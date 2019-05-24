President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House….

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. As President Trump and First Lady Melania depart the White House for Japan, the president paused for an impromptu presser with the White House press pool. [Video and rough draft transcript below]
[Rough Transcript] […] A — I’m very transparent, so as you know I declassified everything, everything they want, I put it under the auspices of the attorney general. He’s going to be in charge of it. He’s a great gentleman and a highly respected man, so everything that they need is declassified and they’ll able to see how the hoax or witch hunt started and why it started.
It was an attempted coup, an attempted take-down of the president of the United States it should never ever happen to anybody else so it’s very important. People have been asking me to declassify for a long period of time, I decided to do it, and they’ll learn a lot. I hope it’s going to be nice perhaps it won’t be.
Q — inaudible
A — The Middle East, we’re going to be sending a relatively small number of troops, mostly protective, and uh, some very talented people are going to the Middle East now and we’ll see how, we’ll see what happens. It’ll be about 1500 people.
Q — inaudible
A — Yeah that’s possible, but I do believe you can’t go down two tracks. If you look at Judiciary if you look at what’s going on, all they talk about in the House is this. I’d like to talk about lowering drug prices, which I’ve done better than any president ever. We had a year this year as you know drug prices went down first time in 51 years. I’d like to talk about. Because with Congress you can get it down 40 and 50 percent. But I can’t do that when all they want to do is try and do a redo of the Mueller report. They were very unhappy with the Mueller report, they want to do a redo of the Mueller report. It’s over there is no redo they lost. It was very clear. There was no collusion, there was no obstruction, so there’s no redo.
Q — could Drs be forced to perform gender reassignment surgery ?
A — [hard to hear, either “what do you think’ or ‘we’ll see’]
Q — about Theresa may
A — I feel badly for Theresa. I like her very much. She’s a good woman. She worked very hard. She’s very smart. She decided to do something that some people were surprised at, some people weren’t, it’s of the good of her country. But I like her very much. In fact I’ll be seeing her in 2 weeks.
Q — why are you considering pardoning war criminals, and does that endanger our troops?
A — we’re looking at a lot of different pardons for a lot of different people. Some of these soldiers are people that have fought hard, long, you know we teach ’em how to be great fighters. You know when they fight sometimes they get really treated very unfairly so we’re going to take a look at it, I haven’t done anything yet I haven’t made any decisions. There’s 2 or 3 of them right now. It’s a little bit controversial. It’s very possible that I’ll let the trials go on and I’ll make my decision after the trial.
Q – Michael Avenatti?
A — I wish him a lot of luck.
Q- Theresa May and Five-Eyes?
A — I may very well talk to her about that yeah. There’s word and rumor that the FBI and others were involved, CIA were involved, with the UK having to do with the Russian hoax and I may very well able to talk to her about that yes.
Q — Nancy Pelosi?
A — Well I don’t know about the videos, I can tell you, what I need here is to help the country. That’s why I did this. Our country is doing unbelievably well. We have the best economy we’ve probably ever had. We have the best job numbers we’ve ever had. We have the best unemployment numbers we’ve ever had. With all of the unemployment numbers that’s what I’m all about. I don’t think they can go down 2 tracks.
I want to get drug prices down. I want to get things like if you look at infrastructure and others, I want to get a lot of things done. I don’t think they’re capable of going down two tracks. I think they can only do one thing or the other. So let em finish the one. What I don’t think is right is you do a redo. They were very unhappy with the m report. No collusion, no obstruction, no nothing. They’re very unhappy, they’re angry about it. They have to get over their anger, they have to get over their — wait a minute. They have to get over their anger and they have to get in to infrastructure, drug prices and things like that. Because they want to do a redo. Even the fact that they’re asking bob Mueller to testify. He just gave them a 434 page report which says no collusion, which leads to absolutely no obstruction he just gave that report. Why does he have to testify? That’s ridiculous. They want to get onto drug prices, lowering them, we can cut em by 50 or 60 percent. The one thing I’m v proud of also on drug prices I brought it down first time in 51 years that drug prices went down. But if I can work with congress we can cut 50 percent and more off drug prices. I can work with these people… I can absolutely work.
Q — about Nancy Pelosi
This shows how fake you are. When you say a personal attack. Did you hear what she said about me long before I went after her? Did you hear? She made horrible statements, she knows they’re not true, she said terrible things, so I just responded in kind. Look, you think Nancy’s the same as she was? She’s not. Maybe we could all say that. But I think, I think, frankly I think right now we are I’m only speaking for myself I wanna do whats good for the country I think Nancy Pelosi is not helping this country, I think the democrats are obstructionist, they’re hurting our country very very badly. We can pass so many different bills right now but all they want to do is investigate because they failed with Robert Mueller, the Mueller report.
They want to try to get a do-over of the Mueller report. It doesn’t work that way. And just so you know I was the most transparent and am transparent president in history. We gave 500 witnesses, I allowed attorneys to testify in front of bob Mueller. 2500 subpoenas, 1,400,000 pages of documents, we gave it… and then we get a great result and they say oh this is terrible, let’s do it over again. You can’t do it. The country doesn’t have that kind of time.
We’re gonna say. As you know I declassified I guess potentially millions of pages of documents I don’t know what it is I have no idea but I want to be transparent. Everybody wanted me to declassify I’ve done it. And you could almost say he’s the trustee, he’s a highly respected man. Our AG is in charge. Let’s see what he finds. But we have documents now that I have declassified for the purpose of the AG he can then show them to the public, do whatever he wants to do with them, but you have to get down to what happened. Because what happened is a tremendous blight on our country. What happened, the investigation, they tried to do a take-down and you can’t do that. Let me just tell you this should never ever happened to another president again.
Q- what message do you want to spend to military families who are concerned about you sending troops to the Middle East?
A — I think ti’s going to be very good in the Middle East. Iran has been very as you know they stage terror all over the world. They’re a much different country now than when I first got here. When I first got here, they were in 14 different locations fighting. Right now I don’t think Iran wants to fight and I certainly don’t think they want to fight with us. But they cannot have nuclear weapons and under the Obama horrible agreement they would have had nuclear weapons within 5 or 6 years . They can’t have nuclear weapons and they understand that.
Q – why should people trust the AG to select what’s declassified? Even Robert Mueller expressed concerns…
A — the question is so false and so phony. Let me explain to you something. Th AG is one of the most respected ppl in this country and he has been for a long period of time. He’s going to look at a lot of documents. Some he might find interesting, maybe he’ll find none interesting, but for over a year people have asked me to declassify. So what I’ve done is, I’ve declassified everything.
He can look and I hope he looks at the UK, and I hope he looks at Australia, and I hope he looks at Ukraine, I hope he looks at everything, because there was a hoax that was perpetrated on our country, it’s the greatest hoax, excuse me, excuse me, it’s the greatest hoax probably in the history of our country and somebody has to get to the bottom of it. We’ll see. But for a [long] period of time they’ve wanted me to declassify it and I did.
Q – is this about getting payback?
A — This is about finding out what happened. I won an election. I own it easily. 306 to 223. I won it pretty easily. And I’ll tell you what this is all about what happened and when did it happen because this was an attempted take-down of the president of the United States and we have to find out why did somebody write a text message, two lovers, that if she loses we have an insurance policy? An insurance policy to take down the president? We’re going to find out what happened and why it happened. Let me just tell you, I don’t care about payback, I think it’s very important for our country to find out what happened.
Q — are you worried that these investigations are hurting your re election chances?
A — I don’t know, my poll numbers are very good, you don’t like to report em but I guess we have a 48 today, we have a 51. We have very good poll numbers considering. Now I have to tell you, if you people would give straight news I’d be at 70, I’d be maybe at 75. But you don’t give straight news, you give fake news. With fake news I’m still winning the election. But if you gave serious, good news, the way your’e supposed to, I’d probably be at 70 or 75 based on the economy alone.
Q — on Modi
A — I just spoke to prime minister Modi and I gave him my warmest regards and congratulations. I just spoke to pm Modi minutes ago and I just conveyed congratulations on behalf of our country, myself and everybody. He had a great election when he’s a fine friend of mine, we have a v good relationship with India.
Q — are you being protected by William Barr?
A – No I just want somebody that’s going to be fair. I think William Barr is the most respected man, one of the most respected men doing what he does in our whole country. I just want him to be fair. I don’t want him to be for me or for anybody else, I just want him to be fair and that’s what he is and we’re going to find out what this yields but I will tell you declassifying, people have wanted men to do it for a long time. I think it’s v important to do and basically what are we doing? We’re exposing everything. We’re being, a word that you like, transparent. We’re being ultimately we’re being transparent and that what’s it’s about. Again, this should never ever happen in our country again.
Thank you very much.
Our great POTUS Trump is a genius, IMHO.
May the Lord protect him and his lovely wife on this trip, and always!
AMEN kallibella!
On the road to being one of the top 5 presidents in history.
A very stable genius!
Q–about Nancy Pelosi
The Queen of Hearts emerged sullen from the meeting with her Impeachment Executioners. She mumbled into the microphone, ” No one is above the law….we believe that the Very Stable Genius of the United States is engaged in a cover-up. A cover-up….I am off to the White House now….to announce…[“Off with his head”]
The Very Stable Genius, who had been told the Queen would soon arrive to speak about infrastructure, learned of her otherwise intention.
The VSG then turned to an Adviser, “She’s a mess. Look, let’s face it… she’s disintegrating.” “Crazy Nancy!” “I tell you what, I’ve been watching her. I have been watching her for a long period of time. She is not the same person. She has lost it.”
The Adviser replied, “[She] used to be much more…muchier. [She’s lost her] muchness,”
“But I don’t want to go among mad people,” the VSG remarked.
“Oh, you ca’n’t help that,” said the Adviser, “we’re all mad here. I’m mad. You’re mad.”
“How do you know I’m mad?” asked the VSG.
“You must be,” answered the Adviser, “or you wouldn’t have come here.”
As those last words were spoken, the Queen entered the Oval Office. The VSG, roused by the moment, proclaimed, “I came here to do one thing….Make America Great Again!” …”that’s what I intend to do.” And with that said, the Very Stable Genius quietly left the room….his Head unbowed…confident…determined.
Trump in Wonderland
Q…is this about getting payback? Well, Nancy, if there is nothing there where is the “payback” going to come from?
Exactly. Payback implies that Trump has something detrimental on his tormentors. It tells me that the MSM knew all along that this was a giant hoax, which they aided and abetted. They must paint the coming information as some sort of unjustified revenge. Revenge is a dish best served cold.
That is just about the only ploy they have left.
Exactly Mark McQ.
Payback for what?
That is a loaded question if I ever heard one and Pres Trump is a Genius at answering these kind of questions.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just like Barr protecting him. Protecting him for what?
LikeLiked by 5 people
They are just media prestitutes!
What a ridiculous biased bunch of question.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Right on! My own visceral response to these plug-ugly BS artists disqualifies me from public orifice forever.
LikeLiked by 4 people
😃😃😂😂😂I hope you never run for public “orifice”. 😁😁I know it was a typo but it was too funny and I couldn’t resist.
LikeLike
I wish he’d force those SOB’s to raise their hand to be acknowledged to ask a question and permanently ban anyone who shouts out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s OK, people see them for who they are. A waste of greenhouse gasses.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The cows farts are more useful, than these so called reporters farts, I call their blabbing that, they are totally polluting.
LikeLike
Stupid reporters! Why does he even answer those ridiculous questions. I give him lots of credit to have that kind of patience with ignoramuses.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Funny they didn’t ask the president if the declassified material would cast doubt on his U.S. birth certificate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He doesn’t. If you notice he actually does not answer the question because the helicopter drowns out the question but not his answer. So he riffs on what he wants to say. Yeah, those idiots try to ask specific questions, but its just POTUS riffing and getting his own message out. These bozos still have not caught on! He is a very stable genius….
LikeLiked by 16 people
Thank for Posting Sundance.
After listening to and reading the text I am embarrassed by the Media in America.
Payback? Really? Protected by AG Barr? What a joke.
The MSM is still in the dark as to why we voted for President Trump.
Best President Ever!
Edit: Thank-you
Q — are you being protected by William Barr?
The sphincter orifice that uttered those words should be banned FOREVER.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Right !
They are telling President Trump ahead of time what the attacks will be. President Trump is rubber, the left is glue…
LikeLiked by 2 people
The attacks will be endless until 2020 and after. But, we all knew when we voted for President Trump that we would upset the Apple Cart.
I love it however, I really would like to see legislation passed.
Congress would rather take a Holiday then to supply Homeland Security needed beds for the Illegals invading our nation, let alone pass any Immigration reform to stop this madness.
LikeLike
Maybe not after we get pledges of allegiance to a Constitutional Republic, the Constitution, and appropriate laws thereof. Otherwise jail or leave. That includes the owners of media and IT who wish to work in the U.S.A. No more weaponizing the government and way too many other institutions of the U.S. May just got her comeuppance for trying to extend an authoritarian, elitist, impoverishing era. We want freedom and prosperity – and are willing to do this by the sweat of our brows.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed ! I am in it for the long run. Been fighting for Our Republic for years.
Yeah, it looks like Soros has sent out the talking points he wants them to follow.
LikeLike
They’re reading from the script…as usual.
Exactly, they’re too afraid to think outside the box.
Yes the MSM is still clueless as to why we voted for, still support, and will vote again for President Trump.
I’m thinking that as time goes by, with a great economy, and full employment, it actually helps the President that the media continues to be so viscerally opposed to him.
It becomes increasingly apparent to undecided and swing voters that everything they observe with their own eyes and ears is in DIRECT conflict with the “woe is us” message from the MSM and their DemoncRAT buddies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I agree yet, we have another problem as Obama and Holder have been busy redistricting Key States for 2020 Electoral College.
See while the Democrats have been busy keeping the Russia Hoax alive with help from the media with continued BS investigations, Obama and Holder have been pulling the Rules for Radical move,
Cause Chaos = Russian Hoax that we all have our eyes on the shiny object while he , Obama and Holder are quietly using Dirty Harry Reid Nuked Judges to redistrict Key states.
LikeLike
As poor Nadler was being wheel off stage he could be heard muttering “he broke me”
LikeLiked by 21 people
The Trump Bommerang strikes again!
LikeLiked by 9 people
When I saw that video of Nadler fainting, I wondered if he is starting to make his case for “Sicilian flu,” now that he and the rest of the lefties are in the crosshairs.
LikeLike
“I hope it’s going to be nice, perhaps it won’t be.”
This is the greatest show on earth! After all the slings and arrows he takes for us, he still is down to earth and has kept his sense of humor. Pray for this man, his administration, his family, and our Nation this weekend, and always. Jesus has answered our prayers with President Trump.
LikeLiked by 15 people
He loves his job and as a side benefit, gets to snack on reporters whenever he pleases.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I am hoping now that May has resigned from her position that she will find the courage to give America and President the information in regards to the UK, FBI and Russia Hoax.
LikeLiked by 8 people
If she doesn’t she will, cowering in fear.
My guess is cowering in fear.
Nah, Mays gotta keep up her lefty cred if she wants a cushy job in Brussels or at the UN. Especially after her apparent failure to stop brexit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wouldn’t it be great if she, May was sent to work with Merkle. Smiling
09:55 POTUS: “I hope they look at U.K. Australia, Ukraine..”
LikeLiked by 15 people
MOAB
The press are a bunch of orangutans!! My apologies to the orangutans!😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Right turn,Clyde!
These reporters keep missing it! This scandal is arguable the worst in our nation's history and they are making fools of themselves. They truly live in an echo chamber. Do they just not know or are they ignoring it and trying to slap a lid on this Pandora's Box by projection, straw men, and other logical fallacies? Whatever—it's not going to work. The Great Awakening is in full swing.
LikeLiked by 7 people
We have to believe "they just do not know." Like all the rest of the Democrats, they are stuck to 2 or 3 channels and the Talking Points they all receive at 4 a.m. every day. So how would they know? In fact, I wonder how anyone but the Treepers would know. If you read the blogs offered on WordPress Reader, you'll see how the left just echo each other and have no time or pateince for paying attention to alternative views. to them, we are all just Conspiracy Theorists, and as Muellers 448n pages didn't make a difference to us, Barr's output will not make a difference to them. Why should it? Obama, Kerry,(Both on the Logan Act) Comey, Brennan and Clapper in prison would make a difference. Barring that, the Left will continue to wallow in their misery.
He's going all out! Between today's comments and his remarks yesterday with the farmers/ranchers all I can say is YES!! The fake news peddlers got pulverized by our ESGPOTUS
LikeLiked by 9 people
As President Trump and First Lady Melania depart the White House for Japan, the president paused for an impromptu presser with the White House cess pool. There, I corrected it for ya!
LikeLiked by 13 people
That stinks.
LikeLiked by 7 people
SD, as you say "love those chopper pressers." Love the way PDJT walks down the line of reporters/propagandists when he is finished with each reporter/propagandist. Essentially PDJT controls the presser. Also, during a chopper presser, if an inappropriate question is asked the chopper "makes it hard to hear."
LikeLiked by 4 people
Boom! And they have no opportunity to spin PT’s own words!
Remember when in 11/2016, when POTUS-elect Trump met with Obama at WH, and afterward, Trump noted that Obama had identified to him a secret supposed ‘big problem for the country’?
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38176047
Media asked Trump to identify the supposed ‘big problem for the country’. Trump mockingly declined, referred them to Obama. Obama never identified the problem. I think we’re now finding out that the ‘problem’ is that Obama questioned Trump’s legitimacy as POTUS-elect on the basis of his having supposedly ‘colluded’ with ‘Russians’ to gain an unfair advantage to win the election. In other words, the coup attempt was already underway just days after the election…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Heh. I wouldn’t be surprised if Obama was wearing a wire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Zack, I love the picture that sundance puts up of Pres Trump sitting with Obama where PT is normal sized and Obama is shrunken down, looking like a toddler sitting in the chair next to our President.
Sundance needs to come up with a picture of Pres Trump normal sized giving one of these impromptu press conferences in front of the chopper with the media shrunken down like teeny tiny little people sticking their teeny tiny mic’s desperately up toward Pres Trump’s knees.
I know the answer – Trump mentioned it at some rallies or remarks – it’s North Korea. Obama wrote Trump a letter about NK threat. Trump often describes what was said in meetings even if he would also say “I won’t mention the Senator’s name who broke ACA repeal.” And later he’s say it was McCain.
Anyway, it was North Korea, Obama’s greatest conundrum.
Chameleon Lindsey discusses THE REAL COVERUP
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDJT lives rent free in their heads.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What they cannot handle is that he lives rent free in the White House! ( Say it HRC.)
LikeLiked by 4 people
D-rats DEMANDED transparency on EVERY aspect of the Mueller Report.
• They demanded it viciously.
• They threatened Impeachment in its absence.
AG Barr then DELIVERED Mueller-Report transparency at a level they never expected.
AG Barr is now DELIVERING transparency on WHERE and HOW the Investigations STARTED.
D-rats are getting their wish … UNENDING TRANSPARENCY.
• How the Failed Coup BEGAN.
• How the Coup Conspirators MULTIPLIED.
• How the Coup Conspirators PERVADED the Obama Administration.
• How the D-rats in Congress JOINED Coup Conspiracy.
• How the FISA Court and Chief Justice aided and abetted the Coup.
• How Obama SPIED on the Trump Campaign and Transition Team.
• How Obama SPIED on the Congress, the Courts and the American People.
• How Obama BLACKMAILED and EXTORTED to undermine the USA and our Constitution.
• How Obama’s Operatives engaged both ALLIES and ENEMIES in the Failed Coup.
… and on and on and on.
BlackKnightRides, I thank you for all you say on this site. I've been meaning to say this for quite some time. You are spot on with your details and a deep thinker. Of course I'm most thankful for CTH for providing us facts, dialogue, communication. I am so thankful I stumbled upon CTH.
LikeLiked by 11 people
It’s truly amazing how Sundance’s posts have multiplied our understanding of threats and opened opportunities to take our country to unimagined levels!
I know of no one who has contributed more to the Great American Awakening and the inspiration for all of us to find ways to Make New Dreams Come True.
LikeLiked by 8 people
… other than that Very Strategic Genius running our Country and reshaping the world around us.
BKR, may i copy that and lay it on them, on social media, again and again and again?
It would be my great honor.
Twitter lets others post long Tweets but they only let me post the first 3 lines of your great piece. I also have Facebook. Do you have it posted there or some place I could link to?
Regrettably no.
Mel, trying hitting the plus + sign on Twitter and see if it will let you add another conjoined tweet to complete your comment.
LikeLike
not only that but they spied on Cruz and Sanders
May question from.
LikeLiked by 4 people
X-PM May’s answers could make things VERY UNCOMFORTABLE for BoJo (the media’s PM-to-Be Boris Johnson, who just happened to be Foreign Minister who may have known-and-condoned/supported the UK’s role in SPYGATE and the ensuing FAILED COUP).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Folks, this is just the media's contribution to ensure the 2020 re-election of President Donald Trump. The man is a friggin' genius!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I want to expand on Pedro Morales’s post above. He says Trump “riffs on what he wants to say. Yeah, those idiots try to ask specific questions, but its just POTUS riffing and getting his own message out. ”
I totally agree, The President catches a word here and there being shouted at him, and chooses who he is going to answer based on what he wants to talk about. So he hears May, Barr, Pelosi and Mueller being yelled at him. He skips over the ones he really doesn’t want to get into and focuses on the ones he’s willing to talk about… even if they are tough going.
He has a zillion talking points at his fingertips and rattles off what he wants out there. He already knows the questions they are going to ask, he’s not dumb! The helicopter noise is a great excuse for him not being able to hear the exact question.
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Trump has been dealing with media all his life so he is well schooled.
Exactly. At first I was annoyed with the helicopter but now I see Trump is using a its wall of noise to counter the press' own wall of noise. And we're continuously reminded he's off to something important leaving them behind barking questions. A large helicopter. On his manicured lawn. Countering class with noisy insects. Taken off in a whirlwind such as bug spray. Sundance has caused me to appreciate these things.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent post bour3, just excellent!
– A large helicopter.
– President Trump’s helicopter.
– Taking off from his large manicured lawn.
– Leaving the yapping. fussing, unimportant media behind in a huge whirlwind.
– President Donald J Trump’s great big whirlwind and dust.
– While they are left behind to choke on it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Eat my dust! Always a classic.
It is amazing do they not understand that PDJT thrives in chaos
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump thrives in their created chaos as all Rules for Radicals create. The MSM is just another branch of the Socialist left.
Another example of President Trump's gifted ability to engage and outmaneuver a hostile press. Only fools underestimate his presidential skill set.
LikeLiked by 5 people
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2019/05/23/nancy-pelosi-continues-her-insanity-claims-president-trump-is-unwell-n2546792
Notice that Crumbs never describes what President Trump is covering up. And just what does she mean by “intervention”? Would that be a grassy knoll intervention?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He should just refer to her as “Crumbs”. He could really make it stick if he wanted to.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh I love that idea!!! PLEEZE MR. PRESIDENT!!!!!
LikeLike
Since Nasty Nancy might be a bridge too far for even POTUS, how about
NUTSY NANCY … the angles kinda start to grow on me.
LikeLike
I can already imagine four of them, and that’s before realizing how squirrely she’s getting to be.
LikeLike
She has nothing else to say, so she says stupid stuff like "intervention." But truthfully, who looks intervened???!!!!! Who sounds loony????!!!! With every speech/presser she degrades herself and shows she really is struggling to coherence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDJT just reiterated:
“…you have to get down to what happened. Because what happened is a tremendous blight on our country.”
What happened is largely the fault of the secret Star Chamber FISC. The FISC was presented with “MOTIONS TO SPY ON A PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN FOR HILLARY (we’re with her)”. The FISC completely failed its responsibilities, and has continued to perpetuate its failure.
The FISC is constitutionally-entrusted with being the final bulwark against 4th Amendment Constitutional violations, and coup-plotters. There is no representation of the Defendants in this secret Star Chamber FISC. So the FISC must be even more honest and vigilant than courts where there are opposing counsel to point out wrongdoing in hearings open to the public and press. Here, the secretly-spied-on Defendants are thousands of US Citizens working hard on a US Presidential campaign, then an elected President’s Transition Team, and then the elected President himself; these thousands of people were the unknowing, unrepresented Defendants attacked by the FISC.
The FISC knows and has known that 85% of FBI/CIA/DOJ spying is illegal. The FISC did not even hold hearings to question these obviously political, constitutionally-unprecedented “MOTIONS TO SPY ON THOUSANDS OF OBAMA-HILLARY OPPONENTS”. The FISC has now known for years that it was lied to by the DOJ/FBI oath-signers, under penalty of perjury, but did not withdraw the spy-warrants as illegally and improvidently granted. Any other honest public Court (the Constitution and its Founders favored public trials and hearings) would strongly discipline those who misrepresented, lied, and withheld information, with at least public disbarment and fines. It was even more necessary for the secret Star Chamber FISC to do so, because the thousands of Defendants in the Trump Campaign, Transition Team, and Presidency, which the FISC subjected to illegally-obtained spying, were not represented to defend themselves and counter DOJ/FBI coup lies to the FISC. The FISC has done nothing to correct its knowing constitutional harm and failure.
Why has no “journalist” – either pro- or anti- PDJT – recognized the critical importance of the FISC in this coup attempt? There was either gross incompetence, or “the fix was in”. Either incompetence, or “fixing” of such a clearly important case, require removal by impeachment of any participating or otherwise informed FISC judges.
The FISC failure to even read and question the “I’M WITH HILLARY TO SPY ON TRUMP” motions is equally more problematic, if not more so, than the long ongoing perversion and weaponization of the FBI/DOJ to protect Hillary and harm Trump. If the FISC had done its job as the independent branch of government designed to protect against this very kind of illegal DOJ/FBI behavior, there would have been no secret spy-on-the-elected-president warrants.
The FISC behavior throughout has been disgusting and shameful. The FBI/DOJ coup plotters and FISC enabler(s) are still scurrying in the darkness of their secret Star Chamber hideout court. If Chief Justice Roberts was as honest and competent as Mr. Justice Brandeis, he would recognize that “Publicity is justly commended as a remedy for social and industrial diseases. Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants; electric light the most efficient policeman.”
Chief Justice Roberts has declined to clean out the Agean manure stables of the FISC. So PDJT has said “Let there be light” of unredaction on the FISC Court complicity in this disease.
Hopefully, release of unredacted FISA records may also enable treble-damage RICO or other personal or class action civil suits against the coup perpetrators (and perhaps FISC judges collaborating with DOJ/FBI). The PDJT document declassification Order attempts to limit civil liability, but cannot prevent the records from enabling civil suits, with concomitant discovery and civil trial in open court.
Is it possible that AG Barr will now be able to obtain the “cooperation” of the FISC to do its duty by disciplining the lying and withholding coup perpetrators? Who was assigned to approve the “INSURANCE POLICY MOTIONS TO SPY ON HILLARY’S OPPONENT”? How was this FISC assignment determined? A “MOTION TO SPY ON THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE IN A US PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN” should be so unprecedented and constitutionally problematic that the FISC should have handled it en banc, and required studied review and significant questioning and vetting under oath at one or more in-court hearings made of permanent record for historical constitutional purposes. If not, the FISC elected to hide their shame in unrecorded silence. What judges actually had knowledge of or participated in the “MOTIONS TO SPY ON THE PRESIDENT? Where are the in-court hearing and vetting records? Should those Judges be impeached or otherwise removed? Was there any collaboration or unrecorded communication of the FISC with the FBI/DOJ coup plotters? Did the FISC even read, vet, or question the false coup-plotter motions? Why didn’t the FISC examine and discipline the DOJ/FBI withholders-and-liars-to-the-Court? Why didn’t the FISC withdraw the spy-warrants?
Maybe AG Barr can get some answers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
FISA should only be applied to terrorism. Nothing else, period.
LikeLiked by 4 people
When did the FISC determine that media reports nullify the need for investigations by authorized intelligence agents?.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lite, thanks for another example of FISC failure to vet (or even think).
I just read that the woman falsely claimed by the “media” to be General Flynn’s “honeypot”, has sued Halper, the New York Times, Washington Post and WSJ in Virginia Federal Court for libel. The Colplaint is very interesting – the first sentence is intended to overcome the “mainstream media” reluctance to keep this from public knowledge.
A barrage of civil suits may now build against most or all of these coup plotters, and ensnare them in heavy costs like those that forced General Flynn’ss plea, and discovery-under-oath, now that unredacted evidence of lying, entrapment and illegality will be released.
LikeLiked by 2 people
:0) More civil suits, more criminal suits….I won’t be picky Beau…I’m rooting for this woman.
Those who clutch their pearls and say we should move on because what happened is so deeply corrupt it could shake the foundations of our very democracy know that — if run to ground — it will expose Chief Justice Roberts and President Obama…. So be it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The woman in pink twice attacked Barr for leading this declassification. Does anyone know her name and what organization she is with?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, and let’s keep it that way. She’s a nobody.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent. Calling out the foreigners directly. May is not looking forward to this meeting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Most of these so-called reporters have been as actively involved in this coup as the democrats and Obama. They know they have been reporting lies.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just the left-wing media attempting to cover-up the greatest political scandal in American history. The media is complicit in the coup attempt and there should be a severe backlash.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why not a severe slip knot? Traitor is as traitor does.
Yep, remember that Van Jones undercover video where he said “all the Russia stuff is BS”, almost two years ago!
These people truly are the Enemy of the State. All they’re doing is going for a sound byte. Everything of substance will just be ignored. It’s absurd.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Turn the heat up, Mr. President. It was a take-down attempt and it’s not over yet. Burn them all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As many have already posted, the "helicopter" interviews are the best. Pres. Trump totally controls the agenda (since no one can clearly hear the questions) and once or twice he takes the opportunity to point out the grotesque bias ("fake news") of some of the reporters., esp. from NY Times.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Joe DeGenova coming on Howie Carr Show at 4:30. Can’t wait to hear his take on declassification order. Tune in everyone on Newsmax or Howie’s website.
LikeLiked by 3 people
These people truly are nooze punks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If anyone thinks POTUS’ directive to:
MEMORANDUM FOR THE SECRETARY OF STATE
THE SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY
THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE
THE ATTORNEY GENERAL
THE SECRETARY OF ENERGY
THE SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY
THE DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE
THE DIRECTOR OF THE CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY
any of these agencies came as a surprise to them, they don't know our VSGPOTUS very well. I'd wager the info is already primed and ready to go to Barr.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meadows said it will happen quickly.
UNMASKING:
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said earlier that he had briefed Trump on new information, unrelated to an investigation into Russian activities, that suggested that several members of Trump’s transition team and perhaps Trump himself had their identities “unmasked” after their communications were intercepted by U.S. intelligence officials.
The revelation is notable because identities of Americans are generally supposed to remain “masked” if American communications are swept up during surveillance of foreign individuals.
You can learn all kinds of things from diplomats gossiping, because that’s what occurs. Under the rules, and they are pretty strict, it’s called minimization. You don’t name the American person who is being discussed,” Woodward said.
He noted that there are about 20 people in the intelligence community who, for intelligence reasons, can order this “minimization” be removed.
“But the idea that there was intelligence value here is really thin,” Woodward said. “It’s, again, down the middle, it is not what Trump said, but this could be criminal on the part of people who decided, oh, let’s name these people.”
He drove the point home, adding that “under the rules, that name is supposed to be blanked out, and so you’ve got a real serious problem potentially of people in the Obama administration passing around this highly classified gossip.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is the perfect time for a nationwide march to show our support for POTUS and AG Barr.
They will be under mass coordinated attack from now on. They could use our prayers and our public support!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will continue with prayers from Canada. God Bless PDJT and AG B. Barr.
LikeLike
“Q- Theresa May and Five-Eyes?
A — I may very well talk to her about that yeah. There’s word and rumor that the FBI and others were involved, CIA were involved, with the UK having to do with the Russian hoax and I may very well able to talk to her about that yes.”
((((((((BOOOOM))))))))
LikeLiked by 3 people
Howie Carr live.
SLIDE CURSOR to joe digenova.
UPDATES:
FBI Wray, acolyte of Comey &MULE -LIAR has withheld docs from IG HOROWITZ. NIW REPORT WILL BE DELAYED.
it was AG Barr who asked POTUS to declassify ASAP.
He is effectively now POTUS of the investigation.
LikeLike
The presser almost seems lie a download for him. 😉
hmmm, Dan Coats seems to want to ‘protect’ the institution….you know the one that tried to take down PT
LikeLike
turns out that Sundance has already processed this. I'll go back to sleep now.
Personally we should get a few hundred CTH folks to send this statement over to PT with the caution that this is the same crap he and we have gotten from the last group.
Don’t let them snow you Mr. President. IMO there is zero chance that any of these documents have information that is critical to National Security. Just another wizard of OZ curtain they are trying to hide behind.
I absolutely loathe every member of the Whitehouse press corp. They are a threat to the Republic.
LikeLike
"So what I've done is I've declassified everything. [AG Barr] can look. And I hope he looks at the UK. And I hope he looks at Australia. And I hope he looks at Ukraine. I hope he looks at everything…."
LikeLike
Great President we ever Had,
Thank you President,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Off target a little…Did anyone see Bongino filling in for Hannity last night? Far better than in every regard. I actually enjoyed watching the show…he handled the regular guests much better…listened and didn't interrupt. And spoke in complete sentences, didn't yell. Dan should get his own show soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
"Sorry, I can't hear your Fake News over the sounds of my helicopter blades."
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President has more serious issues to deal with than probably anyone else in the world and he can only list a few at one press conference. So, I hope his trusted advisers will suggest to P Trump that he always mentions the border "crisis" when he is listing his top priorities. It is a top priority and also a horrendous topic to keep the heat on the obsessed Dems. Infrastructure and drug prices are important issues but the border chaos is more urgent for the nation.
