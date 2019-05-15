May 15th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #846

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
Solid LA lawyer. Young, as an undergrad bashed multiculturalism, and wrote gay men could avoid getting AIDS by not being promiscuous.
Politico: “Senate Democrats are also expected to grill Lee on a 1999 article he wrote while at Harvard Law School, calling “deeply flawed” a statistic that 1 in 4 girls is a victim of rape or attempted rape. Lee cited Christina Hoff Sommers, a philosopher on feminism, who has criticized the methodology behind the statistic.”
I assume by “LA” you mean Los Angeles and not Louisiana?
How did Romney vote?
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/05/14/survey-only-2-in-15-americans-aware-of-soaring-illegal-immigration-to-u-s/
“The latest Harvard/Harris Poll reveals that when Americans are asked how many illegal aliens are arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, only about 13 percent answer correctly. Meanwhile, about 76 percent of Americans believe illegal immigration levels are vastly lower than they actually are.
For example, there were nearly 100,000 border apprehensions in April, alone. This puts illegal immigration at the southern border on track to outpace every year of illegal immigration under former President Obama and take the U.S. back to Bush era levels. At current rates, experts project there to be 863,000 border apprehensions this Fiscal Year, though this only counts illegal aliens who are caught at the border and does not include those who successfully cross.”
Thank you, Fake News Media. They’re sinking our country for the sake of their own vanity.
We hate Donald J. Trump. At any cost.
That’s why we need a border WALL. No sense apprehending people who sneak right back over the next day.
President Trump knows what to do. In the meantime, we are getting our noses rubbed into the mess that we created. This has been going on for over fifty years.
Rosenstein’s replacement.
Barr’s dude needs to be in place for cleansing of the DOJ/FBI. Lots of work ahead. And, I guess, he needs to be in place in Barr gets removed one way or another.
Good grief.
To the good citizens of NYC, one must ask:
WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE??????
How on earth can New Yorkers go from Rudy to this guy in under two decades?
Vote counting theft?
As I was thinking about the last two decades and New York, I realized New York is just a more extreme example of how far the rest of our country has fallen over that time period.
Guillanni made New York great again and it was glorious to see (from afar)
Let’s pray PT can make America great again. If not, look at our future, NY and crazy ocasio
I just don’t think many people are real New Yorkers anymore. They don’t remember Dinkins with all of the crime and dirt because they were never there. They have NO idea what Times Square used to look like (I showed a former nanny who was moving there and she was shocked- Democrat, of course.) So many new young left leaning millennials have come to the city for university and jobs.
Illegals vote in NYC and have more rights than citizens. Money talks and De Blasio is a magician specializing in money disappearance tricks (the “now you see it, now you don’t” type. Just as HiLIARy while SOS – $billions went … puff!). Main rule: you can’t look into De Blasios’s wife’s purse or off-shore bank account.
For more about deranged De Blasio and other TDS-affected new yorkers go to the link below.
https://nypost.com/2019/05/14/de-blasio-once-again-disgraced-nyc-with-trump-tower-stunt/
.
I think DiBlasio’s (and other Dimmie mayors) shenanigans were financed for too many years by the Federal government, and had greatly accelerated under Baraq Hussein Obola.
The Indonesian Usurper slapped up thousands of federally- subsidized, section 8 dumps in sanctuary cities across the country.
Enemedia lauded these firetraps as necessary “workforce housing,” which made no sense as Americans birthrates were in a decline. Now we know it was really to facilitate human trafficking, ala UN’s Agenda 21 New World Order.
I read here recently that Ben Carson will block illegal aliens from moving into these high-density HUD developments. Good! It’s about time! Remove the “monetary incentives” and watch deBlasio’s slave trade wither on the vine.
Bloomberg— Rudy’s hand picked successor
Interesting replies on this thread.
Lindsey;
If you and Mitch think you are going to be able to run for reelection, based on confirming conservative judges, while torpedoing MAGA, PDJT and us Deporables at every turn, I am hoping your constituents will see through you, and toss you OUT.
(@ :30)
Did Catherine Herridge just say the Comey-Brennan email chain refers to the Steele Dossier as ‘Crown material’? As in Her Majesty’s Secret Service? As in retired MI6 hothead Christopher Steele (‘retired hothead’ meaning, he no longer serves any official capacity, so don’t bother asking’)?
‘Crown material’ sounds mighty officious. Hmm.
Or, is she refering to the head of british intel, who resigned soon after DJT inaugeration?
Easy on the conspiracy stuff there, Dutchman. There’s nothing odd about a 51-year-old guy retiring at the pinnacle of his career to do jigsaw puzzles with his children. As for the timing, more coincidence . Had he known he could squeeze out another 2 1/2 years of pension vesting he might have hung around.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/jan/23/gchq-chief-robert-hannigan-quits
Don’t forget a few extra Premier League matches per year. Quality time.
In Commonwealth countries “Crown” is often used like we use the descriptive word “government.”
For example, we would say “Government prosecutors revealed in court….” while Brits or Canadians refer to them as “Crown prosecutors.”
Without my own taking of a position on abortion; my observation is that, had the Left not gone so completely over the cliff to the left on this (fetuses are parasites, not human. Abortion even after live birth, etc); then the pendulum may not have swung to the other extreme here.
They can’t fathom getting along to get along, or leaving well-enough alone. It’s their way or the highway.
So they’ll probably see more pendulum-swings on other topics as well.
They sow what the reap.
And to my mind, it is a clear testament of just how thouroghly brainwashed and cowed, and boiled slowly we conservatives have become, that its only when they talk openly of killing a delivered baby that we get ‘outraged’?
We only finally begin to rally, when there are over 100,000 illegals crossing the border, every month.
Could go on and on. Why have we got to this point? Because we allowed ourselves to get “conned” that Republicons in Congress, and in the Whitehouse, were representing us, and were just weak, lazy, greedy or stupid.
And, so didn’t understand HOW elections are manipulated in this country, by the Uniparty.
SAD
But.. the Media assured the sheeple that everything was just GREAT! Orange man baaaaad! /s
Is that a woman warring against women?
That’s a woman that stands tall against murdering a human life…enuf said
Women are coming off the bench and into the game for the, I hate to say it, conservative side. It is not really about conservatism per se. It is more about God and guns Bible Belt thinking, of which I R one. What’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong. Easy peasy.
Just like Brennan.
Yeah WT? Well at least Comey isn’t a muslim! Or is he? What the hell is going?
So, haven’t moved one bit, ideologically, since 1970?
I have moved 180 degrees, in the same time frame.
So, in the 70’s, you were an avowed Conmunist, but you have evolved!
NOW, your a Marxist Globalist? Oh, so glad you clarified!
And: “I’m not even sure how to characterize myself politically. Maybe at some point, I’ll have to figure it out.”
Explains the Corn Fields of Iowa and the Cliffs of Big Sur.
You’ll have plenty of time to figure it out, Jim. Plenty of time.
BREAKING – NYT / MSM changing the Narrative?
“While Mr. Durham has conducted criminal investigations into allegations of high-level wrongdoing by law enforcement and national security officials, including the F.B.I.’s handling of organized crime informants and the C.I.A.’s torture of detainees, his new review does not rise to that level, the person said.”
So what’s the Game Plan? Is this why Dannehy was brought in? Durham is the go-between separating Dannehy from Horowitz? Moving parts here that I don’t understand.
To wit: “Instead, he will have the authority only to read documents the government has already gathered and to request voluntary witness interviews.”
At least in part that includes info collected by Horowitz from the DOJ/FBI side, plus info Durham himself has already collected (since October 2018). Voluntary witnesses also includes non-employees… which Horowitz has no jurisdiction over. Durham then advises Dannehy to dig further from a prosecutorial angle??? This is either really good… or really bad.
“Mr. Barr, who asked Mr. Durham to oversee that review several weeks ago, is also taking a personal role in it, the person said. He has been discussing it with Ms. Haspel; Christopher A. Wray, the F.B.I. director; and Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence.”
Barr in a personal role: good. Haspel, Wray, Coats: not good.
Irony: “But the fact that Mr. Durham is conducting only a limited review, not a criminal investigation, also suggests the Justice Department has still not identified sufficient facts to open such an inquiry. The legal standard is whether facts exist that reasonably indicate that a specific crime has been committed.”
Mm. Facts. Fungible Facts of Fauxosity.
I think the NYTimes is trying to proactively limit Barr Durham.
Hannity said tonight that his sources have informed him that a grand jury has been assembled in CT under Durham. This conflicts with your statement above. ?
Yeah no announced Democrat to date can beat Trump until of course Cuban announces then he’ll be the only one who can beat Trump! Mark give it up you can’t beat Trump either!
Are those last pair of hands in the gray suit Mitt? Sure looks like him
1600 Daily: Your daily summary of news, events, and updates.
May 15, 2019
Real stories from our southern border
https://www.whitehouse.gov/1600daily/
PBS / FRONTLINE now doing a show on “The Mueller Investigation”.
Updated from original airing in March, 2019.
Rehash of discredited media crap.
Full Court Press against Barr & the real investigation now taking place from the leftist media.
From The White House….
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS should advance FREEDOM OF SPEECH. Yet too many Americans have seen their accounts suspended, banned, or fraudulently reported for unclear “violations” of user policies.
No matter your views, if you suspect political bias caused such an action to be taken against you, share your story with President Trump.
https://whitehouse.typeform.com/to/Jti9QH
Can yu check that url? It is not a .gov link…
Glad you put that on here, as I was fixen to post the same thing. Somebody needs to tell Alex Jones, Paul Watson, and the others who were run off FB, et al. So they can share their stories with the President. That link came from the 1600 Daily mailing
LikeLiked by 3 people
Big bro autocrats gonna autocrat, Soviet-style.
I might have mentioned a week ago about Maduro’s wife being at a certain house in the Dominican Republic. Too bad they got there too late…
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7032825/US-Dominican-Republic-agents-raid-fugitive-Venezuelan-tycoons-18million-mansion.html
May 15 is the 71st anniversary of the founding of modern Israel. Happy anniversary
to our friends in Israel from America.
Thank you Mr. Trump for supporting the Jewish people and Israel.
Shalom.
Melissa A.@TheRightMelissa
Boom! Man in the audience SCHOOLS @AOC on Free Speech & Fascism after she tried to criminalize President Trumps tweets exposing @IlhanMN’s anti-semitism. AOC ridiculously claimed President Trump comitted “an act of violence” against her by simply tweeting the truth. North Korea
7:16 PM – 14 May 2019
Cortez should go back to bar tending.
My favorite part of this video? The Incredibly small crowd! and not even all of that tiny crowd is friendly! Bodes well for 2020
And what does she have………50-75 blah-blah sheep and rams in a school gymnasium?
AOC is a threat?
To Whom?
To What?
Give me a break!!!
She is a golden gift to VSGPDJT!!!
Laura Ingraham’s said her source is telling her Trump may declassify next week.
How long would that process take?
Catherine Herridge of Fox News just said on Shannon Bream’s show that Comey decided to brief Pres-elect Trump about the Steele Dossier on his (Comey’s) own.
This is not true. Clapper had Comey stay behind at Pres-elect Trump’s security briefing to tell Pres-elect Trump about the Steele Dossier, so Clapper could leak to CN&N and CN&N would have a reason to report that Pres-elect Trump had been briefed on the Dossier.
Even Comey’s own notes said he, Comey, told Pres-elect Trump about the Dossier as CN&N was looking for a hook, a reason, to report on the Steele Dossier.
How could Catherine Herridge have made such an error?
Humor to end the day.
First photo: Photo shopped to hell and back. Second photo: got slapped in the face by a flounder.
Toadfish..
I just saw this piece from Brian Cates over at Epochtimes. I am puzzled. There are two articles now, one from Jeff Carlson and one from Cates claiming that Rosenstein is now helping.
What I don’t get for example is why would Rosenstein appoint the Special Counsel and then seemingly switch sides to help Trump? Have a look at the Cates piece linked below and comment if you can make any sense of this. Maybe it’s just nonsense?
https://www.sott.net/article/413008-As-Rosenstein-departs-the-battlefield-is-now-ready
The bottom line is that Rosie and Herr Mueller are running a sting on Weissmann and the bad guys. If something seems too polyannish it probably is.
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/conrad-black-the-president-of-the-united-states-called-i-was-being-pardoned-at-last
Interesting article and great for President Trump for issuing the pardon, Our government is corrupt. Justice is not blind and judges can be petty. There are so many things I have learned in the last two years.
From the article a conversation between Conrad Black and Trump:
“…We’ve known each other a long time,” the president told me, “but that wasn’t any part of the reason. Nor has any of the supportive things you’ve said and written about me.” I suggested that he knew ”better than anyone” the antics of some U.S. prosecutors. (I had had Robert Mueller as director of the FBI, which we caught installing illegal bugging devices in our home in New York and in many falsehoods; James Comey as deputy attorney-general, and Patrick Fitzgerald, now Comey’s counsel, as U.S. attorney in Chicago. They were all, as my distinguished caller on Monday has described Comey, “bad cops.”) We moved briefly on to generalities, greetings to wives, I thanked him for his call and again for the purpose of his call, and the conversation ended…”
