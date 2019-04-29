Rod Rosenstein Resigns – Effective May 11th… (link to pdf)

Posted on April 29, 2019 by

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has written his resignation letter to President Trump (link to pdf).  His resignation is effective May 11th, 2019:

(pdf link)

54 Responses to Rod Rosenstein Resigns – Effective May 11th… (link to pdf)

  1. Right to reply says:
    April 29, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    Good riddance!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. emet says:
    April 29, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    Gosh, didn’t know DOJ had a $28 billion budget. Takes a lot of money to topple a republic as large as ours.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Bob, Esq. says:
    April 29, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    I nearly threw up in my mouth after the first paragraph.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. fanbeav says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    What a bunch of poppycock!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. justlizzyp says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    I guess that IG report will be out pretty soon?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. wendy forward says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:02 pm

    That is one of the most nauseating letters I have ever seen-and I’m a retired lawyer!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Justice Warrior says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:02 pm

    Prosecute him anyway!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. beach lover says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    I don’t trust him.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Chilidog says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    How did he get out there without ever having to answer the charge, made by the former acting director of the FBI, that he offered to wear a wire in the Oval Office?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Perot Conservative says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    Kiss @ss? Opioid abuse isn’t down, and your DOJ was highly biased.

    Jeffrey Rosen confirmed?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Gerkenstein says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    My thoughts exactly. 33,000 deleted emails say otherwise.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Tom H says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    I hope Rod didn’t tear a rotator cuff from patting himself on the back.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. cboldt says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    He took platitude lessons from the same jamoke who taught Obama.

    Like

    Reply
  14. DJ says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    Don’t let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya!

    On second thought, I hope it slams you good and hard.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. diogenes says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    Better late than never, I suppose.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Perot Conservative says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    Cuck?

    Like

    Reply
  17. iswhatitis says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    Hired as a “political analyst” (for continued Trump-bashing going into 2020) at a MSM “news” channel in 3.. 2.. 1..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Michaela Miller says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    Bob, he didn’t write that. And I also wonder where he is going with all these quotes from these different people and trying to sound so patriotic. This is not your standard…I was a pleasure to serve letter, this is bullshit. Anyone else have any take on this? What a bunch of word salad.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. jmclever says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    FINALLY!!

    Like

    Reply
  20. LKAinLA says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    Is this letter a joke? These people just pretend and do what they want all day in their disconnected realty. He does not even realize what a joke he is and that we all have eyes. He is a person of the lie.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. littleflower481 says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    The whole letter is a crock…what a bunch of bs…

    Like

    Reply
  22. FL_GUY says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    Well, it looks like the cat is done playing with Rosy the Rat, LOL!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. keeler says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    Will he become a CNN contributor or a MSNBC contributor?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    My letter back to Rod…

    “Dear Rod,

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. Ventura Capitalist says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    Soon as he and Strzok finish sanitizing the Horowitz IG report, Rosenslime will be out the door.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. jx says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    Now prosecute him.

    More than a year ago, after investigation by both the IG and by Congress, Rosenstein was referred for prosecution:
    18 U.S.C. § 242 – deprivation of rights under color of law
    18 U.S.C. §§ 1505, 1515(b) – obstruction – making false or misleading statements, or withholding, concealing, altering, or destroying a document or other information

    Let’s go Barr.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. bkrg2 says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    don’t let the door hit you on the way out…

    actually, I hope the door hits you on the way out you treasonous bastard

    Like

    Reply
  29. fanbeav says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    So does his replacement Jeffrey Rosen have to be reconfirmed? He was already confirmed as Deputy Secretary of Transportation.

    Like

    Reply
  30. WVPatriot says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:18 pm

    May I be allowed a very, very long deserved Schadenfreude?

    The Treehouse is welcome to join me!!!

    Like

    Reply
  31. John says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    $28B budget and the same assholes investigated Clinton and Trump…..

    Like

    Reply
  32. rmnewt says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    You all seem to be missing the point of his letter and pretty much that act we’ve been watching since Sessions’ recusal. He is simply trying to justify via projection his actions of partisanship and failure to follow the rule of law.
    I found his references to previous times of similar abuses particularly notable. In 1940, FDR ran rough-shot over the Constitution. The war basically secured his 4th term even though many knew he wouldn’t survive it. In 75, the Nation was reeling in pain of the Nixon-Watergate coup and elation the Dems felt for the upcoming election and 2001 with Ashcroft led to the eavesdropping abusive intel community we’re dealing with today.
    Nice touch Rod, you POS!

    Like

    Reply
  33. cornfielddreamer says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    Book tour “A lower loyalty” follows the week after.

    Like

    Reply
  34. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Like

    Reply
  35. Johnny says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    I bet he already has a law firm representing him. He knows he has major problems if our Lion President Trump starts declassifing documents with little ole rat Rod signature on them.

    Bless his little pea picking heart as grandma used to say.

    Like

    Reply
  36. SpotTheSpook says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:24 pm

    Did anyone notice the “make America great” and “America first” lines among a generally complimentary tone towards POTUS? He must really be screwed.

    Like

    Reply

