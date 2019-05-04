Indefatigable – “A Movement For Democracy” Farage Rises Again….

Following the refusal of the professional political class within the U.K. to honor the Brexit votes of the majority, British leader Nigel Farage came off the sidelines and said ‘enough’.
Farage and a group of independent British politicians have formed the Brexit party to take down the two-party structure and finally deliver the voice of the people. Their Brexit party campaign has been criss-crossing the nation ahead of elections on May 23rd. The response has been exceptional…. “A Movement for Democracy”.
Nigel Farage delivered remarks during a rally today [Prompted to 01:18:30, just hit play]
Is there any hope for a successful third party here in the USA? If the Brits can do it, can we?
England is so much smaller than we are. How many other parties have run candidates here only to go nowhere?
You would need an existential undemocratic event like refusing to honor a national referendum result. I’m not sure what the equivalent would be here
“I’m not sure what the equivalent would be here”
How about refusing to accept the results of a Presidential Election, while members of your own party hobble you with ” Fairly Honest Bob Mueller”.
Not only not accept the results of an election, but, as the conspiracy to overturn that election is about to be exposed completely, begin ramping up the most oppressive censorship program in the Nation’s history, on the most connected communications network ever created, a set of platforms that held the promise of making everybody’s voice heard, and not just the voice of the ruling class.
That just might do it.
Just one more thought on that. It might take a few skirmishes before a truly independent political party is born here, but I believe those of us who refuse to surrender our Bill of Rights are up to the task.
Immigration and abortion
Did you omit a sarc tag?
The best way is to have no party at all. It’s how our system is designed.
Ross Perot almost did it for the presidency.
With true liberalism combined with patriotism one could defeat both parties in many districts.
Crowdfunding is rather easy these times too.
You may recall Ross Perot and the Reform Party. Not even one electoral vote. Got 19% of the popular vote. That gave Bubba and his lovely co-president Bruno 8 years to plunder and embarrass the country.
I often think of Clinton/bush/Obama, even Reagan
There were no other presidents before trump , just placeholders. Look at how change has stirred peoples souls. Most can’t do it. You listen to Biden and watch the zombies behind him, clapping. WTH? How can they clap for “no change, I’ll bring you back to corrupt, no action, 1.5% gdp – in my world there are no magic wands!!”
It’s sad testimony to the human experience. Disgusting.
Perot was cast as a nut after he said Bush threatened to disrupt his daughter’s wedding. Knowing what we now know it’s not so far fetched.
We’re working on it right now. The traditional republican and democrat parties have devolved into a corrupt, globalist-controlled Uniparty, consisting of firmly entrenched members of both traditional parties. The Uniparty is being fought tooth and nail by President Trump and his supporters.
President Trump had to register as a republican in order to have a realistic opportunity to win, and as conservatives, the Republican Party has been our traditional home. This upcoming election is being positioned by the president as a referendum on his administration, and his leadership, vs the Uniparty.
This election is perhaps every bit as critical as the 2016 election. The 2020 election will decide whether this movement has legs, or if the Uniparty can successfully withstand our attempt to destroy the neocommunist, America hating, democrat party, cleanse the Republican Party of Uniparty swamp vermin (as many as possible, anyway), and reelect our wonderful president.
A third party now would only split the vote of those who hate the Uniparty, and would be a godsend for those who want the corrupt governments of Obama, Clinton, McConnell, Bush, Pelosi, Ryan, Boehner, Reid, et al. to “return to glory” – sarc/
It should be pretty obvious (by now) who are the Uniparty traitors to the Republic. If not, check back here at The Treehouse regularly.
MAGA!
I agree with you 100%. The problem is that the globalists will infiltrate any new political party. The only thing to stop them would be to write new laws that outlaw any and all forms of globalism and for providing assistance to any such group.
We already have laws that could be enforced but there has be a very strong effort to thwart the ambitions of the progressives – communists who are actively working to take down both the US, Europe and Australasia in order to implement their communist tyranny.
Is there any hope for a successful third party here in the USA? If the Brits can do it, can we?
We already have one. The Dems and Republicans just do not know it yet.
The President is in the process of remaking the Republican Party. He has the will and the time to get it done.
Oh boy. The President is not going there until June, right? I’d hate to see him further tip the scales because his critics will never shut up about it.
It wouldn’t do for Trump to be there before the vote and say the UK would come to the front of the line if the successfully Brexit.
While we know that would be true, there is such little upside in doing that it is simply not worth doing.
It’s something the Brits can figure out for themselves. They did that before Trump got elected and I trust they can get it done.
The “ Hms Indefatigable “ was a storied ship from The Hornblower Series . Called “ The Indie “ in the series , then there were real ships named that .
Oops, sorry for the double post. I don’t see a way to delete the extra one.
Thats cause there IS no way to delete or edit a post, in wordpress.
Just one of the delightful quirks we gladly endure, as the PRICE,we pay, for the PLEASURE of getting to hang out at the,CTH.
First, we,would have to have a,TWO party system, in the U.S., before we could have a 3 party system.
Actuall, England has the,same situation; a PHONY conservative party, that alleges to represent the conservative voter, but ALWAYS appears,weak, inneffective against labor, cause its ONE party.
Just like in U.S. Its the same here, with the,Decepticon Republicons and the Distract-U-cons Democrat party.
And the Deplorables is an attempt to wrest power away from the Decepticons, and make the Republican party a CONSERVATIVE party.
The Uniparty, after Perot, made it difficult to start a viable National third party, especially for POTUS elections.
And, after infiltrating and destroying Perots party, they infiltrated the already existing 3rd parties, so they could USE them as ‘splitters’.
Libertarians, Greenies, etc. My bet is we will see the emergence of a “Centerist” party, that miraculously managed to get on the ballot, in all 50 states.
The goal of the Uniparty in 2020, is NOT to have their ‘candidate’ win. It is to insure “Trump” loses, because EVERY other candidate will be Uniparty, so IT DOESN’T MATTER what letter they have, after their name. So long as the NAME isn’t TRUMP, they win.
Re: WordPress editing. Actually it is possible to have editing in WP forums. WP works using “plugins” of which there are a vast number. In fact there are several WP plugins that implement editing. It takes a site administrator to install/configure comments for editing. I assume the administrator(s) know about the options. There may be good reasons for having it the way it is here, it sure would be interesting to know what those reasons are.
As for the “party system” in the US, of course political parties are not mentioned in the Constitution. Nonetheless the construction of our electoral process evidently promotes emergence of the two-party tradition because the US has maintained that structure for a very long time.
It’s illustrated by the effect of 3rd party candidates, mainly the tendency to damage the prospects of one of the major parties. Likely having to exceed the electoral college threshold means a third party candidate can’t succeed but only takes away from a major party candidate. That is to say a contest between 2 entities necessarily leaves one receiving a clean majority (of electoral votes) whereas 3 or more candidates would not.
That intrinsically discourages formation of 3rd parties. As we observe 3rd parties are relegated to marginal influence, able to nibble at the edges but don’t rise to truly challenge the status quo. We certainly could stand to improve the quality of the Democrat/Republican party options we currently suffer with, but that’s another program altogether…
Farage is riding a wave of disgust at the politicians in Westminster. He will do stunningly well in the EU elections in three weeks.
The electorate gave a stunning rebuff to both major parties in this weeks local council elections.
The Westminster Parties are about to reap the whirlwind.
If RINOs haven’t seen the light by now, they need to join the Democrats they’re flacking for, or form their own itzy bitzy party of their own where they can snipe from the sidelines.
The Republican Party just pivoted under Trump, and the abettors and fakes that have enabled the Left for decades have all been outed.
When the time is right, one day Trump will say “UniParty” and nothing will ever be the same again.
JohnS;
Its called “rump”; when a party has a small faction, that have a different agenda.
As anatomy terms go, couldn’t be more appropriate, Rinos as a “rump” faction of the Republican party. Could be more SPECIFIC than “rump” tho,…assh*les certainly comes to mind.
I like another treeper (sorry, can’t recall who) whovrecently posted “RAT= Republicans Against Trump”
I like it better than RINO.
RAT = Republicans Against Trump, oh I like that…very clever!
Why can’t we re-tool the Tea Party, to incorporate Conservatives and Patriots, and get SERIOUS candidates lined up (not the sleazy politicians who sold out to Planned Parenthood and Chamber of Commerce years ago)? Unfortunately, we need real people (not politicians) to step up and run for office at all levels of government. Given what our President has gone through since 2015 and the $ needed for a campaign, who would be willing?
The Tea party still exists, I believe. Played a major role in 2016, in several KEY states; Ohio, Pennsylvania, etc.
The State Republican party were falling down on the job, or as in Ohio, openly working against DJT.
The local Tea Party groups worked with the NRA, to get out the vote, etc.
K.McCoun is involved in Tea party, I believe. Check to see if their is a Tea Party chapter in your area.
Dutchman: You’re right !! Traitor Hussein tried his best, (along with IRS Chief Louis Lerner), to strangle the TeaParty in its crib, but he failed. I like your idea of The Rump Party, but I was picturing it outside, not within the Republican Party.
Or the R.A.T. Party — that’s so apropos….
You are so right, Dutchman. Virginia’s state “R’s” worked against DJT, bigly! Virginia, IMHO, is purple and so ready, willing and able to flip red. I hope 2020 is the one that makes it happen.
How a about a Brexit-like referendum in the United States: Shall the United States withdraw from the United Nations? Put it on the 2020 ballot.
In the UK we were told that we did not know what we were voting for and we were “uneducated”, “working class”, “racist” and other adjectives. We were supposedly too stupid to understand the question on the Referendum paper! The breathtaking arrogance of the political class in the UK is beyond belief.
Well, they are being taught a lesson now, but we sorely need Nigel Farage in power. However he is not an MP, and his new Party, the Brexit Party does not as yet have any MPs (but they are lining up MEPs to take part in the European elections later in May). The powers that be will do all they can to prevent Farage and his Party succeed and it is feared that Theresa May will ram through a deal agreed with Jeremy Corbyn (Labour) which would mean that we leave the EU in name only, but in reality be a vassal state. If this happens soon then there would be no grounds for the UK to take part in the European elections and therefore no chance for the Brexit Party to gain any MEPs or any power. That is what Theresa May seems determined to do to ensure she is not humiliated in any European elections when the Brexit Party would surely win the elections and humiliate Theresa May’s Conservative Party.
However, all the good that President Trump is doing will have tremendous effects globally, and I believe that ultimately he will be able to help us in the UK fighting for our sovereignty and democracy.
Nigel Farage is a great and courageous man. He is up against the deep state/global political cabal that is determined that the UK does not leave the EU. Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement is a complete capitulation and will render us to be a vassal state of the EU, totally subjugated and not able to leave.
May has appointed a largely Remainer team of Tory MPs in her Cabinet and Europhile civil servants totally focused on producing an agreement whereby the UK does not actually leave the EU. It is referred to by many as BRINO, Brexit in name only. May is hoping to ram through her deal (Withdrawal Agreement) in Parliament soon, a deal which has been further modified after talks with Corbyn, the Labour leader. Thus she is working with the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, a Marxist to defeat those in her own Conservative Party who do not want her Withdrawal Agreement at any price.
These backbenchers in her own Party are brave and in the minority, fighting to honour the Referendum result and thereby uphold democracy. However they seem unable or unwilling to actually unseat Theresa May. They could do so with another meeting of the 1922 Committee who could tell her to leave (as she no longer commands the confidence of her MPs or the people of the UK) or at least extract a date from her when she would step down. so far the 1922 Committee hasn’t taken those steps. This is why the general public in the UK is so furious with the politicians, whom they consider weak, unprincipled, and in the case of May, consider her to be a traitor to the country. (Manifest in the local election results which have just taken place).
The situation is appalling, and the UK is on the brink of being sold out to the EU, in defiance of the public vote (the Referendum) which stated that the majority wanted to LEAVE the EU. The “establishment”/deep state seem to think they know better than the people and are determined to stop us.
“countrywatch” thank you for the details….I hope N. Farage can pull out a victory.
The western nations need to fight this globalism and erase it before it imprisons all of us
Get ready to PARTY like you mean it….
Drag ever blok you know into the vote and then hang out to make sure everyone else does their own deed as well….
REMEMBER to stock up well before hand…being dry in the face of success sucks.
Time for 10 Downing to hear the sound of marching feet…
Good luck, mates’
I have really watched the U.K. And it struggles with the EU with great interest. I had the opportunity to live in the U.K. for 4 years and 9 years in Germany right around the time they switched from Deutsch Marks to Euros. So many changes in such a short time. The EU has morphed into a huge conglomerate beholden to no one and run by civil servants who don’t even pay taxes. It has been frightening to see the wheels fall of an experiment so quickly. I personally think that we are watching a Mission Impossible episode where May tears off her face mask and Merkel is underneath. She has uttered so many lies to the press that it takes my breath away. It takes a lot to anger the British and now I really hope they didn’t wait until too late to get rid of that woman. But clever of Farage to unite the left and right to correct this egregious wrong.
Always respected him, so glad he came back to the fight
DonaldsonLJ here – UK resident and as of last week, a new Brexit Party member ! Lots of enthusiasm on the ground here, regional branches are already set up – am member of the South East region. It is a ground swell of both Tories ( Republicans ) and Labour ( Democrats ) furious at the betrayal of our current government to deny the democratic decision of the people of the United Kingdom to leave the wretched EU.
Good to hear Donaldson!
May God’s Providence be with the UK!
Yay !!!
Hip hip hurray!!!!
BREXIT all the way !!!!!!
Donaldson, please keep us informed with your ground reports!
Brexit Party Soars In European Parliament Polls, 9 Points Ahead Of Labour
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-03/brexit-party-soars-european-parliament-polls-9-points-ahead-labour
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are not even pretending to adhere to democratic principles any more.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The great truth is the EU needs Britain failing which their plans unravel very slowly. It needs Britain for the purpose of the Global Migration Compact.
If PDJT wanted to, the day he leaves office HE could start a 3rd party – – calling it whatever he wants – Nationalist, Patriots, American or whatever. He could convert 80% (wild guess) of his supporters which would be akin to having a grass roots ground game already in place.
No, by the time he leaves office, the Uniparty must be destroyed beyond repair. Assuming we don’t appoint him “Emperor for life”, he starts a broadcast and cable news network, that totally capitalises on 1/2 of the total available market, instead of fighting over 1/6 of 1/2, like ALL the networks are doing, now.
Call it Deplorable TV, or Trump Network, whatever you want.
The 23 May elections are for the EU parliament. Since Treason May and all the other numpties have been obstructing Leave and the results of the referendum, it looks like the UK may still be apart of the EU past May. Hence better to get Brexiteers sent to the EU to give them as much trouble as possible.
This article explains the ins and outs of UK political structure which as you may already know is very different from the US
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/0/european-parliament-elections-2019-date-does-uk-vote-even/
Farage’s party isn’t actually a party. They don’t have members, they have subscribers to his website. They have no say in party policy or candidates.
Two useful articles on the UK situation:
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/farage-alone-is-asking-the-right-questions/
Farage alone is asking the right questions
“….Farage alone of the politicians is asking the right question: what is politics for? Is it to enable the people to be heard or to keep an unaccountable establishment management in place over us, withering away our national democratic sovereignty? Is this managerial caste to rule us with its secretive shifts of policy and practice, or will we regain the right to speak truth to power through the ballot box? The Conservative Party has told us what it wants, and that is being rejected with fury by the people. So the Euro elections must at all costs be stopped by Mrs May’s Brino – sorry, ‘delivering Brexit’ – just in time, in a terrible customs union Faustian pact with an anti-Brexit and anti-Semitic Labour Party.”
and
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/the-toppling-of-theresa-day-30/
The toppling of Theresa: Day 30
“…Even three years ago, few would have predicted that the ‘informal’ nature of the British Constitution could be so abused by a Prime Minister determined to stay in office at all costs, or that the political establishment would tolerate such a state of affairs.
The Conservative Party has just suffered its worst defeat since the local council elections since 1995, losing 1,334 councillors – towards half of them.
But does Mrs May resign? No. Do calls for her resignation lead the news headlines? No. ….
It took the backbencher Sir Bernard Jenkin (whom I should have included in my list of principled Tories yesterday) to make the point:
‘When will my fellow MPs abandon the delusion that Leave voters can be sold a Remainers’ Brexit?’
And at least the pundits are catching up with what we’ve been saying for more than a year on TCW: that voters have smelt the arrogance of Remain zealots and inflicted their punishment on the parties accordingly.
But still too many still fail to get Kim May’s measure….
It is her strategy to stay in power for ever and ever.
We at TCW still count the days it will take for her Machiavellian Cabinet to understand the extent of her ambition, hubris and sheer ruthlessness.
Today is Day 30 . . .
Mr. Farage is that rare commodity in today’s world, a courageous man of integrity. His promise of destroying “business as usual” should draw patriots from across Britain to throw the bums out. Just as Donald Trump is doing here, Mr. Farage must be causing the anti nationalists’ blood to run cold.
Cheers.
More on Theresa May’s betrayal of Brexit, the people of the UK, and the UK itself:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1122958/brexit-news-latest-theresa-may-jeremy-corny-eu-deal-customs-union-plan
DESPERATE Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn to finalise Brexit deal ‘STITCH UP’ next week
EXCLUSIVE: A BREXIT deal based around Britain staying in a customs union with the EU is expected to be tied up this week.
“…..A leaked communication from Tory treasurer Sir Mick Davis suggested wealthy Remainer donors are applying pressure on Mrs May.
Sir Mick said to a leading Brexiteer former donor: “You will not be surprised that my Remain donors (who have supported the Party these past two years with far greater sums than Leave voters even though they have accepted that we will be leaving the EU)… believe the MPs who should be deselected come from the ERG.”
This has been taken as evidence by Brexiteers that wealthy Remainers are responsible for a “Brexit in Name Only” policy from the government.
Tory North West Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen said: “The revelations from Sir Mick Davis shows that wealthy figures from the Remain establishment are pulling her strings and dictating policy, which has left us with a Brexit in name only.
“In doing so she is going against the vast majority of the Conservative membership and the country. She must be removed as PM before her betrayal is completed.”
Theresa May was a traitor from the beginning and Corbyn is the new Hitler.
Defections are on the way, I hope.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6993215/Rees-Mogg-stand-Brexit-Party-election.html
Interesting. But small crowd. There aren’t enough people for an effective force. Plus, dropped it at “labor potty.” Enough already. I just can’t even.
We’re still in the front row seats of history being made 🙂 Best of wishes for success (again!), Nigel!
Looking forward to early AM on May 24: “Wakey, wakey” 😂
I don’t see it happening due to the structure of our system. There are already over 30 political parties in the U.S. the Libertarian and Green parties have had the best success outside of Dem or Repub. Neither threatens either party, usually just acts as a spoiler.
However, it should be understood that each of our two main parties is actually a coaltion of mini parties. Trump was a third party candidate running on the Republican ticket, imo. The Tea Party movement was also an insurgency within the Repub Party. Both have changed the Repub party for the better in the process.
I think the answer is to build on that inner strengthening by having candidates run on party ticket, but identifying as “Libertarian Republican”, “Conservative Republican”, “Constitution Republican”, etc so the party understands the strength of their coalition support. Maybe they wouldn’t be so disconnected from the people that way. Maybe their congressional party leaders (Speaker or minority) should come from the largest coalition group (or most powerful alliance of groups from within).
Firage is such a powerful political figure. This is history in the making.
Why support the Brexit Party and not UKIP?
This is what President Trump is going to do.
