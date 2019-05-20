Doug Collins Releases Transcripts of Nine Former DOJ and FBI Officials…

I hope everyone is ready to do some reading….

Moments ago Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins released the transcripts of nine key figures from the House investigation into DOJ and FBI political activity.

The transcript release includes testimony from:

This could be overwhelming. So we will post two transcripts per day for full review starting below with the transcript of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe:

Today I’m releasing the remaining interview transcripts from @JudiciaryGOP’s investigation into decisions made at the Department of Justice and FBI. To read the transcripts, visit https://t.co/EcAYT7JPdA. pic.twitter.com/kYy9YKSIZI — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) May 20, 2019

