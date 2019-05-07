DOJ to Nadler: Threaten Barr With Impeachment, You Get Nothing…

Smart move by DOJ lawyers. The letter below informs Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler the previous report content was provided without assertion of executive privilege; however, if Nadler follows-through with impeachment plan, executive privilege is now enforced and the totality of the report is withdrawn from congress.
The only thing AG Barr was statutorily required to provide was the four-page summary letter he already presented. Asking President Trump to throw the executive privilege blanket over the full work product effectively shields it from congressional review; AND simultaneously blocks congress from proceeding with any impeachment action.
The assertion of executive privilege effectively removes any lack of production action (ie. the impeachment threat) by Chairman Jerry Nadler.
Essentially AG Barr et al is going old school with classic separation of power. POTUS Trump built a bridge from executive to legislative branch with voluntary production; however, if Nadler wants to be a resistance member then the executive branch will pull back and the customary three-branch separation of power rules will be the standard form of engagement.
Smart play.
Brilliant! And not a small amount hilarious. Man oh man, things are not going according to plan, are they Dims? 😆😆
delighted, the democrats in this swamp congress believe they are gods and have powers and the right to get anything they want. Got to give them for credit in trying but sad it just shows they are not threatening us nor our President, but their own selves. Of course, we know they don’t mind breaking laws, but let someone else makes them madder than hell and even more desperate. Considering the number of supposed attorneys in Congress and the democrat party, they sure are stupid in not knowing real law and ridiculous enough to want to push Trump. Well, when you push Trump, you are actually pushing yourself over the cliff!
Brilliant statement Carrie2. Thanks.
“Considering the number of supposed attorneys in Congress and the democrat party, they sure are stupid in not knowing real law and ridiculous enough to want to push Trump.”
Just goes to show that if you should need a lawyer in real day to day life, shop around and be sure to ask for references. I am beginning to think that 80% of those elected to some kind of office are dumb as rocks.
My mother sued an attorney once…and won easily.
Outstanding play. These ignorant Dems are so outclassed they are not even aware of how bad they are getting beaten down. Encouraging to see referenced dozens of criminal cases and investigations noted in the letter.
I love the velvet glove approach.
Checkmate, Nads.
That would be No Nads!
“Oh! What a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive”.
Or one could just say “nana nana boo boo”!
So if Trump pulls executive privilege, the minimally redacted version they have had but not yet read goes poof? Oh the screams and hollers!
Score one for the good guys
Is it possible this has been Nadler’s plan all along?
Nah… he strikes me as a day at a time guy. Not a strategery guy. But he’s not making these decisions on his own. It’s all being coordinated.
Hi romy911!
Naah, I don’t think Nadler’s that smart.
If he was smart, he would protect his own health….. Note that the TV shots all show him just head-and-shoulders. If you see a full length photo, Nadler is so morbidly obese that his belt takes a ‘great circle route’ up and over to get from one side of his belly to the other.
(Now I admit to being a bit chubby, but this guy is a political cartoon lard-assed Congresscritter come to life…..Ewww!)
Yes it is. Nadler and the Dems do not care about the report. They only care about hobbling the President and threatening him with impeachment for their base.
If Mueller wanted to testify, it would have happened already. Instead, we hear “tentative” fate for testimony as if his calendar is fully booked.
The Uniparty is marching in lock step on this one, including the DOJ lawyers.
I have trouble believing that assertion because the Democrat Congress keeps asserting the non-existent co-equal branches BS, which is their minds means, “what is yours is also mine”.
There is a separation of powers (and responsibilities) as well as checks and balances, the concept of “co-equal” (shared in the minds of democrats) regarding the powers and responsibilities granted each branch of government under the constitution does not exist. The allocations of power and responsibilities is purposely done to enable the checks and balances.
President Trump should suggest if he were to follow the co-equal construct, he can assume authority to collect, move and allocate money to the Wall without congressional approval. Watch the heads explode with that one…
EXCELLENT! Once again the Dems are shown up for the asshats they are, desperately seeking anything to lay on Trump or his team. They have clearly shown us exactly who they are. all by their little stupid selves.
Enough is enough.
Gotta like the Trump team being on offense. First time I can remember Republicans fighting.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Trump isn’t a republican. He is a MAGA populist/nationalist. In case you haven’t noticed, only a few republicans in Congress have supported Trump over the past 2 years and only a few raised their voices to defend Trump on muh Russia.
LikeLike
@archie……..CORRECT.!
LikeLike
Finally!!!!!
If this continues, I might start bragging about being a Republican again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, after 8 years, I find myself blocked from my go to sight for insight, American Thinker. I told my husband tonight, it appears that I am blocked because of my conservative comments. Damn shameful on Real Clear and Disqus but I sure am proud of Conservative Treehouse and Press. I will be making a donation to Sundance and the Last Refuge by the end of this week.
Conservative Americans are being targeted by the media and various TECH entities. I can’t even comment on AT anymore, I can’t even read the comments made by others. Sad day ahead for that site.
That site recently transitioned to Another commenting system from Disqus.
sat – what technology / browser are you using? (phone, laptop, desktop)
I mostly browse from a desktop with Internet Explorer and many sites have recently stopped working for me. They’ve been badgering me a couple years “switch to a modern browser such as Google, Chrome, yada yada” but I haven’t obeyed.
So finally a couple key sites have simply stopped working
So I switch off to Pale Moon, a Firefox variant, and the sites work ok there.
good thin g Mittens isn’t president
Sorry, but Executive Privilege is a Four Corners offense. To call this fighting is a real stretch. This is Uniparty looking to stalemate their losing position.
Can’t allow you to see the info because it might compromise ongoing investigations. What’s goes around comes around. Love it.
Chip Doctor, and I think they are desperate to see their many names on the unredacted material so they can run like hell to the nearest airport to escape hanging. Not going to work because we have something more we want to do to them making it completely clear they will not be able to flee from their treason and sedition.
I’m wondering what that might be?
Dang!!! Don’t mess with Barr. Evahhhh
LikeLiked by 4 people
Impressive Mr. Barr. We have a REAL AG.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I just love AG Barr! He is the exact guy we need in this r ole. Kudos, AG Barr 😎 😍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 5 people
The resitance just got kicked in their collective nuts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did you really mean: “…..in their collective Nads!!!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The resitance just got kicked in their collective nuts.”
Keeping to the theme of the article, may I be so bold as to correct your comment thusly,
The resitance just got kicked in their collective nads.
LikeLike
To my thinking, Nadler and the Dems, have to push this. They have to hold the vote to hold Barr in contempt… and they’ll have the votes to do so. The Democrats as a whole, and the 35 that are running for President are all in this corner. The rules don’t apply and haven’t applied to them for so long, they have no frame of reference.
I am ready to be proved wrong mid-day tomorrow…. that Jerry pulled back and talks are ongoing, etc. But my feeling is… the press ( CNN and MSNBC/NBC ) are NOT going to allow the Democrats to back off on all of this. The networks absolutely want the ratings.
Yup, if Nad and the dims were reasonable they would back off, but who could possibly thinks they are reasonable?
Uncle Max, your comment, regarding the mixing of ‘Rat politics with ‘Rat TV ‘news’ ratings, brings to the front of my mind a question that has been gurgling along in the background for a long time:
Is the ‘mainstream’ media a branch of the ‘Rat party,
-or-
Is the ‘Rat party a branch of the ‘mainstream’ media?
Many have said it, so I can’t take credit, but for all purposes, the MSM is the opposition party and the elected Democrats just cast the votes.
LikeLike
Nadler just got punked, again.
About time! No more Mr Nice Guys! Nadler the old fool, struggles to keep his pants up, let along think clearly about what he is doing. Start jamming these fools where it hurts. Release everything they dont want released and lock up everything else. No more playing even steven. FFS, who is in power? Oh yes, the Republicans. So Trump needs to get a cattle prod under all those in the agencies who are not working for him. Looks like Barr is the first head of the agencies working for Trump in 2 years. About time.
Surely this AG knows exactly what Nadler’s about. This is grandstanding to precipitate impeachment. The obedient supine media are prepared to serve advancement of this goal. Barr must string these folks out for as long as possible because it’s likely January 2021 will find the Dems occupying minority seats
Or a jail cell.
This is just great.
Give Nadler the out he wants to eliminate Mueller testifying. Mueller does not intend to testify to defend his report.
Ongoing prosecutions, ongoing investigations, and grand jury material related to Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 6(e) … oh my!
It’s amazing to have somebody on our side besides President Trump fight like a man. Attorney General Barr, thank you. Boy, all these bought and sold RINO quislings have been a disgrace to the country, haven’t they? Yeah, I’m talking to you, Paul Ryan. Yeah, I’m talking to you Mitt Romney.
Barr may have come into this as a neutral. Then they went after him. Now he is all MAGA.
Principled neutral. But as you say, they go after him and he digs in.
That’s why I trust him, why in my book he’s a hero. He’s about the DOJ, it’s mission, the Law, & the US Constitution. His comment after Graham cut off Hirono “Really? HOW did it get to THIS?” spoke volumes about who William P Barr is
VSGPDJT Too! As Rush has noted Our President was not an ideally when he came into this situation, he did not take note of “liberals” or “conservatives”
LikeLike
Ideallog
Let’s not forget the worst offender of all, the Alabama Elf.
“Remember the saying ‘ Don’t burn all your bridges’.”
“Duly noted, who’s got the matches”..
Barr backs up, takes aim at Jerry’s groin section and delivers a swift kick on target. OMG the hurts says the radical loser Jerry!
Speaking of old school, we use to call this playing hardball. And with PDJT, Pompeo and just enough “others” we have a Murderers Row going up against the JV team.
This is all theater by the Dems to tell their base the only way they can get the facts is Impeachment. The Russia hoax ginned them up for midterms and I have no doubt they want to continue to overshadow the good the President is accomplishing with another circus…
I thought the Kavanaugh hearings poisoned the well…but the rhetoric and theatrics we are witnessing now is unprecedented…
Beautiful letter, Stephen E. Boyd, Assistant AG!
… written with the help of astute loyal friend and POTUS TEAM Confidant, Steven Miller, no doubt.
It’s easy when Nadler is a nattering ________!
Righteousness, wisdom and strength prevail, as our Founders intended. Praise The Almighty!
Agree. The letter is a beautiful masterpiece.
I particularly like:
“Regrettably, the Committee has made this request necessary by threatening to pretermit the constitutionally mandated accommodation process between the branches and to hold a vote on contempt tomorrow morning.”
Sundance doesn’t sleep. He waits.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You mess with the Barr you get the horns. LOL
Dear Democrats, since you have initiated investigations on many people involved with the Trump campaign, his administration and hid friends regarding their personal finances and personal lives, we’ve come to the conclusion that scrutiny and the exposure of all politicians and those they’re involved with is not only prudent, but makes for good government
Therefore, before we initiate legal investigations on many of our democrat friends, we ask that you willingly provide us with your personal finance records and those of your closest associates
Many of you have become multimillionaires while existing on a government salary
While we’re sure none of you would take advantage of your positions for personal gain, we’d like to set the record straight, since we’re on this course now
Thank you in advance for your cooperation
(That’ll put a stop to this nonsense)
All Barr has to do is stall until the ig report comes out. The media is going to keep attacking Barr regardless. Let them. However, the ig report had better produce or many folks will lose faith completely.
Many more shall not.
Actual faith cannot be lost.
Call me crazy, but the Dems have always wanted the White House to invoke Executive Privilege. They had to be shocked that he did not do it once during Mueller’s 22 month long investigations.
And now they are going to get their wish. And they will have an open field for insipid claims for their base.
This is not about the impeachment of the President anymore. It is an attempt to discredit AG Barr and thereby his Coup Inquiry, to protect el Jefe and the Empress.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
… Would compromise ongoing investigations… What if it were the case that the Democrats might have great interest in compromising certain investigations? Hence, the oddly persistent calls for the fully unredacted release of the so-called Mueller report?
To my fellow Treepers.. I just rewatched 7 Days in May last week… first time in a LONG time since I’d watched it. It’s not a direct match to what has gone on, but… ooooo… it’s really good. Especially when you know the lefties that wrote it and were so worried about the MIC back then.. and populist ( McGovern ) Presidential candidates… it’s good though.. 3 Snaps.
Good news, Nadler! Your IQ test came back negative!
Love it! and Barr!
Finally someone digging into all this mess!
I have been wishing for a Prompt, Thorough, Competent and Honest investigation of the whole thing for a long time now.
What was Page’s text to Strozk? Something like “POTUS wants to be informed on everything we do.”
I firmly believe that they will find Bammy and the HildeBeast at the core of the rotten onion, the outer layers of which are now being peeled back.
