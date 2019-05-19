Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Rep. Doug Collins….

Maria Bartiromo discusses ongoing investigative events with House Judiciary Ranking Member Doug Collins.  In addition to discussing the direction of the attorney general inquiry, Rep. Collins notes his intent to release more investigative transcripts next week.

As suspected Bartiromo notes the IG Horowitz investigation is continuing as more evidence is uncovered, and has not yet reached the preliminary draft report phase. This would indicate none of the DOJ/FBI officials, ‘principals’ who would be permitted to review the OIG draft, have any indication of the IG evidence.

  1. FL_GUY says:
    May 19, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    Sundance wrote: This would indicate none of the DOJ/FBI officials, ‘principals’ who would be permitted to review the OIG draft, have any indication of the IG evidence.

    I like that. Keep them sweating and getting more paranoid until they fall apart. That’s already started.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Maquis says:
      May 19, 2019 at 2:43 pm

      Lord, I hope that those principals are being, um, “spied on,” as they confer amongst themselves in abject panic when their turn to attempt to twist the report in their favor comes about.

      Seriously, they are all well beyond suspect and dangerous and what a glorious way for a valid investigation of the entire scheme to profit mightily from a document that risks, otherwise, being another watered down nothing burger.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Jim in TN says:
      May 19, 2019 at 3:02 pm

      As crooked as the DOJ has been, I suspect that lots of moles have been inserted in or recruited from the pool of DOJ IG investigators.

      Knowing what is being investigated may be why some are squirming even harder. And others are finally shutting up.

      But, do they still have enough moles in the principles to be able to conduct another whitewash?

      (Hundreds of illegal leakers, many of them taking bribes, and Wray plays like nothing is wrong? Has anyone awarded Wray a Leslie Nielsen award yet? “Move along, nothing to see”, and now ‘gee, aren’t we the best’.)

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Maquis says:
        May 19, 2019 at 3:08 pm

        The squirmers well know what exists to be investigated, they simply cannot yet, short of moles as you’ve suggested, know what the IG has found.

        Karma is already toying with them.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • John Wilson says:
      May 19, 2019 at 3:08 pm

      I felt like his first IG report got sanitized by the review process. Can he avoid that this time?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • littleanniefannie says:
        May 19, 2019 at 3:26 pm

        Anyone who read the summaries and read the text of the report (or a few dozen pages) knew they were written by different people with entirely different perspectives. Guess which one the Fake News reported on?!?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Maquis says:
        May 19, 2019 at 3:35 pm

        I believe the AG is responsible for the creation of the summary, and Barr has done well on accurate summaries so far.

        As for sanitizing, that would be the process of forcing information to be locked up in the classified annex which we would never see or hear about, which is why declassification of appropriate documents would thwart such an effort to gut the report.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      May 19, 2019 at 4:00 pm

      For those impatient the I.G. report release is being delayed because of new evidence, IIRC, this happened before, and the ‘new evidencr’was well worth the delay. I believe it was some very damning lovers texts, like ‘Whitehouse wants to know’, or something.

      So, I can wait, if I.G. has obtained additional evidence, which he feels he needs to delay release in order to include.

      The Clowns have obviously been trying every way they could to block, obsfuscate hide and cover up, and until Barr came in and Rosie left, I.G. was pulling teeth to get anything from the rat barstuds.

      REALLY Appreciate Maria! And I like her clearly pushing this went back WAY earlier than official (bogus) start date.

      That she is beautiful is a plus, but I would watch her show if she looked like Nellie, cause she is a GOOD journalist, ‘getting to the bottom of it’, AND then ‘getting it OUT there’, which is the essence of good journalism!

      Like

      Reply
      • OlderAndWiser says:
        May 19, 2019 at 4:29 pm

        Agreed!
        BTW, anyone else suspect that the IG is also interviewing Mueller and his staff, and which is why even though Barr says he is OK with Mueller testifying before Congress, that the testimony keeps getting delayed?
        I suspect the IG report will be completed and published before Mueller testifies before Congress.

        Like

        Reply
  2. Stickboy says:
    May 19, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    “As suspected Bartiromo notes the IG Horowitz investigation is continuing as more evidence is uncovered, and has not yet reached the preliminary draft report phase.”

    That being the case, I would not be looking for an IG report for many months……there is a whack of evidence to uncover yet, what he has is just the tip of the iceberg.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • DJ says:
      May 19, 2019 at 2:51 pm

      “…there is a whack of evidence…”
      ———————————————
      Is that anything like a stack of evidence? 😉

      I think perhaps our “heavyweight pry Barr” is levering some things that heretofore were immovable.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. Pa Hermit says:
    May 19, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    Amazing how some of these swampers start to lean towards MAGA as the elections near? We just saw Sen. Toomey sound like he’s behind POTUS when in reality, he was McConnell’s 12th vote to impeach just a mere few months ago.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. L4grasshopper says:
    May 19, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    “As suspected Bartiromo notes the IG Horowitz investigation is continuing as more evidence is uncovered, and has not yet reached the preliminary draft report phase. This would indicate none of the DOJ/FBI officials, ‘principals’ who would be permitted to review the OIG draft, have any indication of the IG evidence.”
    ====
    That’s interesting. The “conventional wisdom” lately has been that the IG finished his draft, and the parts of it that affect the affected were out to them for their reclama.

    Maybe the wind up of the Meuller/Weismann activity has uncorked a number of other sources for the IG that he is working. Would not be surprised.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. sucesfuloser says:
    May 19, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    We now have the white-hats in competition. Now that Horowitz knows Barr and Durham are on the case, might give him more guts for a straight shooting IG report. He has to match their input and vigor, he would not want to look weak against those fellows.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Albertus Magnus says:
    May 19, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    This video also supports the idea that Comey is the center of the investigation and faces a great deal of “legal exposure”.

    Enjoy, MAGA folks!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    May 19, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    Indictments, arrests, trials, convictions & sentencing if guilty is news. Everything else is speculation, wishful thinking and unbearable delays while waiting for the Big Ugly – a major contributing factor for me drinking massive amounts of alcoholic beverages and railing against the Deep State. “Honey – pour me another double please. Horowitz hasn’t filled out his dance card yet.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

