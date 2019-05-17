Attorney General Bill Barr Gives First Interview (Full Interview)…

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr gives his first media interview since taking office. Bill Hemmer interviews AG Barr in El Salvador on a wide variety of topics. Fox News has packaged the broadcast interview to begin with questions to the AG about the ongoing “review” of FBI and DOJ conduct in the election, ie “SpyGate”.
The Attorney General explains how the primary aspects under review were conducted by a “small group” at the top of the institutions, and he was surprised to discover no-one had valid answers to his initial inquiry. The lack of cogent explanation furthered his concerns and led to his decision to appoint a prosecutor, U.S. Attorney John H Durham, to conduct a more thorough review.
.
As you can tell the video was edited to run in a specific sequence. If you would prefer to listen to the interview, in its original form, without edits SEE Fox Radio HERE.
And as usual Chrissy Wallace appears on Fox this a.m. insinuating that Barr is President Trump’s “lawyer”. We need indictments and people going to jail before the media will cover this story objectively!
It makes me so crazy – here we have lady justice saying , “I have more questions today than before I was sworn in”. “I don’t want to speculate”. “We have a number of people out there asking questions”
And Shazam! Chris wallace and the rest of the media say “see! See! He is biased bastard – trumps Ginny!”
They think we are stupid.
What makes you think they’ll cover events “objectively” even then? Seems pretty obvious it will always be propaganda coming from the media. We will always have to read between the lines to discern the truth about anything. Thank God for sites like CTH (though CTH is uniquely informative) that provide alternatives to Fake News of the common media.
…And we have a number of investigations underway…
this will send the Cates of the world over the edge with Stealthy Sessions / Undercover Huber hype!
Yes, I caught the “small group” reference. I can only hope that means that Barr has been following the work on this scandal by Sundance, hopefully from the beginning. If so, he will know all the right questions to ask, and he will understand, as all of us do now, thanks to Sundance, that everything that happened after March 2016 was done to cover up everything that happened before March 2016.
What frustrates me so much is the fact that the evidence as to the illegalities of the FBI, DOJ, and the Clinton/DNC machine are over-whelming. Barr…get moving.
Let the ‘Rat flailing begin! Popcorn? I wish my father could have been alive to see this…
