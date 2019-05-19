Sunday May 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Have a wonderful Sunday, Treepers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spray foam-encased kitten rescued by Oregon garbage worker
https://www.lmtonline.com/news/us/article/Spray-foam-encased-kitten-rescued-by-Oregon-13851238.php
Don’t worry, all turned out ok.
HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A kitten that was found encased in hardened spray foam is expected to make a full recovery after being rescued from a garbage can by an Oregon sanitation worker, authorities said Thursday.
The man peered inside and saw the kitten hanging from the can upside down by its back legs, he said. Its head and paws were covered in hard, white foam but it managed to meow, van Kleef said.
The sanitation worker took the kitten to his company offices and he and others used razors to cut off as much foam as they could and then took the animal to a veterinarian.
“That cat is really lucky and we’re lucky that he actually took the time to check it out,” said van Kleef, who added that the kitten’s abuse is being treated as an animal cruelty case. It’s not clear who covered the kitten in foam; there have been no arrests
The cleaned up kitten is resting in an animal shelter until he makes a full recovery.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Poor little thing! Thankfully they found the kitty in time!
LikeLike
Don’t know what this means but I stumbled on the photo and found it compelling
LikeLiked by 1 person
… looks like a military mess, judging from the camo uniforms
LikeLike
Don’t know about the caption, but I think soda guy is the FNG, the zook is filled with lead sinkers and epoxied at both ends. Military “dog log”. Bit of inititiation hazing, perhaps.
How you doing, nim?
LikeLike
What’s that Queen song? “Under Pressure”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Our AC unit looked like this when we moved in. In all the places I’ve lived and stayed, I’ve never dealt with a unit that didn’t have a separate intake vent, so this is completely outside my experience – however, it just doesn’t look right to me. I was hoping some handy/more experienced Treeper could give me some advice/suggestions/expertise. (Yes, the filter is outside the AC unit… that’s how the maintenance tech said to put it. ???)
LikeLike
LikeLike