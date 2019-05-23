Doug Collins Challenges Jerry Nadler to Compel Robert Mueller Testimony….

Ranking member of the judiciary committee, Doug Collins, challenges Chairman Jerry Nadler to compel testimony from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi states that President Trump is guilty of a “cover-up”. But notice no-one in media asks her what he’s supposedly covering up.
If we had honest “journalism” they would be asking the questions as to what President Trump is covering up. Instead they are given their talking points and are allowed to let the innuendo continue!
I think Pelosi covered this a little today in her follow-up tirade. She wasn’t talking about the Russia stuff or the Mueller stuff so much as what is going to be revealed from his tax and banking statements; they’ve had wins in two courts this past week which Trump, understandably, is going to be hating. No doubt there’s some stuff in there which, even if perfectly legal, can be spun as immoral, inefficient, incompetent, exploitative or downright nasty business practices; and no doubt they can trot out lawyers and accountants on TV proclaiming that what he did was cheat taxes and so forth. This could be another witch hunt which he might find harder to deal with, both personally – including his family – and politically. At least whilst Mueller was investigating most of it was kept under wraps. This will play out in public.
It should be possible to get a cease and desist on all this, but the American system, as one of the Founding Fathers said (Madison?), is based on mutual goodwill. The partisanship since the election, along with obviously criminal conspiracies against this President, have rendered the checks and balances dysfunctional.
At this point Trump has no choice but to go to war. There have to be real – not symbolic – investigations and heads have to roll.
I also think they should investigate the Pelosi family source of funds, the Bidens, Maxine, Green, Nadler, Stalwell, Schiff. Get their tax records and all the rest of it. Anyone who has amassed millions whilst serving in Congress is by definition suspicious and should be investigated. People who leak classified material to the Press should be prosecuted and jail. It’s time to hit hard.
It has occurred to me that his taxes and financials might be clean as a whistle. Aside from his affairs, they have not been able to find any dirt on him or his family. Not for lack of trying. Maybe he is just an ethical and honest businessman.
But I think he should fight like hell. This should never happen to another president.
Mueller and Weissman have already gone over them all with a fine tooth comb!
Kabuki Theatre. I do not believe in 3D chess or tin foil hat theories. It is clear to me that Muellers job was to block Weissman and Rosensteins job was to block McCabe. They appeared to be the bad guys who were going to take potus down. They were going to deliver the evidence for indictments and impeachment. So what happened? Why did the “corrupt” Mueller and “corrupt” Rosenstein fail to deliver at the 11th hour? One paragraph in the Weissman report and POTUS45 would be finished! Yet it did not happen! Why???You think Bill Barr did all that? Cmon! Mueller and Rosey would have run to the press if they were really black hats that were shutdown by Barr! Bank on it! Mueller and Rosey bamboozled the Dems and now the Dems can not say a word about it. They want no part of Mueller or Rosey. They were stung. Rod Rosenstein navigated the swamp and landed the plane. And POTUS knows it! Remember the plane ride. Thats why he has NEVER said a bad word about Rod. Not once! Is that how Donald J Trump would handle a treasonous actor? Cmon man! He gave Rod a pair of cuff links once. Interesting symbolism on a 3D level. But more importantly he was saying “This is my guy”. Nobody got the memo. One paragraph away from taking down Trump and giving the Dems and media a wet dream and you seriously think they backed down? Explain to me why Mueller and Rosey would do all of these dirty deals and then get cold feet at the end? If they were black hats, they had POTUS in a vice. The black hat theory does not fly. Bottom line, they could have taken down POTUS and they did not. And now the Dems want no part of them.
I agree, P M.
Thanks! I dont believe in a lot of conspiracy theories. Nobody has been able to explain why Mueller Rosey and Weismman did not finish off POTUS and clearly recommend an indictment or impeachment in the report. All I hear is “Barr shut it down”. Thats it! No explanation as to how Barr was able to do something that POTUS45 could not do. Someone needs to explain to me the magic wand that Mr Barr holds. How in the world could he magically shutdown Mueller and Rosey if they were so corrupt and had the entire media on their side? Nothing explains it. NOTHING. Bill Barr did not have the power to shut them down and order them to clear POTUS. They would have run to the media. Yet, they dont lay a glove on POTUS and he is set up to reveal Spygate. And I am to believe it all worked out that way because of Bill Barr? Love the guy but he dont have that type of stroke!
I am supposed to believe that Rosenstein and Mueller spent 2 years and $40 million to destroy Donald J Trump’s presidency. But at the last minute they clear him of Russian collusion and take a total pass on indictments for obstruction? Rosenstein even helps Barr with the justification memo! The “corrupt” Rod Rosenstein just signs off with Barr? Even though he is going to retire in a few months and no one can ever touch him? Even though he would be a hero to the left and get a book and movie deal? He would be an A list guest at every party! He just backed down? Cmon! Not even a scathing paragraph mentioning obstruction in the report? Really? Rosey and Mueller spent 2 years on their diabolical plan and then backed out at the last minute? And people believe that? Wow!
Read your comments respectfully. I don’t have an answer, but Mueller and RR are not white hats, they are dirty from what I have read ie. U1 Mueller delivered it to Russia himself and so much more. From what I have read I say, I am not God and can not see their minds and hearts, but something is very odd. As PDJT has said complicated business.Perhaps one day, or not, we will find out what really happened. Praying for the best outcome for the President and your country. God Bless PDJT.
Pedro, I don’t know what color the sky is in your world, but Mueller and Rosey spent all their time and taxpayer $ covering up, through stalling, what had already been done to Trump and by proxy The American People. Anybody who had a lick of sense knew that.
Cmon man. Do you read Sundance’s work ? There was never any justifiable act to obstruct. Same reason Mueller doesn’t want to testify.
Why have the investigation at all then?
Rosey could have fired McCabe and the would have been no investigation at all.
No Democrat majority in the House either.
How is that part of the plan?
The Swamp could have been heavily indicted and prosecuted by now screwing the Democrats for 2020.
Come on.
Explain I me why Mueller would “block” Weissmann when he hired him???!!!! Why would Rosenstein “block” McCabe when Rosenstein appointed the special counsel? ?!!!
Mueller did not hire Weissmann. The “team” was in place when Mueller was hired. Mueller is either a black hat all the way or was merely a figurehead hired to justify Weissmann and crew’s findings. imho, of course!
I agree! There is absolutely nothing dirty in his business dealings!
That’s what I said to my husband today. Just imagine that worst case scenario President Trump loses all of the appeals and all is revealed of his Financials. ….and they find NOTHING but egg on thier faces!!! That would be hilarious! However, I still hope they don’t get anywhere.
Problem is they have no right to those financial records. PT was a private citizen just like the rest of us and we all supposedly have protection from this happening. If this stands, it opens a door we probably shouldn’t be walking through. Get it to the SC asap.
This isn’t about finding something Mueller didn’t find. What they are going to do is get his records and leak them in a effort to damage his reelection bid.
The IRS has been privy to his tax returns for decades. If there was anything untoward in them they would have broadcast them to the world; surreptitiously and by the book, of course.
I had read somewhere today that if this was done by the House a precedent was set, which then allows Judicial Watch to go after any politicians finances through a FOIA request. I hope this is true, so we can start looking at Piglosi, MaxiPad Schiff etc.
His tax returns and business records were when he was a private citizen and they are not entitled to them. I do believe there are going to be a few judges looking for a new line of work when this is over.
doubt it
If I have access to President Trump’s financial records, I will also want to see Feinstein financial records as well — in addition to Biden, Pelosi, et al.
DOJ should simply subpoena all 535 Members of Congress — let’s go. . . .
Way, WAY past time to hit back.
@ Baron Ash.
Let’s start with an honest investigation about how much money China paid Hillary for total access to her illegal server. Then let’s investigate the Investigators that gave her a pass on selling out American secrets to the enemy and smashing celphones and deleting emails.
The Clinton’s bagman in Vancouver is starting to sue people that claim he was involved in odd dealings related to the Clintons. Hmmmmm………..
It is a moot point as to his financial history, which was totally personal, as opposed to the financial history of those in Congress, which is on the taxpayers’ dime. They want transparency—so do we, the American taxpayers!! It is not nearly as important to me what any of them did prior to gaining office as what they did as elected officials to game both the system and the taxpayers!! Never before has this type of scrutiny been demanded. I sincerely hope the Corruptocrats remember who opened this Pandora’s box when the tentacles turn their way. Brace it Crazy Joe, your and Hunter’s I’ll-gotten gain are coming up shortly. The thing that can’t be covered is the complicity of using a US government airplane to get there to reap the Communist harvest. Think on it Corruptocrats, even if you folks were to gain control of everything in 2020 (yeah, right) you will be so handcuffed by the FOIA requests from We, the People that you will think back and rue the day that your hatred of PDJT took you and your party down the path to Hades.
There’s nothing in his tax/financials, or it would have leaked. It’s a game of rope-a-dope.
They already have some banking records officially, and there hasn’t been a peep out of Mad Maxine.
And that’s the problem, they already have his financials. This is a redux of cover their ass that started all this sh*t!
And having a good laugh with Nancy today after her presser. They were really yukking it up with her after she came out and trashed the President with lies and innuendo and told everyone what is in Trumps mind like she is now a bona fide mind reader.
LikeLike
That woman, Nancy P is a total mental case and if people don’t see it, well no words. American government has become a joke all around, a circus full of clowns but very sad. God Bless PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One could say that President Trump is “covering up” the criminality in the Obama Administration and Clinton campaign. No charges. No indictments. Yet.
I’m really concerned the the situation with the Democrats is totally out of control and I fear the worse for our President. May the Good Lord protect him…..with a little help from the Secret Service, of course.
I pray for him and our great nation everyday.
ditto Steve.
The dems seem totally paranoid and frightened.
Expect massive voter fraud and legal terrorism as a minimum
They may decide to burn Westeros though to defend against against the exposure of their massive corruption and stench.
I used to think POTUS should play things a different way. He should have done this. Or he should have done that. I do not know if he is a 3D chess master or a student of Tsun Tsu. Maybe or Maybe not. But what I do know is that even when I think he is handling things the wrong way, in a few days or weeks or months the landscape changes. That big beautiful Trump boomerang flies out of his hand and slays his enemies. I have lost count how many times it has happened. For crying out loud a porn star is paying his legal bill, got cheated out of her book royalties, and her ex-lawyer is looking at 400 years in prison. Somehow I sense a scandal in Andrew Weissmans future. Anyway, POTUS may not be a VSG but he has uncanny instincts that allow him to survive, thrive, and bounce back from tough spots. So when I find myself disagreeing with his approach to things, he seems to get it right before the story end. Donald J Trump is an OG from the old school. I have to remember that things will occur on his schedule. And sometimes you have to lose a few battles to win the war.
PM, and I believe our Good Lord is behind PDJT and will not allow anything bad to happen. I pray for the President and ask the Lord to be his protector, keep him strong with his shield of armor around the President.May God Bless PDJT and his family.
You are right. We are going to find the Dems doing to OR WA NV and any other semi liberal state what they did in CA, stealing house seats through harvesting, motor voter fraud, etc. so the republicans will never win the house back again.
It the rest of the country votes like the Penn special election, no amount of voter fraud will matter. The GOP candidate got almost 70% of the vote. It was that way for the State offices as well. How do you spell TROUBLE in RIVER CITY for the dims?
There’s a dumpster fire in both parties. Why won’t Brutus Graham subpoena Mueller and ask him the hard questions?
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you watched L. Graham on Hannity the other night, it may explain a lot. Graham never said a bad word against Mueller, defended him, got defensive when asked about it. Don’t trust L. Graham part of the cabal imho.
LikeLike
Remember donna, Mueller was dir of FBI for 10 years. His FBI destroyed Drs Hatfill an Ivins. 2 pvt citizens, put innocent men in jail lost Senator Stevens his senate seat sn God only know what else. J Edgar Hoover had secret files on politicians of both parties. Dont tell me its mot possible Mueller took a page out of his book. Grahan has skeletons in his closet. We all do
Is this not falling into the “outrage trap”? I dont think another breath should be wasted on Mueller or his bogus report that should have never been produced in the first place.
Why waste time talking about he cover-up. Lets focus on what was being covered up.
Lets talk about Obama weaponizing the entire force of the federal government, the IC and the DOJ against their political enemies, for YEARS.
It’s troubling to me that the government has been so quickly and thoroughly weaponized. That tells me the underlying character in DC is rotten to the core and totally disconnected from the people, our constitution, and our well-being. What’s equally troubling is the fact that it’s going to take even longer to de-weaponize these tyrants.
“It’s troubling to me that the government has been so quickly and thoroughly weaponized.”
———————————————————————-
“Thoroughly”, yes, but “quickly”, not so much. This has been a few decades in the making, BO and his group of Communist and Islamist sympathizers just kicked it into high gear. And this is why the Dims are so angry now. They were just ONE presidency away from cementing the deal and making it permanent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
At my age, a few decades is ‘quickly’……;-)
Steve, I am disturbed by the deterioration too! I feel that it’s not just our Government, it’s our nation, and throughout the world. There is an assault worldwide upon our very personhood.
Redefinition of the sexes. Intimidation to silence opposition. Somali flash mobs in Minn. Anti Jewish bile spewed by US Congressmen. Boasting about butchering your own unborn. Bombings in Sweden. Canada, silencing Christian dissent, while Muslims have no such restrictions. Macron calling nationalism an ‘existential threat’. Media’s assault on national sanity with blanket lies. The evil guilty writing books, to parade their deeds as necessary.
America’s past president worked tirelessly to install the framework of our nation’s destruction, planting cancerous cells at all societal levels. America’s condition is fatal, if left untreated.
We could go on, but it is well to remember that GOD opposes the proud, and gives grace to the humble. He has already told us what to be alert for, and how to respond.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen, brother.
Don’t think it was quickly, but been going on a long time. But yes it is very troubling.
What’s troubling to me is we never get out there and fight for him…why couldn’t we do one big protest in DC to let those dicks know we are alive and well, and we’re sick of their antics, have they forgotten who pays them?
Totally. What’s the end goal here? If Nadler chooses not to bring in Mueller…no amount of “pressure” (chiefly from conservatives on the internet…and sometimes Fox) will deter him. The ball is totally in their court. Or am I missing something?
Lindsay Graham could bring Mueller in. Why doesn’t he? Because he was part of the coup attempt and now just wants it to go away.
As I see it, the end goal is to provide an education to US citizens that are actually decent folks, but unfortunately have made some really crappy voting choices prior to now. We should recognize that these folks are distinct from the indecent, foaming-at-the-mouth, hardcore types. Of course, it is a waste of time to worry about indecent people, but I believe we have a lot to gain by successfully engaging with decent people that can be enlightened.
These decent, but misguided, people now need to learn the same lessons that republicans learned from their Nixon experience, which is that your favorite team can also be extensively populated with crooks, and that healthy skepticism is mandatory.
It will take time to reach these decent people because they will be defensive about the mistakes they have made up until now — just as republicans were defensive in the early days of learning about the shady side of the Nixon team.
So, it is helpful to point out even small logical inconsistencies (e.g. “why doesn’t Nadler want to hear from Mueller?”) to help decent people begin the process of questioning their own beliefs. There is no guarantee, but if we can get them to ask themselves hard questions, and we try to avoid trampling their pride, we might be able to speed up their awakening.
I think helping these decent folks work their own way through their own confusion will be worth it, and I hope that everyone’s righteous frustration with indecent people will not preclude us from doing so.
How do you “point it out”? They watch CNN and never hear it.
Have you seen CNN’s ratings? CNN is only watched by the foaming-at-the-mouth types. I won’t be spending any of my time worrying about those people. However, hardcore CNN types are not the only people who have chosen the wrong side.
I am not going to let my anger and frustration with rabid partisans keep me from trying to gently awaken decent people when I get my chance. One person to one person interaction is what I plan to do. If I am going to succeed with the people around me, it will help to know little facts like “Mueller won’t testify,” and I appreciate Congressman Collins taking the time to make sure I know.
I have no illusion that I will convince everyone. I don’t even expect to succeed more often than not. But I am going to try, and I hope other people will be doing the same.
I agree that many of today’s democrats only vote democrat because it is sort of a family tradition. I was talking to a friend of mine who was going to vote for Hillary in 2016. All I did was to point out how the democrats today are America hating communists. After a few conversations she woke up. She was aghast at the idea these self loathing politicians wanted to do us in. Her family voted for Hillary but she voted for President Trump. We have to keep getting the truth out no matter what!!
Let’s do both.
Or we could stop worrying about “traps” and discuss all the issues…
We are letting Dems dictate what the issues are. “Trump-Russia” was a farce and we all know it. Its a waste of precious time to discuss the investigation of a farce.
We should be discussing precisely what Brennan, Comey, Clapper, etc….DID that precipitated the farce.
Is that not what sundance has been saying?
Is this not falling into the “outrage trap”?
NO.
Mueller testifying would be AMAZING.
Ratcliffe, Jordan & Co would have a field day and completely DESTROY him.
(Look at SD’s prior question about Mueller’s forgotten oval office phone to get an inkling of all the angles of exposure)
Question:
Mr Mueller…..
600.1 of the Special Counsel rules limits the appointment of a special counsel to CRIMINAL investigations. Where does it give you authority to conduct a COUNTERINTELLIGENCE one?
Question:
Mr. Mueller…..
600.8 of the Special Counsel rules says:
At the conclusion of the Special Counsel’s work, he or she SHALL provide the Attorney General with a confidential report explaining the prosecution or declination decisions reached by the Special Counsel.
Sir did you make a PROSECUTION decision or a DECLINATION decision in regards to OBSTRUCTION?????
Answer:
Uhhhhhh…..I made NO DECISION
Question:
Mr. Mueller…….DID YOU NOT UNDERSTAND THE RESPONSIBILITIES YOU HAD AS A SPECIAL COUNSEL AS DESCRIBED IN 600.8?
Did you not understand ENGLISH???
So Mr. Mueller after TWO YEARS and $35 MILLION DOLLARS YOU DIDN’T EVEN COMPLETE THE JOB YOU WERE APPOINTED TO DO????
Where should Americans apply to get a REFUND????
OMG…….
Could get medieval on his ass
the dems will NEVER allow Mueller to testify. Never.
He is as dirty as they are and Meadows, Gaetz et al would expose him as the corrupt over rated phony he is.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It would expose the truth and destroy the democrat narrative.
And the simple act of FORCING Nadler to prevent Mueller’s appearance will be verrrrrrry enlightening for the American people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go Krashman !!
And that gets us WHAT, exactly?
So we “prove” that Mueller was conflicted, unethical, didnt finish the job, etc…
Dems could then say “You know what, you’re right. Mueller wasnt fit to lead the SC. The whole investigation is illegitimate. We better let the House take the lead and give them everything they need to get to the facts.”
Mueller said “NO COLLUSION”. Why attack him now?
Take “Yes” for an answer.
Im not 100% sure of this, Im just postulating. But I just dont currently see how that moves the ball down the field towards the goaline. (In the endzone are indictments, prosecutions and convictions.)
It seems like taking the ball, running around in circles and downing it at the original line of scrimmage, if not taking a loss, considering it used up time.
Trump is planning declass and Barr says he’s looking at what predicated Mueller’s investigation….
So exposing Mueller as knowingly participating in a fraud doesn’t help advance the ball?
We must be playing different sports because if the predicate is proven fraudulant
AND
Mueller’s investigation is proven fradulant
Then
“NO COLLUSION” is not a “win”…..
It means precisely nothing
Except Americans were lied to by FBI/DOJ/CIA/SCO and MSM
which along with
Accountability
is the win I’m going for.
Mueller said “No Collusion”. Why would we want to discredit him?
I know where you are coming from; in this instance, I respectfully disagree. Exposing Mueller for the Corruptocrat that he is will help us reveal how Obama weaponized the IC and DOJ…and how he even continued to do so even after he was no longer in office with the help of Corruptocrats like Mueller.
LikeLike
Mueller walked on the Boston FBI mess. Then he turns up like a bad penny to torment us again. I say let’s get him. Hoist him on his own petard. He knew there was no collusion before the midterm elections but he withheld from the voters that crucial information. He interfered in our election far more than the Russians ever did. He colluded with the democrats to help them in the midterm election. We can still get after everyone else at the same time.
LikeLike
Sundance Sir, perhaps you could explain what the “Hammer” means? I have read a few things and have no idea what people are talking about Obama the IC etc. Thank you.
LikeLike
Just another day in Innuendo Scam City. Where you don’t have to prove anything, you can just insinuate and pretend instead.
Dems don’t want Mueller to testify (unless it’s in a very precise and controlled manner), and he doesn’t want to testify.
Mueller isn’t stupid. He knows Muh Russia is over and so he isn’t going to sacrifice himself for a lost cause.
The latest bout of madness, from the open thread — reporters are asking 2020 Dems if they will pardon Trump, to heal the nation (like Ford pardoned Nixon). Hilarious. If you cannot find crimes POTUS committed, just make them up and ‘pardon’ him of them, so that you can keep your narrative of Criminal Dictator Trump going. Just pardon Trump of fake ‘crimes,’ and then you don’t have to be humiliated in court when you try to prove them (campaign finance farce; obstruction farce). But they still ‘exist’ then.
The damage that Barry did to this country is incalculable. He radicalized everything around him, including the media. The only way to continue the national healing process is for POTUS to win in 2020.
One other thing. Barr has said that Mueller told him that the reason Mueller declined to charge Trump with obstruction was NOT because of the OLC precedent stating that sitting presidents cannot be indicted.
So, if Mueller comes in and affirms Barr’s version of events, that completely shatters the entire “Trump obstructed, but we can’t charge him (right now)” myth.
Such a move would eliminate innuendo maneuvers like today’s Pelosi “cover up” nonsense.
As soon as Mueller testifies, unless he just decides to lie (based on the concept that Barr has told the truth in his statements, which seems like a lock), the Dem charade ends. Innuendo World ends.
They cannot have that. And I’m not sure Mueller wants that, either. If he did, he could simply write a statement and deliver it to a press outlet stating “what Bill Barr testified to in his hearings is correct.”
Dems don’t want Mueller to testify (unless it’s in a very precise and controlled manner), and he doesn’t want to testify.
I have been rackin’ my brain to think of a way Nads could sculpt/control Mueller’s testimony with it
NOT appearing absolutely ridiculously contrived
while simultaneously
being useful politically to get the desired effect ultimately in the Senate.
I can’t think of a way.
Nads simply cannot have the Special Counsel who wrote a 400 PAGE REPORT–
THAT HAS BEEN MADE PUBLIC (Brilliant move by Barr)
Appear for testimony….
And RESTRICT the questioning about that public report for which American citizens paid.
I suspect there is no “negotiating” going on at all….and Nadler is lying.
Collins apparently does too.
Agreed, Krash. This all looks like a scam. I don’t think Nadler wants Mueller to show up. Nor does Mueller want to come, I think.
I wish Collins would also demand Weissmann take a seat under oath.
This is proof of how this is all still kabuki by both sides. No one knows Weissman (not the general public) and only think of Mueller as some figurehead…so they’ll just keep screaming Mueller and Dems will keep saying no. There has to be some law where you don’t require the ranking member to subpoena someone who just completed one of the most important investigations of the last 30 years, right?
This is just more gridlocked theater.
“Weissmann take a seat under oath.”
******
“Section 1001 of Title 18 of the United States Code, the general false statement statute, outlaws material false statements in matters within the jurisdiction of a federal agency or department. It reaches false statements in federal court and grand jury sessions as well as congressional hearings and administrative matters but not the statements of advocates or parties in court proceedings. Under Section 1001, a statement is a crime if it is false, regardless of whether it is made under oath.”
Of course, lying at Congressional hearings is expected by swamp critters so it’s only “little people” who are occasionally prosecuted.
LikeLike
DO NOT bring him to Congress to testify……unless you want PART DEUX of THIS:
He is a former DOJ prosecutor who will evade the swings of the Republicans while
makin love to the Dems, the MSM and any Romney-like Senate Republicans.
That picture has always freaked me out. The devil in disguise.
One more thing, those people do not believe in God, so the oath means nothing to them. I pray for people like that.
The Muller Dossier is a disformation campaign. Not meant to be challenged.
The KGB of yesterday is our Democrats today:
Active Measures
Active Measures was a Soviet term for the actions of political warfare conducted by the Soviet Security services (Cheka, NKVD and KGB), to influence the course of world events (in addition to collecting intelligence and producing politically correct assessment of it). Active Measures included: media manipulations through disinformation, propaganda, counterfeiting official documents, infiltrating churches, intimidating dissidents, character assassinations, fines, imprisonments and assassinations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your subpeona pad is right next to that box of jelly donuts on your desk.
I’m just itchin to hear someone ask Mueller
Given that you had all the tools of a CRIMINAL investigator and…
All the tools of a COUNTERINTELLIGENCE investigator…
including access to our FIVE EYES “PARTNERS”……
WHY DID YOU RELY ON A NEWSPAPER ARTICLE to “determine” who Joseph Mifsud is….
Oh…..and why you didn’t indict him????
LikeLiked by 8 people
Krashman,
mewler’s answer would obviously be: “The FBI couldn’t find Mifsud to indict him, because he was hiding next to the US Embassy in Rome where he could cash his CIA agent payment checks”
Then another Jordan question to mewler:
“Why didn’t you also indict Carter Page, who the DOJ/FBI swore under penalty of perjury to the FISA court, was a foreign agent?
mewler: Good question ! Carter was one of our FBI assets and witness against russia in a criminal case. I’ll ask weissmann why we didn’t bash into his home in the dead of night wit h20 armed Agents to intimidate him, and throw him into solitary confinement”
LikeLiked by 1 person
(a real one)
will write an article called:
“All the questions we would have asked Mueller if Nadler had been a better negotiator and hadn’t suddenly lost his subpoenas”
KVS your “jelly donuts” line is IMO Sundance quality 🙂 !
So they cherry pick and quotemine the Mueller OP ed report.
All of them are mentally unstable , somebody needs to demand a mental evaluation on those sick individuals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This will not end well for the conspirators, they have pushed him over the line of no return. What’s at the heart of this is that big club is really trying to hide from the American people this fact. For eight years we had a Kenyan in the White House that never had a legal right to be President.
The reason the Intelligence Community went all in on taking out President Trump is because they are the same Intelligence Community that used the powers of government to install the Kenyan Obama. Why do you think all his records were sealed and disappeared? His supposed birth certificate was proven a fake. Who helped him? The Intelligence Community, that’s who.
This is what they’re really trying to hide.
I agree that Obama’s murky origins are the root cause of all this flummery, but am convinced by photographic evidence (old National Enquirers and one of Obama’s ghost-written books with photos), that the person we call Barack Obama was actually the bastard offspring of Communist Frank Marshall Davis, who was born in Kansas USA, and Stanley Ann Dunham. So former President Obama was actually a natural-born citizen and therefore eligible to run for the Office of President, but the facts of his birth are embarrassing. A DNA test would be nice to have, wouldn’t it? No wonder he had the Chicago barber come to the White House for his trim every week or so. No chance of an outsider getting any samples; also, he was very careful about what he ate and where, according to reports of his attendance at high-end fund-raising banquets, etc. I think he was a druggie, too, smoking and snorting somewhere in the WH, and this is another reason for cover-ups. I think the pressure of the job, for which he was totally unprepared, was crushing to him in addition to these other issues. Hence, the shrill screeching and screaming from all the Dems to deflect attention from Obama’s general incompetence.
However, his mother messed up further by taking as her husband an Indonesian man and living there for a number of years with little Barry. Was he adopted by Mr. Soetoro, losing his American citizenship? Did he apply to college as a foreign student? I would love to see his records from high school at Punahou, when he was living with his Dunham grandparents in Honolulu. All those who would know are dead, aren’t they? The you-know-what would really hit the fan if all this were “out” — that’s why there’s a war on to continue a cover-up. Nancy Pelosi was giving it away yesterday by talking about the President staging a “cover-up”! She was thinking of someone else;-)
You are on the money! If you compare Barack’s photo with that of Frank Marshall Davis and with that of Barack, Sr. (Google the photos) you can readily see who Barack Jr.’s father is. Barack, Sr. has sub-Saharan facial features and Davis’ facial features resemble Barack, Jr.’s and he is a mulatto. The conclusion is absolutely unavoidable. Barack, Sr. was a man of convenience to the Dunhams. He was black and in Hawaii. He and Stanley Ann never lived together. Later, Barack, Sr. tried to parlay his having a “son” into an extended U.S. visa, but Harvard tossed him out of its doctoral program in economics and the State Department canceled his visa so back to Africa he went.
Waiting for “bucket five” and all the other buckets of documents.
I have been patient so far, but how many more days of Crazy Pelosi, Crazy, Schumer, Crazy MSM, et al, ranting about “cover up” and “Nazi” can our uninformed populace take without open rebellion against our GEOTUS??? Will Antifa and other street crazies hold off until 5/29 or 5/30, when hopefully the whole world will understand the quiet coup??
What is the ONLY cover-up Trump does?
Combing his hair over his head!
Lol, couldn’t resist.
Sofa , I could not resist saying this as well. Ivana Trump the Presidents wife used to come to Canada’s Shopping Channel, selling her costume jewelry, bath products etc. This was 20 some years ago. The hosts always asked about the Presidents hair, she was so funny, with a loud laugh she said ” that is a family secret”. They were married at the time, and when they broke up she called Marla the Georgia Peach. I think both the President and Ivana had a great sense of humor, and am happy to read after all the turmoil they have a good relationship now. Just wanted to say they are both funny.
In the truest sense of the Alinsky, it’s the Democrats who are covering up. What they are covering up is easy to identify — 0bama’s many, many crimes…
If you have it Mr. President, use it and use it now.
Nancy “Tent City” Pelosi !
Democrats have destroyed California. That’s what they have in store for the rest of the country.
They say ANYTHING just to insult my Favorite President, and each time they insult him they are insulting all of us.
I’m so tired of their insults, libels, slanders, insinuations, made-up accusations, allegations, fabrications, evil nasty horrible no-good behavior toward our very patriotic and hard-working President of The United States, and I’m tired of being insulted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
1. The contempt citation on Barr, and the probable one on McGahn, for no shows despite OLC/DoJ written rationales. Pelosi has two choices. Don’t bring them to full house vote, undermining Nadler. Bring them, and if not passed, further undermine Nadler. If passed, quickly quashed by courts, undermining whole Dem House.
2. Not calling Mueller. Because if he does, Repubs will show the SC bias (when did you know no collusion? Why was probe kept open afterwards? Yet no obstruction.) But not calling Mueller shows the dishonesty of the attempted ‘do over’.
3. Nadler’s overly broad information demands on 81 entities and individuals (Don Jr’s 4 year old daughter Chloe) have NO legislative purpose unless officially announced investigative grounds for impeachment. ‘Impeaching without Impeaching’ hands PDJT a great rally theme for reclaiming House in 2020, and Pelosi a huge present caucus headache with ‘Peach Foty Fi’ Waters, ‘Impeach the M….F…’ Tlaib, AOC, and their ilk. The 0900 meeting yesterday, the immediately following ‘coverup’ presser that led to the ‘no two tracks’ WH infrastructure blowup and PDJT presser yesterday, are just the most recent examples.
Will repeat. Don’t think the Pelosi ‘impeach’ thing can get ahead of the imminent Big Ugly. Nunes letter yesterday was another opening shot following Barr’s ‘there was spying, only question is whether justifiable predicate’ Congressional remarks.
Always love your analysis ristvan
Seems like they are so backed into the corner that their only “out” now appears to be to
damn the torpedoes and go for impeachment.
Wouldn’t that then solve Nadler’s “problems”?
Access to 6(c)
Access to testimony from All the Mueller’s Men
Take their chances with the friendly DC Circuit and/or SCOTUS when necessary
And hope they can muster enough swill to sway 20 Senate Republicans?
I don’t see a retreat at this point as they will NEVER get enough momentum again.
BTW: my analysis is also based on the ticking clock of declassification and any concrete actions by Barr & Co.
The biggest problem muller has is weismanns contacts with Bruce Ohr regarding Chrissy Steele’s corrupt materials actions and intent
ristvan: “Will repeat. Don’t think the Pelosi ‘impeach’ thing can get ahead of the imminent Big Ugly. Nunes letter yesterday was another opening shot following Barr’s ‘there was spying, only question is whether justifiable predicate’ Congressional remarks.”
You are correct, the Impeach Thing can’t get ahead of the Big Ugly. On the other hand, the Big Ugly and the Impeach Thing can easily remain locked in an ongoing eighteen-month conflict without anything resembling a clear resolution ever happening.
However, if the Democrats can be maneuvered onto a field of impeachment battle, a field where they have no other choice but to stand and fight, their ambitious political aspirations for defeating the Evil Orange Man could be shattered for the remainder of President Trump’s time in office, which could easily stretch another six years to the end of 2024.
The best place for trapping the Democrats on an impeachment field of battle is the floor of the House of Representatives.
Those House Democrats who don’t vote for impeachment risk losing the support of the far left activist base. Those House Democrats who do vote for impeachment in the face of the Spygate revelations risk losing the support of a large number of American voters, greatly diminishing the Democrat’s overall prospects for keeping control of the House and for taking control of the Senate.
If the articles of impeachment debated on the floor of the House don’t pass, the Democrat’s charges of collusion with the Russians and of subsequent obstruction of justice are effectively withdrawn with prejudice, meaning that the charges are completely dead and can’t be revived for any purpose, political or otherwise.
On the other hand, if articles of impeachment against the President do pass the House in the face of the Spygate revelations, and a trial is then held in the Senate, the Democrats get thoroughly hammered for yet a second time, and with the same results.
I.e., the Democrat’s prospects for keeping control of the House and for taking control of the Senate are greatly diminished; and their plans for removing Donald Trump from office either by impeachment or by defeat at the polls in 2020 are completely thwarted.
So I ask the question, what is there not to like about trapping the Democrats on an impeachment field of battle, and then seeing them retreat in disarray after their massive political defeat?
Good job by Collins. It doesn’t hurt to have an auctioneer’s cadence.
Q: Covering up what?
A: You know: obstruction!
Q: Not really. Obstruction of what?
A: Our BS entrapment scheme, what else?
Nancy’s grip on her party is dissolving – as of about two days ago it seems.
That’s not the only thing that Nancy is losing her grip on….
That’s cruel…………but I like it! The former Miss Lube Rack or whatever she was called is sagging all over – – including her ratings within her own party.
Nor does anyone ask Senator Warner why he wanted to speak with Christopher Steele.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Did S Warner also commuicate with Oleg Deripaskas lawyer, and his lawyer told Warner that Oleg wants to clear his name and testify, this is after the election.There are text messages or transcripts of this. I read all about it early last year. Hmm S Burr also knows about this. What happened there? So much govna the Demonrats are in and certain R.
Perfect.
There’s nothing preventing the Republicans in the Senate from demanding that Mueller testify to them.
Other than their fear of what he’d say about them, of course. Because it’s very clear that they supported his illegal inquisition all along.
It could be argued that the people carrying out the most “deletions” (i.e., destruction of evidence) are the ones covering up … I think this article at NR could be compelling to anyone who is still skeptical: https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/05/democratic-government-officials-epidemic-electronic-deletions/
After 2 years of making up sh*t to throw a PDJT all they have is a big stinking pile of manure. That leaves them with nothing, so they have to get out there everyday and try to convince people that there really is a pony. After 2 years the people are waking up … they recognize bull sh*t when they hear it. All this is now is the screaming as they go down for the third time.
If 50% of our media were real journalists the Demosocialist clown train accusations would be derailed . None of these hoaxes and stunts would last for days, weeks and months.
Well, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry (the PENGUIN) Nadler (D-NY)……DO IT…..I Dare You !
~What did Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) say–>BWAAACK, Bwack, Bwack, Bwaack.~
🙂
Forget Mueller! He said “NO COLLUSION”!
Do we want to waste time going after Mueller, Weissman, and the 15 angry, no-name democrats for how they handled the bogus special counsel????
NO! I want OBAMA, COMEY, CLAPPER, BRENNAN, LYNCH, HOLDER, STRZOK, PAGE etc……for their YEARS of weaponization and abuse of power, shredding of the constitution, etc……
Right now, when they ^^^^^^ are just starting to point fingers at each other, we need to keep the pressure on the instigators of this whole thing!
Mueller is just a tree, dont focus on him. Focus on the FOREST OF CORRUPTION AT THE TOP.
I would not be surprised if Burr starts calling for Mueller to testify just so they can slow-walk everything and distract from the real crimes that were committed by OBAMA and his administration.
Just calling it like I see it.
Mueller will never testify. If he tells the truth, he exposes the hoax and the coup’s criminal machinations. If he supports the hoax, he perjures himself.
Nancy Pelosi is one hot mess. That’s pretty much how PDJT described her during his remarks with the Farmers today. I don’t know how anyone can argue with that.
If Democrats hold impeachment hearings it stands to reason that Herr Mueller would be the first and most important witness to testify. In the Senate, too. So, unless Herr Mueller lies like a rug which would be walking on very thin ice with the Barr and Durham investigation it seems that impeachment would be a disaster for Democrats. No?
