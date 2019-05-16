AG Barr on FBI “Spygate” Explanations: “Inadequate” and “Don’t Hang Together”…

Fox News correspondent Bill Hemmer interviewed U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr in El Salvador during a visit to address the crisis on the U.S-Mexico border, MS-13, drug trafficking and human trafficking.

During the interview Bill Hemmer asked about AG Barr’s ongoing review of DOJ and FBI activity during the 2016 election.

BARR: “I’ve been trying to get answers to the questions and I’ve found that a lot of the answers have been inadequate and some of the explanations I’ve gotten don’t hang together, in a sense I have more questions today than when I first started.” HEMMER: “What doesn’t hang together?” BARR: “Some of the explanations of what occurred.” HEMMER: “Why does that matter?” BARR: “People have to find out what the government was doing during that period. If we’re worried about foreign influence, for the very same reason we should be worried about whether government officials abuse their power and put their thumb on the scale.”

The Full interview will broadcast Friday May 17th at 9:00am

