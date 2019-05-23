President and First Lady Make Unannounced Visit to Arlington During Flag Placement…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made an unscheduled visit to Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day. As more than 260,000 flags were being placed at the graves of U.S. service members, the president and first lady visited with U.S. Army personnel who participate in the annual remembrance and solemn event.

The President and First Lady placed flags at headstone of Frank Buckles, the last surviving World War I veteran. President Trump will not be in the U.S. to observe the Memorial Day holiday, as both he and Melania head to Japan for an official state visit on Friday.

While in Japan President Trump and the first lady will be participating in a Memorial Day event at Yokosuka U.S. Naval Base where they will honor our fallen soldiers.

Video [Note: today’s trip wasn’t on the president’s public schedule, and reporters were kept far away to hear what was said.]

