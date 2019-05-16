AG Barr on FBI “Spygate” Explanations: “Inadequate” and “Don’t Hang Together”…

Fox News correspondent Bill Hemmer interviewed U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr in El Salvador during a visit to address the crisis on the U.S-Mexico border, MS-13, drug trafficking and human trafficking.
During the interview Bill Hemmer asked about AG Barr’s ongoing review of DOJ and FBI activity during the 2016 election.
BARR: “I’ve been trying to get answers to the questions and I’ve found that a lot of the answers have been inadequate and some of the explanations I’ve gotten don’t hang together, in a sense I have more questions today than when I first started.”
HEMMER: “What doesn’t hang together?”
BARR: “Some of the explanations of what occurred.”
HEMMER: “Why does that matter?”
BARR: “People have to find out what the government was doing during that period. If we’re worried about foreign influence, for the very same reason we should be worried about whether government officials abuse their power and put their thumb on the scale.”
The Full interview will broadcast Friday May 17th at 9:00am
AG Bill Barr isn’t taking any of the leftist bull$hit!
Sounds like the Deep State is failing its Barr exam.
Hehe…
Nail these traitors and AG Barr
SOLIDIFIES/CEMENTS his PLACE
in the annals of U.S. HISTORY/
A FEARLESS PATRIOT – REAL HERO.
Finally, it’s all moving fast. Really fast!! Thank God. Thank you, Sundance, for your excellent reporting and digging. You truly do deserve some sort of journalistic award when all is said and done.
Amen Lis. AG Barr is moving at the speed of Trump!!!
Sundance you are a great American. Thank you for keeping us way, way ahead of the fake news!!!
He does and i have always believed what hes put right here on this blog has helped pour sunlight on the crimes committed against us by the Clintons, Obamas and others. Not to mention he helped get the president elected. Thanks Sundance. On to 2020!
Sundance, don’t let them know who you are. I imagine that the cabal hates you as much as they hate President Trump.
I also liked the AG Barr said when asked about Dem attacks on him and all the criticism how he felt about it. His answer was, I knew that would happen, which I took to mean that he is here to drain the deep state swamp.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Tough like Trump.
Sounds like he knows Comey is dirty already.
“The exit door begins to close.” sundance
Comey beggared at the diminutive door [clicking shut]: “I must get through!”
“What if you were in my size 18 shoes?” “What if you were told the candidate was trying to fix an election by conspiring with Russians……what would you have done about this….’matter’?”
[The narrative to establish an adequate predicate for spying was sprung.]
Doorknob: “Sorry, you’re much too big.” “Why it’s simply impassable.”
Comey: “You mean impossible.”
Doorknob: “No, impassable. Nothing’s impossible.”
Comey: “[Lordy] If I had a world of my own, everything would be nonsense. Nothing would be what it is because everything would be what it isn’t. And contrariwise, what it is, it wouldn’t be, and what it wouldn’t be, it would. You see?”
Doorknob: “In this world….’the truth will set you free.'”
Trump in Wonderland
Hodor…
Hang’em high
Here’s hoping some hang together.
Dude is putting the fear out there lol! He is NOT going to take any crap!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think AG Barr is going to be a hero like Admiral Rogers was a hero. This is going to be a rough ride but it is necessary if we want the USA to survive in its current form.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Anxiously awaiting!
Morbid as this sounds, I’m wondering who in the “Spygate” scandal will suicide first.
The script calls for ex-FBI director Comey to do so, but he has demonstrated that he is far too much a narcissist to do that.
Strzok, Brennen and the rest of the FBI/CIA/National Intelligence crowd are also too much a group of sociopaths voluntarily to go that route.
By institutional culture, that makes Congress and the Department’s of State and Justice the most likely places for heavy use of suicide hotlines in the near future.
sometimes I too ponder such things
but then realize, for me, it’s like trying to imagine how the gray squirrel on my porch thinks
or how someone who can kill a fellow human being with a machete thinks
Maybe Bruce Ohr….not for what he did, but for what he is married to.
LikeLiked by 3 people
ClivusM,
That was brutal..,
…and it has the flavor of truth.
Gag, Choke, ROFL
Sad but true. LOL
Whoa, Nellie! — that’s harsh!
Actually, narcissists are among the most serious suicide risks. Suddenly and without warning.
Suicide double tapped in the back of the skull. Case closed.
In the old days when a public official or personage disgraced himself, he would go into his study, write a letter explaining that his suicide was the only way to cleanse himself and his family from dishonor, then he would blow his brains out. Today, in the same circumstsnces, he will go to work for CNN and write a book.
Why agree to this interview when you just put a District Attorney on the case?
Sounds like declassification is coming……………..
And he is wanting to prepare us.
The left has the biggest PR firm in the world (MSM). AG Barr is just using Fox to counter. Get the message out.
Next week Declas.
They should all hang separately.
This is now starting to expose more players – this was actually a world-wide globalist mission…..when combined with the breaking news from both Italy, as well as John Solomon’s reporting about new developments concerning Stasi Merkle’s German intel services, which explains why Ol’ Sparklefarts visited with her recently…..WOW!
It’s all starting to break loose – FINALLY!
MAGA!
Bring the heat. Bring the stupid. AG Barr is ready. Battle stations!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This guy has not given me pause at all, and I like his trajectory.
AG Barr should have said,
There will be a huge gallows so they all hang together.
Hmmm….”we should be worried about whether government officials abuse their power and put their thumb on the scale.”….gave me goosebumps…
Will the talking point continue that Barr is acting as POTUS’ personal lawyer rather than for the United States….? Ugh…
LikeLiked by 4 people
The reason Barr is being smeared and taunted is that the swamp is trying to discredit and destroy his reputation. So that when the time comes for him to roll out the indictments, everyone can scream that he is incompetent, a “known liar,” hauling Trump’s water, etc. I can’t believe the evil, unethical and un-Christian things people are doing these days to save their hides. I hope to see justice in my lifetime, but in any case, it will be delivered, I’m certain.
Oh what a tangled web … … … …
The power of an honest man: immeasurable. The reach of an honest man on a mission: unstoppable; may our prayers be with him.
One concern… Didn’t Hemmer, speaking for Barr, limit the pending review/investigation to actions after election day? Someone else please weigh in on this
Hemmer, to paraphrase – …a very specific question…between election day and the inauguration what decisions were made in the Obama administration and intelligence community to justify their actions –
I noticed that too. The shenanigans began long before election day. Dan Bongino has been talking about that.
I noticed that too. The shenanigans began long before election day.
I suspect there are logistical and legal reasons to separate Deep State malfeasance into portions before the election (which might focus on election meddling and wrongful surveillance); between the election and inauguration (which might focus on obstruction of justice); and after the inauguration (which might focus on dereliction of duty). They might well be allocated to separate U.S. Attorneys with different skillsets — with the delicious prospect that some bad actors might be prosecuted three times for three crimes regarding a certain recurring pattern of illegal behavior.
They have so many false faces
Any truth left in them erases
With the avalanche of all those lies
Dancing in thier empty eyes!
This doesn’t sound like a strong endorsement for either RR or Wray. Hopefully Wray will join Rosenstein as a former federal employee soon.
I agree, old guy… I am now just as pissed at Wray as I am (and have been) at Rosenstein… And that is really saying something… Wray is a disgrace… That Empty Suit picked a REALLY bad time to start covering for all of these treasonous hacks… And timing is everything in life.
Heck, the thumb was on the scale with the Mueller team of card carrying Clintonites and they couldn’t even invent a crime.
The Democrats have been forecasting doom and gloom and were wrong. Hurricane Barr is now on the radar and it’s going to bring total devastation to the Obama/Clinton criminals.
Watching Ingram right now, with PapaD. Lol
IT’S HAPPENING🔥🔥🔥🔥
The Barr interview is going to be great.
Barr….Go ahead…Make my day
This guy is putting a lot out there that will be nearly impossible to walk back at this point. I think he’s going for it. Fingers crossed.
I agree. That and his responses to me indicate that he has put a lot of thought in how to frame this and present it to the media. There is no need to do any of that if your review of their actions is going to conclude they were behaving well.
On a side note it looks like Weissman and Co are still up to their tricks. That Flynn filing shows they were accumulating some leverage to deploy if necessary. They can do some damage short term but it’s limited if the basis for their entire investigation is revealed to be a sham. They seem to have not realized that their leverage is dependent upon the original investigation being legitimate. Obstruction is a mute point if collusion was a set up. Flynn getting a phone call from Team Trump doesn’t matter if there was never a basis to investigate Flynn in the first place.
The judge said produce the transcript of the phone call by May 31st. He did not say maybe or file an objection. He said I Order the production of transcript be made public and to produce him a DVD of said transcript.
The Judge just leveraged Mueller.
An interesting take — how can it be “obstruction of justice” to truthfully tell a wayward employee he’s barking up the wrong tree, when you personally know this to be a fact? How can this employee’s self-regard be so great that asking him not to do something stupid could be a criminal offense?
HEMMER: “Why does that matter?”
You asked what Hemmer??????
Unbelievable.
Hemmer likes to walk people slowly through the reasoning process, so everything is clear.. Honestly, some people will definitely need their hands held throughout the coming revelations. Their imaginations can’t grasp that anything like this could really happen. (My mom is one of those people–she laughs at my “conspiracy theories” all the time.)
I do believe the Attorney General Barr is at bat, and he is swinging for the fences.
Batter Up
So far this guy is what we have hoped for. I fell less stressed that he will sweep it under the rug. Doesn’t sound like he is taking no BS. Deep state ,be afraid, very afraid.
By “hang together” I think he means the FBI statements don’t “reconcile”
Either way… this is great news to hear this out of our AG
Hang together or hang separately, either way, I want to see some hangings!
Don’t like hangings, but appreciate the wit!
Wisc: Then may I suggest the use of a toilet plunger to purge from top to bottom!
His decision to answer questions about this investigation is interesting. He knows that it will give the Dems. more ammo for their character assassination efforts and he could easily have declined to answer questions about the “ongoing investigation”. Clearly he wants to turn up the heat on the frogs in the pot of water and see who jumps . My guess is that Orr will be the first to fold. He doesn’t look like he would do well in prison. Can’t wait to see psycho Brennan’s reaction.
I’ve been betting for a long time, that Lynch would fold, if serious charges,were brought although I can’t really say why,…just a feeling I have.
Personally, I wonder how Strzok sees himself doing in there. I’m not sure not how many of his future “wealthy” fellow inmates have family forced to shop at Walmart due to circumstances.
A very unsubtle message, ” don’t hang together”
It is on!!!
AG Barr is a committed Constitutionalists. I think he knows as we , that there are only lies, not answers.
Sundance
Can we please have the picture of the big ugly and the zippo lighter lit?
I believe our Great President Donald J Trump is about to light all that swamp gas on fire.
I actually feel a tinge of electricity in the air.
I Pray that the Good Lord guides President Trump.
Love this guy.
Mr. NoDuh goes to Washington.
That’s Mr Attorney-General NoDuh!
This is a significant escalation of Barr’s previous comments.
Barr is deep establishment, but incredibly, just possibly, one who puts the USA before the Deep State born to rule bureaucrats.
Barr is entertaining and exceptionally intelligent. But unless and until indctments are brought against government spygate actors Barr is just a career DC ham who along with Comey/Brennan are just ham and eggin’ an outraged public.
Brilliant grasp of the situation…/s off/
Pay close attention to what Barr says about the Trump Tower meeting with the Russian woman. We’ll likely get a nice clue as to what concerned him about that meeting. I doubt it’s about what was said in the meeting.
I’d forgotten until the other day that the DOJ filed one of those indictments that will never see trial against her (Russian woman lawyer). There is a pattern of dubious charges against any potential witness. Hopefully Barr will pursue that as well.
Missing the Cheshire Cat pic. I’m liking Barr (cautiously) more by the day. He moves pretty fast too and gets others in charge to fast forward. Bravo
“some of the explanations I’ve gotten don’t hang together”
Is that kind of like my dog ate my homework?
Imagine how differently things would have played out if we’d had someone like Barr from the beginning of the administration
Trouble is… at the beginning of the administration, too many people couldn’t handle the truth.
Can’t wait until Biden, Obama and Rice have to get in front of the liberal media to explain how rational their decision making was as well. Last couple months, we have had Clapper, Yates, McCabe, Brennan and Comey publicly presenting their side of the story. At best they are all incompetent assclowns and at worse they need to build a white collar criminal wing in Gitmo. We will see if Mueller will testify in front of congress publicly.
I’m glad he brought up the domestic meddling aspect. For all the complaints from the Left about voter suppression, disenfranchisement and now Russian meddling, they seem to completely overlook the fact that the Benghazi lies were told for the purpose of altering voter perceptions. If one person would have changed their vote had they known that Al Qaeda wasn’t as ‘on the run’ as we were told that is election interference as far as I’m concerned. Same goes for Mueller failing to mention that he was done investigating collusion months before the 2018 election.
If Attorney General Barr simply does his job he will be the most consequential AG in the history of the United States… And quite possibly save the country in the process. Heady times we’re in Treepers.
Barr should be appalled. I read somewhere he helped build america’s surveillance state. Dissapointing that after all the safeguard in place still, people in power found a way to abuse it. Drain the swamp, the least you can do for our country.
The Pulitzer was created to be given to deep digging, hard-nose journalist who never stop looking for the truth…a journalist exactly like you Sundance. Unfortunately, it’s been bastardized by the left and the actual meaning lost, but not on us, your faithful readers, thirsting for the truth.
I can’t bestow a Pulitzer, but I can say Thank You, for your time, your effort, your dogged-ness and your commitment to finding the Truth…no matter what obstacles are put in your way. You’re one of a very small group of elite professionals that can truly be called a Journalist.
Roughly a year ago we were here:
I want to see round two without the investigative shield for Strzok. And all the other information that has come to light – and the declassification.
F-this scum.
