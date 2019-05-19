Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Rep. Doug Collins….

Maria Bartiromo discusses ongoing investigative events with House Judiciary Ranking Member Doug Collins. In addition to discussing the direction of the attorney general inquiry, Rep. Collins notes his intent to release more investigative transcripts next week.

As suspected Bartiromo notes the IG Horowitz investigation is continuing as more evidence is uncovered, and has not yet reached the preliminary draft report phase. This would indicate none of the DOJ/FBI officials, ‘principals’ who would be permitted to review the OIG draft, have any indication of the IG evidence.

