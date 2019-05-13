Pillsbury Notes Chinese Chief Negotiator Vice-Premier Liu He Stripped of Title…

Posted on May 13, 2019 by

Good China -vs- Bad China

Michael Pillsbury discusses the ongoing U.S-China trade negotiation and notes the internal dynamic within China as their primary negotiator Vice-Premier Liu He was stripped of his title: “Special Envoy of Chairman Xi Jinping”.

Vice-Premier Liu He, no longer “special envoy”

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, China, Communist, Donald Trump, President Trump, propaganda, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

127 Responses to Pillsbury Notes Chinese Chief Negotiator Vice-Premier Liu He Stripped of Title…

  4. 300 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    New book on the way,One Hung Low, by the ruptured Chinaman

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. USA First! says:
    May 13, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    There’s gonna be big trouble in little China.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. 300 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    The new book out soon, One Hung Low, by the ruptured Chinaman

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Daniel says:
    May 13, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    Seems they just realized they are losing. What idiots in the USA gave them the advice which led to this? If China read CTH, they would have made a deal and stuck with it.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • glissmeister says:
      May 13, 2019 at 7:57 pm

      Have they been listening to back channel Democrats? Sounds like they’ve been taking advice from Joe Biden’s son, John Kerry and Indoberry Kinesthesia.

      Maybe they’re beginning to realize how much money they’ve wasted putting big money in Democrat politicians pockets.

      Liked by 22 people

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      May 13, 2019 at 8:00 pm

      Daniel;
      They CAN’T! PDJT’s,ultimate goal is ZERO, thats -0- tariffs, except on defence sectors.
      China, run by CCP can NOT COMPETE in a zero trade barriers market.

      If they don’t CHEAT, they can not compete!

      From PDJT’s, the U.S. and even many other countries views, what PDJT is demanding of China is perfectly fair and reasonable.

      But, it spells the end of CCP rule in China, if they are to compete, they have to open markets, and open society to innovative thought.

      Or, accept being a third world country, their screwed either way. So, even reading CTH, and you can BET $ they do, can’t help them.

      And yes face saving. This way, when Xi meets POTUS at G20, he can blame miscommunication on liu, and try a softer approach towards same end.

      Softening enforcement mechanisms will be his goal “Honest, you can TRUST me, after all, I’m premier for life!

      Whereas you will be done in 6 years, and then we will have to deal with your replacement. THATS why we can’t have these enforcement mechanisms codified in the agreement.

      Besides, you may not even be their after 2020!”

      THATS what I would say, if I were Xi.
      Ain’t gonna WORK, but doesn’t mean he,won’t TRY it.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • vikingmom says:
        May 13, 2019 at 9:14 pm

        “If they don’t CHEAT, they can not compete!”

        If only the vast majority of Americans understood that THIS is how our country has been taken from us, bit by bit over the past 30-40 years! Countries and companies have CHEATED (i.e. bribed members of Congress/White House to gain unfair access to our markets) and that is the ONLY reason they have been able to succeed.

        Now, we have someone in the White House, and a FEW members of Congress, who are trying to remove the unfair advantages that have cost our country billions of dollars and millions of jobs, and the cheaters are all going crazy!!

        If you get caught cheating in a casino (and you will always get caught, eventually) they ban you for life and circulate your picture so no one else will let you in…I think that needs to start happening, post haste in DC and around the world!!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • paulmafinga says:
      May 13, 2019 at 8:32 pm

      Same idiots that forced Truman to issue Executive Order #9835, resulting in the removal of thousands of communists from federal employment, Academia, and Hollywood.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      May 13, 2019 at 8:38 pm

      I smell the Hag behind the giving the Chi Coms advice…..Vodka, urine, and old cabbage

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      May 13, 2019 at 9:07 pm

      Zero? Gropin Joe? Slick Willie? Cankles? Frankenstein? They are all “experts” on China.

      …at taking Chinese bribes.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Shakey Leaf says:
      May 13, 2019 at 10:38 pm

      Wasn’t Odumbass over there just recently?

      Like

      Reply
  8. Sanj says:
    May 13, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    I wouldn’t be surprised if he went away for health reasons…..the China way, make the family pay for the bullet.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • budklatsch says:
      May 13, 2019 at 7:53 pm

      Umm, much like the clinton way, no?

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      May 13, 2019 at 8:14 pm

      When news first broke that China was reneging on previously agreed stipulations and had re-written them in their favor, I heard talking-head news commentary that one dynamic that was in play was that the lead China negotiator – this guy – was “too liberal”, too willing to see that US upset about intellectual property theft actually had valid underpinnings – making him “too liberal”

      … and when China hardliners got a look at what he had given away in negotiations, they blew their tops and said “Hell no” – hence the rewriting of the already negotiated agreement.

      So now I think we’re seeing the “other shoe” drop – the hardliners’ shoe on Mr. Liberal’s head

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        May 13, 2019 at 9:46 pm

        Excellent, Nim!

        Oompah…and then whoosh! He’s gone.

        I relayed a second person story on CTH awhile ago. One of the partners of an architecture firm I worked for was a project manager of the Moscow Convention Center. He had two to three file drawers filled with local, really good vodkas, given to him by the local magistrate he would work with over six or seven years.

        Except everyone of those magistrates seemed to disappear and then be replaced by new magistrates.

        Hence, all of the different bottles…

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Sunshine says:
          May 13, 2019 at 10:47 pm

          Funny story. And I agree with NIMROD.
          When I heard PDJT mention casually today that companies will be leaving China, I was thinking about its shock value to the Chinese hardliners who, I – as well as many here – rightfully assume China is waiting for the 2020 election.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • davidb says:
        May 13, 2019 at 9:55 pm

        I feel sorry for the little shit. we should have offered him political asylum, we give it to a million illegals sucking up on the taxpayer teat. He would at least EARN a living here. Now he’ll have to live with only half his organs.

        Like

        Reply
  9. Robert Smith says:
    May 13, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    Probably some coup elements assuring the Chinese that Trump is on borrowed time.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. Bogeyfree says:
    May 13, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    Sounds like an internal face saving move.

    Any bets if the NK de-nuke deal is now back on the table?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Stillwater says:
    May 13, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    Sum ting alwei go wong.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Skippy says:
    May 13, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    Please. Stop with the perjorative put downs of Chinese Chief Negotiator Vice-Premier Liu He . We as Americans are better than that! He worked with our USA partners in good faith. When I read this title I saw an ominious outcome for him. Be Best!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Carson Napier says:
      May 13, 2019 at 8:02 pm

      Is that you, Joe Biden ? Hunter Biden ? Or is it Mitt Romney ?

      Like

      Reply
    • glissmeister says:
      May 13, 2019 at 8:03 pm

      Yes. Be Best!

      Better to point the derision at the beltway slime who have led our Chinese friends down the road to perdition. They have been getting ripped off in exchange for bad advice and now must face the cost of phony assurances made by the usual suspects, most of whom are Democrats.

      Sedition perdition attrition. Time to pay.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Skippy says:
        May 13, 2019 at 8:19 pm

        I don’t fully get you’re point, but I will tell you my husbands “intellectural property” was compromised over the last 20 years such that we won a IP lawsuit. The problem truly reared it’s head when our son went to a top university where such was further compromised.

        Regardless: I think President Trump’s “hitting this issue direct on” is much prefered to all of the last decades noise. I support our President.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      May 13, 2019 at 8:05 pm

      Titus 3:1-8 KJV
      Put them in mind to be subject to principalities and powers, to obey magistrates, to be ready to every good work,

      [2] TO SPEAK EVIL OF NO MAN, to be no brawlers, but gentle, shewing all meekness unto all men.

      [3] For we ourselves also were sometimes foolish, disobedient, deceived, serving divers lusts and pleasures, living in malice and envy, hateful, and hating one another. [4] But after that the kindness and love of God our Saviour toward man appeared, [5] Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost; [6] Which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Saviour; [7] That being justified by his grace, we should be made heirs according to the hope of eternal life. [8] This is a faithful saying, and these things I will that thou affirm constantly, that they which have believed in God might be careful to maintain good works. These things are good and profitable unto men.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • chojun says:
      May 13, 2019 at 8:10 pm

      I agree except on your point on good faith. The Chinese have not been negotiating on good faith. They were attempting to drag this out into 2020, but kept negotiations alive to stave off tariffs. Trump blew up their plans. Tariffs are disastrous for the Chinese economy.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Skippy says:
        May 13, 2019 at 8:26 pm

        I accept your hesitance of “good faith”. I admit I have limited knowledge of same x he showed up at the table and I understand the mutual negotiations were “close”. I suggest that infers some degree of “good faith”. Btw, chojun, thank you for your huge contribution here to the Conservite Tree House.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • footballfan33 says:
      May 13, 2019 at 8:19 pm

      We do not play PC with a racist, lying, cheating, forcing-your-citizens-to-spy country with no appreciation for the value of human life. Until those dynamics change, all bets are off and anything goes.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      May 13, 2019 at 8:43 pm

      Is that you Hillary? Always liked that shower curtain you wear…..wait….or

      Is that you Joe……or Turtle……no….hmmm…Jeb….just so many…

      How about a hint?

      Like

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      May 13, 2019 at 9:52 pm

      Yes, he did, Skippy…and that is why the Chinese government is taking him out. He may be dead already.

      He seemed to be a very decent man. Something went wrong for him. And now, this is what the Chinese Government does to him.

      I cannot know the truth about his situation at the moment; however, we all need to pray for his soul. Wherever he is right now.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  13. Drogers says:
    May 13, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    Curiouser and Curiouser.

    Like

    Reply
  14. DJT2020 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    Let the bodies hit the floor!

    “These are killers folks.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      May 13, 2019 at 8:05 pm

      They are killers, criminal gang, much like the Mafia, running a country.

      But they also are very theatrical; demoting Lui was a ‘fallback’ position if PDJT responded to their pullback the way he has. It is ALL theater.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  15. DJT2020 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    PJT hitting China hard with this tweet and deal. The ASEAN countries are going to move in and take China business.

    Like

    Reply
  16. thedoc00 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    In totalitarian systems of Government like China Inc., this is usually the 1st step towards potential change in management. The CEO starts shooting the advisors. However, guess what happens when the CEO runs out of advisors to satisfy the Board of Directors of China Inc. (Communist Central Committee and Military)??

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      May 13, 2019 at 8:07 pm

      Uh, the NEGATIVE aspects of being declared “Premier for Life”, suddenly become obvious?

      We CAN’T fire you, just gonna have to KILL ya!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • thedoc00 says:
        May 13, 2019 at 9:42 pm

        Actually firing the old fashioned Dutch method would be interesting. The term your fired comes from the quaint habit they had in old time Holland where a person was fired by being tied to the muzzle of a cannon and the cannon was FIRED. Thus the phrase, “being fired”.

        Like

        Reply
  17. Curt says:
    May 13, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    Interesting! It makes one wonder how Chairman Xi Jinping’s special envoy, Vice-Premier Liu He, and Xi could have been so far apart? I have to wonder what Xi’s long term strategy for settling this crisis is going to be. Just guessing, but I believe Trump may be correct in thinking that Xi will wait this out until 2020. A democrat, if elected, will be much more amenable to a settlement that favors China. However, that game plan has obvious risks for China if Trump gets re-elected. Xi, I believe has come to the conclusion that this president is not going to roll over like those before him. The one sided party is over. This is more serious than he thought. There will be pain felt on both sides before this is finished but I believe the US is in the stronger the two negotiating positions. Unfortunately President Trump has to deal with a recalcitrant democrat party while Xi can do whatever he wants. There is no doubt that this trading relationship can continue as it has. We’ll see…….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Scott says:
      May 13, 2019 at 8:12 pm

      Trump already told Xi that if there still is no deal when he gets re-elected, then the deal will be worse for him. If he waits, he runs a risk of a huge loss. If he jumps now, he will get a decent deal, but he will have egg on his face fir “caving.”

      Trump can give Xi a way out if Xi gives up NK. Trump will praise him

      Like

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      May 13, 2019 at 8:14 pm

      Its a CONMUNIST regime. There is no way Lui farted, without Xi’s permission.
      They were NOT ‘far apart’, at all.

      And, Xi can NOT ‘do whatever he wants’, as he DOES have a ‘board of directors’he is accountable to.

      This is for all the marbles, and I don’t see a way out for China, except capitulation. VSGDJT has a Chinese version of ‘win-win’.

      Sanctions stay on, U.S. wins.
      China agrees to terms, U.S. wins.

      Either way, China loses, but thats what they get for seeing everything as a zero sum game.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Toenail says:
      May 13, 2019 at 8:47 pm

      I agree with the post but would replace the word “recalcitrant” with “subversive”.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • ALLAN CRAIN says:
      May 13, 2019 at 11:30 pm

      But, wait. Chris Wallace asked Larry Kudlow when PDJT is going to surrender and give China what they want.

      Like

      Reply
  18. BlackKnightRides says:
    May 13, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    Not clear whether this improves or undermines potential for peaceful outcome.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      May 13, 2019 at 8:20 pm

      Undermines, I reckon

      This guy was as reasonable a negotiator as we can expect, I think
      Capable of making some concessions

      Now we get the hard line

      From my comment upthread:

      I heard talking-head news commentary that one dynamic that was in play was that the lead China negotiator – this guy – was “too liberal”, too willing to see that US upset about intellectual property theft actually had valid underpinnings – making him “too liberal”

      … and when China hardliners got a look at what he had given away in negotiations, they blew their tops and said “Hell no” – hence the rewriting of the already negotiated agreement.

      Like

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      May 13, 2019 at 8:22 pm

      Normally, it might open a door to a do-over, but the official Chinese news organs were quite adamant that China would never bow to the US on trade.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      May 13, 2019 at 8:22 pm

      BKR,
      Assuming you mean ‘peace’ with Norks?
      IMHO, they are like a chesspiece, over in a corner, blocked in by pawns. They are on the board, but out of play.

      The real conflict has always been with China, and VSGDJT has nutralised the ‘threat’of Norks.

      I THINK China is trying to call on second rogue regime proxie (Iran) amd PDJT also has them nutralised, as well.
      This really IS like Chess, and the game has already been played out, in DJT head.

      VSG is smiling all the time, cause he knows no matter what gambit his opponent tries, VSG and U.S. win.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Steve Herman says:
      May 13, 2019 at 8:43 pm

      The Chinese middle class does not want a military war with the USA. The 1989 Tienanmen Square protest was the rise of the middle class. The protest took the lives of thousands (some est 10s of thousands) of China’s middle class. The protest made the case for economic power that the middle class was willing to die for. IOW, the Old Guard has the political power; the middle class has the economic power and proved they are willing to die for it. I’m confident that if the Old Guard goes to war militarily, the Old Guard will be fighting a two front war. One probably on the SCS, maybe Tiawan and a rear-guard action against their middle class. The Old Guard realizes this could tear the country apart with the real possibility/probability of taking down the Old Guard.

      Like

      Reply
      • Karen says:
        May 13, 2019 at 8:54 pm

        The people in China have no clue about Tienanmen square. It never happened in their minds. Their government erased it.

        Like

        Reply
      • wondering999 says:
        May 13, 2019 at 10:39 pm

        No sane person wants a military war with anybody, if it can be avoided. Have heard too many war accounts from someone who survived WWII… neighbors’ bodies and houses blown to pieces, plumbing lines in ruins, no clean running water, babies die, people starve, looters and worse. When I saw the photos from Paradise, California, I thought of this war survivor and what she went through and told me about.

        I don’t wish this on anyone, not us, not them, and our President and his negotiators are our best bet to peacefully work out the problems that our earlier corrupt leadership foisted on everyone. Please God spare us all, American, Chinese, Mr. Liu He, and everyone else caught between

        Like

        Reply
    • dobbsfan says:
      May 13, 2019 at 8:56 pm

      If you respect Pillsbury’s expertise, he thinks China will come back and play nice soon and except President Trump’s deal.

      Like

      Reply
  19. Henry chance says:
    May 13, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    This event says a lot. The Xi PingDing lost face which means somebody has to pay.
    The economy in China is in the doldrums and they are acting out in anger also blowing up churches and tossing religious in jail.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. covfefe999 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    Great interview by Elizabeth MacDonald. Love her, and Maria Bartiromo.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. duchess01 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    Looks like someone had to pay for failure to beat the USA – get the USA to go their way – the CCP does not take too kindly to failure – that picture of Liu waving is heart wrenching! Pray for him!

    I cannot believe they came here to renege on their original agreement and expect us re-negotiate something more conciliatory to their needs – that is so dishonorable – and we should ‘trust them’?

    They must think Trump and his Team are ignorant fools – and the whole world is unaware of their deception and arrogance – this will cost them more than lost revenue in terms of tariffs – no one will trust them to honor their commitments – or negotiate in good faith – shame on them!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Mark L. says:
      May 13, 2019 at 9:15 pm

      They have been taught by previous Presidents that they can easily get their own way.
      Not now.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • duchess01 says:
        May 13, 2019 at 9:50 pm

        Appears that way, Mark! Personally, I do not think they expected anything more than what they had experienced in the past – and now – they think they can just scratch it all and renege on their commitments – pure arrogance – if you ask me!

        Like

        Reply
    • Yy4u says:
      May 13, 2019 at 11:39 pm

      I agree Duchess. I think the Chinese bet the coup was going to work, so thought POTUS would be impeached and they would have VP Pence an establishment Republican to deal with which would mean a return to Bush, Clinton, Bush Obama status quo. The disaster of Paul Ryan taking a dive brought us here

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • duchess01 says:
        May 13, 2019 at 11:45 pm

        If they were banking on that, Yy – they really do not know PT – they could wait it out until he leaves office after 8 years – however, by that time, their relationships worldwide will be ruined – imho – their One Belt One Road will be clogged and ineffective – they will be cutting their noses to spite their faces – free nations do not take orders from dictators, tyrants, and totalitarians.

        Like

        Reply
  22. emet says:
    May 13, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    I guess the Chinese are counting on Biden. Normally they write his name 拜登, pronounced bideng, however I would suggest the same pronunciation of bideng, but written 白等. Which means “waste of time”.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. Carson Napier says:
    May 13, 2019 at 8:37 pm

    Hunter Biden’s China Deal Partners Include Mobster Whitey Bulger’s Nephew, John Kerry’s Stepson.

    https://freebeacon.com/politics/hunter-bidens-china-deal-partners-include-mobster-whitey-bulgers-nephew-john-kerrys-stepson/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. All knowing says:
    May 13, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    Listen everyone, China is not our friends. The chinese people are not our friends. We need to economically destroy them so they never even think twice about messing with us again

    25% tariffs are puny, they should ratchet them up to 500% tariffs, or have the tariffs to where it matches the same goods made in the US.

    Peoples in here naive enough to think the Chinese people like is, they despise us. Just as we should despise them, for they only know strength as the one and only truth, it is time to flex oh american economy and destroy them for multiple generations.

    Than once we have economically destroyed them, set the terms of any and all trade they do until such a time their behavior as well as the DPRK behavior has finally stopped

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Thomas Holsinger says:
    May 13, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    They’re just keeping their options open, and no more than that.

    Like

    Reply
  26. 13wasylyna says:
    May 13, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    Liu He No More

    Like

    Reply
  27. ristvan says:
    May 13, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    IMO misinterpreted.

    Logic: Xi had/has a Politbureau rebellion problem on theChina trade ‘5 yard line’, where EVERYTHING his designated #2 did was previously agreed to—meaning by Xi.

    Xi must finess PDJT AND Politbureau ‘enemy’. Easy solution. Renege on previous ‘Xi’ tacit agreements, but do it unofficially thru a now no longer ‘official’ Liu He. That way, reneging on the reneg protects Xi no matter what the outcome is. Smart Xi play.

    The problem for Xi is that PDJT is not playing for best PDJT outcome. He said since decades is playing for best UD/Deplorables outcome. Asymmetric warfare. Xi loses.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • TarsTarkas says:
      May 13, 2019 at 11:10 pm

      By making himself President for Life Xi broke the escalator of power put in place by Deng Xiaopeng that had kept relative peace amongst the leaders of the CCCP for the past several decades. Xi temporarily cowed his rivals with his selective corruption prosecutions, but if the continuing economic downturn starts hurting the bank accounts of the princelings too much, they might decide they’re better off without Xi, and things could very ugly very fast.

      Like

      Reply
  28. A2 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Well, right on cue, otherwise known as another unintended incentive for foreign and US firms to exit China.

    The NDRC has taken over security reviews of foreign firms and investment in China since the new financial investment law was passed (wrote about this months ago as an indication China would not comply with US demands in the Trade negotiations)

    https://www.scmp.com/economy/global-economy/article/3010002/china-tightens-national-security-review-foreign-investments

    I also wrote that Liu He was ‘downgraded’ before he came to DC. Lots of rumours swirled over that, but I lean towards the explanation that this was to make clear to the US side that Liu did not have final approval and also gave Xi Mao2.0 an exit ramp. Just normal diplomatic tactics.

    Like

    Reply
  29. A2 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Hot off the USTR bombshell list of roughly $300bn in proposed targets for a 25% tariff. Consultations welcomed.
    😀

    https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/enforcement/301Investigations/May_2019_Proposed_Modification.pdf

    Like

    Reply
  30. A2 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    CCTV in primetime aired a segment on the Trade War and like the Propaganda press over the past few days, it’s China über Alles and has gone viral on WeChat and Weibo. Some excerpts:

    “China has already given its answer (to the US): if you want to talk, our door is wide open; if you want to fight, we’ll fight you to the end.”

    “China’s economy is a big sea, not a small pond. A wild storm can overturn a small pond, but it cannot overturn the sea. After countless storms, the big sea is still there.” (This is from Xi’s speech at the Import Expo last November)

    “After more than 5,000 years of ups and downs for the Chinese nation, what kind of battle formation haven’t we seen? … With resolute confidence, China will overcome difficulty and turn crisis into opportunity.”

    The President has time on his side, before he drops the new tariffs (as I posted above) and gives companies time to skedaddle.

    Like

    Reply
    • Some old guy says:
      May 13, 2019 at 10:13 pm

      Curious on how you see this playing out A2?

      Like

      Reply
      • A2 says:
        May 13, 2019 at 10:47 pm

        Wish I had a crystal ball. Only can look at strategies, tactics and actions, though rhetoric is a part of that.

        I think it has become clear that China has lost all credibility amongst businesses and governments that have had a relationship there since Xi became chairman for life. It is a clear change in directions to a totalitarian, expansionist and increasingly dystopian (see the surveillance state and the incarceration of up to three million Uyghurs as a roll-out for the rest of China and also to B&R countries that allow them in).There were recent attacks on Christian house churches just the other day, nothing safe from the CCP/State.

        I think the China apologists are partly on the payroll and partly those who remember China from three decades ago. The hope, or wishful thinking that opening up economically after 1978, would lead to political liberalisation. Hasn’t happened and we are facing a throwback to a Mao-Marx-Leninist state.

        As for the US-China trade negotiations, the US is the only country that can pressure them to change, though help from our ‘friends’ will be there, sotto voce. That may change drastically as it not just a US issue.

        Time has been factored in by the administration. This will allow businesses to make other plans and implement them.

        The mantra under Xi has been security and stability. He may lose both.

        Like

        Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      May 13, 2019 at 10:18 pm

      Boastful talk = Complete BS.

      Translation: They’re up the perennial tributary without a means of locomotion.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  31. tav144 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    He fell on his sword.
    Sad 🐼 needs to save face. Must blame someone else so 🐼 can get back to square one.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Texian says:
    May 13, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    It’s not Liu He’s fault.. He was fired just because he couldn’t convince or bribe President Trump.

    I don’t think anybody could talk President Trump into economically sacrificing his whole Country..

    But somebody has talked him into socially sacrificing his whole Country..

    Illegal Invaders are now flying the Friendly Skies of America.. For free.. Are there any Americans out there flying inside the continental U.S. for free..?

    If they are flying for free – it needs to be a trip back to their country of origin..

    Government is using Americans’ money against Americans.. To take away our jobs, to take away our way of life, to take away our very form of governance..

    I think this illegal problem is related to the Economy Mr. President..

    In case you haven’t noticed.. Our Republic form of Governance happens to be hanging in the balance right now.. And the scales are tipping..

    This illegal issue may not be of prime importance to you – but it is of prime importance to a heck of a lot of people that support you..

    Don’t take advantage of them..

    Politicians do things like that..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. TreeClimber says:
    May 13, 2019 at 11:20 pm

    He’s lucky if that’s all he’s stripped of.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Tiffthis says:
    May 13, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    I’m sure President Xi “stripped” the vice premier of his title because China is winning and the US is gonna pay for those terrify PDJT enforced – just like the msm explained. /sarc 🇺🇸 I love this news- tho I don’t wish harm on the “ex” Vice premiere 💯

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s