Papadopoulos Responds to Admissions the FBI/CIA Ran “Operations” Against Him….

Posted on May 2, 2019 by

Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos appears on Fox with Tucker Carlson to discuss the revelations of the FBI/CIA running spy operations against him during the 2016 election. Papadopoulos says the FBI spy wanted him to slip up and say something; however, he had no information.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Election 2016, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Papadopoulos Responds to Admissions the FBI/CIA Ran “Operations” Against Him….

  1. HBD says:
    May 2, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    At what point does the deep state concede defeat?

    Like

    Reply
  2. bjackson says:
    May 2, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Exciting times ahead!
    Please, buy the lad’s book. It will help you understand who all the players are, including Israel.
    Maybe Netanyahu has his intel agencies, Mossad and Shin going rogue on him, but it was a ‘political officer at’ (Christian Cantor) the Israelis Embassy who set up the meeting with Downer.
    Then another Israeli comesinto Play, David Ta’wil, who gives him $10,000 in marked bills – then dimes him out to the FIB. Ta’wil is well connected to Netanyahu, so…?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Genie says:
    May 2, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    The democrat spinner came on right after and called Papadopolis a big liar. Is there a school where they teach those dem spokespeople how to be annoying?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • David A says:
      May 2, 2019 at 10:21 pm

      Just a general “big liar” or something a bit more specific?

      Like

      Reply
    • roccoboy1 says:
      May 2, 2019 at 10:22 pm

      I find this so annoying about Fox shows. This “fair and balanced” bullshit is ridiculous. When the bring on their cadre of leftists who have nothing but stale talking points that have been delivered to them each morning and which consist of never ending lying and spinning it makes my head explode. Nine times out of ten the host just sits there and never pushes back. Why do they bother. There are no honest brokers out there. So they bring on these douchbags.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • As a man thinkth says:
      May 2, 2019 at 10:27 pm

      It’s called the Lawfare group…they are writing the dem talking points…24/7

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. Derangement Syndrome says:
    May 2, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    It’s obvious George was set up. But, as with most pastsies (like Carter Page with the FBI) there is a previous connection to an Intel agency. I wonder who George was connected too first. His op ed trashing Cameron seemed contrived. I just wonder if Papa D thought he had a job to do, and then was double crossed. Maybe he got on their radar another way, which might explain why he wouldn’t play along with all the Russian nonsense talk. I mean, he’s hung out with Tom Arnold a lot, a known Trump hater. This whole deal is beyond any Hollywood script.

    Like

    Reply
  5. HeelinVA says:
    May 2, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    The rock is being turned over, the light is turned on, and the bugs are beginning to scurry. I hope the good guys have a plan, and effective traps set (leak investigations), to make sure the cabal and its members are all identified and brought to justice.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s