DNC Club Activity – Stacey Abrams Announces Not Running for Senate…

Rule #1, the Club activity is predictable; they follow a well worn guide. Rule #2, when it appears they are changing strategies, refer back to Rule #1.
The Joe Biden/Stacey Abrams club ticket was visible months ago; discussed in March. Standing between the club’s pre-planned designs and the visibility therein is a great deal of smoke and mirrors. Everything is done purposefully. Planning and strategy is all they do.
.
The media; and more importantly the manipulated polling to feed the media narrative; have been pushing the Biden ticket hard. Very hard. The club spends major cash; this is where the mega-donors and the Corinthian wing-back chairs of the professional consultants, political brokers, come in. Political polling is a business.
Within the Club’s boardroom, tradeable currencies are cash and power. Affluence breeds influence. Finance purchases membership messaging. This is how Bernie is controlled. The inability of a similar RNC Club to use that approach was a significant reason Donald Trump was able to defeat the Club.
The grassroots leftist movement that hates the club has removed the element of “Super-delegates” from round #1 of the private Club’s nomination convention. All of the DNC Club primaries are proportional; therefore a brokered convention is possible.
Now start thinking about how the Club would move, with the forethought of the convention scenario, to pre-position their chosen one. An insurance policy of sorts.
Remember also, most of those insurance moves have already taken place (Buttigieg etc).
Rule #1, the Club activity is predictable; they follow a well worn guide. Rule #2, when it appears they are changing strategies, refer back to Rule #1.
My gut was telling me Kamala would be Biden’s choice….
But I’ve been wrong before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Michelle Obama isn’t running. The Obamas just announced their upcoming series on Netflix. She wouldn’t be doing all that if they were focused on her campaign.Instead they will use this platform to insure Democrat wins.
Interesting timing all around. Makes me sick.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Michelle Obama controls Stacey Abrams. Same-same.
Obama is in it for the big bucks. Control is assured at all times. Obama will control Abrams, Abrams will control Biden, Obama control and legacy is assured.
Obama will never ever leave D.C. Ever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Breitbart News has obtained photographs of members of the New Black Panther Party wielding weapons and holding signs supporting Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, a leftist who hopes to be the first black female governor in Georgia.
This comes on the heels of Oprah Winfrey’s visit to the state on Abrams behalf where she said the Democrat refuses to allow the sacrifices of those who were “lynched” and “oppressed” to be “in vain.”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/11/04/armed-black-panthers-lobby-for-democrat-gubern
GA resident here. Believe she is very dangerous..uses the race card and female card whenever possible. She will not go away and will stir up more sh*t than you can imagine!
LikeLiked by 6 people
She will be Joe’s Kaepernick.
LikeLiked by 3 people
i would vote for the black panthers before i’d vote for stacey.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, she’s still ghetto.
LikeLike
I wondered who they would pick to make Creepy Uncle Joe more appealing and this one checks 3 boxes;
1) black
2) female
3) stupid
LikeLiked by 6 people
Non-starter. Sorry if I don’t even pretend to care. Obvious pandering VP is obvious. Black Americans are not this dumb, even if Biden thinks they are (and if I were a black American this would seriously piss me off, but I’m not so meh.) Next!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sorta looking forward to hearing about her being the first black vice president. It truly is the last major office that has never been held by a black person, so the election will be historic and the media will be breathless for a whole year talking about it.
LikeLike
What’s that I hear?
I could swear I heard 19 small voices shouting in the background, “Curse you Creepy Joe!”
Biden has pulled way ahead in the polls from yesterday.
Even Buttgig is dropping like a rock, especially among non-whites.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/latest_polls/
LikeLike
A 77 year old establishment candidate that is white, an intellectual lightweight, fondles CHILDREN, and has closet full of skeletons ( #Hunterbecomesthehunted) is their front runner. Okee dokee.
….But ya, we’ll take it. Thanks, Gifthorse
#DarwindoesDumocrats
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can you imagine all the funny memes if Stacey Abrams does become Creepy Joe’s running mate?
Just a sample:
LikeLike
When you say “Gifthorse” Cam Heck, is that a nickname for Stacey?
LikeLike
Sundance is correct about Stacey Abrams, however, she will not be on a Biden ticket. Stacey Abrams works for Hillary Clinton. Who funded millions for Stacey’s governor’s race? That would be Onward together. If you take a look at Hillary’s and Stacey’s twitter, they talk about the exact same issues. If Stacey was going to partner with Biden, she would not have made her announcement one day after Biden’s campaign debut. That would only steal the thunder from Biden.
Secondly, anyone notice how Hillary is in the news every single day? Her speaking tour is drawing nearly full crowds. Astroturfed? Hillary is preparing for another run. And Abrams will be her sidekick.
LikeLike
Here’s Hillary’s latest attempt at reinventing herself.
LikeLike
And why is Bill Clinton about to do a podcast where he basically confesses all his womanizing? It’s to get out in front of future attacks once HillDog runs.
https://theblast.com/bill-clinton-hillary-clinton-podcast-presidency/
LikeLike
Here’s Hillary and Stacey Abrams having a little meeting just 2 weeks ago.
LikeLike
And here is Hillary at the Selma March where she won a Unity Award. How she get a Unity award? Beats me, but Hillary gave a speech in the morning and in the afternoon, where she mentions Stacey Abrams 3 times.
LikeLike
Speak of the Devil, Look who is getting a nice interview on Maddow show tommorrow night. Real strange that HillDog has been in the Media about as much as Biden.
LikeLike
Would the government provide a “double wide” to house her office?
LikeLike
God forbid she gives a speech without the national weather service notifying the public of hurricane force winds blowing thru her front teeth.
LikeLike
“The tone of politics is quickly turning to the Right while the Left is outpacing itself in a loony luddite stampede that is prepositioned to end in headaches and tears.”
I don’t see any evidence of that at all. Of course I live behind enemy lines in the PNW but I am not seeing any discernable shift back to sanity but I hope I am wrong.
LikeLike
Stacey Abrams has a cash connection to George Soros.
LikeLike