Indefatigable – “A Movement For Democracy” Farage Rises Again….

Following the refusal of the professional political class within the U.K. to honor the Brexit votes of the majority, British leader Nigel Farage came off the sidelines and said ‘enough’.

Farage and a group of independent British politicians have formed the Brexit party to take down the two-party structure and finally deliver the voice of the people. Their Brexit party campaign has been criss-crossing the nation ahead of elections on May 23rd. The response has been exceptional…. “A Movement for Democracy”.

Nigel Farage delivered remarks during a rally today [Prompted to 01:18:30, just hit play]

Advertisements