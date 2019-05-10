Chairman Nadler “Negotiating” for Mueller to Testify….

According to Reuters, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler is negotiating terms for special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before the committee… [I doubt this].
In my opinion, no-one in DC wants Robert Mueller to testify because they know Mueller was/is purely a figurehead for a corrupt investigative enterprise that was simply an extension of the 2016 DOJ and FBI effort.
Mueller was the 2017 cover that allowed the 2016 DOJ and FBI team to continue their efforts. Mueller didn’t select an investigative team, a pre-assembled TEAM that included Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and FBI Counsel James Baker selected Mueller; and they successfully leveraged DAG Rod Rosenstein to appoint him.
(Reuters) […] Nadler’s committee is continuing to negotiate for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, author of the report on Trump and Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, to testify before he leaves the Justice Department in coming weeks.
“Hopefully he will come in. It won’t be next week,” Nadler said. “If necessary, we will subpoena him and he will come.”
The House Judiciary panel has not set a date for Mueller to testify, but lawmakers had spoken tentatively about May 15. The panel is still negotiating with Mueller and the Justice Department. It was unclear where negotiations stood on Friday.
Barr has said he has no objection to Mueller testifying. But Trump has tweeted that Mueller should not testify.
The Justice Department told the House committee that Mueller is expected to leave his post in “a matter of weeks”, according to Nadler. (read more)
There’s no way Nadler wants to see Mueller solo at a congressional hearing, unless Nadler has total control over the situation… there’s far too much inherent risk from questions that Mueller would be asked; including the May 16th, 2017, meeting in the Oval Office.
Mueller and Weissmann together yes, but Mueller solo – no way.
Whoever advised President Trump (likely Senator Lindsey Graham) to tweet about not having Mueller testify is only trying to protect the institutional deep state; and that protection encompasses the familiar process to control information.
The DC system knows how to manipulate narratives and diminish risk. Robert Mueller being asked questions about the framework and origination of his investigation is adverse to the interests of those who advanced and protected the insufferable investigation for two years. The only way the administrative state officials will allow Mueller to speak without script is if they control everything around his appearance.
Robert Mueller had no more control or influence over the extended investigative unit than any other useful idiot has toward a similar effort.
Mueller is the DOJ equivalent of a corporate “chairman emeritus“, nothing more.
i hope Herr Müller clicks his heels when he is sworn in.
If he clicks them 3 times he is transported to Berlin
You mean to Spandau jail….
Spandau ballet?
I can just imagine Jordan questioning Mueller. Not going to happen.
I agree, but thought the President’s tweet saying he didn’t want Mueller to testify was to draw him into a venue of questioning outside of his script.
I doubt Nadler can control it that tight.
If Trump tweeted that Muller should not testify, then the democrats must haul in Muller. Nadler took the bait.
Someone gets to ask Muller who approved the MOU to allow the CIA to use FBI databases to spy on Americans.
bert dilbert- yes indeed, Nadler sure did take that bait. .
All these a-holes who are trying to play the game with our President Trump are not even in the same universe. He is a Zen master (PDJT)
And I want to have someone ask how they know Russians hacked the DNC computer if the FBI and government was never given access to the computer.
And has anyone looked at the Huma Abedin laptop to see if any of Hillary’s emails show contacts with Russians.
I want to know if any of Hillary’s e mails talk about spying on the Trump Campaign.
@Thinker: yes, that’s what I have been saying for months! The FBI
never looked at the DNC server. It came out in 2017 that our own intelligence employees can fake digital footprints to make it look like Russians. And so can any hacker from China!!! This is all bullsh** because our own government employees committed crimes against our president!
2 articles say it wasn’t. Too nerdy for me to understand. Others here will.
https://disobedientmedia.com/2017/12/fancy-frauds-bogus-bears-malware-mimicry/
http://g-2.space/muellerreport/
Agreed. Mueller answering questions under oath from people who actually understand (not democrats) what is going on is a best case scenario for President Trump and people who want to see justice.
It also gives me a chance to post this again, because it’s so true. Just pretend the singer is Nadler.
I love the little tweety bird, icon for twitter.
I hope that POTUS will tweet “If Muller refuses to testify, that would be obstruction”.
Mueller is the last thing they want to be exposed to questioning by Republican lawmakers like Jim Jordan.
Are they gonna make rules that Republicans can not question Mueller?
Fat chance there fat boy Nadler
I agree, it would be a train wreck. I can only image the dems continue to play this obviously losing hand is because they know they can count on the scheisse stick “news” media, and DS resistance bureaucracy to continue to attempt to control the narrative. Even in the face of potentially devastating legal loses for the perps.
They know the tide has turned, PT will release the documents, Barr (hopefully) will get to the truth and the IG report, again hopefully, will do the same. They will lose, at least from a legal standpoint. Nadler, Comey et al should fold, go silent and slink away.
The only wild card is the DS/uni-party “republicans.” I believe they are a greater potential threat than the craven nut jobs in the dem house. As they have for the past two years the Rs can keep this witch hunt going and when/if necessary green light impeachment to the house.
I always said that the dems would not allow Mueller to testify. The reps can ask WAY more questions that expose this thing. Or Mueller perjures himself. Either way.
The Republican senators haven’t called Mueller in to testify either. Just Don Jr. I feel both of them are playing games right now.
I expect duck tape on anyone not part of the UniParty and the sole question to be, “Mr. Mueller, what is your favorite color, and why?”
Or they could go the Babawawa route and ask him what his favorite tree is and why. But that seems like more of a Comey question 🙂
Hahaha! Or his favorite drapery material!
More likely the question from Nader will be…
“Did the President do it?” (As open ended and phrased in that exact manner)
To which Nader will claim after the affirmative, “There you, have it folks.”
Heck, just so the point is not missed understood
(would not want any in the swamp to commit perjury)
“Did the President do it?”, could mean did the President win the 2016 election.
That is the level of double speak that passes for inquiry these days.
As for the negotiation on Mueller testimony. Did not these Congressional and DoJ/FBI swamp critters, spend the past two years arguing that Mueller mustn’t be obstructed through a line of reasoning, he was superior to the leadership of the DoJ, even though the INDEPENDENT consul statue was done away with and folded back into the DoJ. That is why it is called a ‘Special Consul’ appointment.
That being said, then why would Mueller need any pre-defined, negotiated terms for his appearance, he could simply appear with all the trapings and the authority that swamo and the MSM asserted. By first making sure DoJ oversight of his investigation was hamstrung from the onset, and that is he was his own man.
Yet, now that nothing has panned out of the investigation, these same voice want to make sure an army of professional ‘narrative’ lawyers are on hand to make sure Mueller is not asked inconvenient questions under the guidance that Mueller was simply a functional part of the DoJ. That is, the observation that Mueller was not an independent consul and thus must have the full support of the DoJ.
Basically, it more of the same old, same old that is in line with his “No Collusion, Conclusion of passing the buck to AG Barr.”
Two years of this as his baby(Mueller’s), yet now when it comes time to man-up and own this baby. It is now, “Where is Mommy to protect me from the Lions that have a fully pegged BS meter?”
I like to think that SG POTUS is mocking them. Knowing that however they play it, he wins.
Mueller cannot testify unless Barr allows him!
Barr said he was ‘cool’ with it… so he called Muellers bluff already.
AG Barr said he has no problem with Mueller testifying.
It is the Democrats who have a problem with Mueller testifying. They couldn’t risk Jordan or Collins asking a single question.
UniParty. So, maybe they will hold the testimony but not schedule it so most will miss out on the proceedings? The new House Rules.
Mueller should testify to the Senate, and quite frankly if Barr doesn’t let him, then I’m suspicious. Time to put up or shut up. I’m tired of the pontificating on here which continuously leads to dead ends. Every day that goes by is additional evidence that no Dems will be arrested. Trump should have enough experience by now to pick the right people to lead the charge. No more excuses for Trump. Quit fighting with Tweets and begin fighting with the law
Isn’t that exactly why Nunes made eight referrals to Barr?
Sadly I suspect there is massive political pressure to drag this out into the 2020 election.
Everyone wants to fundraise off it, it is cheap and easy to produce and avoids real issues.
I say sadly, because that was the formula applied to the 2018 midterms built off the Kavnaugh hearings.
For the life of me, with such naked, overt and underhanded exposure of who these politicians are and what they represent.
The mid terms should have been a slam dunk in voting out much of the swamp.
It did not happen, and let that be the lesson.
To play out this issue into the next election is to insult everyone.
Does everyone understand the risk, if the President is not re-elected, the swamp will hearld it as a manidate. Then us deplorables will truely come to understand the power of State.
I say, burn the swamp down, give the GOP/DNC time to reformulate respective candidates list to run for office.
For Crying out loud, does everyone understand that the swamp is using the trappings of running for office as a means to offset accountability by labeling every attempt to up hold Consituitional Law as a political art form.
The last refuge of scoundrels, has always been to RUN for elected office.
And it has been that way since Suetonius’ time.
Thanks for your advice Ann.
The SINO has Burr and his fellow commies on the committee.
I took Trump’s tweet as a dare. He knows if he says “black” lefties will say “white.” I figured he was just trying to BURY these House Dems in phone calls from rabid frothing angry lefties DEMANDING that Mueller be subpoenaed to testify. After all, Trump is CLEARLY “TERRIFIED,” right? To me, it was one big TROLL.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I interpreted Trump’s tweet the same way you did. Trump knows that if he says he doesn’t want someone to testify, then the Dems will absolutely insist that that person must testify, going all the way to court if necessary. I think Trump knows the situation with Mueller — that he was brought in as a figurehead. It is also very likely Trump has heard — and perhaps confirmed — the same rumors that we have: That Mueller is an alcoholic who was actually drinking on the job. If that’s the case, then it’s quite likely Mueller will in fact appear clueless in the face of tough questioning by Jordan and Gaetz. What a glorious sight to behold that will be! After being elevated to the status of a God, Mueller has a long way to fall.
Your false God’s will fail you….as someone once warned…. Every last stinkin’ one of them.
Clara, what grape vine is putting out Mueller alcoholic rumors and drinking on the job? I read a lot and must say that’s a New one to me.
I went looking and apparently that rumor was planted/put out, but not verified… therefore dropped. A lot of people in Washington are over-liquored but there is no verification for this story at this time
I agree — PDT was baiting them. If he had stated that Mueller has a lot to answer for and needs to come before the committee and answer many nagging questions, Waddler would have ended any chance of Mueller testifying right then and there.
Brer Rabbit and the Tar Baby…
You could say, Mueller was in a similar role to how Chris Steele was used to make the Dossier look ‘credible’. They used his prior ‘good name’ (aahuummm okay, just saying) to legitimise the thing and make it look okay in the eyes of ‘the republicans’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Whoever advised President Trump (likely Senator Lindsey Graham) to tweet about not having Mueller testify is only trying to protect the institutional deep state”
I agree, I cringed when I heard the President take this position. IMO Nadler would love nothing more than to be unsuccessful getting Mueller to testify, then blame the President or A.G.
I actually think PDT tweeted that to goad them into having him testify
Agree with your assessment Sundance. No way they want Republicans Jordan, Collins and Gohmert asking questions of Mueller.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Closed door meeting. Bob how’s your golf game….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep.
Agree with Sundance. But you can bet the Dems are trying to get Mueller questioned behind closed doors. Then they can selectively leak to support their narrative. That is probably what is being “negotiated.” Hope Barr doesn’t ball for it and I don’t think he will. The Dems can always depend on being able to break the rules with impunity and can always depend on the Reps to follow the rules…
Turnabout is fair play. So can Jordan and Getz.
Doug Collins’ transcripts have taken a lot of the Dems’ fun out of selective leaks. But of course there’s always the spectacle to look forward to of Nadler’s insisting that the transcript of Mueller’s closed testimony be…redacted.
For Sundance or anyone on this thread:
Are there any pending FOIA requests that would produce the documents surrounding the DOJ appointment of Mueller as Special Counsel?
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s a good question…no one seems to be asking it.
Mueller appointment is a direct product of #SpyGate2016. If Barr is seriously looking into #SpyGate2016, and I think he is, then Mueller’s appointment will be dissected in due course. Already some friction between old friends, it seems, which is a good thing in this case.
RE: FOIA… useful, but at least in the short term I think will be either be denied outright or so heavily redacted as to be of limited use. After all, presumably part of an internal investigation, right? And Barr’s investigation would be looking for criminal conduct along with “policy violations” — hiding/destroying documents, the Page/Strzok text fiasco, lying to investigators, whatever.
And Horowitz has a role in investigating the “Russia investigation” too, IIRC. Although his apparent lack of any authority whatsoever to obtain relevant documentation from DOJ/FBI makes me wonder WTF the point is. Exercise in futility. Hopefully, Barr and Horowitz can work closely together to get everything centralized and streamlined. It doesn’t seem to me that Barr has any reason to shield DOJ/FBI from Horowitz… and if he does, then we all have bigger problems.
Barr Or Bust.
Is it possible he is being prepped for the big day and Nadler is guiding him through the questions the Dems & Swamp Repubs will ask?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am very uncertain about what we will see next. I don’t want to put anything beyond the possible limits of what might happen if the real truth is just that Nadler is a really stupid person.
Every time I try to give him the benefit of the doubt he finds a way to dissuade me again. He may not be quite as dim as SJ Lee, Mad Maxine, or Sheldon Outhouse, but he sure seems like he belongs in their class.
I remember hearing that not only is Nadler as dumb as a rock, but he is also a very angry, bitter, soulless man who cannot think beyond the party line.
LikeLike
That sounds like the perfect combination to create an unbelievable backfire. Throw in a good dose of ignorance exacerbated by laziness mixed with the arrogance of a long-time Congressman, and we should get a chance to witness amazing displays of incompetence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whether he’s dumb as a rock or not, he has an impossible task: shield the Obama Administration. That sort of responsibility (shared or otherwise) could make Einstein look like an idiot.
“To break the tension, Fermi began offering anyone listening a wager on ‘whether or not the bomb would ignite the atmosphere, and if so, whether it would merely destroy New Mexico or destroy the world.'”
For the Dems, the partial differential equations aren’t quite adding up to anything resembling “favorable”. Outlook: devastation.
If Mueller testifies in open session (which I highly doubt), I’ll be very interested too see who the DOJ and FBI lawyers are (and from whom they purport to be taking directions) giving him instructions about what he can’t answer (no doubt 90%+ of any questions from Jordan, Meadows, Gaetz, Gohmert, Collins, etc).
The Special Counsel shouldn’t be hiding anything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s nothing in the redacted portions of the Weissman Report that require inquiry. Everything about the tone, structure, and content of The Report is enough to make Mueller extremely uncomfortable. Jordan, Ratcliffe, Gaetz, Collins, Gohmert have enough ammo to publicly rip The Report up one side and down the other, and embarrass Mueller on the spot.
Aw, and I wanted our guys to ask him who the “special investigators” he hired for $730K were, considering he had 40 FBI agents and other assorted Govt spooks working for him for free.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I would suspect Crowdstrike was in there somewhere, papering over Seth Rich’s leaked emails.
After all, without the “hacks” – this narrative never gets off the ground at all.
I want to know what evidence he saw that confirmed Russia hacked the DNC and Podesta.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m betting it was the Crowdstrike report.
Although, the “narrative” is that they examined “metadata” from the Wikileaks files and determined that.
I’m not a complete computer nerd, but that’s not definitive, if my understanding of emails is correct.
PLUS, I remember part of the Wiki docs detailed software that could spoof emails from foreign countries, too.
So, the claim is far from convincing that the Russians hacked anyone.
If you haven’t watched it yet, watch the video of the retirement ceremony of Rod Rosenstein at the DOJ. Listen very carefully to what they say. BTW this ceremony was held on the same day Jim Comey was fired two years earlier. As I understand it this is the day Rosenstein wanted! Coincidence? IDK? Is it a coincidence Comey was bashing Rosenstein in his “town Hall”? Does the ceremony look like a bunch of deep state traitors who were bent on destroying the country and failed to take down the president? Something really strange is going on with these guys.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Darth Nadler doesn’t know when to quit digging.
No, I ate your father…
NOOOOOOO!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nadler should ask Pelosi what she thinks of him letting Republican litigators question Mueller.
Why limit Mueller questions to this BS investigation? He should be asked about the FBI allowing Contractors to perform illegal searches on Americans as far back as it ever occured when he headed the agency. He should be asked about every illegality the FBI was involved in during Bush, Obama, or anything else he either knows, or should have known about.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Too Funny !!—>House Judiciary Comm. Chairman Rep. Jerrold (the Penguin) Nadler (D-NY) is starting to have (‘Second-Thoughts’) about DIRTY Bobby (the WEASEL) Mueller testifying to his Committee after being ADAMANT about WEASEL Mueller testifying just after the “Mueller/Weissman-Dossier” report was Released.
~”We are Negotiating with Bob Mueller…”~
*The PENGUIN knows the Republicans will–DESTROY the WEASEL–if he Testifies.*
Probably closed door with phony leaks . After seeing Mueller on that Easter Sunday video , he was so shaken and flustered by reporter , he had trouble opening the car door , took him several,seconds and tries before got it opened , strictly a figurehead and won’t be able to handle open session with questions from both sides
I want to see Mueller testify. I know it’ll be a circus but I want to hear him attest to what his report says .
BOB “wmd” MUELLER has been back stroking thru this friggin cesspool for so long he’s water logged… and as much as it pains me, a former Marine, to speak unkind words toward a fellow leatherneck….. this guy has drunk too much of the wicked -evil kool -aide… (geeez… I just threw up in my mouth thinking back on some of his high water marks over his ” decades of public service”… AND a friggin decorated combat vet to boot…. FMTT
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s Waddler’s negotiation: “Any questions about the origins of the corrupt investigation are out of bounds; any questions about the fraudulent FISA process are out of bounds; any questions about the FBI using spies to try to entrap the Trump team are out of bounds. Any questions about when the no-collusion decision was made are out of bounds. Are we in agreement, Mr. Mueller?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Simple question Bobbie…Why in your report do you say PapaD “dirt” comment was aquired on May 6th:
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2019/04/downer-7.jpg?w=640&h=703
When Aussie Clintonite just said today PapaD told him that when they met on the 10th?
https://dailycaller.com/2019/05/09/alexander-downer-papadopoulos-tip-fbi/
Was Erika Thompson a spy as well???? Or are you just making $hit up??
Flat Homey
“…Whoever advised President Trump (likely Senator Lindsey Graham) to tweet…”
I’m not getting this. You would think by now PT would completely understand the uni-party/DS dynamic, motives and players by now.
I can’t see him, unless PT hasn’t figured it out by now, acting on any bad advice from a DS’r. I assumed it was trolling/goading fat Jerry.
Why does jabba the waddler always remind me of “Boss Hoggs” (Dukes of Hazzard circa 1979-1985, played by Sorrell Booke)?
“They’re in negotiations” doesn’t sound like Bob’s wants to show up.
Follow that up with Nadler saying “we’ll subpoena if we have to” really tells me Bob wants nothing to do with the Dems accidentally exposing him.
Nadler is stuck between and donut and a cupcake. Either one he picks is getting devoured fast. If Nadler picks the donut (meuller testifying) the congressional Republicans will eat him up, if Nadler picks the cupcake (no subpoena, Mueller doesn’t testify) his lunatics fringe constituents will eat him alive.
What will Nadler eat?
Nadlers only play SEEMS to be, once again trying to paint DJT and Barr as blocking Mueller from testifying.
First off, Barr said “go”, and PDJT’s tweet has no bearing. Secondly, Mueller is only under Barrs authority until he formally steps down as SC. Then, he can testify, so long as ‘ongoing investigation’isn’t involved.
Since Republican litigators on committee are going to be asking about COMPLETED investigstions, that don’t work. And, since Barr, who has authority o.k. mueller testifying, once again Dems trying to paint a coverup have no paint, just brushes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
To me, Mueller’s reaction to the reporter who surprised him with a camera outside of church was very telling. (A few weeks back)
Seemed like Mueller didn’t even want to look the guy in the eye. I understand not wanting to be pounced on while going home after church, but if I were such a great brave man as everyone makes him out to be, I would have at least politely told the reporter no comment and to bug off rather than just looking down. Easier for him to keep the image as a noble public servant it he stays away from cameras.
Dems lose either way. If they cant get mewler to show, they look like bigger morons than they do now. If mewler shows, whether its open door or not, Jordan, Collins, Gaetz, Biggs, Ratcliffe, and even Gohmert, will rip him five ways to Sunday.
Dems will have no other choice other than hoping it just fades away, or changing the rules to keep the repubs out.
Dems have really painted themselves into the corner on this whole witch hunt fiasco.
Enjoy the “Tar Baby” theme as it fits well.
The State Department official said that Steele told her Russians had an operative inside the DNC yet the FBI never investigated anything to do with the Democrats!
Does Mueller or the Democrats recall that the Republicans get to ask questions too ?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Nadler will announce that Mueller has graciously agreed to offer testimony, but only to democrats, and not under oath. The dems will roll out the fake congressional hearing room set that they used for the Sandra Fluke testimony and CNN will broadcast the whole thing live to their tens of dozens of viewers.
There is no better witness to testify exactly how fraudulent the FISA warrant on Carter Page (and possibly others) was than the guy who helped develop the Woods procedure for verifying those applications.
Bobby Mueller
Why does Nads have to “negotiate” with Mueller?
Just subpoena the guy like you are everything else 🙂
Get the fried chicken ready !
The only thing Robert Mueller did was sign off on expenses.
So, Giulliani announces, very openly that he will be traveling to Ukraine, to pursue case that Dems in subterfuge, colluded with Ukranian govt., after news stories about it for weeks.
And Dem responce? “It is HIGHLY innapropriate, and probably ILLEGAL, for Rudy to, so blatantly and openly seek information from the Ukranian govt!” How DARE he? LOL
Look at us now being caught up in this Nadler crap- which is exactly the tangent chasing that happens at the waggy end of the dog. I am not canning it, just saying that the more their obscure and divert happens the more we know the target is near.
After listening to Comey yesterday, and other recent revelations, and listening to Dan Bongino’s latest show where he points out Lisa Page’s confusion in her testimony over sources of info, and the fact that Steele (as a source) would have been issued with a ‘number’, (names are not revealed to keep sources protected), and that he also had a different ‘number’ with CIA, etc etc. And that the texts about ‘scrubbing the lists’, pertains to this ‘awful revelation moment’, when they realised it. I am now quite certain (and I think most here get it) that this WHOLE THING started with Brennan. Brennan started the whole game of course. He set it all up. He set it in motion. The fools at the FBI headed by Comey, were sucked in by it, played. The only reason it grew wings was because they WANTED TO BELIEVE.. so they did, then they kept going – evil Brennan pried out the worst in them. I think, they truly believed that Trump was tied up with the Russians. I feel very sorry for the idiots at the FBI (including many ‘on the ground’). A new emotion is developing about this (for me). I am deeply embarrassed for the fools. Their blind hatred – well it made them ‘blind’. Everything they saw was twisted by confirmation bias. How easy it was for Brennan to manipulate them. Oh.. who was Brennan’s master? Obama. He’s the man. Brennan was Obama’s personal hit man.
Where my sympathy ends is where we read the notes from Kathleen Kavalec (Wray tried to hide this), that show someone trying to be ‘objective’ about the stink coming from Steele. But it was too late. They had already decided to go ahead with it. By now Brennan’s ‘plan’ had begun to sound like a great idea to them. The marched on with the FISA warrant, to the land of no return. When they signed the first FISA they signed a deal with the devil. Therefore my sympathy for them is that they made a choice that will hurt them for the rest of their lives. They could have chosen to be pro’s but they didn’t. Now everything we see is CYA. As for Rosenstein, as I said the other day, he is just a stupid pleb who was sucked in thinking he was being a good boy. When he found out (from Barr) that he was sucked in, he has done a million mea culpa’s to Trump and Barr… earning him an ‘honourable discharge. Just a cuck.
