparent, so as you know I declassified everything, everything they want, I put it under the auspices of the attorney general. He’s going to be in charge of it. He’s a great gentleman and a highly respected man, so everything that they need is declassified and they’ll able to see how the hoax or witch hunt started and why it started.

It was an attempted coup, an attempted take-down of the president of the United States it should never ever happen to anybody else so it’s very important. People have been asking me to declassify for a long period of time, I decided to do it, and they’ll learn a lot. I hope it’s going to be nice perhaps it won’t be.

Q — inaudible

A — The Middle East, we’re going to be sending a relatively small number of troops, mostly protective, and uh, some very talented people are going to the Middle East now and we’ll see how, we’ll see what happens. It’ll be about 1500 people.

Q — inaudible

A — Yeah that’s possible, but I do believe you can’t go down two tracks. If you look at Judiciary if you look at what’s going on, all they talk about in the House is this. I’d like to talk about lowering drug prices, which I’ve done better than any president ever. We had a year this year as you know drug prices went down first time in 51 years. I’d like to talk about. Because with Congress you can get it down 40 and 50 percent. But I can’t do that when all they want to do is try and do a redo of the Mueller report. They were very unhappy with the Mueller report, they want to do a redo of the Mueller report. It’s over there is no redo they lost. It was very clear. There was no collusion, there was no obstruction, so there’s no redo.

Q — could Drs be forced to perform gender reassignment surgery ?

A — [hard to hear, either “what do you think’ or ‘we’ll see’]

Q — about Theresa may

A — I feel badly for Theresa. I like her very much. She’s a good woman. She worked very hard. She’s very smart. She decided to do something that some people were surprised at, some people weren’t, it’s of the good of her country. But I like her very much. In fact I’ll be seeing her in 2 weeks.

Q — why are you considering pardoning war criminals, and does that endanger our troops?

A — we’re looking at a lot of different pardons for a lot of different people. Some of these soldiers are people that have fought hard, long, you know we teach ’em how to be great fighters. You know when they fight sometimes they get really treated very unfairly so we’re going to take a look at it, I haven’t done anything yet I haven’t made any decisions. There’s 2 or 3 of them right now. It’s a little bit controversial. It’s very possible that I’ll let the trials go on and I’ll make my decision after the trial.

Q – Michael Avenatti?

A — I wish him a lot of luck.

Q- Theresa May and Five-Eyes?

A — I may very well talk to her about that yeah. There’s word and rumor that the FBI and others were involved, CIA were involved, with the UK having to do with the Russian hoax and I may very well able to talk to her about that yes.

Q — Nancy Pelosi?

A — Well I don’t know about the videos, I can tell you, what I need here is to help the country. That’s why I did this. Our country is doing unbelievably well. We have the best economy we’ve probably ever had. We have the best job numbers we’ve ever had. We have the best unemployment numbers we’ve ever had. With all of the unemployment numbers that’s what I’m all about. I don’t think they can go down 2 tracks.

I want to get drug prices down. I want to get things like if you look at infrastructure and others, I want to get a lot of things done. I don’t think they’re capable of going down two tracks. I think they can only do one thing or the other. So let em finish the one. What I don’t think is right is you do a redo. They were very unhappy with the m report. No collusion, no obstruction, no nothing. They’re very unhappy, they’re angry about it. They have to get over their anger, they have to get over their — wait a minute. They have to get over their anger and they have to get in to infrastructure, drug prices and things like that. Because they want to do a redo. Even the fact that they’re asking bob Mueller to testify. He just gave them a 434 page report which says no collusion, which leads to absolutely no obstruction he just gave that report. Why does he have to testify? That’s ridiculous. They want to get onto drug prices, lowering them, we can cut em by 50 or 60 percent. The one thing I’m v proud of also on drug prices I brought it down first time in 51 years that drug prices went down. But if I can work with congress we can cut 50 percent and more off drug prices. I can work with these people… I can absolutely work.

Q — about Nancy Pelosi

This shows how fake you are. When you say a personal attack. Did you hear what she said about me long before I went after her? Did you hear? She made horrible statements, she knows they’re not true, she said terrible things, so I just responded in kind. Look, you think Nancy’s the same as she was? She’s not. Maybe we could all say that. But I think, I think, frankly I think right now we are I’m only speaking for myself I wanna do whats good for the country I think Nancy Pelosi is not helping this country, I think the democrats are obstructionist, they’re hurting our country very very badly. We can pass so many different bills right now but all they want to do is investigate because they failed with Robert Mueller, the Mueller report.

They want to try to get a do-over of the Mueller report. It doesn’t work that way. And just so you know I was the most transparent and am transparent president in history. We gave 500 witnesses, I allowed attorneys to testify in front of bob Mueller. 2500 subpoenas, 1,400,000 pages of documents, we gave it… and then we get a great result and they say oh this is terrible, let’s do it over again. You can’t do it. The country doesn’t have that kind of time.

We’re gonna say. As you know I declassified I guess potentially millions of pages of documents I don’t know what it is I have no idea but I want to be transparent. Everybody wanted me to declassify I’ve done it. And you could almost say he’s the trustee, he’s a highly respected man. Our AG is in charge. Let’s see what he finds. But we have documents now that I have declassified for the purpose of the AG he can then show them to the public, do whatever he wants to do with them, but you have to get down to what happened. Because what happened is a tremendous blight on our country. What happened, the investigation, they tried to do a take-down and you can’t do that. Let me just tell you this should never ever happened to another president again.

Q- what message do you want to spend to military families who are concerned about you sending troops to the Middle East?

A — I think ti’s going to be very good in the Middle East. Iran has been very as you know they stage terror all over the world. They’re a much different country now than when I first got here. When I first got here, they were in 14 different locations fighting. Right now I don’t think Iran wants to fight and I certainly don’t think they want to fight with us. But they cannot have nuclear weapons and under the Obama horrible agreement they would have had nuclear weapons within 5 or 6 years . They can’t have nuclear weapons and they understand that.

Q – why should people trust the AG to select what’s declassified? Even Robert Mueller expressed concerns…

A — the question is so false and so phony. Let me explain to you something. Th AG is one of the most respected ppl in this country and he has been for a long period of time. He’s going to look at a lot of documents. Some he might find interesting, maybe he’ll find none interesting, but for over a year people have asked me to declassify. So what I’ve done is, I’ve declassified everything.

He can look and I hope he looks at the UK, and I hope he looks at Australia, and I hope he looks at Ukraine, I hope he looks at everything, because there was a hoax that was perpetrated on our country, it’s the greatest hoax, excuse me, excuse me, it’s the greatest hoax probably in the history of our country and somebody has to get to the bottom of it. We’ll see. But for a [long] period of time they’ve wanted me to declassify it and I did.

Q – is this about getting payback?

A — This is about finding out what happened. I won an election. I own it easily. 306 to 223. I won it pretty easily. And I’ll tell you what this is all about what happened and when did it happen because this was an attempted take-down of the president of the United States and we have to find out why did somebody write a text message, two lovers, that if she loses we have an insurance policy? An insurance policy to take down the president? We’re going to find out what happened and why it happened. Let me just tell you, I don’t care about payback, I think it’s very important for our country to find out what happened.

Q — are you worried that these investigations are hurting your re election chances?

A — I don’t know, my poll numbers are very good, you don’t like to report em but I guess we have a 48 today, we have a 51. We have very good poll numbers considering. Now I have to tell you, if you people would give straight news I’d be at 70, I’d be maybe at 75. But you don’t give straight news, you give fake news. With fake news I’m still winning the election. But if you gave serious, good news, the way your’e supposed to, I’d probably be at 70 or 75 based on the economy alone.

Q — on Modi

A — I just spoke to prime minister Modi and I gave him my warmest regards and congratulations. I just spoke to pm Modi minutes ago and I just conveyed congratulations on behalf of our country, myself and everybody. He had a great election when he’s a fine friend of mine, we have a v good relationship with India.

Q — are you being protected by William Barr?

A – No I just want somebody that’s going to be fair. I think William Barr is the most respected man, one of the most respected men doing what he does in our whole country. I just want him to be fair. I don’t want him to be for me or for anybody else, I just want him to be fair and that’s what he is and we’re going to find out what this yields but I will tell you declassifying, people have wanted men to do it for a long time. I think it’s v important to do and basically what are we doing? We’re exposing everything. We’re being, a word that you like, transparent. We’re being ultimately we’re being transparent and that what’s it’s about. Again, this should never ever happen in our country again.

Thank you very much.

Advertisements