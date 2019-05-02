Joe Biden Dismisses China Threat….

Considering how Joe Biden exploited China for personal financial gain, this position by a democrat presidential candidate is likely not going to age well.
I’ve met virtually every major world leader in my role as Vice President, as Foreign Relations Chairman over the last 30 years. That’s not hyperbole. Virtually every one. I don’t know a single solitary one who would not change places with the problems the President of the United States has versus the problems they have. China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man.
They can’t even figure out how to deal with the fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the east, I mean in the west. They can’t figure out how they are going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system. I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what, they’re not competition for us.”
Bought and paid for.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And “Made in China”
LikeLiked by 5 people
You can read your comment two different ways for Creepy Ol’ Joe……
LikeLike
Wrong way Joe. He was a blithering idiot on foreign policy which he considers to be his strength (remember wanting to go mano-e-mano with the Taliban just before the Northern Alliance with our spotting drove them out of power), he is dunce when it comes to domestic policy, and he was against integration before he was for it. Is this the best canidadate the Democrats can offer? C’mon, man!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. Joe is an honest politician. When he’s bought he stays bought.
LikeLike
Still, Mexico & Islamia are much worse enemies than China. Drug deaths, murders, allahuakbar, WTC…10s of thousands of deaths, massive drain on the economy and increased deficit. TSA and welfare for Hispanic invaders amounts to hundreds of billions of $$$/yr. 18 years in Afcrapistan, Iraq, Yemen, Syria and the inevitable rescue of UK/EU from the inbred Moslems reminiscent of 1917 and 1941. That is if the inbred Moslems don’t completely destroy us first. The dumb gays vote Democrat. Will Moslems permit gay marriage?
LikeLike
China gave Hunter Biden and John Kerry’s son $1 BILLION for the new hedge fund they started but that’s not an emolument issue????
LikeLiked by 6 people
No, that’s different. The sons of Jar Jar Biden and Flip Flop Kerry are above the law.
LikeLike
Joe Biden reminds of the great comedian George Carlin!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He does look like he has been pumped full of embalming fluid… Just like George. Is that what your meant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Facelift Joe !
LikeLiked by 1 person
As is the case with Miss Lube Rack 1958, Biden has many body parts which are not the same age. Her headlights and his hair were installed as after market accessories.
LikeLike
Is that because he looks he’s been injected with embalming fluid?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Come on man…..Biden couldn’t make a pimple on George’s butt.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pffft!!!!
Come on, man.
LikeLike
George Carlin was a thinking man’s comedian.A liberal (using the old definition), but he
act usually had some hard truths behind it. Made ya think while you were laughing.
Biden..biden’s just an assclown.
LikeLike
This is where I apparently have a disconnect from reality. In what universe does Biden have a prayer of getting the nomination? That we are even treating him as a serious thing is beyond my comprehension.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In a universe where Democrats lie, cheat, steal, and commit felonies and treason with absolute confidence are never be held to account.
LikeLiked by 4 people
In this universe. The one that voted omama in not once but twice.
It is a disconnect from reality, but we do need to take seriously whatever cretin the treasonous, communist and moslem loving Democrats put up there.
I hate that this country is so far gone, but there it is. In spite of DJT we are STILL teetering on the edge of the abyss.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My angry sentiments exactly Rudy.
LikeLike
When the Dem universe = 🤡 🌎
LikeLike
Biden is such a world class idiot. Before Trump, Americans might have been stupid enough to buy that line. But President Trump has educated Americans — all by himself. We now know that we are exploited by NATO nations. We know that our leaders made bad trade deals. We know that our military is in shambles, and that our border is non-existent and that our infrastructure is crumbling. Biden’s little foray into our relations with China is just one more example of our out-of-touch, mendacious elites.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Does Biden actually think his schtick sells anymore?
LikeLike
Biden is such a world class idiot. Before Trump, Americans might have been stupid enough to buy that line. But President Trump has educated Americans — all by himself. We now know that we are exploited by NATO nations. We know that our leaders made bad trade deals. We know that our military is in shambles, and that our border is non-existent and that our infrastructure is crumbling. Biden’s little foray into our relations with China is just one more example of our out-of-touch, mendacious elites.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bernie will make the ChiComs pay by cancelling the fortune cookie contract.
LikeLike
Communist china is the single biggest to peace and freedom in the world.
LikeLike
THREAT
LikeLike
I’d say they are about equal to that of the muslims and THEIR quest for world dominance.
LikeLike
Moslems are a much, much worse threat than Chinese. 2,000,000,000 moslems spread worldwide…they’re everywhere…assymetrical, allahuakbar warfare against all of the civilized world including the Chinese who are not tolerating moslem crapola. Mexico poses a huge threat as well. They are waging biological (disease) and chemical (drugs) warfare against USA. Alien invaders interbreed with Americans too.
LikeLike
Communist china is the single biggest threat to peace and freedom in the world.
LikeLike
Especially since they have bought half our politicians. Never thought so many would put greed before country.
LikeLike
Creepy Uncle Joe’s initial campaign rollout has been a train wreck so far. He’s half incoherent and he looks bad on the stump. He is not going be the nominee for the Democrats. I think he’s serving as a stand in for someone else. When Uncle Joe fizzles this unnamed candidate will step in to “save the party”. I think the RATS are pinning their hopes on Michelle Obama! Just my thought. I could be way off in that prediction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance thinks the “real” nominee will surface sometime in the June/July time frame…I think you could be right in suspecting they are holding Michelle Obama in the wings but I wonder if they are waiting to see what happens with the Smollett case first since she’s in smack in the middle of that mess! If it’s not her, I think it will be Kamala Harris suddenly surging in the polls.
LikeLike
If Michelle Obama is the anointed one for the Dems; how is she going to explain away the corrupt administration her husband ran (and she was a part of and knew about) for 8 years?
Stacy Abrams has a better chance of being the change agent for the Dems new hope candidate. And that’s not much hope for change.
Kamala Harris? Remember she is Willie Horton’s paramour and up the ladder to fame in California politics.
So…..that’s all they got folks…..
LikeLike
Michelle won’t risk losing to Trump and destroying the Obama mystique. It would be a gift to him for her to run. He could run against the miserable Obama economy and the corruption. Total bloodbath.
LikeLike
Whoops – wrong word. I mean the Obama mythology.
LikeLike
Smollett case? I may be wrong but has anyone ever seen a democrat not run for office because of their crime or crimes? What about Hillary?
LikeLike
I’ve seen George Clooney’s name lately as the possible “golden boy “
LikeLike
P’od: Zerohedge is thinking the same! That Biden is not the choosen one!
It is a bit early for the choosen one to step forward!
It even looks like Hillary believes she is the choosen one!
LikeLike
Maybe Hillary is trying to outrun an orange jumpsuit!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She wants “can’t be indicted” status.
LikeLike
Podwats, I have said the same thing in my circle.
We could be wrong, but we could be right.
I am hoping she(?) Is too lazy!
LikeLike
She’ll have to take a break from her Netflix development deals…6 on going at the moment. You wonder who the media loves the mostest? That guy.
LikeLike
Biden should have mentioned that this specific part of his speech was a message from his sponsors…
LikeLiked by 2 people
No way is Biden the ”Chosen One”.
I’m still waiting.
LikeLike
I think they are giving it a test run, but if I were them, I would have given up about a week ago
LikeLike
Biden truly is one person who is not worth listening to, unless it is to hang him on his words and usher him off the public stage. Ironic for a man who loves the sound of his own voice so much, but life is often that way.
LikeLike
Biden reminds me of Jeff Sessions.
LikeLike
Sessions is not a convicted plagiarist.
LikeLike
Poor old Joe. Can’t even put a few sentences together. Will he have his wife answer questions for him during the debates?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why am I hearing Obama and the left snarking about “the 1980’s want their foreign policy back”?
Will we next hear about China interfering in our elections?
LikeLike
Vet97: Hillary just asked the Chinese to hack Trump’s tax returns! So yes!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I heard the audio of that and thought she sounded so pathetically robotic. It was as if someone wrote it for her and she was concentrating to hard to make sure she got it right.
My question after hearing it was whether we would get a Special Counsel with 13 pipe hitting Republicans and 40 US Marshals to investigate her for the next 2 years.
LikeLike
It just occurred to me why Trump maybe calling him sleepy Joe. He’s been called creepy Joe so often that while Trump says sleepy, we actually think creepy.
Trump may not want to say creepy… because he’s Prez and smart enough to know that he doesn’t need the hassle of the left getting all upset about it. It falls in line with his low energy Jeb.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I doubt he’s the chosen one. I’m convinced that his main purpose for being in the race is to ensure no candidate gets a majority of delegates on the first ballot at the convention. Only then will the superdelegates make public the name of their unity candidate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read this Joe, you do know how to read Joe.
https://media.defense.gov/2019/May/02/2002127082/-1/-1/1/2019%20CHINA%20MILITARY%20POWER%20REPORT%20(1)
🤬
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you thought your controlled presidential candidate was the “best”, would you let that candidate run against President Trump and potentially become the next Michael Dukakis? I wonder how much enthusiasm there really is among the Democrats to run against President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you are right. Really, with the economy the way it is they would be stupid to put up a formidable candidate and have them lose against President Trump. I really think they will wait to put someone “great” to run in 2024. I use that term “great” very loosely. It would be very humiliating to lose again against President Trump. I could be wrong, but from all the candidates so far and the idea of running M. Obama, Stacy Abrams, Ophra, all women. What do these skanks have to offer? Female genitalia? (Jury is still out on Obama) I wouldn’t vote for a woman for president for anything. They have nothing to run on. The failed policies of the rats haven’t done anyone any good ever.
LikeLike
Joe is self destructing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bernie Sanders: “When we are in the White House we will win that competition by fixing our trade policies.”
When Bernie says “fixing” our trade policies, I don’t think he means it the same way President Trump would mean it.
Joe Biden: “They can’t even figure out how to deal with the fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the east, I mean in the west.”
What the heck does that even mean?
Joe Biden: “China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man.”
That’s right, Joe – and we’ve been paying for it. And Bernie will “fix” it so that continues; as would you.
LikeLike
At some point, Biden will have to acknowledge that the old Alinsky tactics are wearing off on the electorate…and he is just going to have to take his fingers out of his ears.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think Sleepy Joe is woke and now it shows.
LikeLike
Japan, Korea, and China have enjoyed 100 cumulative years of consecutive trade surpluses with America. In return, the US Middle Class became a minority while America expended over 30 years of blood and treasure to ensure the East Asian Fat Cats had oil from the Middle East without lifting a finger, thanks to dimwits like Joe Biden. That game is over!
LikeLike
And so…..the members of the Liars Club keep moving along, blathering about nuthin’.
LikeLike
I read that and my brain has a hard time understanding how he could make those words come his mouth in front of another person
LikeLike
What about your China connections Joe?
Hey Joe, how about your problem harassing women?
Biden: You mean when I set my son up to make millions in China due to my connections and making promises to the Chinese government that are detrimental to America?
Yeah, I like to touch women and little girls I don’t know in a aggressive and totally inappropriate manner
But hey, look at who votes for me, they’re democrat voters. You think they care about that stuff?
Come on man!
LikeLike
I would be glad to know what he is talking about when he says that China can’t figure out what to do about the China Sea and the mountains in the West. He said it as if the two things together constituted one problem, a serious one—but didn’t favor us with a further explanation—I suspect because he didn’t know what he was talking about any more than I did.
He looks old and is very close to looking “frail”.
You can get away with being old, but you can’t act old and you certainly can’t be frail…and you can’t say really stupid stuff like he always has—and these comments about China show that he is going to continue to say the stupid stuff.
He’s really all they’ve got, but he ain’t much, and he’s not going to get any better, and will likely get worse.
Looking forward to the show the Democrats are going to put on.
LikeLike
Look up Biden’s brother Jimmy Biden. Got a $500 million contract to build apartments in Iraq in 2012. He didn’t even know how to use a hammer.
LikeLike