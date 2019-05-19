May 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #850

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/joe-biden-pennsylvania-2020-win-against-trump-luntz.amp .. this dope was all wrong in 2016
LikeLiked by 2 people
Luntz is a has been who never was.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“this dope was all wrong in 2016”
the dope was right in his own way – he provided the answer he was paid to give 😉
We wised up and turned off Fox
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
We are finally acknowledging this is a planned invasion.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep. Our country is way overpopulated as it is. We don’t need any more immigrants, legal or illegal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We do not need illegal immigration but we are in no way, shape or form overpopulated. We are called by God to multiply and fill this world. People should have as many children as God sends them and our society should be ordered in such a way to support family building and nurturing.
LikeLike
Oh brother. You’re one of those, huh? Those who think there is no end to our natural resources and food production. Look around you and notice most of the good, buildable land has already been built upon. That’s why every major city in the U.S. now has huge condo towers and megalopolis apartment complexes that I term “modern caves”.
You’re entitled to your beliefs of course, but I hope your huge family can live an existence without having to beg and scrape for food, housing, clothing, etc.
We have been invaded by huge masses of foreign itinerants who will suck the resources and revenues from our governments without adding to it.
I’m just glad I won’t be around 40 or so years from now to have to deal with the inevitable problems of overpopulation.
LikeLike
I did looks around me. On a plane flight. Hours and hours flying over land laying fallow, untouched. The vast majority of terrain is not under reign.
“Running out of land,” and “Running out of resources,” are myth or propaganda.
LikeLike
I’m going to end my part in this discussion now so as to not upset anyone who might get butthurt. And I’m not referring to you, Democrat.
LikeLike
If you want to continue this discussion on overpopulation, look for me in the Open Topic thread.
LikeLike
Amen
LikeLike
Really? We’re WAY overpopulated in California.
The 4-5-6 Million or more illegal immigrants have helped drive rents up, homelessness rampant, and wages down.
Last week we found out tens of thousands of illegal immigrants receive Federal housing subsidies.
Just read today of ghost cities in Guatemala due to illegal immigration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then stop whining on Twitter and shut it down. He’s turning into our Merkel.
LikeLike
Don’t you think President Trump is doing everything he possibly can do legally to stop the invasion? Congress is fighting him every inch of the way. IMO, your argument should be with Congress, not the President. After all, Congress makes the laws.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ann? Did BM climb off you long enough for you to type out a cheap shot at POTUS?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/05/12/frank-luntz-bernie-sanders-is-the-most-likely-democratic-nominee-in-2020/amp/ Oh boy..
LikeLike
It’s still way too early to tell who the Demonrat nominee will be. A lot can change between now and July of 2020.
LikeLike
I think the Trump campaign should do all it can to make sure Bernie Sanders is the democratic nominee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Super Tuesday is March 3rd 2020. I think we’ll have a good idea by then.
LikeLike
Say Todd,enough of the luntz funny show.
LikeLike
Looks like Citizen and I are having trouble posting tonight.
I made 3 attempts…no luck….
May the Lord Bless you all…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for Grandma’s posting problem to be resolved !
LikeLiked by 1 person
God Bless you Betsy!
Praying for President Trump and his family 🙏.
Praying for Angelle and all of our treeper family.
Praying for Sundance and all of the Adrems.
Amen.
LikeLike
Grandma I hope that your posting problems resolve. I miss your prayer!
Praying for you Grandma 🙏.
Sorry, I’m not very good at doing posts!
LikeLike
God Bless you Grandma! Been having problems today also.
Praying 🙏
Amen.
LikeLike
Did you try refreshing the page?
LikeLike
ICYMI
LikeLike
You know, I’m really happy to see her get a comeuppance.
But I also wonder if there’s a bit of hyperbole here.
Was she “hauled off to jail”?
Or simply “processed” and then released?
I am fine with the latter -as that alone is probably enough to scare some of her sense of entitlement out.
Yet I can’t help but wonder about all the “hauled off to jail” talk. Because, most times, these people are just processed and released. The “jail talk” comes across to me as “virtue signaling opportunities” for “our side” more than actual happenstance.
Could be wrong… but I like to keep my ear open and not fall into the “drink some koolaid on our side” trap.
LikeLike
Attorney Joe diGenova on Judge Janine tonight.
Said attorney Patrick Fitzgerald is representing Cardinal Comey. PF a sketchy background?
LikeLike
I noticed JJ blew Bongino off when he brought up the 2 Russian intel officials that planted the disinfo in the dossier. Bongino looked like his head was going to explode, but he played it cool for the rest of his segment. I wonder if her producers told her to change the subject.
LikeLike
Could be. Fox gives some of their pundits long leashes, but eventually they get pulled.
LikeLike
A lot of that may have to do with time constraints.
LikeLike
There is a factor in the future demise of the Democrats that will be decisive but not yet mentioned much in the MSM.
The unfunded public employee pensions problem is very, very big and it’s not going away without a big hurt to a lot of liberals.
California has well over $100 Billion that’s not covered.
If pension liabilities are funded as they occur, as they should be, the system can work.
Unfortunately, the politicians that have granted the public employees the huge salaries and benefits to ensure their political loyalty always had more rewarding uses for that funding.
(Just for reference, we have a 2nd grade teacher in my town who makes $155K, most of our police are $120K+ and a relative of mine makes $400K+ in education.)
There have been a few attempts in the past to bring the issue towards resolution but the unions and the other left wing sycophants bring out their “rental” protestors carrying signs claiming it’s an attempt to “steal from the mouths of police widows and their children” and the public swallows it.
There is a limit to how much you can tax the people under your control, even in California.
The sales tax and DMV fees are already among the highest (Some may remember when Californians recalled a Governor that re-raised DMV fees after they were lowered).
Property taxes are high on properties that already appraised high.
People and business are already leaving because of taxes.
At some point, it will be dealt with, either a huge tax increase (that will drive more taxpayers away). Unlikely.
Or they’re going to have to tell one hell of a lot of people that their pension will be 15 cents on the dollar.
They already tried “Fund a little/Cut a little” and they know that’s not going to do it.
They’ve made public pensions “untouchable” in the California constitution so someone is going to have to write bill to change it and the political fight between the loonies with the ensuing fallout will be huge.
I think there’s going to be a lot of angry liberals whose anger is going to be directed at the Dem Pols who have no way out.
I hope I’m still here to see it.
LikeLike
They had better not bail out the public employee pension funds again without bailing out mine. I will get crap for a pension because I was in a private pension fund that went belly up when the market crashed. 30 years on that job. Now my taxes go to pay for the cushy pensions for useless government employees.
LikeLike
NOTHING financial happens in Sacramento without the public service unions say so. Taxes in the state will go higher until they can’t. Are they close to the point of irreversible ‘pain’? IMHO opinion as a retired CA state employee…..no. Too many ignorant ideologues still reside there. The unions will slowly bleed out the taxpayers. Like a frog in ever increasing hot water.
LikeLike
LikeLike