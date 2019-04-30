The Value Of Making a Home

My oldest son and his wife just bought their first home, and they are in the process of painting and making minor improvements before moving in. As I help them with the painting and odds and ends, I see little things that we all take for granted, and most of us never give thought to. I really never have before, not even in making my own home.
Pretty new glasses that match the plates in the kitchen. A shower curtain that brightens the bathroom and adds a little pop of color and pattern. The small seahorse planter by the sink that matches the color of the curtain and holds a tiny little cactus.
More mundane choices like dishdrains and towels. Carefully chosen necessities like brooms and mops that are all just as much part of making a home as choosing the decor and furniture.
Hearing them talk about the choices for the kids’ rooms, wall colors, new bunk beds, lawn mowers, weedeaters. What kind of furniture might go in the huge family room big enough for the whole clan, plans for a first cookout. Excited children making their own plans as they run in and out of the house.
When I was a teenager many young ladies still kept hope chests. Mothers and grandmothers carefully taught their daughters and granddaughters the provenance of cherished family possessions like crystal and china. Beautiful antiques were often passed down as well.
Today that heritage and all it stands for seems all but gone, and apartments are furnished with sleek modern chrome and leather furnishings, or industrial fittings are creatively combined with pallets and junk to make furnishings. Some of that stuff I even like, but still, home making seems less about home and more about possessions and style sometimes.
So, as I watch a family I love settle in to a home they will treasure more because of their work together to create it, I feel happiness and comfort in my heart, watching them care for each other and their children in ways small and large.
As a mother, it is no small thing to see a daughter in law strive to make a home for my son, using her talents and wisely making choices while budgeting and juggling all the resources and responsibilities that come with family and home. I appreciate the little things that my son might never notice consciously, but the things that add to his comfort and his home life in so many ways.
My wandering son has a home, a wife, a family, and bright and happy days ahead. Thanks be to God for the small things that make the large things shine, and to the families that share those things and transform them into joy and life and days of love that build our society one family, one home at a time.
Congratulations on the love of your family growing & prospering.
My baby is about to Graduate HS & his sister
College…a New Chapter awaits. Fun & scary at the same
Time.
Bless you and yours and thank you for sharing.
Congratulations Menagerie.
I always love your post Menagerie. My son and his new wife are doing the same as a military family (No kids yet). They just snagged a sofa and love seat, brand new barely used for cheap, to help furnish their new Navy housing. This reminds me to remember “those days” after my wife and I bought our first house. We were house poor for years.
I enjoyed your post. My son is also in the military. He is single, but was able for the first time to have an apartment off base when he was promoted to staff sargeant. He was so thrilled to get a coffee table and armchair for free from the Airmans Attic. He sends me pictures of pot roasts he made in his free crockpot and bread he made himself.
It’s the little things, really.
It really is the little things that one cherishes and remembers. My partner and I often think back to the days when a fast food burger was a treat. Eating it in our house rusted out Suburban feeling like we barely had a care in the world. Now we are doing well with a little money to spare and “things” rarely feel as special as that did. My son wants to join the military and he likes to cook. I look forward to getting his crock pot pictures in the future. All the best to you and your son. ( :
This should have read “our rusted out Suburban” not “our house”
It is amazing what can be cooked in a crockpot. You can fix boiled eggs in on. Scrambled eggs, cornbread, deserts, pies without crust, bread, brownies (triple fudge brownies).
Thanks to all whose sons serve in the military. Congrats to Menagerie!
When my husband died last year, if I didn’t realize it before I do now. The home I’ve loved and cared for became nothing in an instant. For it is those inside that make it a place of joy and pride in making it as comfortable and welcoming as possible
My condolences Cindy, but I’m sure you have a lifetime of good memories, and take comfort in the fact he’s waiting for you in a much better place
Thank you and I do.
Please accept my sympathies, Cindylou. Nothing matters more than the souls who we cherish and love which we cherish in our nests.
I happen to be a commercial designer for everything from hotels, restaurants to senior retirement properties. And I only know that comradery and love counts for everything inside a refuge.
Like here. Sundance, Menagerie and all of our special Treepers.
Best wishes for you.
Thank you, WSB.
A lovely and touching post, Menagerie, thank you so much.
I especially enjoyed your describing the small touch of the seahorse and cactus.
And the eye-catching and colorful photo of paint cans and samplers.
What a nice break to our stream of other articles, a reminder that news is just news, it’s not necessarily life.
I saw the title of this post in the twitterverse and thought to myself… oh that’s Menagerie!!!
That being said,, little things matter… like the spoon rest (dollar store) that lives on my oven.. after three houses, I wouldn’t trade it for pure gold… or the little marionette that hangs in the kitchen window. She is carrying a pail of milk, she has protected three houses too.
Bless and keep you and your family…
*whispers
Sherman Williams Spiced Cider…
Now that’s a beautiful room! Stunning color.
Thanks for this post..and type of post every so often.
As my 16,13 and 11 year old grow, I see things that take me back to my days…initial joys and challenges.
These types of posts bring me to those places..
Beautiful sentiment, beautifully written.
Thank you for sharing such a wonderful experience. It brightened this day, remembering those moments as our family went about creating the things and memories that built our home. Prayers for many wonderful years of enjoyment for you and your family Menagerie.
Thank you Menagerie, my daughter and her husband and my one year old grandson are moving from New York to a beautiful spot in Vermont.
It’s been a joy to watch and share in the planning of bringing nature into their new home. They love restoring older furniture and it’s been such creative fun.
Yes while we will miss seeing them every day fortunately, we won’t be far behind!!!!
Oh, Menagerie! Reading your description triggered joyful memories of times past. I was in 5th grade when my sisters, parents and I moved into our dream home. Memories of choosing bedrooms, wall colors, running in and out of the house, playing our Beatles albums, finding friends in the neighborhood……mowing the lawn, the fragrant lilac bush in the backyard….
Thanks for the memories and enjoy your blessings. Love your posts.
Home is where the heart is! A beautiful reminder to teach our children well, as best we can in this day and age. God Bless!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry 24…found you in the bin. May God Bless you too!
My children. Alas are now in collage. ooh the memories. Glorious messes my home endured. Trying to patiently wait. For grandchildren messes.
When I was a very young girl, and poor, I would often close my eyes to my drab surroundings and imagine myself in a beautiful home. Little did I know that it was God’s signal to me that my dreams would come true, and that he would lead me there, giving me the gifts to make it so. Home is where the heart is. Your beautiful story reminds me of each home, from small to much large, that He has given me to love, nurture and share with friends and family.
Make sure your daughter in law has the chance to read your article, it is so touching. So often we tell others but not the person how wonderful they are to us.
What a beautiful post, and followed by lovely comments. Thank you all.
Very Nice!
In my youth we spent the summers at my grandparents house at the Beach. Before we could go down on the beach we had to put in an hours work. For me that started with scraping paint, then after mastering that sanding, priming and finally years later painting. My grandfather was always there and it was quality time for both of us.
What a wonderful post! Having experienced this myself three times now in ten years, I never stopped to think about what all of it really means. Of course I was excited about their excitement, and surprised by their sometimes traditional choices, but I never slowed down long enough to let it all sink in.
We are now in the process of downsizing, and I am fortunate to have some treasured items from as far back as my great grandparents. I’ve told my kids those items all have long lives of their own, and we are merely custodians, able to enjoy them for 30 or 40 years before passing them down to the next generation. It will make me happy to see them in their homes, knowing they will appreciate and enjoy them as much as I have.
I bet this takes you back to when you were building up your own home, doesn’t it? … (wink)
Best wishes and all of God’s blessings to you and yours.
One of the things I love about the cabin here in GA is the hearth, the warmth and the color of the fire, it is so basic… One one side is the desk that my husband’s grandfather made by hand. On the other side is the oak dry sink that my parents lovingly restored when I was a little girl… Our hearth, his grandfather, my parents all in a row,.. When I look, I see the connection. Now that is home…
So true. A simple dream to own a home, a bit of land. Our property, worth defending.
The American dream in a nation blessed by God.
We just moved out of the urbanization, out to the country. Now we now how very far we strayed from what is truly important in life, and how precarious our freedom.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen and amen, sDee
The pendulum can only swing so far. It’s gotta come swinging back right/conservative/traditional and hard given how rudderless, moral-less and left we have been pushed.
Thank you for sharing. My children remark on some of the odds n ends in our homes that have moved with us and are special to them. But also we all lovingly recall our family traditions…. Easter egg baskets, our family “ice cream shop” (homemade sign by the kids and I set out many toppings and several flavors on the counter) when we had far away and special guests visit, singing special songs at bedtime, the favorite childhood books that were read each night, etc. I hope the passing down of family treasures and heirlooms comes back as well as traditional family life and making traditions together. I feel like these are what will bring the kids and grandkids back and keep us all close and caring for each other.
“Why do you do it?”
“Because someone at home in the kitchen cares about the color of the wallpaper.” -Elliott Ness
Menagerie, best wishes to your oldest son in his new home.
Your efforts and insights are greatly appreciated.
Cheers from British Columbia.
Just about a month ago, my husband and one-year-old and I moved into an apartment – our first place of our own, away from various relatives. It’s a tiny bit beyond our means, but it’s the cheapest place available and we’ll make it somehow. It’s not too bad – a bit small, two rooms + a kitchenette and a bathroom – the rooms aren’t tiny, there’s a pool, the laundry facilities are clean. We’re starting from the ground up, as far as furnishings and necessities – most people don’t think to give thanks for their kitchen knives, but when I get something more than a bread-and-butter knife I will do so! – but we’re making it our own, with candles and a fountain and a candle (that will never be burnt because it was so ridiculously expensive) sitting on the back of the toilet (my husband says that the bathroom is the room on which we’ve least imposed our personalities.)
There are cornchips on the carpet from the one-year-old (we have no dining table, and there’s not really a dining area even if we did, so we sit on the floor in the living room to eat.) There were fleas when we first moved in (although I’ve since gotten rid of them using a mix of lemon juice, club soda, and baking soda,) and we’re still waging war on the roaches (they rudely refuse to help with the rent.) We went and bought a microwave – a 1000 watt that thinks it’s a 1200 watt – our first week here. We still have only one pot and one pan and one spatula and no other cooking utensils, but somehow I’m still making dinner on a regular basis (thank you 1000/1200 watt microwave.)
My jewelry is scattered throughout the apartment, the changing station is an allotted spot on the floor at the foot of the bed (the box frame sits directly on the floor.) The shower curtain billows inward when the air condition runs, and the shower could stand to be a bit wider. There are cardboard boxes piled everywhere and I still haven’t figured out places for all the dishes/pots and pans/food in the small, few cabinets. My computer desk/table is a bulk package of paper towels – and it’s slowly shrinking. My husband’s is a bulk box of baby wipes.
It’s not “much,” but it’s home. Home in a way nothing else ever has been. It smells like us. I can do whatever I want with the thermostat. My husband’s lava lamp is the nightlight for the living room/kitchen, and my salt lamp is the nightlight for the bedroom/sink (the sink and mirrors are in the bedroom, not the bathroom.) It’s where my older son learned to walk and where I started fixing dinner on a regular basis.
It’s home. I’m sure in time we’ll buy a house, but for now… this is home.
From someone a little farther down the path of life…..enjoy this time. It is gone before you blink.
Used wooden electrical wire spools come in various sizes and will make a decent end – coffee – kitchen table. You can find them around construction sites and usually they’ll give them to you. Most times they have “clean” dirt on them that you can clean off with a stiff brush and vacuum. I used to pay extra attention to the top so I could polyurethane it. Clamp lights can be clamped on anything and make a floor lamp, desk lamp etc. You find them at Goodwill for $2 = $3 bucks.
I agree with III% – you are going to want to take photos and remember this years from now when your family is in a larger home and the kids are grown.
Babies don’t care what the home looks like or how big it is. Their world is you and the immediate things around them. My wife and I started like you and as time progressed we changed our home to match our family’s needs but not break our piggy bank.
When we made our last move, we moved away from the small house in which we raised our children from the ages of 2 and 4 up to adulthood. My grown son was still living with us but was in the Navy (nearby non-ship assignment).
About 6 months after we had settled into the new (and our current) house, he remarked that it really seemed like we had not moved. Why, we asked. He said because inside it still had a lot of the furnishings and “stuff” he had grown up with. He meant it in a complimentary way. That was 23 years ago and since then we have changed much of the “stuff” and thinned down a lot, but did it gradually such that our kids still recognize their parents home as being for “the family”.
Climber, “home is where the heart is” and family is the most important component. I hope you will cherish these times and look back lovingly years from now.. Great post and may God bless you and your family.
Events happen.
The roaring Twenties and art-deco went the way of the dodo when the depression fully hit.
Ladies dresses went from thin short beaded skirts to long practical dresses almost overnight.
Modernity and throw away art-deco quickly morphed into raising and canning foods to support the family.
Men’s clothes went from tailored shirts and suits to stove-pipe baggy pants and simple collars, cuffs, pasteboards, ties and jackets.
My parents were depression children and I was raised as a child of parents ever fearful that the depression would return. Until I got a job, quite a few of my clothes were hand-me-downs.
Yes, I shake my head at youngsters who declare they want a simpler life yet meticulously coordinated by someone to an absurdly complex level.
Year one goes by and those empty rooms begin to fill up.
Year two goes by and the man-spaces (basement, attic and/or garage) start to get crowded with items “cleaned” out of the home’s living space.
etc. etc.
Their priorities will follow their family, occupations and needs.
The biggest difference for most young couples is that they do not have the ever present fear the depression can restart next week.
This difference where a depression raised child is unable to throw away even broken goods, but the modern family is able to part with unneeded, broken or damaged goods is healthy and represents a healthy economy without world plagues.
I love Art Deco 1925 – 1940 I love the Art Deco diners, locomotives, cars, ships, architecture, appliances, furniture etc. I have many books dealing with the period.
May I just say that I welcome your post! Politics is hard and tiring…Sundance is quite good at what he does but we need a breather even on political sites like this one…I run my own FB faith-based site…so all the colors are quite beautiful…this lurker says thanks!
Beautiful essay. I have loved both my current home and previous.
I have especially loved both of my yards/gardens. Now instead of a crowded and more expensive town close to the capital city, I downsized in retirement to a real suburb where for the first time I have a garage, and a really big yard with simpler smaller house. The outside of my house, despite MA weather, is one of my “rooms.” Amazing what inexpensive solar lights from Walmart can do – it sparkles year round, and right now it’s a full of daffodils.
Spent hours this week pulling up a weed called garlic-mustard from a patch of myrtle (bright blue flowers, glossy green leaves). I kept picturing the garlic-mustard plants as loud ugly socialists, multiplying and crowding in seemingly overnight, purposely shadowing the quiet MAGA myrtle below them. It was fun pulling them all out by the roots and letting the myrtle breathe free.
To me a garden is a soul-saver. I’m so lucky to have one (I was in my 40’s before I got my first one).
What a lovely and timely thread! My husband and I have just moved to the Big Island to share a new home with my daughter and son-in-law. My husband is disabled, and taking care of him on my own became too difficult.
This is my son-in-law’s first home. He is beyond happy and has thrown himself into home improvement projects. One Grandpa was an electrician and the other a plumber. Colin learned from both of them and it seems he can do it all.
The first thing I did was add the pretty touches. It makes the garage full of moving boxes seem less daunting. My daughter and I are very close and we’re already planning Christmas!
The past year was very difficult and painful, but I never lost faith. And now God has blessed us with this beautiful place to live.
How sweet and proud you must be.
Menagerie, what a special post you provided us today! Thank you for hosting a break with the complex difficulties we are wading through as a nation!
So great to hear your children are finding their way through a great chapter of a new home! My sister-in-law’s daughter just had her first baby, a boy, on April 23rd. Mom and Dad are going through a similar experience with their new son’s nursery!
After a day literally working with Benjamin Moore fan decks and all sorts of finish samples piled 30″ high on my studio layout table… as a designer and home owner…I well know the mixed emotions of starting a new home. Joy, stress, anticipation and oftentimes disappointment in the same day!
Through any downside, though, is that quiet joy of turning the lights off after all the little ones are tucked in and your better half has curled up in bed. The quiet time to reflect on what it means to have your family nested.
Best wishes to your son’s family, Menagerie. Thank you!
Thanks, Menagerie and all, for a much needed mental break. God bless us, everyone!
“God is so good. God is so good. God is so good, He’s so good to me~”
Oboy, a mortgage and property taxes. A lifetime of debt. It’s the American Way!
J/K……… We paid off our mortgage this year and it was a great feeling. Still have to pay property taxes though, until they carry us out horizontally.
Do they have a “prayer niche”? We have an area reserved in the foyer for small religious items that we have collected over the years from our travels (small ceramic Crucifixes, small stones from the Monastery of the Temptation in Jericho, prayer card from our “house saint” Galgano, 19th century Russian icon of the Blessed Mother and Infant Jesus. etc.) that are all attached to a framed, fabric-covered board. It’s a way to remind us (and our guests) that God is watching and protecting us and our home.
Beautiful post. Thank you for the great night cap
Beautiful post. Thank you for the great night cap
May God Bless their new home and their marriage.
The new generation does not seem drawn to heritage or sentimental things..
I love the thought of heirlooms handed down through generations.. but I am old fashioned 🙂
