Papadopoulos Responds to Admissions the FBI/CIA Ran “Operations” Against Him….

Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos appears on Fox with Tucker Carlson to discuss the revelations of the FBI/CIA running spy operations against him during the 2016 election. Papadopoulos says the FBI spy wanted him to slip up and say something; however, he had no information.
HBD, the deep state will never concede, I think our great President knows this and will keep fighting until this behavior is killed. I have no idea what form this “kill” will take but merely making the info available for the electorate to consider will obviously not suffice.
Please, buy the lad’s book. It will help you understand who all the players are, including Israel.
Maybe Netanyahu has his intel agencies, Mossad and Shin going rogue on him, but it was a ‘political officer at’ (Christian Cantor) the Israelis Embassy who set up the meeting with Downer.
Then another Israeli comesinto Play, David Ta’wil, who gives him $10,000 in marked bills – then dimes him out to the FIB. Ta’wil is well connected to Netanyahu, so…?
The democrat spinner came on right after and called Papadopolis a big liar. Is there a school where they teach those dem spokespeople how to be annoying?
Just a general “big liar” or something a bit more specific?
Dem spinner was referring to P’s plea bargain for lying to Mueller’s bulldogs.
I find this so annoying about Fox shows. This “fair and balanced” bullshit is ridiculous. When the bring on their cadre of leftists who have nothing but stale talking points that have been delivered to them each morning and which consist of never ending lying and spinning it makes my head explode. Nine times out of ten the host just sits there and never pushes back. Why do they bother. There are no honest brokers out there. So they bring on these douchbags.
It’s called the Lawfare group…they are writing the dem talking points…24/7
It’s obvious George was set up. But, as with most pastsies (like Carter Page with the FBI) there is a previous connection to an Intel agency. I wonder who George was connected too first. His op ed trashing Cameron seemed contrived. I just wonder if Papa D thought he had a job to do, and then was double crossed. Maybe he got on their radar another way, which might explain why he wouldn’t play along with all the Russian nonsense talk. I mean, he’s hung out with Tom Arnold a lot, a known Trump hater. This whole deal is beyond any Hollywood script.
The rock is being turned over, the light is turned on, and the bugs are beginning to scurry. I hope the good guys have a plan, and effective traps set (leak investigations), to make sure the cabal and its members are all identified and brought to justice.
