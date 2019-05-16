“Spygate” Fallout? – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conté Requests Resignation of Intelligence Officials…

Apparently, Italian media are reporting that Prime Minister Giuseppe Conté has requested the resignations of several top Italian intelligence officials. The move is being interpreted as the Conte’ government responding to the previous governments’ coordinated activity with U.S. intelligence officials during the 2016 U.S. election surrounding “Spygate”.
Prime Minister Conté visited with President Trump in June 2018 at the White House; and reflects a more nationalistic outlook in Italy. Conte’ has high approval in the country; however, it appears the socialists (including media) are outraged at the challenge to the intelligence apparatus…
[Via Google Translate] The senator of the Pd Luigi Zanda presented an urgent question to the President of the Council after the news appeared today in the newspaper La Repubblica about a presumed request for the resignation of the four deputy directors of the departments of the Italian secret services.
“The facts reported, if confirmed, appear to be of absolute gravity, providing for the application of a system of rigid spoil system and a real political subdivision applied to the intelligence system, which is entrusted with the security of our country” reads in the question, where it is underlined that “such behavior would risk not only to question the operational efficiency of our intelligence systems in a very delicate moment, but also to destroy their credibility in the precious international information network, which finds its fundamentals in professionalism, independence and in the absence of political interests in the heads of the secret services of the countries to which we are connected “.
Zanda therefore asks the President of the Council to know “if the facts reported in the introduction correspond to the truth and, if so, if he intends to revoke the request for resignation, and what urgent initiatives he intends to take to ensure that the appointments of the directors and deputy directors of our security system always respond to criteria of operational efficiency and are never subjected to the logic of political subdivision “.
The senator of the Democratic Party Roberta Pinotti, former Minister of Defense, subscribes to the question. “Intelligence and security services – he said – are a good of the state to safeguard the community and we cannot think of naming the top on the basis of spoil system logics”. “I do not remember that the change of service executives ever took place in the fullness of their mandate, not as a result of any errors or serious shortcomings, but simply to politically reorient the offices“.
“If the press reports were confirmed, we would be faced with an episode that would humiliate the structure of our Intelligence and the people involved and that would create a very serious precedent, establishing an extremely dangerous and unacceptable practice in a democratic country,” concludes Pinotti. (Link to Italian Media)
You know the BIG UGLY is really here when the International dominos start falling! You first Brennan!
Blind: Let us hope that domino is big enough to span the Atlantic to DC!
“We’re gonna need a bigger table!”
We know he is the leader! He must fall first!
This is the global significance of President Trump – inspiration to fight the global one-world-government Blackbeards.
If these Italian ‘Intelligence officials’ should resign, and they should, then so too should all of “our” ‘Intelligence Officials’ who used them. They are even more guilty, far more quilt and more disgusting, far more disgusting.
Amen to that!
Mama Mia; thatsa one a spicy meatballa.
Apologies if mentioned upstream….
I believe this offers validity to rumors that our President has ordered the declassification process to begin. SD said that it would include notification of many foreign governments. The Italians know they are complicit with illegal/unethical interference in our affairs and are trying to get ahead of beacon of truth and reality.
Thanks for the keen spidey senses! Noted, and on the prowl for more of the same.
Funny that Italy gives up first.
The Salvini factor.
PAPA-D and his wife now need 24/7 armed security if they don’t have it already.
BRENNAN, COMEY, CLAPPER, BAKER are the tip of the iceberg not only for treasonous activity, but also as COLLATERAL DAMAGE to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. They understand this along with all the other players (STRZOK, PAGE, the OHR’s, etc, etc,). They all are going to play a detailed and increasingly desperate game to avoid getting on the Clinton Body Count List.
Clinton and Obama themselves are now going to play a complicated and dangerous game to ensure, first, that each one independently avoids a trial / jail time; while, second, making sure that only one of them is “left standing” at the end of the day.
Frankly, I don’t think the Clintons have any ‘juice’ left.
They have no connection to unchecked power any more.
They have access to the ” resistance” in the deep state.
Agreed, but it’s not ‘unchecked.’
I’m sure they still have the phone number of their favorite hitman.
It’s funny. George was just on Laura’s show, giggling about the Italian Affair.
All I can say is: BAM!! 💥
Who remembers this?
In APRIL 2016 Brennan “created a task force of FBI, Treasury, DOJ, CIA, DNI, and NSA after receiving from a Baltic State an AUDIO TAPE, allegedly a combo between Trump-Russia persons”.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38589427
Convo
Wow wow wow….LOL
Next up, the Brits. GCHQ apparently responded to Director Brennan directly rather than thru the NSA which would have been the normal channel. MI-6 has some involvement.
Remember the “outrage” that arose last time POTUS was in the UK and said, “Boris Johnson would make an excellent Prime Minister?” He may become that in the next couple months. I wonder how many GCHQ resignations his election would engender.
As we read earlier by Sundance Barr is talking with the various agency heads possibly to prepare them for the declassification and thus they may be getting the word out as a curtesy to the foreign countries thus possibly driving actions we are seeing in Italy.
What I really like is so far the focus seems to be on who started this whole Russian BS story and who got foreign allies involved.
Barr seems to be starting at the top of this totem pole. Or maybe one head down.
Bill Barr will be interviewed by Bill Hemmer tomorrow morning at 9 AM on Fox News.
Should be interesting.
Nov 2006: Italian prime minister dismisses chief of intelligence
“With his removal, intelligence chief Nicolo Pollari became the highest level Italian official to lose his job over the case, widening suspicions that the previous Italian government more closely collaborated with the CIA than has been acknowledged.”
https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/bs-xpm-2006-11-21-0611210211-story.html
Goodness gracious — could it be that the Italians are only the first? I also note that UK Intel has a new take on Huawei. The worms be turning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Slithering.
😂
Good series, Flat Comey 😁
“…the socialists (including media) are outraged at the challenge to the intelligence apparatus…”
They are not outraged at THE challenge to the intel apparatus. They’re outraged (much like the U.S. dem/socialists) at the challenge to THEIR misuse of the intel apparatus.
Oh my goodness. I wonder how Peter Strozk is now feeling about “the boondoggle in Rome”…….Right about now, I’m bettin’ there aren’t enough Tums in Peter Strozk’s local Wal-Mart to ease the heartburn.
Litenmaus: Might need something a little heavier duty, like a toilet plunger, to preform a top to bottom purge!
LOL…Are there still Roto-Rooter guys? Strozk might have to consider givin’ them a call.
Spies like U.S.
“Italy has flipped and are giving up Brennan.” might be the best thing I’ve read in a very long time.
Kevin: Read that CNN and NBC both caught cooking Biden’s poll numbers!
Fake CNN’s poll didn’t count results for people under 45 to put Biden ahead of Bernie!
So Bernie is leading Biden!
If that’s not bad enough for Mr. Biden, the Ukraine and Russia stories will catch up with him. Anything left of him he will destroy himself.
A Conversation With Chris Blackburn On The Contradictions Surrounding Mifsud
https://disobedientmedia.com/2018/04/a-conversation-with-chris-blackburn-on-the-contradictions-surrounding-mifsud/
“I found that two of Joseph Mifsud’s closest colleagues, who the FBI would have designated as high-frequency, were Claire Smith and Gianni Pittella”
“Gianni Pittella has known Mifsud for a while. They met at the European Parliament and have collaborated on numerous projects together. In July 2016, Pittella gave a rousing speech at Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign launch in Philadelphia, calling Donald Trump ‘a virus’ which needed to be stopped, while his close collaborator Mifsud was supposedly helping Trump’s campaign to conspire with Russia. If the FBI had been doing a proper investigation into Joseph Mifsud, these two connections should have raised red flags immediately.”
Firefly: But we know they were not looking!
Interesting…..
In 2016, Pittella attended the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia to watch the nomination of Hillary Clinton.
That’s great, when are the Brits going to demand resignations from all of those renegade agents who assisted Steele and the Clinton Cartel???
The Federalist make a point about Middle East tensions that I was going to make, but does it more succinctly than I probably could…
“A closer look suggests the story so far is much less about Trump war-mongering and more about media fear-mongering. With Special Counsel Robert Mueller putting to rest years of media speculation that Trump was a Russian asset, it is as if Trump’s opponents need a new reason why he should frighten voters.”
This one! WOW… Barr on him being slandered by Comey et al. “By the time we get to the end of this investigation, no one is going to care about me…”
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fox-news-exclusive-attorney-general-barr-on-getting-answers-about-the-russia-investigation
The attempted coup staged by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump has completely destroyed the notion of the “peaceful transition of power” in America.
Never before in the history of the Republic has an outgoing President attempted to sabotage and undermine his successor. Until Barack Obama.
The very fabric of the United States demands that the integrity of our elections be respected. No two-term President has ever sought to destroy the Presidency of his successor by maliciously undermining them both before and after he was elected.
The peaceful transition of power was an integral part of American Democracy. Not anymore, apparently.
But Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have both damaged the United States in ways the Russians couldn’t even hope to. They have openly assaulted the integrity of our elections. Weaponized the intelligence agencies, the DOJ and the FBI against political opponents. Actively conspired to overthrow the President. Set in motion a series of corrupt activities and cataclysmic events that have eviscerated the character of America for the last three years.
In the process, Obama is the destroyer of the very notion of the peaceful transition of power. His criminal activities to undermine the Trump Presidency amount to sedition, abuse of power, abrogation of civil rights, waging an effective coup d’etat against the constitution and amount to treason.
Hillary Clinton continues, two years after she lost, to insist that the election was “stolen from her”. Obama Vice President Joe Biden agreed with a New Hampshire voter who declared Trump an ‘illegitimate President”. Hillary Clinton invented the Russian Dossier that John Brennan and James Comey inflicted on the body politic. Joe Biden was part and parcel of the Obama administrations dirty tricks, criminal spying, and overt corruption.
The way for Clinton was laid in place by Bush the First.
The way for Obama was paved by Bush the Second.
Globalist tyranny knows no party allegiance.
The Death March of liberty and a free American people would have been cast irreversible, by Bush the Third or Clinton the Second. Our choice of course.
Then came Donald Trump.
Uncle Joe is sleepy, creepy and guilty.
It is high time we stopped referring to these agencies and what they do as “Intelligence”.
It is Survellence. It is domestic surveillance under the guise of international and national threat. It is aimed at free citizens – any real or perceived threats to the Globalist tyrants.
It is Sedition.
Why are they forced to resign!? We should be march them to prison because they damn sure won’t be sent they by their own.
Me think this is what PDJT made agreement with MGhan to run this hoax muller investigation to run its course. Then prosecute the investigators, the big ugly. Go get them PDJT. no mercy
This PapaD interview by Howie Carr was referenced on Page 1. It’s only 16 minutes and worth a listen. Lots of stuff you already know from PapaD, but he also digs into the roles of Italy and other countries… willing partners, but possibly under the thumb of the U.S. He also calls out Gina Haspel toward the end. “She needs to testify”.
Thanks for that Mr. Piddles… Howie is a New England icon and the best conservative talk show host around… I highly recommend that all Treepers either listen to or watch (on line) Howie’s show every weekday from 3-7 at https://howiecarrshow.com … Not a commercial… just a recommendation from a 25 year listener who knows what his fellow Treepers will like.
During 2015, various contingency plans were developed by the Obama Administration in regard to the upcoming 2016 presidential election. One of these plans eventually became the genesis of SpyGate/RussiaGate, which was green-lighted in early 2016 at a meeting in the White House. Brennan was tasked with fleshing out the details and coordinating implementation using CIA assets, and he reached out to several “allies” for both assistance and inspiration. The Brits then played a key role in plan development based upon a similar operation they conducted in the 70s, and also participated directly via MI6 support working out of their DC embassy. In addition to assisting with the dossier, Steele served as their point man overseeing the interests of the British government. Many foreign intelligence services provided ancillary support for the attempted coup against Trump, and these organizations will be spotlighted in the coming weeks. There are also many other crimes for which the public is fully unaware that will be coming to light soon. In particular, treason on a scale unmatched in our nation’s history.
A college buddy of mine had a phrase for where “Spygate” is going for the conspirators:
“The Cheeze doth get binding.”
Anything they say now — given that AG Barr has ex-FBI Director Comey’s “Spygate” sources and methods cliff notes — including nothing, will see them go to jail.
It boils down to who is going to rat first a nd biggest, assuming AG Barr is both honest and wants to clean this scandal up.
IMO, there is no way that the FISA system is going to survive what ever else happens.
I don’t think calling this the Russian hoax is appropriate. This was a coup attempt and it is on going. Hoax is not a strong enough word. There were no Russians involved. There is enough evidence out tying this to the Clintons that I think it is fair to call it the Clinton coup.
