President Trump Welcomes Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte To The White House…

Moments ago President Donald Trump welcomed Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to the White House for his first official visit.
.
[Transcript] Oval Office – 12:28 P.M. EDT – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Okay, thank you very much. Its my great honor to have Giuseppe Conte of Italy. He’s a man who’s doing a fantastic job. I really want to thank you very much for being here. We’ve become friendly over the G7 meetings and some phone calls.
And I agree very much what you’re doing with respect to migration and illegal immigration, and even legal immigration. Italy has taken a very firm stance on the border, a stance a few countries have taken. And, frankly, you’re doing the right thing, in my opinion. And a lot of other countries in Europe should be doing it also. Some have taken that stance a long time ago, and they’re doing a lot better.
So I just want to thank you, Giuseppe, for being with us. It’s an honor. We have a lot to talk about having to do with trade, having to do with our military. You’re ordering planes, lots of planes. The United States has a very large deficit, as usual, with Italy — about $31 billion. And I’m sure we’ll straighten that out pretty quickly.
But we find it a great honor to have you with us. Thank you. Thank you, Giuseppe.
PRIME MINISTER CONTE: Thank you. It’s a big honor for me, of course. And thank you for this kind invitation, for your warm hospitality.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: You’ll always be treated warmly. Okay? Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.
Nice, another great allie in the fight against globalism!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
*Ally
LikeLiked by 2 people
Conte = The Count
LikeLike
They are going through some MIGA right now I believe
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes hahahaha!!
LikeLike
The Italian Interior Minister–the Conservative, Trump-supporting, *young* Conservative leader of the Liga Nord/Northern League that is aligned with the center-right 5 Star party to form this current government that was sworn in on July 2nd and began working that day–Matteo Salvini is not only closing ports to the Soros-backed, NGO human trafficking ships from northern African countries (only 15K illegals in 2018 versus 85K that had arrived on Italy’s shores by this time in 2017), meeting with leaders in these countries which are points of origins for NGOs that they don’t support either, BUT he has now made a plea to the Italian citizenry to MAKE MORE ITALIAN BABIES as the Italian, along with the rest of the godless EU, birth rate has dropped so alarmingly…now *that* is a comprehensive Interior policy that all Italians can support, and one put forth by a brilliant and visionary Italian leader, Signor Salvini.
Conte is a good man, but many great things are to come from Salvini–who will hopefully inspire other European leaders and bolster those who have already braved EU and Globalist intimidation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Italy takes steps to reverse demographic decline of Italians by making it easier to have babies/large families!
by Ann Corcoran
30 Jul 2018
https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/2018/07/30/italy-takes-steps-to-reverse-demographic-decline-of-italians-by-making-it-easier-to-have-babies-large-families
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just make sure it’s for Italian citizens only!
LikeLike
Just make sure it’s for Italian citizens only!
LikeLike
If we would do that here at home and stop not only illegal immigration but legal immigration from 3rd world countries forever. We don’t need 60 something IQ Somalis and middle eastern inbred muzzies for anything, except sucking our welfare system dry. And deport the ones here already before we see Minnesota become little Somalia and Michigan become muzzie land for good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My goodness could they possibly exhibit LESS class???
LikeLiked by 3 people
terry, maybe we shouldn’t ask?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m reminded of packs of hyenas.
LikeLike
And PM Conte sat there smiling and probably thinking, what a bunch of a-holes.
Probably had to put up with the same rudeness while running for office.
LikeLike
The press is embarrassing and heads pf state must be appalled by their lack of decorum. Imo I don’t think it should be tolerated. Protocols and standards should be maintained.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I totally agree. These clowns are making the USA look stupid. Give the media-rats and the press-anderthas printed guidelines on protocol and decorum during official meetings. If those guidelines are violated, the particular press-anderthal loses their press credentials. If the next press-anderthal from the same media-rat outfit violates the guidelines, that media group loses their press passes, period. JMHO
LikeLiked by 8 people
Pretty sure they are making themselves look stupid. Thankfully its not hard for them to do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good plan….. I would offer give them one written warning, by name, and upon a second violation then revoke their press privileges, both the individual and the network / organization.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about a “strongly worded letter”?
We know that’s worked before.
LikeLike
The media act like animals.
LikeLiked by 3 people
William Butler Yeats, 100 years ago: ”I hate journalists. There is nothing in them but tittering jeering emptiness.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Paulraven, especially the last part they are shallowest people on earth…..
“I hate journalists. There is nothing in them but tittering jeering emptiness.
They have all made what Dante calls the Great Refusal. The shallowest people on the ridge of the earth.”
― W.B. Yeats
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you. I left out the last part. At one point he also called them “jackals.”
LikeLike
I’ve observed a lot of animals. Animals are far more respectful of order than these infantile jackazzes.
But I applaud President Trump’s strategy in continuing to allow this melee to occur after every press briefing. On display for all voters to observe.
LikeLike
Need any more evidence to get rid of the boob tube or newspapers? They’re almost as bad as the swamp!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pa, they are an integral part of The Swamp.
just doin’ their part.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for the media shouting portion, we have got to start calling them out for the worst behavior and lack of decorum and respect! These leaders just look perplexed, horrified or amused at our jungle media. Even Maria B asking Pence in solidarity yesterday about censuring that CNN reporter. They just don’t get it. These are world affairs and they are a national embarrassment.
Oh well into the next reciprocal trade agreement yay!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
wow the WH press are vile, aren’t they….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope there was a camera recording the reporters. I want to see who was screaming
LikeLike
And they keep getting worse. Remember when the same press used to pose hard questions to Obama about whether he was getting enough sleep and his opinion of ice cream desserts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m happy to report that I saw no brown shoes or sparkly socks anywhere near the Italian Prime Minister.
I have no doubt that President Trump noticed this and will treat PM Conte accordingly; serious dress means PM Conte is ready for serious business.
(I’m only partly joking about the shoes and socks. This guy really strikes me as “here on business.”
.
.
Okay, Lady Treepers. Brief break in the serious political content portion of the comment thread. What’s the superficial vote on PM Conte’s looks? Hot or not? 🤷♂️
.
.
And now, we return you to our regularly scheduled programming. 😜
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ok HR: A little skinny but Italian men are sexy in general hahahaha!! Love the dimples, that’s Amore!! 😉
LikeLike
There is an answer to the media mob scene.
Pool reporter. Singular. One person asking questions, one camera person. That’s it. They could be chosen by lottery (heh heh).
LikeLiked by 1 person
PM Conte: WOW!
• Migration Control: EU must ante up for pass-through countries.
• Libya: Italy will own the LEAD role in restabilization.
… [Trump’s Neighborhood-OWNERSHIP Doctrine progresses from Mideast to the Mediterranean]
• NATO requires balanced funding: EU must ante up.
• WTO must be reformed: China has not earned a seat at that table!
• EU Trade: Italy is committed to making RECIPROCAL Trade happen.
• Space: Italy will team with America.
• Russia: Unthinkable to remove Minske Sanctions at this point.
• Trans-Adriatic Pipeline: Strategic flexibility to mitigate dependence on coal.
… Eval continues, recognizing strategic issues.
President Trump:
• Border Security-Immigration Crisis: Government Shutdown option if Congress fails on a Solution.
• G7: Italy and America were most-closely aligned.
… Message to Japan’s Abe: You WEREN’T.
• Italian Trade Deficit of $31 Billion: We’re going to work something out.
• Iran: Open to meeting – as with Putin – to avert war, killing and famine. Good for them, us, world.
• Russia: Sanctions will remain.
• Trans-Adriatic Pipeline: Competing pipeline is needed. LNG exports a factor.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Conte: Emulating Trump’s MAGAnomics drivers for success.
• Tax Reform with proposal to drive business growth [competitively with America]
• Regulatory Reduction a big priority.
• Eliminating corruption pockets & speeding up trials.
• Accelerating displaced-worker transitions to follow-on jobs.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Remember when Hussein went MONTHS without answering questions or even getting in front of a camera?
The media hellhounds are some of the most despicable creatures on this planet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Press sound like bats being exorcized from a cave.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watching the press reminds me of watching Nat Geo nature shows with the African free for all at a big kill. I must say say Trump did not look pleased
LikeLike
If I believed in evolution I would have to say the American press is backwards evolution
LikeLiked by 1 person