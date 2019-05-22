Devin Nunes Asks President Trump To Question PM Theresa May Over U.K. Involvement in “Spygate”…

Oh dear, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, is asking President Trump to question U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May:

This is a very public letter. Obviously British diplomats, politicians and intelligence officials will have immediately read it. Perhaps Chairman Devin Nunes is opening the door for President Trump to aid in a more, well, diplomatic approach to the questions.

Heck, there’s no guarantee Theresa May will still be Prime Minister on Friday. The U.K. election for representatives to the EU parliament is tomorrow, Thursday 5/23/19. There’s a possibility Nigel Farage’s newly formed Brexit Party is going to win big in that election…. If that happens, U.K. politics will be completely disrupted.

