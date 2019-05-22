Devin Nunes Asks President Trump To Question PM Theresa May Over U.K. Involvement in “Spygate”…

Posted on May 22, 2019 by

Oh dear, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, is asking President Trump to question U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May:

(source)

This is a very public letter.  Obviously British diplomats, politicians and intelligence officials will have immediately read it.  Perhaps Chairman Devin Nunes is opening the door for President Trump to aid in a more, well, diplomatic approach to the questions.

Heck, there’s no guarantee Theresa May will still be Prime Minister on Friday.  The U.K. election for representatives to the EU parliament is tomorrow, Thursday 5/23/19.  There’s a possibility Nigel Farage’s newly formed Brexit Party is going to win big in that election…. If that happens, U.K. politics will be completely disrupted.

.

70 Responses to Devin Nunes Asks President Trump To Question PM Theresa May Over U.K. Involvement in “Spygate”…

  1. Mark Thimesch says:
    May 22, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Praise God for Devin Nunes!
    Go get ‘er Trump!

  2. Winning Inc. says:
    May 22, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    I think we’re going to see some resignations in British intelligence like we saw with Italy. Then maybe Australia as well. The dominoes will fall.

  3. kevinspassword says:
    May 22, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    And the last question…could I (The VSGPDJT) take Julian Assange and Christopher Steele with me back to the US if I promise o eventually return them?)

    • Dutchman says:
      May 22, 2019 at 10:07 pm

      In the case of C.S., he may be DEAD, having been hung for espionage, or incarcerated to death, but will return ‘him’ (remains).
      Praying for Brexit party to throw ALL the bums out, get a trade deal with U.S. that gets their people back to work and off the dole,…and for Tommy Robinson.

      And yes, given whats happening, inquiries about Julien Assange are DEFINETLY appropriate, at this juncture.

  4. Michael Kunz says:
    May 22, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Hang the cow!

  6. DJT2020 says:
    May 22, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Dominos are falling.

    Liked by 2 people

  7. Bob Cobb says:
    May 22, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    British pooping in their breeches right now.

    Liked by 3 people

  8. MagaMia says:
    May 22, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    If Nigel Farage is elected he can help blow this thing wide open! 😄

  9. redtreesquirrel says:
    May 22, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    This will be Donald and Nigel’s Excellent Adventure.
    Seriously, this is GOOD news!

  10. Mr BiG Time says:
    May 22, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Wow! What a pic of DJT and the stare down of Ms May.

    Ladies and Gentleman, we have a Bad Ass and president!
    Predator and protector at the highest level. MAGA. Love it!

  11. Elaine Keller says:
    May 22, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Ha! Resigning so she won’t have to answer PDJT’s questions? (I kid) 😂

  13. Lis says:
    May 22, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Whoa. I was gonna say Whoa Nellie, but…that’s next.

    Liked by 3 people

  14. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    May 22, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    I’m almost as impressed with the President’s restraint in holding his cards as I am in anticipation of the satisfaction of seeing him put them on the table.

    Liked by 13 people

  15. grumpyqs says:
    May 22, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    POTUS Trump and his small team have a great sense of timing and point for their trolling! Waiting anxiously for the results.

  16. Albertus Magnus says:
    May 22, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    The video regarding May resigning is a parody video and is fake. However, with the resignation today of one of her leading ministers and the announcement that others will follow if she doesn’t resign, does signal she will be gone this week.

    She is to the Tory party what McCain and Romney are to the conservative movement in the US.

    Finally, Farage and his compatriots if they win tomorrow, will be able to work for Brexit in Brussels, but really cannot legislatively stop the second Brexit referendum, although his election will signal the will of the people of Britain.

    God bless PDJT, Farage, MAGA and BREXIT forces and all of those seeking to restore sovereignity to their own people..

    • Dekester says:
      May 22, 2019 at 10:22 pm

      I just talked to my best mate in Scotland. Farage will win by miles, short of some Shenanigans May is gone as the knives are truly out. We should remember that their media is controlled nearly as much as that in the U.S.

      The folks in the U.K. are seriously pi**ed off.

      Orban the Hungarian P.M. a great friend of Farage and PDJT will be battling alongside Farage. The E.U. is really in trouble.😊

      God bless PDJT

      • riflema says:
        May 22, 2019 at 10:26 pm

        Ok, I’ll ask, if no-one else has: what assistance did the Remain campaign get from Obama and his various agencies? If that is ever revealed it would truly be the cherry on top of this delicious mess!

  17. antitechnocracy says:
    May 22, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Great questions by Nunes, but we think we all know that the UK branch of Davos Inc. won’t candidly answer any of these questions. For a genuine reckoning to take place, first there must be a paradigm shift that collapses the ideological and institutional girders that support Davos Inc.

    The good news is that just such a paradigm shift appears to be breaking on the horizon – with the rise of the Brexit Party being another good sign. It’s funny how seemingly all-powerful regimes like Davos Inc. can go from being invincible to brittle overnight.

    At that point, it’s just a matter of whether the worst actors among Davos Inc. get to continue breathing. That’s really up to them.

    • Newhere says:
      May 22, 2019 at 10:26 pm

      The fact they won’t answer is a big reason to ask the questions publicly — and try to time for maximum impact. Like the day before a big election when citizens are (hopefully) pouring out to give the finger to British Deep State. For example.

    • Dutchman says:
      May 22, 2019 at 10:41 pm

      Yeah, I think Nunes was TROLLING, ….THATS why the letter was made public, as if Nunes was serious, he could have sent it privately.

      This was a “We KNOW what you did, and,…”Lucy, you got some SPLAININ TO DO!”

      These are the ‘affecting relations with our allies’ objections to declassifying, being addressed.

      Once the documents are released, we will get confirmation that the ‘sources and methods’were NOT S&m for legitimate espionage, but for s&m for a failed coup.

      Big ugly, indeed!

  18. TreeClimber says:
    May 22, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    That last picture… his expression says it all

  19. Carson Napier says:
    May 22, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Britain interfered in our 2016 election, and its result, far more than Russia did. Not as much as the FBI did, but far more than Russia. In a just world, we would be sanctioning them, not Russia.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      May 22, 2019 at 10:32 pm

      Britain consequently faces a YUGE choice:

      Come Clean or Get Cleaned.

    • Louisiana Tea Rose says:
      May 22, 2019 at 10:48 pm

      In my opinion, the British involvment is the most shameful component within the foreign effort to upend Candidate- and subsequently President Trump.

      My grandmother was born/raised in Sarratt (ancient English village….church showcased in movie “Four Weddings and a Funeral”). She was a proud war bride (and a RAF radio operator), married a US Air Force Seargent, came to the States, raised a middle-class family of girls, and taught me the meaning of the value of being an American with a rich English heritage.

      Everything I care about regarding my country and it’s system of government is a product of my understanding of it’s signifigance viewed through the prism of her historical and personal perspective.

      She had the vision of one from outside a homegrown American experience.

      I am so relieved that she died before she could see what has become of her America, her adopted/inherited country that she loved so much (she returned home once, but then never went back). She would be apalled beyond comprehension that the cradle of modern Western democracy, the crib of Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, hatched a plot inspired by a Globalist/Socialist Cabal intent on removing obstacle Trump.

      Theresa May could have been great. She could have been a conduit to the restoration of British reaffirmation of their greatest export: America.

      She is nothing.

  20. Charles Stephens says:
    May 22, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Let’s hope Farange wins and opens the door to expose Steele and whoever was behind him.

    Liked by 1 person

    • antitechnocracy says:
      May 22, 2019 at 10:13 pm

      I hope that Farage and the political/ideological currents connected to Brexit surge in the UK and build a powerful political movement. I believe that Farage would be a good ally for MAGA, e.g.

      That said, let’s put ourselves in Farage’s shoes. If he does come to power, what would the risk/reward calculation of having his intelligence agencies come 100% clean in a fully public expose? Would that be effective for him and his movement domestically?

  21. Suzanne says:
    May 22, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Devin Nunes for President 2024!

  22. Anonoma says:
    May 22, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    “potentially also known as Joseph di Gabriele”? This is new information, right?

  23. Jase says:
    May 22, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    What caught my eye was Nunes casually slipping in there a Mifsud alias. Hopefully it elicited a ‘How the f… does he know that?’ moment. (Apologies if that alias is common knowledge and I just missed it.)

  24. Genie says:
    May 22, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Pelosi better hurry up the impeachment. “We have to impeach the President first so then you can read about why we impeached him.”

  25. GSparrow says:
    May 22, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Devin Nunes is incredible.

    Many politicians in Lobbyland, USA spend most of their time filling their campaign chests or bank accounts rather than doggedly fighting for just causes that will help or heal your country like Devin.

    Kudos again to the picture editor/finder for the perfect pic of POTUS looking sternly at PM May.

    • antitechnocracy says:
      May 22, 2019 at 10:18 pm

      A good hypothesis that Nunes is – like PDJT – relatively free of skeletons in his closet. When the Deep State used its “counterintelligence” methods on Nunes, maybe they came up empty. Hence Nunes is free to be a patriotic American.

      • Dutchman says:
        May 22, 2019 at 10:44 pm

        Antitech;
        I THINK you can count on it.

        What we have are a FEW good men (free of corruption) swimming in a,sewer, looking for the drain plug.

  26. trialbytruth says:
    May 22, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    hey guys last question to paraphrase “did the brit intelligence brief anyone on the presidential transition team about Christopher Steel

    BIG WTF ALERT

  27. James Street says:
    May 22, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    This is fun!

    Devin Nunes asks questions like a guy who already knows all the answers.

  28. Sammy Hains says:
    May 22, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    By the time President Trump touches down in England, he may be dealing with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

    They may finally drag Theresa May out, kicking and screaming.
    Shas been an absolute disaster, perhaps the worst Prime Minister in British history.

    Say what you want about Neville Chamberlain, but at least he knew when it was TIME TO GO.

    • trialbytruth says:
      May 22, 2019 at 10:27 pm

      Sorry i read that torching down England

    • Perot Conservative says:
      May 22, 2019 at 10:38 pm

      Not Nigel Farange?

      • Sammy Hains says:
        May 22, 2019 at 10:47 pm

        How would Nigel Farage become Prime Minister within the next week?

        The Brexit Party holds no seats in Parliament. They are set to romp in the European elections, but that is for MEPs, not MPs.

        Which by the way, when the vast majority of British MEPs are from the Brexit Party, and Nigel Farage is their leader, he will do everything he can to make the EU want to get the UK out as fast as they can.

        With May gone and Farage leading the UK in the European Parliament, I suspect the UK will be out of the EU long before Halloween. And it will be a hard Brexit.

    • Jase says:
      May 22, 2019 at 10:46 pm

      Chamberlain was naive and totally unskilled in Foreign Affairs. Hitler strung him along. He also carried a burning memory of the horrors of the First World War. He simply desperately wanted to avoid war. When he failed he took the honorable course and resigned.

      May is a manipulative traitor who deliberately and carefully sold out her people and her country to an enemy ie; the EU.

  29. Tiffthis says:
    May 22, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    Ask the queen too. Lol.

  30. WSB says:
    May 22, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    At 30 minutes in on Hannity, Lindsey sticks up for Mueller, saying that he “did his job…”

    Spit.

  31. Brant says:
    May 22, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    Some posters noted that Nunes included Joseph de Gabrielle. Are there any redactions out there in very interesting locations about that length?

  32. WSB says:
    May 22, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    At 37 minutes in on Hannity, Jim Jordan addresses coordinated secret coup tactics. Meadows follows with the collusion of the various Congressional committees.

    Meadows admits that the timing of releases must be taken into account. Also says that Sciff has SEEN documents that point back to HIM.

  33. Vin Suprynowicz says:
    May 22, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    Why would Devin Nunes ask if anybody from MI6 briefed Chris Christie?

    • free.and.true says:
      May 22, 2019 at 10:46 pm

      Good one! If true, and PDJT knew it way back when, it could explain why Christie didn’t get the AG or SC gig he was angling for…

  34. Perot Conservative says:
    May 22, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    Nunes missed a few.

    * Did MI6, GCHQ, or any UK functionary pat Christopher Steele for this, or a y related, intelligence? Is so, how much.

    * Ditto, Stephen Halper, Mifsud, etc.

  35. A2 says:
    May 22, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    Jacob Rees-Mogg on Brexit, Farage etc. His sister resigned from the Tory party and is standing with the Brexit Party and he is fully supportive. Couldn’t find the live interview, but this was up and has subtitles.

  36. mtk says:
    May 22, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    A by-product of accepting the ‘outrage trap’ as legitimate (as in ok, due caution is the leg upon which it stands) vs an increasingly likely fallout that many levels of Constitutional Governance where duped by the poison interjected into the institutional apparatus of governance(mae calpul by-product of accepting this reasoning)

    Essentially, the ‘outrage trap’ is a Mae Calpul that says, “Got to understand’, “It had to be taken seriously” that is being paraded out as a justification.

    Basically, “We were fooled”, but in hindsight, given the evidence, understandably, “Actions taken” can only be viewed through that “Prism”.
    “We were wrong, but right to be of due diligence”

    That is the ‘Memo to Self’ ‘Outrage Trap’ justification.
    Not that anyone in the MSM is talking about it quite that manner.

    That in a nut shell, is the unaddressed nature of what is being said of the ‘outrage trap’ justifications.

    This “Mae Calpul” “Of the Outrage Trap” rhetoric fails massively once it crosses into ‘Five Eyes Land”.
    Since in essence the admission the SOMEONEs that intiated the false premises and gamed the domestic ‘Insitutional Order’ of goverance to trigger the collusion investigation.

    Are now facing the boiled down version that by crossing ‘The Pond’ to embroil dirty laundry of political opposition research into the halls foreign governments did so with INTENT to further the aims and goals.

    Please give me a better defination of, “What constitutes TREASON” than enlisting and gaming foreign relationships to achieve a domestic outcome.”

