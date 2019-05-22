Devin Nunes Asks President Trump To Question PM Theresa May Over U.K. Involvement in “Spygate”…

Oh dear, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, is asking President Trump to question U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May:
This is a very public letter. Obviously British diplomats, politicians and intelligence officials will have immediately read it. Perhaps Chairman Devin Nunes is opening the door for President Trump to aid in a more, well, diplomatic approach to the questions.
Heck, there’s no guarantee Theresa May will still be Prime Minister on Friday. The U.K. election for representatives to the EU parliament is tomorrow, Thursday 5/23/19. There’s a possibility Nigel Farage’s newly formed Brexit Party is going to win big in that election…. If that happens, U.K. politics will be completely disrupted.
Praise God for Devin Nunes!
Go get ‘er Trump!
It is all exploding tonight on Hannity! Wow! Nunes, Solomon, Carter and Meadows.
I think we’re going to see some resignations in British intelligence like we saw with Italy. Then maybe Australia as well. The dominoes will fall.
John Solomon is on Hannity tonight as well, and has started a case to find out more. Says the British government WARNED PT of Steele.
Not sure what to think.
FISA inquiry motion asking the Court to confirm conduct of the FBI and any actions taken in response.
Apologies…Solomon did NOT address the British angle with that comment. Nunes did. Someone on foreign soil was running a counterintelligence operation.
Has spoken at length to intelligence officials in the UK. He believes that the Brits gave our country a warning about Steele.
There already was a big one, the head GCHQ, Robert Hannigan, resigned right after POTUS was sworn into office in Jan., 2017.
Things are getting ugly.
Bigly.
Please God have Justine Trudope resign. God Bless PDJT.
And the last question…could I (The VSGPDJT) take Julian Assange and Christopher Steele with me back to the US if I promise o eventually return them?)
In the case of C.S., he may be DEAD, having been hung for espionage, or incarcerated to death, but will return ‘him’ (remains).
Praying for Brexit party to throw ALL the bums out, get a trade deal with U.S. that gets their people back to work and off the dole,…and for Tommy Robinson.
And yes, given whats happening, inquiries about Julien Assange are DEFINETLY appropriate, at this juncture.
Hang the cow!
Dominos are falling.
British pooping in their breeches right now.
If Nigel Farage is elected he can help blow this thing wide open! 😄
May won’t be around to question when Trump arrives.
This will be Donald and Nigel’s Excellent Adventure.
Seriously, this is GOOD news!
Wow! What a pic of DJT and the stare down of Ms May.
Ladies and Gentleman, we have a Bad Ass and president!
Predator and protector at the highest level. MAGA. Love it!
Ha! Resigning so she won’t have to answer PDJT’s questions? (I kid) 😂
Whoa. I was gonna say Whoa Nellie, but…that’s next.
I’m almost as impressed with the President’s restraint in holding his cards as I am in anticipation of the satisfaction of seeing him put them on the table.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Clivus;
Very well said. I really thing a BIG part of his VSG (learned from his Dad) is to put aside emotion, totally when making decisions or taking actions.
VERY difficult for most people, but to him it is his standard modus operandi.
Sun Tzu…Art of War.
POTUS Trump and his small team have a great sense of timing and point for their trolling! Waiting anxiously for the results.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The video regarding May resigning is a parody video and is fake. However, with the resignation today of one of her leading ministers and the announcement that others will follow if she doesn’t resign, does signal she will be gone this week.
She is to the Tory party what McCain and Romney are to the conservative movement in the US.
Finally, Farage and his compatriots if they win tomorrow, will be able to work for Brexit in Brussels, but really cannot legislatively stop the second Brexit referendum, although his election will signal the will of the people of Britain.
God bless PDJT, Farage, MAGA and BREXIT forces and all of those seeking to restore sovereignity to their own people..
I just talked to my best mate in Scotland. Farage will win by miles, short of some Shenanigans May is gone as the knives are truly out. We should remember that their media is controlled nearly as much as that in the U.S.
The folks in the U.K. are seriously pi**ed off.
Orban the Hungarian P.M. a great friend of Farage and PDJT will be battling alongside Farage. The E.U. is really in trouble.😊
God bless PDJT
Ok, I’ll ask, if no-one else has: what assistance did the Remain campaign get from Obama and his various agencies? If that is ever revealed it would truly be the cherry on top of this delicious mess!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great questions by Nunes, but we think we all know that the UK branch of Davos Inc. won’t candidly answer any of these questions. For a genuine reckoning to take place, first there must be a paradigm shift that collapses the ideological and institutional girders that support Davos Inc.
The good news is that just such a paradigm shift appears to be breaking on the horizon – with the rise of the Brexit Party being another good sign. It’s funny how seemingly all-powerful regimes like Davos Inc. can go from being invincible to brittle overnight.
At that point, it’s just a matter of whether the worst actors among Davos Inc. get to continue breathing. That’s really up to them.
The fact they won’t answer is a big reason to ask the questions publicly — and try to time for maximum impact. Like the day before a big election when citizens are (hopefully) pouring out to give the finger to British Deep State. For example.
Yeah, I think Nunes was TROLLING, ….THATS why the letter was made public, as if Nunes was serious, he could have sent it privately.
This was a “We KNOW what you did, and,…”Lucy, you got some SPLAININ TO DO!”
These are the ‘affecting relations with our allies’ objections to declassifying, being addressed.
Once the documents are released, we will get confirmation that the ‘sources and methods’were NOT S&m for legitimate espionage, but for s&m for a failed coup.
Big ugly, indeed!
That last picture… his expression says it all
Britain interfered in our 2016 election, and its result, far more than Russia did. Not as much as the FBI did, but far more than Russia. In a just world, we would be sanctioning them, not Russia.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Britain consequently faces a YUGE choice:
Come Clean or Get Cleaned.
In my opinion, the British involvment is the most shameful component within the foreign effort to upend Candidate- and subsequently President Trump.
My grandmother was born/raised in Sarratt (ancient English village….church showcased in movie “Four Weddings and a Funeral”). She was a proud war bride (and a RAF radio operator), married a US Air Force Seargent, came to the States, raised a middle-class family of girls, and taught me the meaning of the value of being an American with a rich English heritage.
Everything I care about regarding my country and it’s system of government is a product of my understanding of it’s signifigance viewed through the prism of her historical and personal perspective.
She had the vision of one from outside a homegrown American experience.
I am so relieved that she died before she could see what has become of her America, her adopted/inherited country that she loved so much (she returned home once, but then never went back). She would be apalled beyond comprehension that the cradle of modern Western democracy, the crib of Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, hatched a plot inspired by a Globalist/Socialist Cabal intent on removing obstacle Trump.
Theresa May could have been great. She could have been a conduit to the restoration of British reaffirmation of their greatest export: America.
She is nothing.
Let’s hope Farange wins and opens the door to expose Steele and whoever was behind him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope that Farage and the political/ideological currents connected to Brexit surge in the UK and build a powerful political movement. I believe that Farage would be a good ally for MAGA, e.g.
That said, let’s put ourselves in Farage’s shoes. If he does come to power, what would the risk/reward calculation of having his intelligence agencies come 100% clean in a fully public expose? Would that be effective for him and his movement domestically?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I smell a win-win trade deal with our British brothers!
Devin Nunes for President 2024!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Damn straigh
“potentially also known as Joseph di Gabriele”? This is new information, right?
LikeLiked by 2 people
nothing for him on duck duck
What caught my eye was Nunes casually slipping in there a Mifsud alias. Hopefully it elicited a ‘How the f… does he know that?’ moment. (Apologies if that alias is common knowledge and I just missed it.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I had not heard that alias before, either.
Just to clarify: when I said I hoped it elicited a ‘How the f… does he know that?’ moment, I meant from Mifsud, Brennan and their scaley mates, not from Sundance or readers.
Pelosi better hurry up the impeachment. “We have to impeach the President first so then you can read about why we impeached him.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Devin Nunes is incredible.
Many politicians in Lobbyland, USA spend most of their time filling their campaign chests or bank accounts rather than doggedly fighting for just causes that will help or heal your country like Devin.
Kudos again to the picture editor/finder for the perfect pic of POTUS looking sternly at PM May.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A good hypothesis that Nunes is – like PDJT – relatively free of skeletons in his closet. When the Deep State used its “counterintelligence” methods on Nunes, maybe they came up empty. Hence Nunes is free to be a patriotic American.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Antitech;
I THINK you can count on it.
What we have are a FEW good men (free of corruption) swimming in a,sewer, looking for the drain plug.
hey guys last question to paraphrase “did the brit intelligence brief anyone on the presidential transition team about Christopher Steel
BIG WTF ALERT
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is fun!
Devin Nunes asks questions like a guy who already knows all the answers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
you never ask a question you don’t know an answer to and the bread crumbs are amazzing. He just told POTUS ( if he dint know) that someone in his transition team got a brief from the brits and therfore a heads up on POTUS being investigated.
Anyone seen the Obama hugger around lately?
LikeLiked by 1 person
By the time President Trump touches down in England, he may be dealing with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
They may finally drag Theresa May out, kicking and screaming.
Shas been an absolute disaster, perhaps the worst Prime Minister in British history.
Say what you want about Neville Chamberlain, but at least he knew when it was TIME TO GO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry i read that torching down England
Not Nigel Farange?
LikeLike
How would Nigel Farage become Prime Minister within the next week?
The Brexit Party holds no seats in Parliament. They are set to romp in the European elections, but that is for MEPs, not MPs.
Which by the way, when the vast majority of British MEPs are from the Brexit Party, and Nigel Farage is their leader, he will do everything he can to make the EU want to get the UK out as fast as they can.
With May gone and Farage leading the UK in the European Parliament, I suspect the UK will be out of the EU long before Halloween. And it will be a hard Brexit.
Chamberlain was naive and totally unskilled in Foreign Affairs. Hitler strung him along. He also carried a burning memory of the horrors of the First World War. He simply desperately wanted to avoid war. When he failed he took the honorable course and resigned.
May is a manipulative traitor who deliberately and carefully sold out her people and her country to an enemy ie; the EU.
Ask the queen too. Lol.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At 30 minutes in on Hannity, Lindsey sticks up for Mueller, saying that he “did his job…”
Spit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some posters noted that Nunes included Joseph de Gabrielle. Are there any redactions out there in very interesting locations about that length?
At 37 minutes in on Hannity, Jim Jordan addresses coordinated secret coup tactics. Meadows follows with the collusion of the various Congressional committees.
Meadows admits that the timing of releases must be taken into account. Also says that Sciff has SEEN documents that point back to HIM.
Schiff…
Why would Devin Nunes ask if anybody from MI6 briefed Chris Christie?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good one! If true, and PDJT knew it way back when, it could explain why Christie didn’t get the AG or SC gig he was angling for…
Nunes missed a few.
* Did MI6, GCHQ, or any UK functionary pat Christopher Steele for this, or a y related, intelligence? Is so, how much.
* Ditto, Stephen Halper, Mifsud, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Edit: PAY
Jacob Rees-Mogg on Brexit, Farage etc. His sister resigned from the Tory party and is standing with the Brexit Party and he is fully supportive. Couldn’t find the live interview, but this was up and has subtitles.
A by-product of accepting the ‘outrage trap’ as legitimate (as in ok, due caution is the leg upon which it stands) vs an increasingly likely fallout that many levels of Constitutional Governance where duped by the poison interjected into the institutional apparatus of governance(mae calpul by-product of accepting this reasoning)
Essentially, the ‘outrage trap’ is a Mae Calpul that says, “Got to understand’, “It had to be taken seriously” that is being paraded out as a justification.
Basically, “We were fooled”, but in hindsight, given the evidence, understandably, “Actions taken” can only be viewed through that “Prism”.
“We were wrong, but right to be of due diligence”
That is the ‘Memo to Self’ ‘Outrage Trap’ justification.
Not that anyone in the MSM is talking about it quite that manner.
That in a nut shell, is the unaddressed nature of what is being said of the ‘outrage trap’ justifications.
This “Mae Calpul” “Of the Outrage Trap” rhetoric fails massively once it crosses into ‘Five Eyes Land”.
Since in essence the admission the SOMEONEs that intiated the false premises and gamed the domestic ‘Insitutional Order’ of goverance to trigger the collusion investigation.
Are now facing the boiled down version that by crossing ‘The Pond’ to embroil dirty laundry of political opposition research into the halls foreign governments did so with INTENT to further the aims and goals.
Please give me a better defination of, “What constitutes TREASON” than enlisting and gaming foreign relationships to achieve a domestic outcome.”
