DNC Club Activity – Stacey Abrams Announces Not Running for Senate…

Rule #1, the Club activity is predictable; they follow a well worn guide. Rule #2, when it appears they are changing strategies, refer back to Rule #1.

The Joe Biden/Stacey Abrams club ticket was visible months ago; discussed in March. Standing between the club’s pre-planned designs and the visibility therein is a great deal of smoke and mirrors. Everything is done purposefully. Planning and strategy is all they do.

.

The media; and more importantly the manipulated polling to feed the media narrative; have been pushing the Biden ticket hard. Very hard. The club spends major cash; this is where the mega-donors and the Corinthian wing-back chairs of the professional consultants, political brokers, come in. Political polling is a business.

Within the Club’s boardroom, tradeable currencies are cash and power. Affluence breeds influence. Finance purchases membership messaging. This is how Bernie is controlled. The inability of a similar RNC Club to use that approach was a significant reason Donald Trump was able to defeat the Club.

The grassroots leftist movement that hates the club has removed the element of “Super-delegates” from round #1 of the private Club’s nomination convention. All of the DNC Club primaries are proportional; therefore a brokered convention is possible.

Now start thinking about how the Club would move, with the forethought of the convention scenario, to pre-position their chosen one. An insurance policy of sorts.

Remember also, most of those insurance moves have already taken place (Buttigieg etc).

I am grateful for all the encouragement I received to run for U.S. Senate, and I’m committed to doing everything I can to help elect a Democrat to that seat next year. #gapol pic.twitter.com/5o14BqgqwO — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) April 30, 2019

