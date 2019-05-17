Attorney General Bill Barr Gives First Interview (Full Interview)…

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr gives his first media interview since taking office. Bill Hemmer interviews AG Barr in El Salvador on a wide variety of topics. Fox News has packaged the broadcast interview to begin with questions to the AG about the ongoing “review” of FBI and DOJ conduct in the election, ie “SpyGate”.

The Attorney General explains how the primary aspects under review were conducted by a “small group” at the top of the institutions, and he was surprised to discover no-one had valid answers to his initial inquiry. The lack of cogent explanation furthered his concerns and led to his decision to appoint a prosecutor, U.S. Attorney John H Durham, to conduct a more thorough review.



As you can tell the video was edited to run in a specific sequence. If you would prefer to listen to the interview, in its original form, without edits SEE Fox Radio HERE.

