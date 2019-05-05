Sunday Talks: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo -vs- Margaret Brennan….

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joins a breathless and dramatic Margaret Brennan to discuss issues related to the recent North Korean missile test; China putting Muslims in “concentration camps”, and the ongoing crisis in Venezuela.
Margaret who?
Brennan. Wife of Syrian-born Marine JAG Ali Yado Yakub.
Her background and relationship to Yakub were posted in the comment section of a very interesting article by Sundance back in 2018. A few of us found some interesting hystery on Brennan and her husband.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/03/this-is-madness-the-media-are-just-as-complicit-in-the-doj-corruption-and-fisa-abuse/comment-page-6/#comment-4967480
WSB, thanks for giving us further information on her. Obviously a very bright woman, but a little weak in marrying a muslim (by the way they do not have a religion, but are well known as a cult thanks to their founder Mohamed and a good read of a now REAL English translation of the Qu’Ran will bring more of this cult clear). Glad he became a marine and JAG so he also is bright. As to China and muslims, they have always!! held back muslims from invading their country due to the fact that altho there has been a muslim place in Kashgar for centuries with no problems, other muslims have tried to come in and cause problems. I see no problem with them handling 3 million muslims to protect their country from islam. Actually smart of them and that keeps peace in China. We need to protect our country as well from what we are seeing muslims doing here. In all our visits to China to many of its provinces, and my time studying there, we could be out night and day with no problems, and since Catholicism especially but also other faith beliefs are increasing in China, no way would they like muslims there. We can’t say the same in two states where there are no go zones of sharia law and that must be stopped and removed as they do not want to following our Constitution, flag, nor laws. I can only say honestly that I am against all muslims due to their being a cult since the yr. 700 but for all the horrible things they do and still do.
Sorry, I can’t keep listening to her anymore. It’s just too despicable.
The same feckless twit who was crying at the White House press conference the day after our favorite President’s epic victory. That is Margaret Brennan. That show of devoted loyalty and bias gave her that new gig.
Goodness I thought we were done with Mueller. 10 more days of a political circle jerk with male and female pundits prematurely ejaculating about what he is going to say. And then ready to parse everything he says. Now I know why Rudy has been holding off on his own report. I am interested in seeing if Mueller tries to change his mind and claim there is grounds to impeach. This was not what the Dems planned. And they seem furious that Mueller did not deliver. Is Mueller going to damage POTUS? Or is Mueller playing his own game by c@ck blocking Weissman? You know the Dems want Weissman. Is Mueller playing his own game of 4d Chess with the Dems. Barr is no dummy. Did the Dems just walk into the trap?????
Note that these “interviews” never bring a topic related to a Trump success, only “failures” or “doubtful” things. Never, not one.
And questions designed to divide, cause controversy, make the president, this country, and our administration look bad. No respect, no honor. Interrupting. Especially interrupting positive points that Pompeo is making
‘Deface the Nation’ is a more appropriate description for this garbage being spewed as journalism. More despicable drivel from the enemies domestic.
She’s a narcissistic twit who thinks she knows it all and shows no courtesy or respect.
So Margaret is upset that communist China is engaging in human rights abuses (they have a history of this, Margaret) and how dare POTUS Trump’s adminstration not “elevate” our objections to these abuses by allowing China to continue to rape America in trade deals?!?! Good grief!
I kept wanting to ask to ask if she wanted us to invade China?
It is interesting we are hearing several of the Trump administration increasingly refer to problems caused by/ignored by the prior administration. Light is being focused!
Sounds like she and Lindsay Graham want an aircraft carrier in Venezuela, yet if Trump were to visibly arm up, they would be calling him a nazi/neocon.
Not everyone will agree with this take, but Trump supporter Justin Raimondo thinks the president is using Venezuela to defang the neocons.
https://original.antiwar.com/justin/2019/05/02/will-the-real-moron-please-stand-up/
So Margaret is upset that communist China is engaging in human rights abuses…
It’s too bad Pompeo didn’t point out that human rights abuses are are fundamental principal of all</b socialist governments.
Cheers! Comment of the day. 🙂
Keep Pompeo, dump amaezed one!
Yup, you figure they would stop as we eat concern trolls for breakfast. They must like arse whoopins.
Just one potential answer from my little branch “‘Oh gosh, Ms.Brennan you seem to be ripping through your dictionary to come up with new definitions. Let’s just say that the Chinese government ,in order to stop any acts of islamic terrorism and beheadings or church bombings have created protective areas where thousands of Muslims can be safe from Islamaphobia. Maybe thousands more can come to these….Sanctuary Safe Places. I think that may be a better definition for you.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
A nice return volley to counter the ‘create a narrative’ approach, well done!
Loved his response to her: “don’t play ticky-tack”.
She is so rude and cuts her guests off like it’s her religion. Why should the USA care about Muslim encampments in communist China again?
Anyone on the left care about this?
Persecution of Christians Worldwide Near ‘Genocide’ Levels, Says Report for British Government
BY SIMON VEAZEY
May 4, 2019 Updated: May 4, 2019
Christians are now the most persecuted religious group in the world, according to the report for the British Foreign Office, with acts of violence and intimidation becoming more widespread.
The British foreign secretary said he was “shocked” by the findings, and that a culture of political correctness in Western nations had left them “asleep on the watch.”
https://www.theepochtimes.com/persecution-of-christians-worldwide-near-genocide-levels-says-report-for-british-government_2906481.html
“asleep on the watch”.. uh huh, yeah, that’s it.
Pompeo “The President has tweeted that he wants the Russians out of Venezuela “, insert irritated smirk here 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pompeo is unflappable. IMO would be a worthy successor to PDJT:
First in his class at West Point.
5 years as an armor commander; 2 promotions to Captain.
Harvard Law Review, then private practice with a leading firm.
With 3 fellow West pointers, put together an aerospace parts manufacturer using Bain Capital (Mitt Romney) funding. CEO for 8 years before sale to private equity.
Then CEO of an oilfield equipment manufacturer for 4 years.
4 term Congressman.
CIA head.
Now SoS tasked with NoKo and soon Iran.
Nothing but success. And has run stuff as a lawyer/businessman. Not a typical,politician.
What??!! No “Community Organizer” on his resume?
Look up “The Dark Act” on Google and read a bit about this man! At one time, he was in Monsanto’s pocket.
I’m giigle challenged. Could you provide a link….
Thank you, in advance!
https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/senate-bill/764/
Excerpt:
“Within two years of enactment of this bill, USDA must establish: (1) a national mandatory bioengineered food disclosure standard for any bioengineered food and any food that may be bioengineered, and (2) requirements and procedures to carry out the standard.
Regulations prescribing the labeling of bioengineered food must:
prohibit a food derived from an animal from being considered bioengineered solely because the animal consumed feed produced from, containing, or consisting of a bioengineered substance;
determine the amounts of a bioengineered substance that may be present for a food to be bioengineered;
establish a process for requesting and granting a USDA determination regarding other factors and conditions under which a food is considered bioengineered;
require the form of disclosure to be a text, symbol, or electronic or digital link (excluding Internet website Uniform Resource Locators not embedded in the link) with the disclosure option to be selected by the food manufacturer; and
provide alternative reasonable disclosure options for food contained in small or very small packages.
For small food manufacturers, the regulations must provide: (1) an implementation date that is no earlier than one year after the implementation date of the regulations; and (2) additional on-package disclosure options to be selected by the manufacturer that consist of: a telephone number with language indicating that it provides access to additional information, and an Internet website maintained by the manufacturer. ”
The greenies were outraged because it slapped down laws by Vermont and a few other states that would require food to be clearly labeled if it contained GMO product or was GMO.
http://www.justlabelit.org/shedding-light-on-the-dark-act/
“Community organizing is for assholes”.
/s/ “Dirty” Harry Callahan
and he understands Trump. He even has said Trump’s tweeting has been good.
From your lips to God’s ears.
Pompeo for veep 2020. Pompeo for president in 2024 and 2028. Let’s keep this thing going.
Pompeo is like Trump: self-confident and correct on the important policies.
iconoclast: And seems to have a past similar to that of AG Bar and both keep their cool and try hard to smile and not look at say some in Congress or Brennan as the idiots they are.
2 promotions to Captain? Didn’t the first one take?
Did you mean a promotion from 2nd Lt to 1st Lt and then from 1st Lt to Capt? That would be very hard not to do in 5 years unless you were caught with the Colonel’s wife..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wondered the same thing, Carson.
Grad from West Point as 2nd Lt. Promoted to Lt. then to Captain. I was in the Army.
Then you should also know that promotion to 1st Lt and also to Capt simply went by time-in-grade as in 12 months in each which was latter raised to 18 months.
Current requirements (dunno when Pompeo was in, surely after me and before now) are (for ‘below standard grade’ meaning [doncha just love military speak] above average) 4 plus 1 yrs to Captain. Pompeo made it time wise as ‘below standard grade meaning superior to normal. You can look this weird stuff up on military recruiting sites.
Especially coming out of West Point.
Pompeo is smiling, tactful, parries with ease and class. We have to trust him. PDJT does, and his fruit seems to be good. His tracks match his words and that of the administration. The smart white hats must be trusted, yet put on a short leash as designed by our trust-no-man constitutional framers.
I pray that we develop a groundswell of educated patriots from the seeds of growing patriots in this country.
His tracks match his words….
🖒
That’s why his, “my goodness,” was such a surprise to me. He rocks, I was just surprised hearing an alpha use that terminology!
ristvan, reading the previous comments reminded me why I chose Pompeo long ago as PDJT’s successor in 2024. Pompeo also holds no loyalty to Mittens.
Agree not a typical politician. Then again a person with that much tntegrity and speaking truth would not be a typical politician.
*integrity
I’m starting to think it should be a course in diplomat schools that students must be interrogated in open class groups by so-called press people to see how to diplomatically answer stupid questions without allowing themself to get riled up;
might also be a good course of study for soldiers as a way to maneuver through interrogation techniques where the interrogator has a pretty face but uses stupid questions to see if their quarry will slip up and use a reply that can later be twisted and turned in order to damage their quarry.
Not sure what kind of school course us audiences can take other than advanced remote control channel switching techniques.
Wow….Ad Rem….That was fast…..Good afternoon to you😎
DEFINATELY was.
I must have missed a comment, I sure didn’t mean to offend anyone. Thanking AdRem if my comment prompted something bad, if my post should be deleted please do so. thank you.
Bessie,
No issues…it was not you….you are good…it was just some troll we trounced and Ad Rem canned em..
Have a great day…
The closest we may have is the interrogation resistance training many of our our military members endure in survival school, where they are actually waterboarded, a close analogue of a Mostly Seditious Media encounter.
I didnt here her bring up the slaughter of Christians… I must have missed that part.
LikeLiked by 5 people
THE CHINESE COMMUNISTS ARE PERSECUTING CHRISTIANS???
Our wonderful trading partners (Apple, Google, GM, etc.) jail and kill people because of religion? NO, not possible! 😉
Another reason to isolate the entire country again!
The Chinese Communist Paradise, like all such Communist utopias, is not to be trusted.
I’m waiting for our three little witches in Congress to call out China for using concentration camps on Muslims. Whoops! That would be calling reference to how the Jews had been treated so horribly….can’t have that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Margaret Brennan? Any relation to the ex CIA Director?
I don’t watch any of these, and won’t — not until we start having fun with them. That is, not until we completely stop taking them seriously and start using them to kick the sh*t out of the MSM.
Sargon of Akkad is my model. His wicked, direct and cheerful deconstructions of the media TO THEIR FACES has re-made the form of the MSM interview as far as I’m concerned. He understands who they are, what they are, that they totally lack legitimacy, and he makes sport of it and them. It’s the only way to fly anymore.
While I certainly have sympathy for Mr./Mrs. Warmbier, I think it would’ve been prudent of her to brush up on “her” NoKo policies/negotiating tactics before she allowed her son to take a field trip to the region. Now she’s an activist AND a foreign policy expert. Taking bets she’ll vote D in 2020.
Nothing annoys me more than an ingrate. Had Pres Trump not won, she still wouldn’t know the fate of Otto. Yes, I’m very sad and sorry that Otto suffered and died…..but at least she got him home.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sad for her but there are 328,000,000 other Americans that Pompeo has to negotiate for, and among them many who have had worse losses. Go home Warmbiers and try to remember the good things. Otto is not coming back.
China putting Muslims in “concentration camps”
Muslims would never put any adversaries in “concentration camps”. They would just brutally kill them, and by the millions, as they have done per Mohammad and the Koran for over 1,400 years.
Sure they have. They’re called slave auctions and harems.
Why are they there? Sincere question.
Margaret is ignorant. Apparently she doesn’t know they cut heads off in bulk. They especially like to do it at the shore to make the ocean run red.
An Explanation for the Infamous Tarmac Meeting between Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/an-explanation-for-the-infamous-tarmac-meeting-between-bill-clinton-and-loretta-lynch/
LikeLike
Almost plausible, with a slight aftertaste of self-serving disimulation.
Indeed!
Chinese Christians have been persecuted and thrown in to Communist Chinese prison work camps for decades and that witch on so-called Face the Nation somehow thinks only Chinese Muslims are being persecuted in China. Ha!
Not being familiar with Ms. Brennan, I checked out her bio (DuckDuckGo): “Margaret Brennan is a conservative American journalist based in Washington, D.C., the current moderator of Face the Nation on CBS News, and the network’s senior foreign affairs correspondent.“ Conservative? Could have fooled me!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This should blow some minds;
The Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela 2012
They weren’t always poor without toilet paper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
sucesful, saw the timeline somewhere just yesterday: 27 yrs ago Venezuela was the most prosperous Country in Latin America.
Geesh, Brennen is rude, disrespectful, and not even half as good looking as she thinks she is.
I thought you were talking about John for a second….
Knock the tariffs down to 10% across the board if they will take all our Muslims.
