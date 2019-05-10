Chairman Nadler “Negotiating” for Mueller to Testify….

According to Reuters, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler is negotiating terms for special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before the committee… [I doubt this].

In my opinion, no-one in DC wants Robert Mueller to testify because they know Mueller was/is purely a figurehead for a corrupt investigative enterprise that was simply an extension of the 2016 DOJ and FBI effort.

Mueller was the 2017 cover that allowed the 2016 DOJ and FBI team to continue their efforts. Mueller didn’t select an investigative team, a pre-assembled TEAM that included Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and FBI Counsel James Baker selected Mueller; and they successfully leveraged DAG Rod Rosenstein to appoint him.

(Reuters) […] Nadler’s committee is continuing to negotiate for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, author of the report on Trump and Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, to testify before he leaves the Justice Department in coming weeks.

“Hopefully he will come in. It won’t be next week,” Nadler said. “If necessary, we will subpoena him and he will come.”

The House Judiciary panel has not set a date for Mueller to testify, but lawmakers had spoken tentatively about May 15. The panel is still negotiating with Mueller and the Justice Department. It was unclear where negotiations stood on Friday. Barr has said he has no objection to Mueller testifying. But Trump has tweeted that Mueller should not testify. The Justice Department told the House committee that Mueller is expected to leave his post in “a matter of weeks”, according to Nadler. (read more)

There’s no way Nadler wants to see Mueller solo at a congressional hearing, unless Nadler has total control over the situation… there’s far too much inherent risk from questions that Mueller would be asked; including the May 16th, 2017, meeting in the Oval Office.

Mueller and Weissmann together yes, but Mueller solo – no way.

Whoever advised President Trump (likely Senator Lindsey Graham) to tweet about not having Mueller testify is only trying to protect the institutional deep state; and that protection encompasses the familiar process to control information.

The DC system knows how to manipulate narratives and diminish risk. Robert Mueller being asked questions about the framework and origination of his investigation is adverse to the interests of those who advanced and protected the insufferable investigation for two years. The only way the administrative state officials will allow Mueller to speak without script is if they control everything around his appearance.

Robert Mueller had no more control or influence over the extended investigative unit than any other useful idiot has toward a similar effort.

Mueller is the DOJ equivalent of a corporate “chairman emeritus“, nothing more.

