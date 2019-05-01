May 1st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #832

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
And let convicted mass murderers vote in prison.
Congress do Not care about the American people.
Congress do Not know how to write laws.
Congress do Not know how to enforce the laws
Congress do Not do anything they were paid to do
So…what has Congress been doing all this time???
Oh…they are good….very good…. in lying, covering-up, scheming, plotting and subverting and then trying to destroy our country.
Congress hates us.
One thing Fake Congress doesn’t have….it is our Almighty God.
🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 26 more Days to Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
“There are two ways to conquer and enslave a country. One is by the sword. The other is by debt.”
– John Adams, Second President of the United State pf America
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “As for God, His way is perfect; The word of the Lord is proven;
He is a shield to all who trust in Him.” 🌟
— Psalm 18:30
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for 100% loyalty to President Trump/MAGA movement from our military and USSS
— extra layer of protection for Trump family from hostile, combative Dem Congress seeking personal records and accts —pray it remains untouched
— for protection for Venezuela people (Guaido supporters) fighting against Maduro regime who has help of Cuba, Russia and China
— for Sec. Mnuchin and USTR Lighthizer..… does China want…more Trade Talk with US or more Tariffs on themselves?
— Opposition’s strategies collapse, esp those RINOs
— for our Fighting Patriots including Sundance, Fitton,
— for AG Barr to continue to do the right thing
— all types of illegal voting be investigated and corrected
— our American WALL being built
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— for catching all invaders and drugs
— for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed by Illegals/Muslims/Enemy of America in month of April
— for all Treepers…..health, protection, missions, working to MAGA
— Stand Our Ground
🦅 “We are one united movement….One united people….And one United States of America.”
(4-27-19 at WI Rally)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Just 3 more hours until MAY DAY!
Can’t wait to see what will happen tomorrow (still April 30th here) in loony liberal Portland.
Will Mayor Ted Williams get his ass handed to him?
Will fires be set again in the downtown streets?
Smashed plate glass windows again?
Torched police cars again?
I’m ready to see some live action …………. from my safe distance.
Calling all Antifa! May Day! May Day!
🙏 praying
He is a shield to all who trust in Him .
Praying !
Praying for Angelle too !
Give them to Assad and let him deal with the prisoners. You’ll see how fast the European countries scream…We’ll take them back!!!
Instead of making a clear public statement and standing behind it, Mueller leaks a letter full of innuendo complaining that Barr’s summary didn’t include enough of Mueller’s original innuendo.
The guy is the very definition of what a weasel is.
Now he gets to explain what he meant to Congress. He’d better remember he’ll be under oath and can be indicted for perjury if he lies.
Definition of weasel:
1. a small, slender, carnivorous mammal related to, but generally smaller than, the stoat.
2. a deceitful or treacherous person.
synonyms: scoundrel, wretch, rogue, (informal)swine bastard, creep, louse, rat, toad, snake, snake in the grass, serpent, viper, skunk, dog, cur, scumbag, heel, bad lot, nasty piece of work; (informal)rat fink; (informal)sleeveen; (informal)dingo; vulgar (slang)shit, sod, son of a bitch, SOB; (informal)rotter, hound, bounder; (dated)cad; (archaic)blackguard, dastard, knave, varlet
“he was a double-crossing weasel”
Perfect!!
I have a question regarding the claims by some, including a supposed “journalist” that Tucker had on tonight, that Maduro has broad support within his country and Guaito only has a handful of supporters. If that is the case, why does Maduro need all those Cuban soldiers to help him stay in power?
While we’re at it, can anybody tell me why a “journalist” would be screaming out her opinions about how a conflict should be resolved instead of simply reporting the facts on the ground?
I think Tucker is an indispensable voice in media and I’ve gone from a critic to a skeptic to a fan, Joe… But I agree that the final interview tonight, with a “journalist” who just spent 6 weeks in Venezuela, was the strangest segment I’ve seen on that show in a long time. Bizarre.
those military persons are probably there since days of Chavez….
Yes, that was a very interesting hour tonight. I’ve saved in on my DVR and may watch the parts about Venezuela tomorrow.
It really left me torn between supporting military intervention or just saying stay the heck out of there.
That “journalist” struck me as one of those spoiled brat college graduates with a liberal axe to grind.
This is a great time in history to remind people of the “wisdom” of Bernie Sanders.
John Solomon and Sarah Sanders come in around 11:22. Solomon talks about two new scandals coming this week.
One will be his story (probably tomorrow) that Nellie Ohr didn’t just route her gps oppo research to her husband, but also with three of his doj colleagues. There are email documents he will share.
The other, he says, will be the Ukrainian embassy revealing that they were contacted by DNC (contractors) trying to get dirt on Trump.
I’m in a quandary on U.S. intervention in Venezuela.
On the one hand, the citizens are suffering and starving they say. On the other hand, it’s their civil war, not ours.
Tucker Carlson had on two guests tonight. One was a retired Army Colonel, Douglas MacGregor who said Maduro is a Communist, but Guaido is a Socialist. Which is the one to worry us most?
He also had as a guest Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (R) Florida who said if we don’t assist in regime change in Venezuela, the Chinese and Russians could establish permanent military bases with guided missiles in that country at Maduro’s invitation. They already have several soldiers there along with 25,000 Cuban soldiers protecting Maduro.
I’m just glad I’m not President Trump. I’d hate to have to make the decisions he does on a daily basis that affect so many lives.
I like this.
The Horses:
Omaha Beach – 4-1
Game Winner – 5-1
Roadster – 6-1
Improbable – 6-1
Maximum Security – 10-1
Tacitus – 10-1
Code of Honor – 15-1
Win Win Win – 15-1
War of Will – 20-1
Tax – 20-1
By My Standards – 20-1
Vekoma – 20-1
Plus Que Parfait – 30-1
Cutting Humor – 30-1
Haikal – 30-1
Long Range Toddy – 30-1
Spinoff – 30-1
Country House – 30-1
Gray Magician – 50-1
Master Fencer – 50-1
