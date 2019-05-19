May 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #850

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

39 Responses to May 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #850

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 19, 2019 at 12:30 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    May 19, 2019 at 12:31 am

    • WSB says:
      May 19, 2019 at 12:35 am

      We are finally acknowledging this is a planned invasion.

    • andyocoregon says:
      May 19, 2019 at 12:36 am

      Yep. Our country is way overpopulated as it is. We don’t need any more immigrants, legal or illegal.

      • Albertus Magnus says:
        May 19, 2019 at 12:45 am

        We do not need illegal immigration but we are in no way, shape or form overpopulated. We are called by God to multiply and fill this world. People should have as many children as God sends them and our society should be ordered in such a way to support family building and nurturing.

        • andyocoregon says:
          May 19, 2019 at 12:56 am

          Oh brother. You’re one of those, huh? Those who think there is no end to our natural resources and food production. Look around you and notice most of the good, buildable land has already been built upon. That’s why every major city in the U.S. now has huge condo towers and megalopolis apartment complexes that I term “modern caves”.
          You’re entitled to your beliefs of course, but I hope your huge family can live an existence without having to beg and scrape for food, housing, clothing, etc.
          We have been invaded by huge masses of foreign itinerants who will suck the resources and revenues from our governments without adding to it.
          I’m just glad I won’t be around 40 or so years from now to have to deal with the inevitable problems of overpopulation.

          • TheLastDemocrat says:
            May 19, 2019 at 1:03 am

            I did looks around me. On a plane flight. Hours and hours flying over land laying fallow, untouched. The vast majority of terrain is not under reign.

            “Running out of land,” and “Running out of resources,” are myth or propaganda.

        • TheLastDemocrat says:
          May 19, 2019 at 12:59 am

          Amen

        • Perot Conservative says:
          May 19, 2019 at 1:04 am

          Really? We’re WAY overpopulated in California.

          The 4-5-6 Million or more illegal immigrants have helped drive rents up, homelessness rampant, and wages down.

          Last week we found out tens of thousands of illegal immigrants receive Federal housing subsidies.

          Just read today of ghost cities in Guatemala due to illegal immigration.

    • starfcker says:
      May 19, 2019 at 12:58 am

      Then stop whining on Twitter and shut it down. He’s turning into our Merkel.

      • andyocoregon says:
        May 19, 2019 at 1:02 am

        Don’t you think President Trump is doing everything he possibly can do legally to stop the invasion? Congress is fighting him every inch of the way. IMO, your argument should be with Congress, not the President. After all, Congress makes the laws.

      • joeknuckles says:
        May 19, 2019 at 1:04 am

        Ann? Did BM climb off you long enough for you to type out a cheap shot at POTUS?

  4. citizen817 says:
    May 19, 2019 at 12:31 am

  6. Grandma Covfefe says:
    May 19, 2019 at 12:37 am

    Looks like Citizen and I are having trouble posting tonight.
    I made 3 attempts…no luck….

    May the Lord Bless you all…..

  7. Dan Dan says:
    May 19, 2019 at 12:46 am

    ICYMI

    • iswhatitis says:
      May 19, 2019 at 1:03 am

      You know, I’m really happy to see her get a comeuppance.

      But I also wonder if there’s a bit of hyperbole here.

      Was she “hauled off to jail”?

      Or simply “processed” and then released?

      I am fine with the latter -as that alone is probably enough to scare some of her sense of entitlement out.

      Yet I can’t help but wonder about all the “hauled off to jail” talk. Because, most times, these people are just processed and released. The “jail talk” comes across to me as “virtue signaling opportunities” for “our side” more than actual happenstance.

      Could be wrong… but I like to keep my ear open and not fall into the “drink some koolaid on our side” trap.

  8. Perot Conservative says:
    May 19, 2019 at 12:48 am

    Attorney Joe diGenova on Judge Janine tonight.

    Said attorney Patrick Fitzgerald is representing Cardinal Comey. PF a sketchy background?

    • joeknuckles says:
      May 19, 2019 at 12:54 am

      I noticed JJ blew Bongino off when he brought up the 2 Russian intel officials that planted the disinfo in the dossier. Bongino looked like his head was going to explode, but he played it cool for the rest of his segment. I wonder if her producers told her to change the subject.

  9. Goedhart says:
    May 19, 2019 at 12:53 am

    There is a factor in the future demise of the Democrats that will be decisive but not yet mentioned much in the MSM.
    The unfunded public employee pensions problem is very, very big and it’s not going away without a big hurt to a lot of liberals.
    California has well over $100 Billion that’s not covered.

    If pension liabilities are funded as they occur, as they should be, the system can work.
    Unfortunately, the politicians that have granted the public employees the huge salaries and benefits to ensure their political loyalty always had more rewarding uses for that funding.
    (Just for reference, we have a 2nd grade teacher in my town who makes $155K, most of our police are $120K+ and a relative of mine makes $400K+ in education.)

    There have been a few attempts in the past to bring the issue towards resolution but the unions and the other left wing sycophants bring out their “rental” protestors carrying signs claiming it’s an attempt to “steal from the mouths of police widows and their children” and the public swallows it.

    There is a limit to how much you can tax the people under your control, even in California.
    The sales tax and DMV fees are already among the highest (Some may remember when Californians recalled a Governor that re-raised DMV fees after they were lowered).
    Property taxes are high on properties that already appraised high.
    People and business are already leaving because of taxes.

    At some point, it will be dealt with, either a huge tax increase (that will drive more taxpayers away). Unlikely.
    Or they’re going to have to tell one hell of a lot of people that their pension will be 15 cents on the dollar.
    They already tried “Fund a little/Cut a little” and they know that’s not going to do it.
    They’ve made public pensions “untouchable” in the California constitution so someone is going to have to write bill to change it and the political fight between the loonies with the ensuing fallout will be huge.
    I think there’s going to be a lot of angry liberals whose anger is going to be directed at the Dem Pols who have no way out.

    I hope I’m still here to see it.

    • joeknuckles says:
      May 19, 2019 at 12:58 am

      They had better not bail out the public employee pension funds again without bailing out mine. I will get crap for a pension because I was in a private pension fund that went belly up when the market crashed. 30 years on that job. Now my taxes go to pay for the cushy pensions for useless government employees.

    • Yadent says:
      May 19, 2019 at 1:12 am

      NOTHING financial happens in Sacramento without the public service unions say so. Taxes in the state will go higher until they can’t. Are they close to the point of irreversible ‘pain’? IMHO opinion as a retired CA state employee…..no. Too many ignorant ideologues still reside there. The unions will slowly bleed out the taxpayers. Like a frog in ever increasing hot water.

  10. Dan Dan says:
    May 19, 2019 at 12:54 am

