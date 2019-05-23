DOJ Announces 18-Count Superseding Indictment Against Julian Assange…

The U.S. Department of Justice announces an 18-count superseding indictment (full pdf below) against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
Criminal prosecution of Assange is being sought under the espionage act.
(Via U.S. DOJ) […] The superseding indictment alleges that Assange was complicit with Chelsea Manning, a former intelligence analyst in the U.S. Army, in unlawfully obtaining and disclosing classified documents related to the national defense.
Specifically, the superseding indictment alleges that Assange conspired with Manning; obtained from Manning and aided and abetted her in obtaining classified information with reason to believe that the information was to be used to the injury of the United States or the advantage of a foreign nation; received and attempted to receive classified information having reason to believe that such materials would be obtained, taken, made, and disposed of by a person contrary to law; and aided and abetted Manning in communicating classified documents to Assange.
[…] The superseding indictment alleges that beginning in late 2009, Assange and WikiLeaks actively solicited United States classified information, including by publishing a list of “Most Wanted Leaks” that sought, among other things, classified documents. Manning responded to Assange’s solicitations by using access granted to her as an intelligence analyst to search for United States classified documents, and provided to Assange and WikiLeaks databases containing approximately 90,000 Afghanistan war-related significant activity reports, 400,000 Iraq war-related significant activities reports, 800 Guantanamo Bay detainee assessment briefs, and 250,000 U.S. Department of State cables.
Many of these documents were classified at the Secret level, meaning that their unauthorized disclosure could cause serious damage to United States national security. Manning also provided rules of engagement files for the Iraq war, most of which were also classified at the Secret level and which delineated the circumstances and limitations under which United States forces would initiate or conduct combat engagement with other forces. (read more)
Here’s the indictment:
Unfortunately, after witnessing the abuse of the security classification by our Government and Law Enforcement officials, I think they should give Assange a pass. “Sources and Methods” are corrupt and seem to only be used to shield the abusers from embarrassment. Screw’em!!
Couldn’t Agree More! Ef Um!
Any chance of finding out who hacked the DNC server is out the window.
Perhaps that is the catalyst for all this Assange activity?
This comes from the FBI who has lots to Hide. Sorry not buying.
And yet, the DOJ cannot indict Hillary, or a few dozen other actual Democrat criminals. W T F ???
“It was explicitly stated in the State Department cables that the identity of sources was to be protected,” a Justice Department official told reporters on Thursday. “Assange was warned by the State Department not to release the names but he did so nevertheless.”
Zach Terwilliger, the assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, emphasized that the government was “not charging Assange for passively obtaining classified information.” Rather, he is being prosecuted for publishing “a narrow set of classified documents in which Assange also published the names of innocent people who risked their safety” to help the United States.
If this is factually accurate…I see little defense for his actions. Bradley Manning did his time for his involvement…looks like it’s Assange’s turn.
They didn’t punish the people who published the document that Reality Winner leaked. Trying to figure out the difference.
Yep. To put innocent people in real danger, maybe even lead to their death, because you believe the govt is wrong, or just because you have a crusade going, can’t be overlooked. I think overall Assange is not a bad guy, but this was a bad move.
I wish he could tell us all he knows, though, about the Clinton’s, the DNC emails, Seth Rich, all of it. The jig is up, Julian; you have a chance to do more good than any of the other leaking ever did.
There are way too many politicians just as guilty of outing US Operatives and Operations for such a smug charge sheet. Granted this is serious but here we go again with 2-tiered justice.
And this is the DOJ indictment?
The DOJ staff should all be summarily FIRED and IMPRISONED!!
May the underworld swallow them up.
Wikileaks encouraged people to leak classified information.
People illegally copied information and gave it to Wikileaks
Wikileaks then made that information public
I’m trying to understand how this is different than stories regularly appearing in WaPo or NYT
I’m way not on board with this. Anyway the Leak is headed to official 911 la-la-land. There’s your Barr chaff and countermeasure.
So what is the difference between Wikileaks publishing “classified materials” say vs pick a US News Outlet from doing the same thing?? Granted there are mitigating circumstances making Wikileaks transgression far more egregious but printing known classified materials needs to be punished no matter who does the publishing. Although, perpetrating and participating in the coup vs an elected US President as CNN did, is of equal gravity. Plus Assange is not a US Citizen, while the US News Outlets are US Companies with HQs in the US.
There’s no factual basis for the existence of “Chelsea Manning”.
It says “her” in the indictment, but it was a man, Bradley, who worked with Assange.
What are we doing adopting this nonsense?
Why isn’t the NYT reporter who traded sex for secrets from DOJ Wolfe being charged similarly?
LikeLiked by 2 people
she’s a democrat
I recall PT saying “we love wiki-leaks….
Assange did put some focus on crooked Hildabeast…..\bet she is very happy about this all..
Classified documents? When will Hillary be charged?
Misuse of intelligence apparatus should have a penalty 1000x that of disclosure. That Brennan, Clapper, and Strzok are still walking around is disgraceful. Further, Assange’s time in the embassy should be counted as time served.
Julian Assange, the prophet: “There are numerous cases where people sell information…or frame others or are engaged in genuinely traitorous behavior and actually that is something for the public to know about.” p 15 of 37
I hope this is Kabuki Theater. This man saved our Country and by extension the world. We owe him a debt of gratitude for the transparency and for revealing the criminal cabal. He’s an important part of History every bit as much as the MAGA and Brexit movements.
#FreeAssange 🕊🕊
“by using access granted to her as an intelligence analyst to search for United States classified documents”
Wasn’t “her” a “him” at the time? Genetically he still is, of course, but the “party of science” no longer thinks that’s important. It is so important to honor the anti-science BS pronoun preferences of a Traitor, right?
Don’t ya’ just love seeing such leftist PC pronoun garbage in an official DO”J” document? Supposedly Trump’s DO”J”.
So I guess this means that Christopher Steele, Halper, Misfud and many other foreign citizens will be extradited to the US for prosecution of crimes they commited on foreign soil against the United States. Is this a precedent setting action or has this been done before (discounting GITMO)? Lawyers help me out here.
GITMO = Enemy combatant which Assange is not.
My view is the same as that of other commentators: why go after Assange when at the same time the New York Times and Washington Post got Pulitzer Prizes for doing the same thing?
Assange knows too much, deep state is afraid of him, Thus, he must be silenced and or put in jail.
Jail anyone that challanges the deep state.
bet that trial will not be on TV…..
Well now would be a good time for Mr. Assange to produce some evidence of his claim that someone inside the DNC leaked the emails… yes?
I will only consider this indictment legit if James Comey, Hillary Clinton, James Clapper, and John Brennan get indicted too.
