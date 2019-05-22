President Trump Delivers Remarks After Meeting With Pelosi and Schumer…

President Trump was scheduled to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for a discussion over an infrastructure spending bill. However, after partisan remarks by Nancy Pelosi accusing President Trump of a cover-up, any hope of negotiating an infrastructure bill collapsed. President Trump is angered:
Totally agree. NuttyNan has lost control of her conference; which shows a lot of deterioration in her medically.
For anyone who is not aware. A “Pen Register” is…..
A device or process that traces outgoing signals from a specific phone or computer to their destination. Often used by law enforcement as the advanced counterpart of an outgoing call log. A pen register produces a list of the phone numbers or Internet addresses contacted, but does not include substantive information transmitted by the signals.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/pen_register
How exactly did they expect our President to react an hour or so after she made those remarks. SMH.
I know, right?!?!
The woman has NO SHAME!
Their intent was to blow up the meeting… to keep the kabuki theater going and stymie any legislative accomplishment.
Pelosi became “road kill “
Pelosi and company are political terrorist.
So is Schumer.
Everyone here knows this, but we’ve entered a very dangerous time for our Republic. I hope we are worthy of this moment and don’t let down our forefathers.
I agree. Our forefathers, and all of the people who died to save not only the US but to save the entire world.
This man is PISSED OFF. I don’t think the DIM BULBS realize what a pain of hurt the President is going to throw at them. I have never seen him this pissed off. With that said, all of our hopes lie with Barr doing what is right for this country. One track at a time which means Trump will not work with the DIM BULBS until they stop these investigations.
Good for Trump to call out Pelosi and Schumer on their phony bi-partisanship.
President Trump, most, if not all, D-Rats, are criminals and have, and continue to commit crimes against the Constitution, rule of law, personally break civil laws that would have a regular person put in prison and in some cases, commit outright treason being bought by foreign goverments. It’s time to start bringing them to justice, Mr. President. Otherwise, like a flock of chickens, they will continue to peck away until there is nothing left of the rule of law or the Trump Administration. Indict them and prosecute them, Mr. President. It’s way overdue. We the People will cheer you on!
Every day that goes by I see more evidence that Mr. Parscale is saying the truth. And confirms that the very next time a Democrat is elected POTUS the nation as a sovereign Republic is gone.
What happened to our fellow Americans?????????
Thank God for President Trump, truly a man raised for such a time as this. Nothing we do is as important as being part of Grandma’s Prayer Chain for this man and his Administration. I say this with tears in my eyes.
I am right there with you. How have the Democrats fallen so far and become so unrecognizably disturbed? The divisions between Democrats and Replublicans has not been this extreme since Democrats seceded from the union to keep their slaves! We should have destroyed them then and there, but they have been allowed to fester. Now they are digging deeper into their own shit and trying to pull us in after them! But we will win in the end. A new civil war is coming -I have no doubt it will be soon- and this time the Democrats will not survive.
bless his heart! it’s sickening what’s being done to him, and I pray that all of them will have to pay, not only for what’s been done to our country, but what’s been done to our president.
I love it!
Pelosi and the Ds are obstructing infrastructure rebuilding with their antics.
just sick. sick of seeing evil run roughshod over us all.
I don’t know how Pelosi could even walk over to the White House, let alone show her face to rhe President. Worse was her presser afterward. “I pray for the President.”
Me thinks the Big Ugly is about to rain down.
I wonder what altar Pelosi is praying at.
Brilliant move by POTUS and his team.
Dems are in disarray. Civil War in their caucus over impeachment. POTUS shifts focus from himself and puts the heat back on the Dems instead.
Pelosi (wisely) doesn’t want impeachment now. Can’t see any way it happens (political suicide and a slam-dunk loss in the Senate). Pelosi is actually far smarter than most of her kook caucus.
So, you call the Dems’ bluff. Tell them nothing will get done until the stop the witch hunt, knowing they won’t pull the trigger on impeachment and knowing that even if they do, you only win bigger.
Thus, the electorate blames the Dems for not getting things done rather than Trump. And the pressure builds on the Dems to wrap things up. Just as their kook fringe has reached a fever pitch to impeach.
POTUS is so, so, so much smarter and shrewder than his opponents. And it’s a good thing, too. Because he still has the whole Swamp structure against him (like those internal poll leaks). Only his guts and intellect keep him above-board and ahead of the game. Anyone else would have been consumed long ago.
The Pelosi “cover up” comments were made to placate her kook caucus she met with this morning that wants to impeach. Since Pelosi doesn’t want to impeach, all she can do is continue to play the innuendo game. Just keep pretending. It’s similar to Nadler saying he wants Mueller to testify when really he doesn’t want it. It’s a scam.
POTUS has called for the cards to be put on the table. Scam exposed. The harassment will continue, but the scam is being shown for the farce it truly is.
Just to clarify this a bit (“political suicide” if Dems impeach):
If the House Dems impeach, they will lose decisively and embarrassingly in the Senate. At least at the current moment (and it’s highly unlikely the Dem House will accumulate any new ‘evidence’ that Team Weissmann missed).
Conventional political wisdom is that if you impeach and the person is not removed, you (group that impeached) loses huge. Because you are seen as 1) wasting time you could have spent on getting other things done and 2) putting the nation through agony it did not need to go through.
Additionally, if Trump were impeached he would then be 100% vindicated and exonerated by the Senate. What this means is that Super Vindicated & Exonerated Trump is the 2020 foe for the Dems. It also means that all further investigation and innuendo are moot. You pulled the ultimate lever, Dems, and you lost. You cannot do anything further. You have no more tools to use.
Pelosi knows all this. Which is why she will not impeach, barring some new bombshell evidence (that isn’t coming). The Kook Radicals in the Dem caucus don’t care. They and the media talked themselves into this mess by repeating “Muh dictator criminal” for two years. They’re stuck. They’re trapped.
Also, as the Parscale tweet Sundance posted makes clear, Team POTUS WANTS to elevate the radicals (ones who seek impeachment). Who is on the list of “wants to impeach?” Omar, Tlaib, AOC. That is who Team POTUS wants to run against in 2020.
Pelosi used to be the boogeyman that the GOP ran against. Like Clinton was. Now it’s the Freshman Freaks. Let them come out screaming for Trump’s impeachment. Parscale could not be any clearer on the strategy if he wrote it on a chalkboard.
A waste of time for the country!
Instead of working together to get something, anything done..
For what did suburban America elect these new Democrat freshman to congress?
If we don’t win back these seats,.. shame on us.
Good. I’m glad to see him call the presstitutes to the Rose Garden in advance of the ‘ol one-twosy counterpunch, lay it out nice and tight.
The dems can either work with him on legislation OR continue with the immature threat {wink-wink} of “impeachment-not really impeachment”, but they can’t do both.
Time for choosing Nan….and I think the choice was just made for you.
In his remarks about the collapse of the negotiations with Pelosi and Schumer concerning infrastructure, President Trump refers to “the i word.” Repeated here is a reply I made earlier this morning to Seneca the Elder in another comment thread. The reply concerns the political opportunities afforded by impeachment.
————————————–
One way the president can liven up the summer Congressional doldrums would be to announce in early July 2019 that he is calling a special session of Congress for August 2019 to consider the question of impeachment.
He can justify the special session by labeling the question of impeachment as a matter of pressing national importance which must be quickly resolved if progress is to be made on other important issues — infrastructure, immigration, and health care.
By early July, the Democrats will already have spun his declassification of the Spygate documents as being one more episode in a series of episodes which prove Donald Trump is guilty of obstruction of justice and must be removed from office.
A debate over impeachment taking place on the floor of the House of Representatives in August 2019 would have no equal as a means of quickly focusing national attention on the abuses of Spygate.
The media would have no choice but to give full coverage to the impeachment debate in all of its gory detail and could not ignore what happened with Spygate, simply because the abuses revealed by declassification would be a topic central to the impeachment debate.
In the course of an impeachment debate, while the Democrats are busy spinning lawfare legalisms as their justification for claiming Trump obstructed justice, the president’s defenders can use the Spygate material to prove that the president was, and still is, the target of a Deep State coup, and that the Democrat’s charges of obstruction of justice are simply one more tactic in their continuing efforts to overturn the 2016 election.
Impeachment of a president is mostly a political process, not so much a legal process. As such, it carries as much political risk for the prosecution as it does for the defense.
As the Republicans found out twenty years ago when they impeached Bill Clinton, even if it is being done on justifiable legal grounds, impeachment conducted mostly as a political act can easily become a double edge sword.
Battleship Wisconsin;
While I’m not sure I support your strategy, one additional advantage; D.C. is called ‘a swamp’ for a reason. The land was originally a swamp, and while I have never been there, I understand it is a horrible place to be in summer. Muggy, humid, downright inhospitable.
Shortly after the construction of the capital, and until the development of interior air conditioning, there were foreign governments that considered the summertime humidity and temperatures in D.C. to qualify it as a ‘hardship post’ for their diplomats/
Trump is Pissed! I think I saw a Zippo in his hand.
hmmm…to paraphrase our modern-day bard, Lady GaGa, I’m afraid we are approaching the “edge of gory” if the Left is not careful
Did that “reporter” at the end shout “MR President, did you read the mueller report?”
Rats, everyone of them. I sure feel for trump, what a travesty he has to put up with the stench of these rodents.
The Press Lice are not seekers after truth.
Agree.
And even the question POTUS answered about respecting Congress as a co-equal branch of government was a most partisan question!
Have the media asked Nancy, Chuck, Nadler or Adam if they think the Executive branch is co-equal and have they asked if these members of Congress know what latitudes and powers the Constitution grants to the office of the Presidency of the US????!!!!!
Of course NOT!
The media wouldn’t ask that because by its not asking they continue to make implications [and frequently lies] that further their on-going witch hunt/hoax and they are still trying to win the 2016 elections and impeach POTUS Trump!
He’s not the only one who is angered.
We the People … are angered; cold, hard anger
HE is NOT a happy Lion! These dems are the absolute scum of the earth! Imagine what could be accomplished if they were at all interested in the American people.
He’s exasperated, how does he stay so calm?
A marvellous man, letting the world know precisely what the alternative option have, a BIG FAT “ZERO”
He’s years in the cut throat real estate business (including being the target of so many lawsuits) have made him perfectly suited to deal with these a-hole politicians.
Such abandonment of our duly elected (via Electoral College) President Trump is causing major consternation within American families. I know. So now are we turning into a communist state of affairs with tit for tat such that no one speaks? What has happened to the USA I grew up in? Eight years of President Obama I said nothing. I gave Obama peace. No one has given MY President the same instead it’s been truly a “Witch Hunt” on him and his family. I am disgusted!
Seems to me from a Canadian viewpoint and my limited understanding of your politics that the Dem’s will roadblock anything Trump tries to do legislative wise…..regardless……
Trump may as well go all in now on exposing the coup attempt….go scorched earth. If he doesn’t take them out, they will take him out once he leaves office.
Very very good by VSGTrump , choice of two distinct tracks, very simple clear description. They accuse him of coverup 10 minutes before showing up to talk legislation and think it is going to be DC business as usual , unbelievable , who do they think they are dealing with wimpy GHB/ GWB , President Romney ? Also watched pathetic Pelosi , she had worked so hard to memorize her great little High School history speech . ( Lewis and Clark , Teddy Roosevelt yada yada ) And didn’t have a chance to give it , had to repeat it for press gaggle . VSGTrump is giving them / us simple choice investigate or legislate can’t do both , their choice . But truthfully he knows they will not / cannot choose- they would/will investigate and only “ pretend” to legislate all the way to 2020 . He is appealing to voters and giving them/ us a choice .
Discussing the “investigations” FTI “…and it really started, I think, pretty much from the time we came down the escalator at Trump Tower.”
BOOM!
That would be June 16, 2015…a FULL YEAR+…before Crossfire Hurricane was supposedly initiated!
President Trump should launch investigations into Pelosi and Schumer,
beginning with their finances.
Our President has every reason to be angry-outraged with the Democrats. May God bless and give this president strength and peace amidst the madness of Washington politics.
Pelosi’s charge this morning that PDJT is engaged in a coverup gives the President the impetus to deny the Dims any chance of claiming victory on anything substantive before the 2020 election and vulnerable to charges of being the sore losers they are. While the President has a whole litany of accomplishments to list with the voters in 2020. Couple this with the daily revelations of an attempted coup by the Dims previous candidate and he goes into the election in a good position.
My God, I love this President! I wish he could 16 years as Commander in Chief instead of 8!
I hope he is angered enough to start declassing everything. Democrats need to be held to the same standard as Republicans. All of our hope for Justice rests in the hands of AG Barr and an AR15. One way or the other we will have Justice.
Nanzi and upChuck are so concerned about their plan for America’s infrastructure being sidelined by the President, who has decided, for some strange reason to “take a pass” on working with them.
You know, that plan they implemented to improve America during their recent eight years in power. Just look at all that beautiful upgraded infrastructure.
(President Trump: “Thank you for the prayers, Nancy. I know you mean it.” — Best. Troll. Ever.)
Add another piece of document to be un-redacted
Like a BOSS!
Did you hear the press as President Trump left the podium? They were hollering about the full Mueller report. GIVE. ME. A. BREAK. These clowns just don’t get it. They want ‘left’. They just might get it. So, who’s the first to go in a leftest regime??? The press, that’s who. Dumbarses!
