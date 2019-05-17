May 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #848

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 10 more days til Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️
———————–
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————————————-
To the enemy of America:
🌟”The Lord will swallow them (you) up in his wrath,
and fire will consume them (you).” 🌟
Psalms 21:9b
———–—–
***Praise: America’s unemployment rate is 3.6%—the lowest it’s been since 1969.
***Praise: Trump administration pulls $930 million from California high-speed rail project
***Praise: There’s infighting going on within Opposition Cabal
————
🙏 Pray:
— for safe travel from NY to DC for President Trump and MAGA Team (9:10am-11:15am)
— AG Barr and Durham do the right thing and leave no stones unturned
— that Jeffery Rosen is a MAGA and do the right thing (confirmed to replace Rosenstein)
— Investigate the Investigators
— Investigations, on those involved in the failed Coup against President Trump, succeed
— Dems Presidential Candidates to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, tumble and stumble
— Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— for Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— our American WALL being built with speed, Please, Lord
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— catch all invaders and drugs
— block all invaders at our southern border–they have angry looks on their faces
— close our border
— for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed, too
— Victory Over Evil
————————————————–
🦅 “Our proposal builds upon our Nation’s rich history of immigration, while strengthening the bonds of citizenship that bind us together as a national family.”
(5-16-19)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————-
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
———————————————————
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday May 17, 2019—–
🙏 praying!
Amen
Grandma,
As I scroll todays home page, I gotta say;
Pouf, Pouf,…
Amen!
GBVSGGEPDJT
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle too !
“Another BEAUTY”–probably my favorite POTUS expression-so good!
Deblasio /Mugabe 2020
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Until then, the administration will keep dropping them in Broward County?
“To bring hundreds of people here every week without providing the necessary resources to house and feed them is inhumane,” -Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/05/16/trump-administration-release-hundreds-migrants-into-south-florida-southern-border-asylum-seekers/3697908002/
Makes no sense. And why Florida???
There has to be some planning in this.
Who is in charge and whose plan is it?
Gotta send them someplace and South Florida is perfect. Perfect weather and lots of peeky panish people to habla with already! Spread the joy, says I.
Everyone said trump was just talking…
“Last month alone, 100,000 illegal immigrants arrived at our borders, placing a massive strain on communities and schools and hospitals and public resources like nobody’s ever seen before. Now we’re sending many of them to sanctuary cities, thank you very much. They’re not too happy about it. I’m proud to tell you that was actually my sick idea, by the way. No. Hey, hey, what did they say? ‘We want them.’ I said: ‘We’ll give them to you. Thank you.’ They said, ‘We don’t want them.’ ”
— President Trump, at a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wis., April 27, 2019
https://factba.se/transcript/donald-trump-speech-maga-rally-green-bay-wisconsin-april-27-2019
Not “Florida”, ….”Broward County”, now WHERE have I heard THAT name before?,….oh, yeah! BROWARD Coward county,…where the ‘avoiding the high school to prison pipeline’ was used as a cover to funnel 10’s of millions of $’s to local pols, in order to finance ballot fraud scheme, to “Oh, found some MORE ballots, and “shut down the airport for bomb threat cause Oops, somebody left a bunch of ballots, in the trunk of a RENTAL car!
THAT Broward county? Can’t imagine WHY they are being sent there! Let me guess,…sanctuary county, mayhaps?
And ditto for neighboring palm beach county, is it?
Gee, I don’t know,….
Makes perfect sense.
Broward County. Home of Brenda Snipes,
hanging chads, Sheriff Israel……
And……. Sanctuary County. How many
former New Yorkers live in Broward County?
How many, affluent, guilty libs? Dump \em in
LA, San Diego? Not a peep from the leadership.
Dump \em in an affluent area that has more
“controlled” diversity? Tase of their own medicine.
Tatoo “ALIEN” on their foreheads in large block letters.
Condescending indeed. I will not allow that Pelosi moonbat to make my blood boil. Instead I will watch her eat crow on this issue and many others.
Donald Trump Retweet
54 years ago was 17 years before the very misguided line of dicta in a 1982 SC case which began the anti- Constitutional act of offering American citizenship to the foreign national babies of foreign nationals.
It was also long before Americans were told they HAD to educate illegal alien minor children – on our dime – and before an activist judge put a permanent Stay on CA’s effort to stop the financial hemorrhaging with Prop 187.
Now we give them free money with the child credits, many of them to children who don’t even exist or are not present in the US. We feed them over the summer. We are responsible for their burgeoning medical needs. Housing, SNAP, etc.
These are changes made by judges and by the administrative state decisions. If they can’t be otherwise corrected then Congress MUST do something before our civilization becomes a lot less civil.
That’s awesome. de Blasio rated a personal message from Trump!
I guess if Weiner didn’t text an underage girl, he’d be mayor.
Weiner at least knows policy inside and out.
The underage girl came after his bid for the mayor’s job.
That had something to do with Hilary’s campaign, but I’ve never been able to figure out what.
BTW, I’m wondering how long it takes two people without a lot of property to finalize a divorce.
It’s been well over a year since Huma and Anthony withdrew their divorce petition to work out the details in private.
They have to figure iout ut what they are going to list in the marital settlement agreement and what they are going to keep for private discussion and division .
As long as still married can avoid testifying against each other.
They have to figure out who’s going to get his computer……
you know….the one with half her stuff on it that the FBI’s never looked at…..
But I did hear, from a friend, the FBI “did” take a look at his porn collection
Those FBI guys……what a hoot…
Hillary will see them right ($$$$$) depending upon their allegiance and the outcome
😂😂😂
Excellent 👍
Full transcript & audio
So now they’re starting to point fingers at each other, and it’s gonna be a perfect time for leverage to be used for them to start ratting each other out. Now, Kim Strassel had a tweet yesterday. It was a four-part tweet, but the first of the four parts is what interests me.
Excerpt:
Who decided to “deliberately hide this from new commander in chief?” Not just “Donald Trump,” but the commander-in-chief? Who decided not to tell him?
There’s a better way to put it: Who decided to deliberately keep from him everything known about the dossier? Did Comey make up his mind alone to do this? Was it Clapper? Was it Brennan? Was it Obama? Kim Strassel says that’s a question that is as big as any, because this meeting on January 6 is what got the dossier into the Drive-By Media. It was a strategic move, and it was under orders that Comey did it.
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2019/05/16/coup-conspirators-at-each-others-throats/
My money’s on Brennan. Clapper strikes me as too stupid.
Obama, unless Brennan was the ‘power behind the throne’.
Speaking of which, Vallerie Jarret?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Aren’t they all still “covered” by the: “By The Book” e-mail?
Just asking….
Easily debunked and proven to be fraudulent and CYA material given the time and date IMO
So Joe says Wray was recommended to POTUS by Christie, whom he represented in Bridgegate. Wray is a sycophant of Comey and Muellar.
Hug a bug Christie? Get off the beach, you fat whale Christie?
NOT in charge of my transition cause your loading it with lobbyists and probably selling the positions, Christie?
THAT Christie? Say it ain’t so!
I think he did coin the phrase: “Lock her Up”…….other than that……yawn……..
so many snakes, so many crevices and turns wherein to find them. Or have them slither out with their venom.AG Barr, hopefully, is a snake catcher
The ACLJ has obtained the DOJ’s infamous immunity agreementswith Hillary Clinton’s top aides Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson – documents previously unreleased to the public.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh Nellie!!!!
Nellie Ohr Deleted Emails Sent from Hubbies DOJ Account!
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/nellie-ohr-deleted-emails-sent-from-husbands-doj-account
Where, oh where, is naughty little Nellie?
LikeLiked by 1 person
She was last sighted on the interstate….in a Semi…..and on Channel 19
Some things just cannot change…..”Lovely Nellie”……She’s East Bound and Down…
LikeLike
OBSTRUCTION.
Mr. President, I’m trying to keep up. The amount of WINNING is just staggering! 😉
May God’s continued blessings be upon you and The United States of America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nancy Pelosi does a public service commercial on the danger of drinking excessively.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s a mess. If she’s going to hand around Nancy should stop talking in public.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Robert: It is not her fault that she keeps forgetting that she has a drinking problem!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well everyone has the right to pull a cork now and then, but Nancy abuses it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beer: Helping ugly people have sex since 3000 B. C.
W. C. Fields
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe there is a reason why I only drink bourbon 😉
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
What a great (earned) comment. I have been watching more of Lou the last two weeks. His shows have had added aspects . Lou looking like his old self too. Stronger.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes indeed. Never miss Lou. With Lou, you don’t have to worry about having to listen to stinkin’ liberals Fox slides in on other shows. They seem insistent on putting one or two of these wankers in. The old high, fast one.
With Lou,no worries.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree, Lou! Terrific analysis! :^)
My motto: it’s better to be informed than… uh… not informed.
LikeLike
Where do we meet when someone disappears this place?
LikeLiked by 2 people
D.C., Bring vests, shovels, pitchforks and lots of rope!
Or, Silicon valley,…
LikeLike
Hey Lou!!….What’s shakiin?
Stay Strong…….
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s pretty good.
Freaking Biden. I really hope he gets the nomination. Trump would jump into a D10 and bulldoze that Ol’ Coot’s campaign into a ditch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let it be done.
President Donald Trump is planning on using the Insurrection Act to remove illegal immigrants from the United States
https://dailycaller.com/2019/05/16/donald-trump-insurrection-act-illegal-immigration/
Maybe not???? Conflicting reports.
So it is written, so let it be done.
a small excerpt from Josh Hawley, R-MO who won over Claire last time
But the crisis reaches well beyond economics. The message that Washington has sent our whole
society is loud and clear: our elites are the people who matter—and those who aspire
to join them. Everyone else is unimportant or backwards.
And millions of Americans are left with the sense that the people who run this country
view them with nothing but contempt and value them as nothing but consumers.
These trends tear at our country’s social fabric, and they undermine our common ethic
of citizenship.
Because being a free person, being an American, isn’t just about what you can buy.
It’s about the pride that comes in supporting a family. It’s about contributing something
of worth to your community. It’s about being able to look a neighbor in the eye and know
that you’re his equal.
It’s about respect. And too many Americans haven’t been getting it.
They’re certainly not getting it from our cultural elite. The media, Hollywood, academia
relentlessly press their values and their priorities on the rest of us.
They advocate liberation from the duties of family and tradition. They look down on the
plain virtues of patriotism, self-giving, and faith. They idealize fame and preach self-realization
through consuming more stuff.
And as they do, they assault the foundations of the great American middle.
Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised, then, at the epidemic of loneliness and despair
that is spreading across working communities.
Fewer young people are getting married or starting families.
Drug addiction is surging. The opioid menace has ravaged every sector, every age group,
every geography of working people. And it’s not only pills. Heroin, cocaine, fentanyl,
meth, and of course marijuana, have flooded our streets and our homes.
And everywhere, deaths of despair are mounting—among farmers, among the young.
Most shockingly, the young are the hope of our society, but in America today they are
taking their lives in numbers never seen in our history. The well-off frequently note
that our nation has never been richer, but the tragedy of youth suicide betrays a profound
poverty of hope.
hmmmm…I thought I had this pretty well formatted, evidently not. BTW, the excerpt starts at about 6:45
Shades of Atticus Finch. We need many more in Hawley’s model.
Got to give a shout out to citisen817, from someone who doesn’t twatter, or faceplant, or any of that foolishness,..
THANK YOU for showing us PDJT’s tweets and retweets? Such a valuable service!
Sundance, I have a complaint! Each morning I wake up with sore cheeks and jaw.
Its cause I scroll home page before bed, and go to sleep with a big grin on my face!
Nope, ain’t tired, yet!
Ducth,
Same here, thanks citizen…
The first page of the political thread is always the best….
All the us “night crawlers”……almost no trolls…..we answer all the questions in one page…
Take care Dutch….Do you remember this one….always loved “Wet Willie”…keep smiling……
Sorry for the spelling Dutch…tang got all tongeled up…..😎
Gunny:
How about “Country Side of life?”
Put on your brakes
beep, beep honk your
horn
Watch out now
Put on the blinker.
Good days. Gotta put on my Travelin’ Shoes.
Xi Mao 2.0 has cancelled orders for over 3k metric tonnes of US Pork, despite the fact that ASF has decimated domestic pork up to 40%. soybeans, corn, vegetables and fruits are being attacked by the army worm. What’s he going for? A famine so he can be like his predecessor?
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-pork/china-cancels-u-s-pork-import-order-as-u-s-china-trade-war-drags-on-idUSKCN1SM2D9
https://edition.cnn.com/2019/05/09/asia/china-armyworm-grain-intl/index.html
Hopefully this will prove to be his ‘let them eat cake’ moment.
China cancelled all Canadian pork too!
Ghost Month coming in August, if things keep going like this there are going to be some hungry ghosts.
It will interesting to see if the PRC yields to food supplies, or “your Victory chocolate will be increased from 3 to 2/gms/day”..
Most likely to be able to use pictures of starving Chinese citizens for distribution to the international press in order to make President Trump look like he’s personally starving Chinese people because of the tariffs.
If memory serves me right, communism excels in using the death of their own citizens for propaganda purposes; what are a few million deaths when they have a billion people to pick from?
Very sad indeed.
When the US bombed the Chinese Embassy in Yugoslavia, Chinese TV showed closeups of the deceased foreign service officers in the morgue. They were on every hour it seemed, for about a week.
A2, thank you for your attention and recon from the other side of the puddle. Very much appreciated.
Also, (note to self) need to send more resource (battle $s) to General Sundance tomorrow, who is doing seriously needed God’s work.
Malik, I never thought of the Pacific as a puddle, having crossed it so many times . True deep blue, but maybe with today’s tech, even deep blue is getting smaller.
☹️
TY
Apropos of nothing: I’d lay good money that Obama’s 2016 deal with former Aus PM Turnbull for the US to take Mid East country shoppers off Australia’s hands was the payment for Downer’s (and the Aus Intelligence numpties) help in the plot to frame Donald Trump.
It seemed at the time a nonsensical arrangement: why on earth would the US engage in such a stupid deal?
Makes more sense if you view it through the prism of payment for services rendered.
Here’s a great article that doesn’t pull any punches. I’m not familiar with the outlet, but any CTH reader will know all the facts are true. Nothing new, but the article puts it all in perspective quite well.
https://www.commdiginews.com/politics-2/obama-clinton-coup-attempt-decimating-peaceful-transition-of-power-118813/
LikeLiked by 7 people
Give it NASA for commercial launchers
WINNING, WINNING, WINNING 👍
And not getting tired of it🤗
The high speed rail. At least they finished the gigantic feeding trough. The system was a success by modern California standards, all the right people were making money. I think the Chinese were getting the contract for the rolling stock, since they kick back the most.
The UK did a 180 over Huawei as yesterday they received this report
https://henryjacksonsociety.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/HJS-Huawei-Report-A1.pdf
I’ve already posted the Czech report and now we have the Dutch intelligence report
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-netherlands-huawei-tech/dutch-spy-agency-investigating-alleged-huawei-backdoor-volkskrant-idUKKCN1SM0VC
It was also revealed that the Chinese Premier and Top Party honcho make annual visits to Huawei, no doubt to pin medals on their service to the Party/state. If this company is not a branch of the PLA, I will cut off my legs and stick them on my head.
Watch for the China/Huawei apologists. They are on the #greatChinapayroll.
Anyone contemplating a visit to China or Russia read this report. They can compromise your electronics in under five minutes. Most business people who go to China know this.
https://security.uri.edu/travel/travel-to-china-or-russia/
Oh, just in. The Ministry of Truth has banned all discussion in the press and social media on African Swine Fever.
Forgot to add this video. Hotel in China? Five minute spy fix
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/a3q374/hacker-bios-firmware-backdoor-evil-maid-attack-laptop-5-minutes
See DOJ, Virginia woman sentenced to 60 months for importing and selling counterfeit cisco computer equipment. So your computer may already be comprimised before you go to China. State sponsored counterfeiting. She was an authorized Cisco dealer too. Her husband got away unfortunately, I mean her real husband, not the one she married to gain citizenship
Reminds me of the woman apprehended at mar a lago,….
Things that make you go,..
HMmmmmm,….
What is worse?
1. A foreign government intervening in a US election.
2. The US government using foreign governments to interfere in a US election.
The tried and tested also proves out here. Whatever the democrats accuse you of doing is what they are guilty of having already done.
SD really out did himself Thursday! A flood of news! Winning!
DOJ rolling up cyber criminals from Goznym network.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/goznym-cyber-criminal-network-operating-out-europe-targeting-american-entities-dismantled
Hezbollah man convicted of scoping terror targets in NYC.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/hezbollah-man-convicted-of-scoping-terror-targets-in-new-york/
Good interview 👍
Full part 1 (51:54)
George Pap says on Laura Ingraham’s show he believes there are transcripts of their spying encounters due to the line of questioning from Congressional investigators.
Hey Ad Rem….
Shout out to you……that was quick….thanks for keeping our pages clean….
Take care and keep shakin….
This article is a good read. RR explained what was going on from his point of view 2 yrs ago.
I watched DAG Rosenstein s farewell at the DOJ. People should watch it. Very moving, many laughs and many standing ovations. Made me proud to be an American in these troubled and risible times. America has many exceptional people. We are blessed.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/video/farewell-ceremony-deputy-attorney-general-rod-j-rosenstein
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
uuuuuhhhhhhhhhh never mind.
I told you so: The candidate is likely going to be Gabbard. They are starting to roll her out now. Trump is wasting valuable time by not calling her to account and knocking her out of the race early.
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/444197-gabbard-us-must-not-go-to-war-with-iran
Notice the assumption that Trump wants to go to war when he has been clear about wanting to avoid them.
