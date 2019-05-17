Devin Nunes Discusses “Spygate” and Comments by AG Bill Barr…

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News to discuss the current status of investigations/inquiry into corrupt DOJ and FBI activity in the 2016 election.
When it’s all said and done, basically the IC conducting opposition research to overthrow the President, it boils down to Obama is a traitor. I hope he hangs!
AG Barr made it pretty clear that the only thorough investigation into this stuff at all prior to him getting there was the IG FISA investigation and that is a limited investigation. He still isn’t getting many real answers at this time.
I saw Nunes interviewed the other day, don’t remember who was doing the interview and I only caught a bit. I noticed he transitioned the ‘Mueller Report’ into the ‘Mueller Dossier’. Nice!
