U.S. Steel Announces $1.2 Billion Investment to Upgrade Pennsylvania Facilities…

Posted on May 2, 2019 by

The U.S. Steel and Aluminum industry has been a key focus of President Trump in an effort to reestablish a critical industry for America. Part of the administration strategy was broad-based tariffs aimed at curbing China’s dumping of government subsidized product globally. The broad global application of the tariffs defeated the Chinese trans-shipment strategy to avoid them.

Despite opposition from Wall Street republicans and democrats purchased by K-Street lobbyists, the administration policy has been exceptionally successful at driving investment into the U.S. manufacturing base.  The multinationals are furious.

(U.S. Steel) United States Steel Corporation is investing more than $1 billion in the place where our reputation as a trusted industry leader was first forged more than a century ago: our Mon Valley Works near Pittsburgh.

The investment involves the construction of a cutting-edge, sustainable endless casting and rolling facility at Mon Valley’s Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., – the first of its kind in the United States – and a new cogeneration facility with state-of-the-art emissions control technology at the nearby Clairton Plant in Clairton, Pa. (link)

PITTSBURGH May 2, 2019– United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced today it will invest more than $1 billion to construct a new sustainable endless casting and rolling facility at its Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., and a cogeneration facility at its Clairton Plant in Clairton, Pa., both part of the company’s Mon Valley Works.

The cutting-edge endless casting and rolling technology combines thin slab casting and hot rolled band production into one continuous process and will make Mon Valley Works the first facility of this type in the United States, and one of only a handful in the world.

“This is a truly transformational investment for U. S. Steel. We are combining our integrated steelmaking process with industry-leading endless casting and rolling to reinvest in steelmaking and secure the future for a new generation of steelworkers in Western Pennsylvania and the Mon Valley,” said David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer of U. S. Steel.

“U. S. Steel’s investment in leading technology and advanced manufacturing aligns with our vision to be the industry leader in delivering high-quality, value-added products and innovative solutions that address our customers’ most challenging steel needs for the future. We believe that adding sustainable steel technology to our footprint will create long-term value for our employees, our region, our customers and our investors.” (read more)

 

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Economy, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, Union Activity - ALL, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to U.S. Steel Announces $1.2 Billion Investment to Upgrade Pennsylvania Facilities…

  1. apcharles says:
    May 2, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    And with Ohio and Pennsylvania locked up… that just about locks up 2020 as well!

    MAGA friends.

    Let’s go for 400+ electoral votes

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Rudy says:
      May 2, 2019 at 7:04 pm

      There’s still cheating, and Philadelphia. I doubt the Democrat base there is appreciative of renewed steel industry. Or anything else, except handouts. Not trying to eeyore, just sayin’.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Carolyn Harlan says:
    May 2, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    I’m not so sure about AZ, too many Californians moving here and voting Democrat.

    Like

    Reply
  3. franuche says:
    May 2, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    American Steel! I piping designers still cherish their Navco Piping Datalog.

    https://images.app.goo.gl/YZmwiiBLEcHEG3cN9

    Like

    Reply
  4. rashomon says:
    May 2, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    Investment long needed in our industrial arena! Dollars for the Marshall Plan and Edwards Deming rebuilt Europe and Japan after WWII with the latest and greatest, but much of the U.S. was ignored and sorely worn out after stepping up to fight on two fronts. Our national security requires homegrown industries where we don’t shop a dozen countries for all the parts to produce a product. That leaves too much opportunity for our patents to be stolen and the quality to be compromised.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. sarasotosfan says:
    May 2, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    Keep pushing on!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    May 2, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    What kind of comment has organized labor made about this?

    Like

    Reply
  7. Beigun says:
    May 2, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    And this comes after US Steel made a $400 million Joint Venture with Kobe Steel a year or so ago. Just a few weeks after the ink dried, Kobe announced that, yes, they fudged the quality standards of their metal products for cars and airplanes. Metal sold under false standards for decades—one hell of a comparative advantage. US Steel was the patsy and no US media reported the sour deal when the heads bowed in unison in Tokyo.

    Ignorance is America’s Achilles’ heel in Asia.

    Like

    Reply
    • sarasotosfan says:
      May 2, 2019 at 7:09 pm

      Certainly U.S. Steel did not enter into that deal not knowing what was going on. It was a strategic investment in capacity in Asia and I’m sure they struck a good deal.

      Like

      Reply
  8. alliwantissometruth says:
    May 2, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    This isn’t just a resurgence of the steel industry in America. No, it’s more than that. It’s…

    A shot across the bow to the globalists and the UniParty

    A message to the rest of the world that America is back and we can produce what we need on our own

    A rallying cry for American business and American workers

    A stab in the heart to all the bought off politicians

    A message from President Trump that says with a MAGA President, anything and everything is possible, that Americans are the best in the world when left alone, unfettered by political interference, and we can out build and outproduce anyone

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. SMP Belltown says:
    May 2, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    Is there a checklist anywhere about what IS a Multinational Company, and what ISN’T a Multinational Company? Is there a specific business model or cutoff level? US Steel is pretty big, after all. Do they have to be owned by someone else to be part of the “multinational club” or something like that.

    Someone should call a comic book shop and find out who makes trading cards these days. I have a small box of “Coup d’etat” JFK Assasination cards, and a box of “Betty Page” trading cards (look them up on eBay if you’re wondering what i’m blathering about)..

    I think that a box of trading cards cards with lively meme-ish graphics for both the “American League” companies and also all the “Multinational League” companies would be fun to look at, and actually pretty useful in trying to tell the saints and suspects apart.

    Like

    Reply
  10. annieoakley says:
    May 2, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Great news for this 30 year depressed area. Help still needed for Steubenville Ohio.

    Like

    Reply
  11. gary says:
    May 2, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    the shell wet gas cracker in alliquippa is going to be a 10 year job, 10000 workers. 2000 there now. huge job. no doubt u.s.steel is drawn back there by this. pittsburgh area would be crazy to vote democrats into power. two more crackers are planned. w. virginia and ohio. elect dems and kill it with a hatchet.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s