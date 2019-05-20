Doug Collins Releases Transcripts of Nine Former DOJ and FBI Officials…

I hope everyone is ready to do some reading….
Moments ago Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins released the transcripts of nine key figures from the House investigation into DOJ and FBI political activity.
The transcript release includes testimony from:
- Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe – pdf Link Here
- Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch – pdf Link Here
- James Comey former chief-of-staff James Rybicki – pdf Link Here
- Former FBI lawyer, Office of Legal Counsel, Trisha Beth Anderson – pdf Link Here
- Deputy Asst. Attorney General (DOJ-NSD), George Toscas – pdf Link Here
- FBI Deputy Asst. Director, Jonathan Moffa – pdf Link Here
- Former FBI Executive Assistant Director of the National Security Branch, John Giaclone – pdf Link Here
- FBI Unit Chief, Office of Legal Counsel, Sally Moyer – pdf Link Here
- FBI New York Field Office, Assistant Director in Charge, William F. Sweeney Jr. – pdf Link Here
This could be overwhelming. So we will post two transcripts per day for full review starting below with the transcript of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe:
.
The tail end of the Sally Moyer transcript involves discussion about the Ohr meeting in November. I’d have to go back and look but it seems likely that someone is lying here. Moyer describes getting the information from Ohr that indicated Steele’s bias only after the election (and FISA). This information was certainly available to them prior via the recent released notes from the State Department but I seem to recall Ohr testifying that he advised the FBI of Steele’s bias before the FISA. I’ll double check and reply back once I’ve looked. Obviously something doesn’t add up since Moyer is testifying that she worked on the FISA and this was her first time hearing about Steele’s bias despite clear warnings received by Stzrok prior to the FISA warrant.
Yes, you are right. Ohr did say that he warned the FBI of Steele’s bias.
Definitely a conflict with Ohr’s testimony but not overwhelmingly clear cut. Ohr gets asked twice about this (when he told the FBI about Steele’s bias) and the first time he gets cut off by the FBI lawyer. It was asking specifically whether the bias information was given to the FBI before the FISA (though it was in a list of 3-4 items). The second time Ohr responds he thinks he gave the Steele bias information to the FBI in either the August or September meeting but that probably gives him enough wiggle room for plausible deniability. The 302s should clarify if you can believe them.
Sally Moyer page 194. Obama communicated with Hillary secret server.
Final followup on this just to save anyone else time. The little snippet of testimony about the State Department lady (Kisevelek or whatever her name is) becomes relevant. Ratcliffe’s questioning of Ohr indicates the Republicans are aware of this document (the Kavalek State Department notes) but don’t know the date of it.
Ohr and the FBI are playing games here. So Ohr says previously he thinks he conveyed the info from the memo to the FBI in August or September. Because the Republicans didn’t have a complete picture about the Kavalek notes they were not able to pin Ohr down as to when he became aware of them. So they were able to launder that info into Ohr’s 302 in November establishing that they didn’t receive it until after the FISA. Pientka gets assigned (the second time his name pops up in a suspicious 302 situation) to Ohr just before this November 302 where this information pops up.
It seems obvious that the FBI is trying to hide the fact they received this memo from her until after the FISA was issued. Hard to say how involved Ohr is with this part of the coverup because they didn’t ask him specifically about it but there is a lot of questioning about whether or not he promptly reported information given to him to the FBI. This is probably what will get him a referral for a perjury charge in my opinion since the Sally Moyer testimony gives added weight to the idea that he did not promptly disclose this information.
Let there be no doubt:
Sally Moyer’s credibility and professionalism is destroyed in her testimony. Just read the last few pages. At the end, she has no idea that she has been stripped naked.
A few examples:
Her relationship with Lisa Paige: she was coached to be vague, but it doesn’t pass and it’s obvious she was party to vulgar exchanges
Espionage Act: she gets absolutely schooled
Disclosure to FISC: unabashedly says all appropriate exculpatory evidence was disclosed after having the words from the report read to her.
Excellent! Add 1 more to the perjury line.
McCabe, page 229:
Chairman Goodlatte. Hang on just a minute. Mr. Meadows. Mr. Chairman, let me ask one question from one of our other members just in the interest of time while you’re looking at that. At what point did you become aware that this investigation was a headquarters special or this term that you use internally?
Headquarters special? Ouch.
Page 228.
McCabe testimony – Page 23
McCabe: Normal investigations are run & managed by a field office. Staffing direction & supervision of investigation is typically done at field office. Hillary’s case was a “headquarters special”.
No. Way?
Way.
Rep Jackson Lee basically tells us all 4 of the people named in the scope memo to Mueller by Rosenstein had FISAs placed on them when questioning AG Loretta Lynch. I pretty much assumed Flynn and Manafort did also besides Carter Page but that means George Paps got one thrown on him like he thought. The Flynn one will be even more crooked than the Page one I am sure with the lies placed in there.
Meadows/Gowdy to McCabe, Comey was super efficient with drafting Clinton’s exoneration letter on May 2nd, 2 months before she was even interviewed. But what we find peculiar is the hasty review of and lack of involvement once she was interviewed on a holiday Saturday, 7/2. Comey pulls together a press meeting and exonerates her, Tuesday 7/5. And that is standard operating procedure Mr. McCabe?
Her interview would have just complicated things with more words. Just skip that mess, and write the report, he told himself.
230: Insurance Policy language design ALERT
“Mr. McCabe. It is my understanding, having been told about this
after the fact, that Attorney General Lynch had that exchange with
Director Comey, and she said that she preferred — I don’t know whether
she preferred that he or that she refer to it as a matter instead of
an investigation.”
McCabe is noting that he is not sure if Lynch wants Comey to call it a matter or if she is telling Comey she will be referring to it as a matter…
So if it’s the latter…in any circumstance when it’s posed she will not be referring to an investigation…
Let’s go on a limb and assume the real circumstance is the matter as it stands in conversation with the WH…damning…but EQUALLY damning if the FBI ‘adopted’ this as a part of the insurance policy
Notice…this page (230) is RIGHT before McCabe is asked to speak what he knows about an insurance policy.
Yep. Loretta Lynch tries to distance herself from calling it a matter.
p 17 Lynch
I heard his testimony on it and that was the first time that
he had ever indicated to me, in my understanding — he may have told
others — that he had that impression of our conversation.
Q So you do not believe you ever instructed him to call it a
matter?
A I did not.
If you look over her testimony she use MATTER like a valley girl says ohm’gawd. 66 times only a handful are in context of calling MYE a matter.
Lynch used the term matter…McCabe from his quote above appears to think she was using the term for her own use..and suspects that FBI wasn’t supposed to adopt.
Anyone have any success opening up any the pdf’s files linked in the blog.
I am getting zip, nada success
I like to read backwards starting with the last one.
FBI New York Field Office, Assistant Director in Charge, William F. Sweeney Jr. – pdf Link Here…
The pdf Link Here hypertext link leads to…
a general search page results on Rep Collins.
Links are fine.
I’ve since have been able to determine my issue is with the browser I am using.
As always the deep state wants to know who is accessing the information.
Seriously, Sundance does that come as a surprise.
P. 223. Chairman Goodlatte. Are you aware whether the FBI ever provided defensive briefings to anyone connected to the 2016 election concerning threats from foreign adversaries?
P. 224. Mr. McCabe. So are you asking me if we provided defensive
briefings to any candidate? Chairman Goodlatte. Yes, for the 2016 election.
P. 225. Mr. McCabe. I’m aware that we participated in a defensive briefing for both candidates after they were designated their parties’ nominees, as is the normal course of business. We did defensive briefings for the nominees and for the nominees for Vice President and also a third defensive briefing for I think the small staff of the nominee.
Chairman Goodlatte. And do you know roughly when those occurred?
Mr. McCabe. I don’t remember off the top of my head. I want to say October. There would have been six different, you know, different engagements. Those briefings are actually coordinated by and scheduled by the Director of National Intelligence. The DNI’s office sets the whole thing up. The FBI is given a small, you know, part of — if it is a 2-hour briefing, we’re given some small period of time, maybe 15, 20 minutes, to do a defensive briefing of the nominee.
Chairman Goodlatte. Was the code name for the Clinton
investigation “midyear exam”?
Mr. McCabe. It was.
Oct 2016.
Spying had been going on much earlier without a “defensive briefing.”
Political espionage, – something wicked this way blows.
Thank you for posting, MaineCoon. Have been trying to post that for a half hour. Copying and pasting Scribd to CTH on.a tablet is mind numbing. It does not work very well!
Figured I’d start from the bottom up. William Sweeney testified he received information up through his chain regarding 141,000 Clinton e-mails discovered on the Weiner laptop. Two days later, he reported the findings to HQ during a weekly closed circuit video conference at the end of September, 2016. He also testified he made a special phone call two days later to report the number had grown to 347,000, wanting to be accurate. Though his office could not investigate those e-mails (being beyond the scope of his warrant), his office determined the final number to be upwards of 650,000. It does appear that one month passes before DOJ secures warrant to search those e-mails. Most disappointing from this higher up testifying to the importance/significance he conveyed/attached to this discovery, he could not answer the question as to the whereabouts, the physical location, of this prized piece of evidence. He could not tell what evidence may have been preserved or deleted. He can not locate the index card of his notes reporting the matter either. Sheesh, for a guy who had only been in that New York field office for ONE MONTH, I would not have expected bigger cases than this to have already clogged up his desk or head…
Read at your own risk: poring over these questions all at once can be painful.
“he [Sweeney] could not answer the question as to the whereabouts, the physical location, of this prized piece of evidence.[Weiner laptop]”
Actually, he did answer the question.
The laptop itself was returned to Weiner. But before returning it, the FBI “mirrored” it. The “mirror” is in Quantico.
According to Sweeny, the FBI never works off the original, only the”mirror.”
The “mirror” being at Quantico is in the IG Report.
Sweeney’s cautiousness (and conferring with counsel) around any Clinton Foundation questions suggests ongoing investigation. If that’s true (which was confirmed recently in the belated release of a Jeff Sessions letter), the investigators would surely be able to get access to the mirror. Sweeney waxes philosophical about how a “hypothetical” CF investigator would have to establish probably cause, which would all depend on certain facts and whatever ….. but let’s be real. If CF investigators are actually investigating and not just making paper airplanes, they’ve looked at the Wiener laptop.
OT per FOX, Nadler sent a letter to McGahn late tonight warning McGahn of “serious consequences” if he doesn’t show tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nadler has no way to enforce his subpoena.
Nadlers going to hold his breath, till he turns blue in the face. THAT should do it!/S
Nader is a Clown. Let’s invesitgate him. He’s a sloth puppet. Who said, JerBO?
Following orders?
At page 62 of the McCabe interview: “Majority Exhibit 1. This document indicates that on May 2nd, 2016, Director Comey emailed a draft of his eventual Clinton investigation statement to you, to Jim Rybicki, and to Jim Baker. The penultimate paragraph of the May 2 draft reads as follows: Accordingly, although the Department of Justice makes final decisions on matters such as this, I am completing the investigation by expressing to Justice my view that no charges are appropriate in this case.”
Pg. 148-149
COMMITTEE SENSITIVE COMMITTEE SENSITIVE
148
Mr. Buck. You what?
Mr. McCabe. I’m not sure I understand the question. You’re asking me to say what Secretary Clinton expected to do?
Mr. Buck. Did Secretary Clinton receive classified information as Secretary of State?
Mr. McCabe. In her position, absolutely, she would typically receive classified information.
Mr. Buck. And was there any doubt about the fact that she had received seven streams, or whatever the number was, of classified material, classified at top secret or otherwise?
Mr. McCabe. Are you referring to the — the emails that we found that were classified that had — that had been on the system?
Mr. Buck. Yes.
Mr. McCabe. Is there a debate as to whether or not they were on that system?
Mr. Buck. And whether she had received those, whether she was — whether they were being sent to her system.
Mr. McCabe. No, sir, not that I’m aware of.
Mr. Buck. Okay. And was there any question about the fact that her personal system was not a secured system?
Mr. McCabe. No, sir. Mr. Buck. There is no doubt about that?
Mr. McCabe. That’s correct. Mr. Buck. Okay. So the question then is, the question that the FBI was investigating then, was the intent?
COMMITTEE SENSITIVE COMMITTEE SENSITIVE
149
Mr. McCabe. That’s correct. That was the — maybe the key issue that we were looking at.
Mr. Buck. Right. So did she have the intent to receive classified information on an unsecured server?
Mr. McCabe. Yes, sir. I mean, that’s my — right.
Mr. Buck. I mean, that’s ultimately the question. Mr. McCabe. That’s what we were looking at, right. Mr. Brower. I want to make sure the answer is clear.
Mr. McCabe. So, to be clear, that’s what we were looking into.
Mr. Buck. Okay. And you have been with the FBI for how many years?
Mr. McCabe. Twenty-one.
Mr. Buck. And you have received training throughout most of those years?
Mr. McCabe. Yes.
Mr. Buck. And you have 21 years of experience in criminal matters. How would you determine intent in a criminal case?
Mr. McCabe. Many different ways.
Mr. Buck. Give us some examples. Mr. McCabe. The things that people say, the things that people admit to, the documents or other pieces of evidence that would indicate what they were thinking or their intention at a time in the past. All kinds of ways.
Mr. Buck. Would destruction of evidence be one indicia of intent?
Of course they all knew what she did was highly illegal, and they helped her cover it up. All this pretense and lack of candor…so it has to be dragged out of them, word by word.
The “intent” was declared when she decided and implemented use of a non secure system with which she did classified official business as Sec of State…a job she knew required exchange at times….often, in fact, of classified info.
The espionage laws specifically preclude intent for a reason. A traitor is selling classified info to a foriegn power. The “drop” is they leave the info in a taxi, or bus for foriegn agent to recover.
If ‘caught’ says “Ooops, it was a,ACCIDENT!” So, intent was specifically removed from consideration of guilt, in the legislation for that reason.
By same token, the “I didn’t know” defence is preemptively eliminated by giving anyone a security briefing, where the espionage act, and their responsibilities is spelled out to them.
At the conclusion, they sign a document that says “I understand,…blah blah.
There were reports the signed documents, for security briefings for Hillary, Huma, Mills, etc. couldn’t be produced. Probably Sandy Burgered em out of the personell files at State.
Bingo. The server in and of itself was the intent & regardless if there was classified info is actually irrelevant.
She also broke protecol when she took it upon herself in determing what was personal (deleted) & what was SoS work product.
COMMITTEE SENSITIVE COMMITTEE SENSITIVE
223
Scrubbing or reviewing FISA Collection
.Chairman Goodlatte. Mr. McCabe, did you or anyone in upper level management ever ask lower level management and agents inside the Bureau to scrub or review FISA collection that has anything to do with political candidates, including candidates in the 2016 election?
Mr. McCabe. Did I or anyone — I’m sorry. Can you repeat that? Chairman Goodlatte. Did you or anyone in upper level management ever ask lower level management and agents inside the Bureau to scrub or review FISA collection that has anything to do with political candidates, including candidates in the 2016 election?
Mr. McCabe. No.
p49
(NADLER) We understand that that
investigation actually began before the election, in July of last year.
Is that accurate?
Mr. McCabe. I’m not sure if I
“Mr. McCabe. I’m not sure if I can answer that question in this
setting because it may call for a classified response.
Mr. Nadler. As to when the investigation began?”
TRANSLATION: No one has decided what the date is and we are therefor saying NADA.
I’ll go through and see how consistent this is in each testimony. Pretty good odds this will be VERY consistent.
Will be VERY interesting if it’s the Dems who ask this question most frequently.
Nunes on with Shannon Bream right now. There may be more criminal referrals by Nunes this week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Side project: Look for every time something is referred to as classified…when it clearly has come out not much was classified
pg 52
Mr. Nadler. Okay. What were the reasons that Director Comey
ultimately chose to make that announcement publicly?
Mr. McCabe. So, to the best of my knowledge, and also without
going into classified matters, Director Comey was greatly concerned
about how we would make
I don’t remember seeing redacted text(aka classified) that I’m dying to see over how Comey went public…
McCabe Page 221. Quid Pro Quo question…interesting in what Lee is interested in to question…
COMMITTEE SENSITIVE COMMITTEE SENSITIVE
221
Ms. Jackson Lee. This is my final question.
Mr. McCabe. Yes, ma’am.
Ms. Jackson Lee. It is repeating, but please allow me to make sure that we have heard it more than once. Just to be very clear: Did you or your wife ever solicit or receive any funds as a quid pro quo for any action that you might have taken running or running any quid pro quo for that — her running, you being her husband?
COMMITTEE SENSITIVE COMMITTEE SENSITIVE
222
Mr. McCabe. No, ma’am, never.
LikeLike
I can’t read this crap. Thank you all for sharing what you have read. I would rather watch a nail rust.
Toscas…Page 13..”Midyear Exam” ..HER email investigation..
“I think at the beginning of the investigation there was some question about who could or should be involved because there may have been some questions flagged about potential need for recusals because there were different people in email chains that were involved in the investigation.”
In addition to the above being a grotesque run-on sentence, if I’m reading it right, it does raise some interesting questions..
Why are “different people” emailing HER on an illegal unsecured server?
Why are these same “different people” now investigating HER for using an illegal unsecured server?
LikeLiked by 3 people
WOW good catch
Double Wow!
Investigators investigating themselves. Works for Dems.
While reading these transcripts, do not forget what James Comey admitted to during his Town Hall on CNN last month.
A person in the audience asked James Comey “Have you seen Hillary Clinton since the election and if so, what was that encounter like?”
James Comey responded by saying “No, I have never met Secretary Clinton, I’ve never even spoken to her”. This revelation was shocking, and even prompted Anderson Cooper to ask “You’ve NEVER met Hillary Clinton?” and James Comey shook his head, said “NO….. I’ve never even been in her presence”.
That literally blew my mind!
McCabe 215 -217 wife’s candidacy.
Ms. Jackson Lee. So you were not dealing with that as your wife was being recruited or asked to run for office?
Mr. McCabe. That’s right. She was contacted by an individual who was then the chief of staff for then, maybe still, Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam.
[snip]
Mr. McCabe. Yeah, that was the purpose of the meeting. They were — they were trying to find a candidate to run in the 13th District for state senate, and they were interested in having my wife do that. We went down there to talk to some folks to better understand what this all meant. We are not political people.
_______________
This is a complete lie. The Richmond Bull Elephant laid all of this out years ago. The candidate, a retired veteran, Army Colonel Tom Mulrine, was already in place but thrown out and given a cushy job to stand down.
It seems that Lee’s questions are to assist McCabe in creating a narrative that is false.
http://thebullelephant.com/mcauliffe-strong-armed-nomination-of-senior-fbi-officials-wife-for-va-senate-run/
So, it is obvious to me that these show questions are pre-coached and coordinated.
Lee has spoken to McCabe or a surrogate to frame the question for McCabe’s intended response.
Obviously no one in Congress is ever working on the People’s business.
Anyone else think the redacted text is reference to General Flynn…such as if at anytime during this briefing was the campaign made aware of an investigation ongoing about General Flynn…HMMMM???
p56 McCabe
Mr. Schools. Respectfully, Deputy Director McCabe has confirmed
that the 0FBI had an investigation ongoing. People were aware of it
at that time. Having confirmed that, that seems to be the relevant
data point.
Mr. Nadler. No.
. That question
would be within the scope of this inquiry I would think.
Chairman Goodlatte. I would agree with the gentleman from New
York. It’s an appropriate question.
COMMITTEE SENSITIVE
COMMITTEE SENSITIVE
56
Mr. McCabe. Can you repeat the question?
Mr. Nadler. Yeah. During this meeting — well, I asked you a
question, and I think you answered.
I think you said no.
(go see the PDF for the redactions…they are pretty obviously referring to an ongoing investigation of someone besides PTrump, Kusher, Russians…)
The fact that Goodlatte is equally interested as Nadler tells me it’s Flynn…
Nadler “See…the campaign was ALWAYS with bad people”
Goodlatte “See they were trapping Trump. Could have said this about Flynn before the election”
McCabe Page 213: Kallstrom’s name is mentioned. But no other context. I am reading backwards, though, so maybe something earlier.
Ms. Jackson Lee. I do. Thank you. I want the record to be clear that Mr. Meadows is a fine colleague, and I know that he accepts my premise that his comments were not chastising. And I thank him for bringing some issues to our attention. And I want to thank our counsel for clarifying them on the record. Certainly I want to thank my colleagues very much for the astute questions that they have had. I want to clarify something else. As I was reading the comments of Mr. Kallstrom, I do want to indicate that they certainly were shocking to me. And for me, on the record, let me be very clear, I do not think the Clintons are a crime family. I’m saddened of the terminology. But that is just my statement on the record as I proceed…
McCabe page 205: Lee is trying to tie Kallstrom and Giuiliani to knowledge of leaks with the Clinton email investigation, which may have been coming from the NY FBI field office.
Bottom of page 4 of the William Sweeney interview: I think that is Trish Anderson’s name that is redacted. She was present as counsel for William Sweeney and identified herself as (redacted), “acting deputy general counsel for the Office of General Counsel, FBI.”
Sherri: ‘Ms. Anderson’ is the legal representation during McCabe’s testimony. I have to assume that this was Trish Anderson as well.
I’ve just speed-read about 100 pages of Trish interview because I didn’t notice anyone mention they had, in case I could be helpful (very long shot!)…
I have to stop now, maybe more in the morning, but my overall impression is that her testimony is one long bland denial of everything. She supervised Lisa, but swears up and down she didn’t know about the affair; that seems unlikely to me.
Everything was just ducky in Trisha’s FBI experience in those pages I got through. Everybody was wonderful and upstanding. Too cute by half, I would guess.
I thought she also mentioned something about an agent who was a cyber expert. I neglected to make a note on which page, but I wondered whether it was by any chance the same cyber person Dan Bongino was been talking about whose role may have been to get inside the White House?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Too cute by half” has been my assessment to date as well Steph. Appreciate the feedback on your quick read… Night.
Anyone see any sequence or reason why these transcripts are released in the sequence they have been?
I am not thinking anything specific, but just wondering why they have been released in this sequence. It makes me think there was planning behind when certain transcripts were released and when.
McCabe Testimony – Pg 27, 28
“The investigation, as you know, an effort to determine whether classified material had traversed a personally….a personal system, a non-governmental IT System”
“The next challenge was in identifying, locating, and recovering all of the emails or material that may have traversed those systems. (Funny how Hillary emails transversed themselves onto Anthony Wiener’s laptop – undetected by the uber-smart cyber peeps at the EFF BEE EYE)
“And then, of course, analyzing the material for classified content” (When does the FBI analyze State Department Documents to determine the State Dept classification?)
Here all along, I thought that Hillary Clinton was guilty of perpetrating cyber-fraud on the American public and stealing millions of bytes of government meta-data. However, that looks like it wasn’t even part of the investigation.
What about the ‘required’damage assesment, any time there is a breach or release of classified info.
HAS such an assesment been done, and if so what were the conclusions?
20 operatives killed in China, rendering us ‘blind’, for instance..a number of people critisising Assange for allegedly publishing material that got people killed, but nobody says boo about Hillary exposing intelligence assets?
William F. Sweeney (Assistant Agent in Charge of NY Field Office), pages 94-95:
Q: As far as you know, did the New York Office ever handle Christopher Steele as a [confidential human] source?
A: Yeah, I think he was.
[Doesn’t know for what time period; further questions aborted by counsel]
Not sure if that’s significant, but it’s news to me.
LikeLike
saw that a few redactions in that section too
Very surprising.
Spoiler alert I did 200 pages of Mcabe and burnt out. I skipped ahead and went to Mr Sweeneys testimony (regarding Weiner laptop) I am 100 pages in and believe I have found an honest broker. Lots of frustration. A by the book guy (the real book) very proud of his field office, not easily distracted, and takes his authority seriously.
No new news so far but we know where the 650 thousand email number comes from.
Part of the problem I am having reading all of this is, separating what i know from what I believe, what is a fact and what has been postulated. I have been in the weeds for so long that i feel like I may be missing confirmations of theories believing them to be well know facts.
Anyone else troubled by this?
Will anyone ever question obama over his off the record private black berry phone he demanded to have. What nuggets could the NSA deliver from it?
McCabe COMMITTEE SENSITIVE COMMITTEE SENSITIVE
201
Lee trying to discredit Kallstrom…
Ms. Jackson Lee. Were you, by any chance, aware that Mr. Kallstrom leads a charity to which the Trump Foundation had contributed more than $230,000?
Mr. McCabe. I was not aware of that.
Omigosh, will be on the road…
Going to email this to me and link it @ wtpotus@ wordpress, Attn: Miri
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/05/20/doug-collins-releases-transcripts-of-nine-former-doj-and-fbi-officials/
This is released so internets sleuths and conservative pundits can parse and discover the truth?
Only criminal charges matter. Mueller report – no criminal charges. Comey, Brennon, Strzok – if there are no criminal charges then the sleuthing and reporting will be viewed as hysteria or conspiracy theory. It doesn’t matter if internet sleuths or conservative pundits have deduced all the facts and are reporting on the details. Only criminal charges matter.
Contrast these texts with redacted info later. BIng Bing Bing.
McCabe page 197
Bone of contention with Meadows and McCabe on exactly how the McCabe recusal eventually came to pass. Meadows is trying to establish if McCabe and Comey were attempting to frame the recusal as being by the book.
For any connoisseurs of irony out there, the Lynch transcript is nectar.
LikeLike
Failed Coup January 20th, 2017…. May 2019, Epic Fail.
Treason. Traitors are known by name and position.
McCabe Page 193
Meadows presses McCabe on Comey being advised of Lynch before his press conference on July 5th. McCabe remembers that Comey had contact one hour before.
Wow. I can’t wait to read all the comments. Awesome Post!
McCabe Page 186 to 190 ‘Grossly Negligent’. discussions, and redactions of the General Counsel’s name. ‘She’ is mentiomed. Can we make some assumptions?
