Joe Biden Dismisses China Threat….

Considering how Joe Biden exploited China for personal financial gain, this position by a democrat presidential candidate is likely not going to age well.

I’ve met virtually every major world leader in my role as Vice President, as Foreign Relations Chairman over the last 30 years. That’s not hyperbole. Virtually every one. I don’t know a single solitary one who would not change places with the problems the President of the United States has versus the problems they have. China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man.

They can’t even figure out how to deal with the fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the east, I mean in the west. They can’t figure out how they are going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system. I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what, they’re not competition for us.”