President Trump Remarks to National Realtors Association…

President Trump delivers remarks to the National Association of REALTORS Legislative Meetings and Trade Exposition.

10 Responses to President Trump Remarks to National Realtors Association…

  1. DJT2020 says:
    May 17, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    This was a great speech most of which was off script. Like a chat among friends.

  2. AmericaFirst says:
    May 17, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    My husband’s niece is there!

  3. theresanne says:
    May 17, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    I really enjoyed this speech. President Trump is so funny and smart. He’s a Very Super Genius!

  4. Boknows says:
    May 17, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    The most relaxed I’ve ever seen him giving a speech.

    I’m all for him showing this side more for others to come to learn about him what we already know.

  5. Robert Smith says:
    May 17, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    Trump is a smart guy and knows how to set the condition for businesses to boom.

    But, Trump just plain works hard all the time for the country. Can you think of anyone else that can keep up the this pace? I think Trump just revels in what he is doing.

  6. missycaulk says:
    May 17, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    I have been a member of NAR for 24 years, we have a closed group on Facebook. I was ashamed of many of my fellow realtors with the hate they were spewing towards the association for inviting him. Never mind that we have always invited Presidents to com and speak, never mind HRC spoke a few years ago. No one conservative spewed vile. If they didn’t want to go to that session, they just didn’t go. TDS is real. Amazing speech as always. Love my President, best President ever.

  7. AnotherView says:
    May 17, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    Trump was in great form today….really funny. Great crowd.

  8. Pyrthroes says:
    May 17, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    In these contexts, professionals all live the culture’s operating circumstances, norms, and principles. Rather than reprise these mundane truths, Trump as a developer gives voice to real-property’s mystique– “we build homes, stores, temples, whose beauty and utility build us.”

    Done poorly, “oratory” has a deservedly bad name; but done well, “Gentlemen of England now abed shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here, and hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks who fought with us upon St. Crispin’s Day.”

