White House Follows-Through: Invokes Executive Privilege Over Mueller Report….

Posted on May 8, 2019 by

Last night the DOJ informed House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler they would recommend President Trump invoke executive privilege over the Mueller report if Nadler continued in his quest to wrongfully impeach AG William Barr.  Today the White House followed through:

(White House Statement)  “The American people see through Chairman Nadler’s desperate ploy to distract from the President’s historically successful agenda and our booming economy. Neither the White House nor Attorney General Barr will comply with Chairman Nadler’s unlawful and reckless demands.

The Attorney General has been transparent and accommodating throughout this process, including by releasing the no-collusion, no-conspiracy, no-obstruction Mueller Report to the public and offering to testify before the Committee. These attempts to work with the Committee have been flatly rejected. They didn’t like the results of the report, and now they want a redo.

Faced with Chairman Nadler’s blatant abuse of power, and at the Attorney General’s request, the President has no other option than to make a protective assertion of executive privilege.

It is sad that Chairman Nadler is only interested in pandering to the press and pleasing his radical left constituency. The American people deserve a Congress that is focused on solving real problems like the crisis at the border, high prescription drug prices, our country’s crumbling infrastructure, and so much more.”  (link)

Letter from DOJ:

66 Responses to White House Follows-Through: Invokes Executive Privilege Over Mueller Report….

  2. andyocoregon says:
    May 8, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    It was reported today when Atty Gen Barr walked into a Cabinet meeting, he was given a long standing ovation.

    Yay!

  3. PoCoNoMo says:
    May 8, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    Yes, Yay! Starts my morning off good to hear it.

  4. stablegeniustruth says:
    May 8, 2019 at 1:48 pm

    It’s about time!

  5. TwoLaine says:
    May 8, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    My local NEWZ station at noon headlined “TRUMP Refuses to Release Full Mueller Report”.

    No, you dumbsh1tz, it is ILLEGAL to release the full Mueller report, and it is not constitutionally required to be released.

    How many times have we been over this lesson in the past month or two? How many mores times will it take for you to GET IT?

    • wcmcgirt says:
      May 8, 2019 at 2:39 pm

      It’s too useful for them not to understand it. Mamet Principle.

    • slowcobra says:
      May 8, 2019 at 3:16 pm

      Yep, same here in my city. They lead with the vote about being in contempt (making it sound like Barr is a bad guy), rather than say ‘stupid nadler wants our AG to break the law’. It’s sickening. So many people hear this and don’t know the truth. Very sad.

  6. RJ says:
    May 8, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    This game is too easy to figure out: The dems intend to drag this hatred right up to and through the coming election cycle, even with the House passing an impeachment of Trump. The hysterics in the democrat party will not settle for anything less. This game is also intended to attract other votes from low information voters and the new “migrants” who will also vote via their antics and the major media selling their lies.

    This is just like a really nasty divorce, even the Nancy being the wifey while Donald plays the role of husband…nothing will be settled till the forthcoming votes are counted and even then Nancy and her buds will continue to denounce all things Trump.

  7. Do Stop Thinking About Tomorrow says:
    May 8, 2019 at 1:53 pm

    Declassify! Clean up this whole sorted mess with sunshine of declassification.

    • 335blues says:
      May 8, 2019 at 2:27 pm

      sordid

    • Daniel says:
      May 8, 2019 at 2:34 pm

      Declassification will reveal a flood of things and much of it will be criminally actionable. But it can only be done ONCE. Use that weapon wisely and carefully and only when you are 100% certain of the outcome.

      When things are criminally actionable and no action is taken, it will be bad for Trump’s base. So a declassification of everything will also require a massive and ferocious effort on the law enforcement side and a massive caseload for the courts.

      And if you don’t imagine the legislators will try to change the laws to make the things they did “legal” then think again. They will just as surely as they vote themselves raises and exemptions from criminal laws already on the books (like insider trading).

      It has to be fast and it has to be furious and it has to happen before they can react.

      Demands to declassify requires a lot more than you imagine.

  8. codasouthtexas says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

    threatening?

  9. susandyer1962 says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    Alle friggin lujah!!! Time to make our popcorn and sit back and watch their heads explode!!

    Winning never gets old!!🇺🇲🇺🇲🤘

    • TMonroe says:
      May 8, 2019 at 2:27 pm

      https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hallelujah

      Hallelujah (/ˌhælɪˈluːjə/ HAL-i-LOO-yə) is an English interjection. It is a transliteration of the Hebrew word הַלְלוּיָהּ (Modern Hebrew haleluya, Tiberian haləlûyāh), which is composed of two elements: הַלְלוּ (second-person imperative masculine plural form of the Hebrew verb hillel: an exhortation to “praise” addressed to several people[1]) and יָהּ (the name of God Yah).[2][3][4]

      The word/phrase has recently been used like hooray and such, used without the context from which it came. I hope its use can move back to more fitting contexts.

      • trialbytruth says:
        May 8, 2019 at 2:40 pm

        in that case
        Hallelujah He is Great, He is Just,

      • Sharon says:
        May 8, 2019 at 2:50 pm

        Thank you. It is, after all, no accident that the word ends in -jah.

        “NAS: Whose name is the LORD, and exult KJV: by his name JAH, and rejoice INT: rides the deserts is the LORD name and exult. Psalm 68:18 HEB: ס֝וֹרְרִ֗ים לִשְׁכֹּ֤ן ׀ יָ֬הּ אֱלֹהִֽים׃ NAS: also, that the LORD God KJV: yea, [for] the rebellious also, that the LORD God INT: Even the rebellious may dwell the ..”

        So the phrase would be, “Hallelu, Jah!

        https://biblehub.com/hebrew/3050.htm

        The misuse and cheapening of “Hallelujah” grates on my heart.. Thank you for making the point…..

  10. ms Idaho` says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    does the invoking of exec privilege mean the house members will no longer be able to review the material previously made available – with an assistant to take notes?

    • bessie2003 says:
      May 8, 2019 at 2:32 pm

      I sure hope so.

      Also hope that this means anyone involved in creating the report, i.e. Mueller or his 17 (or is that 18?) Angry Democrats would also not be allowed to testify.

      Just cut them off completely. Begin charging the people who leaked to the press (Shiff?), put teeth back into rule of law regardless of who breaks it. I hear there’s a jail cell in the basement of the house of representatives that’s available,

    • Maquis says:
      May 8, 2019 at 3:08 pm

      It does, it’s now privileged, and the Communists only consider themselves privileged.

  11. William Schneider says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    This group of Dems have never fought with a team such as Trump has assembled here. With God at his side and justice on his side this president is cleaning up the swamp one body at a time. I love it. Keep praying Treepers!!

  12. Caius Lowell says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    “Faced with Chairman Nadler’s blatant abuse of power” — lol, thank you Mr. President!

  13. 4EDouglas says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    They are cruising for a fight It is amazing that here are no sensible Dems who know that when Nanacy calls-“Off with their heads!” That hers might be one of them..

  14. Daniel says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    We know what’s coming next. The breathless narrative of “what are they hiding?!”

    But as the statement shows, people are both wise to it and damned tired of it. So aside from the media, their hopelessly addicted followers and the “professionally stupid” (shills like Krassenstein brothers),the rest of us might well be in a majority which will act when called to do so. (Election time, letter writing campaigns, phone calls and whatever else might work)

    That’s the ‘gamble’ here — which side’s messaging will win out. The facts are on one side but too many people are both mentally and emotionally lazy when it comes to facts. (people are more willing to toss out the truth than they are to change their minds)

    I’m with good results and restoring this country. I’m still looking to the horizon to see who can possibly fill Trump’s shoes to carry on where he leaves off in 2024..Sorry if I see 2020 as a foregone conclusion. BUT It doesn’t mean I will not vote and it doesn’t mean I’m going to shut up about how awesome Trump is for this country.

    • TMonroe says:
      May 8, 2019 at 2:36 pm

      And the answer to what they’re hiding is simple — the same grand jury info that Nadler etc all cited when calling for keeping aspects of the Starr report hidden, no?

  15. 335blues says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:29 pm

    Now is a really good time to
    destroy the communist democrat party

  16. Guyski says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    President Trump is just toying with them now.

    • Bruce says:
      May 8, 2019 at 3:04 pm

      In December 2016, Mike Rogers (former Director of NSA) Met with Trump in Trump tower. Adm. Rogers told him about the Obama regime spying on his campaign and bugging Trump tower. The next day, Trump moved his entire transition operation to Mara Lago to escape the wire taps. Together they put together a plan to feed the deep state and DemoKKKrats
      enough rope to hang themselves and timed it perfectly so the trials
      will happen in the summer of a presidential election year, maximizing
      the attention paid to the criminals.
      Pawn to queen 4, level 3. Checkmate!!

  17. trialbytruth says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    So let me guess Barr removes his objection to appearing so the contempt goes nowhere, Barr does not appear cause Gee Golly big bad Orange man says I cant LOL

    I’m loving it

  18. emeraldcoaster says:
    May 8, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    As of late, every time I see Stephen E. Boyd’s signature a smile pops out on my face.

  19. Bruce says:
    May 8, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    Love how they even quoted Janet Reno in claiming the privileged. Gotta love how Trump trolls the moron DemoKKKrats!

  20. montanamel says:
    May 8, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    Don’t you just love it when a plan comes to success….!
    The smell of “fear” is getting strong in the halls of the House….justified so…
    This may just be the “tipping point” we have all been waiting for….
    Claiming that President Trump “won’t release Muleface’s report” in place of “legal truth”…
    Now pushing (again) for illegal gun confiscation, etc…
    Continuing to throw c-ap against the wall where nothing sticks
    Now trying to threaten pay checks for “worker bees” of the Admin….

    The document stack to be disclosed just continues to grow….
    Come to find out, perhaps those Comey journals will be as good as a “songbird”….eh?

    Check-6

  21. TheLastDemocrat says:
    May 8, 2019 at 3:11 pm

    Does this mean that the unredacted one is no longer available in camera?

  22. Crawler says:
    May 8, 2019 at 3:17 pm

    Nadler and his wacky Democrat crew remind me of ill-mannered children who don’t get their way and end up making a scene screaming, stomping and crying. Usually a good ole thump in the head with an index finger, accompanied by a stern warning to “stop it”, is the perfect remedy for such a childish public display.

    Lord knows I’m the last one who thinks our gruberment should expand, but I’d give my unwavering support to create a new congressional position: Chief Congressional Head Thumper.

