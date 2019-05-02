U.S. Steel Announces $1.2 Billion Investment to Upgrade Pennsylvania Facilities…

The U.S. Steel and Aluminum industry has been a key focus of President Trump in an effort to reestablish a critical industry for America. Part of the administration strategy was broad-based tariffs aimed at curbing China’s dumping of government subsidized product globally. The broad global application of the tariffs defeated the Chinese trans-shipment strategy to avoid them.
Despite opposition from Wall Street republicans and democrats purchased by K-Street lobbyists, the administration policy has been exceptionally successful at driving investment into the U.S. manufacturing base. The multinationals are furious.
(U.S. Steel) United States Steel Corporation is investing more than $1 billion in the place where our reputation as a trusted industry leader was first forged more than a century ago: our Mon Valley Works near Pittsburgh.
The investment involves the construction of a cutting-edge, sustainable endless casting and rolling facility at Mon Valley’s Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., – the first of its kind in the United States – and a new cogeneration facility with state-of-the-art emissions control technology at the nearby Clairton Plant in Clairton, Pa. (link)
PITTSBURGH May 2, 2019– United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced today it will invest more than $1 billion to construct a new sustainable endless casting and rolling facility at its Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., and a cogeneration facility at its Clairton Plant in Clairton, Pa., both part of the company’s Mon Valley Works.
The cutting-edge endless casting and rolling technology combines thin slab casting and hot rolled band production into one continuous process and will make Mon Valley Works the first facility of this type in the United States, and one of only a handful in the world.
“This is a truly transformational investment for U. S. Steel. We are combining our integrated steelmaking process with industry-leading endless casting and rolling to reinvest in steelmaking and secure the future for a new generation of steelworkers in Western Pennsylvania and the Mon Valley,” said David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer of U. S. Steel.
“U. S. Steel’s investment in leading technology and advanced manufacturing aligns with our vision to be the industry leader in delivering high-quality, value-added products and innovative solutions that address our customers’ most challenging steel needs for the future. We believe that adding sustainable steel technology to our footprint will create long-term value for our employees, our region, our customers and our investors.” (read more)
And with Ohio and Pennsylvania locked up… that just about locks up 2020 as well!
MAGA friends.
Let’s go for 400+ electoral votes
LikeLiked by 4 people
There’s still cheating, and Philadelphia. I doubt the Democrat base there is appreciative of renewed steel industry. Or anything else, except handouts. Not trying to eeyore, just sayin’.
LikeLike
I’m not so sure about AZ, too many Californians moving here and voting Democrat.
LikeLike
American Steel! I piping designers still cherish their Navco Piping Datalog.
https://images.app.goo.gl/YZmwiiBLEcHEG3cN9
LikeLike
Investment long needed in our industrial arena! Dollars for the Marshall Plan and Edwards Deming rebuilt Europe and Japan after WWII with the latest and greatest, but much of the U.S. was ignored and sorely worn out after stepping up to fight on two fronts. Our national security requires homegrown industries where we don’t shop a dozen countries for all the parts to produce a product. That leaves too much opportunity for our patents to be stolen and the quality to be compromised.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keep pushing on!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What kind of comment has organized labor made about this?
LikeLike
And this comes after US Steel made a $400 million Joint Venture with Kobe Steel a year or so ago. Just a few weeks after the ink dried, Kobe announced that, yes, they fudged the quality standards of their metal products for cars and airplanes. Metal sold under false standards for decades—one hell of a comparative advantage. US Steel was the patsy and no US media reported the sour deal when the heads bowed in unison in Tokyo.
Ignorance is America’s Achilles’ heel in Asia.
LikeLike
Certainly U.S. Steel did not enter into that deal not knowing what was going on. It was a strategic investment in capacity in Asia and I’m sure they struck a good deal.
LikeLike
This isn’t just a resurgence of the steel industry in America. No, it’s more than that. It’s…
A shot across the bow to the globalists and the UniParty
A message to the rest of the world that America is back and we can produce what we need on our own
A rallying cry for American business and American workers
A stab in the heart to all the bought off politicians
A message from President Trump that says with a MAGA President, anything and everything is possible, that Americans are the best in the world when left alone, unfettered by political interference, and we can out build and outproduce anyone
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fortress America never looked so good!
LikeLike
Is there a checklist anywhere about what IS a Multinational Company, and what ISN’T a Multinational Company? Is there a specific business model or cutoff level? US Steel is pretty big, after all. Do they have to be owned by someone else to be part of the “multinational club” or something like that.
Someone should call a comic book shop and find out who makes trading cards these days. I have a small box of “Coup d’etat” JFK Assasination cards, and a box of “Betty Page” trading cards (look them up on eBay if you’re wondering what i’m blathering about)..
I think that a box of trading cards cards with lively meme-ish graphics for both the “American League” companies and also all the “Multinational League” companies would be fun to look at, and actually pretty useful in trying to tell the saints and suspects apart.
LikeLike
Great news for this 30 year depressed area. Help still needed for Steubenville Ohio.
LikeLike
That city is beyond help.
LikeLike
the shell wet gas cracker in alliquippa is going to be a 10 year job, 10000 workers. 2000 there now. huge job. no doubt u.s.steel is drawn back there by this. pittsburgh area would be crazy to vote democrats into power. two more crackers are planned. w. virginia and ohio. elect dems and kill it with a hatchet.
LikeLike