Rod Rosenstein Resigns – Effective May 11th… (link to pdf)

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has written his resignation letter to President Trump (link to pdf). His resignation is effective May 11th, 2019:
Good riddance!
Six paragraphs of nonsense.
Great, Rod
Now let’s talk about that “wear a wire” meeting, shall we?
No need, he got Mueller to leave his phone in the Oval Office
Gosh, didn’t know DOJ had a $28 billion budget. Takes a lot of money to topple a republic as large as ours.
I nearly threw up in my mouth after the first paragraph.
My thoughts exactly
My thoughts exactly. 33000 deleted emails say otherwise regarding partisanship.
Gag me with a spoon! Hope he spends a lot of his retirement in a small space….
He and Comey will make great bunk buddies in Gitmo. “Birds of a feather…”
What a bunch of poppycock!
I guess that IG report will be out pretty soon?
According to Joe deGinova, Comey’s report/investigation will be out within 2 weeks as well.
That is one of the most nauseating letters I have ever seen-and I’m a retired lawyer!
Self important and a lack of awareness?
Barr would not write him a letter of recommendation, so he had to write his own.
Prosecute him anyway!
Take his coat and his pension.
I don’t trust him.
How did he get out there without ever having to answer the charge, made by the former acting director of the FBI, that he offered to wear a wire in the Oval Office?
Kiss @ss? Opioid abuse isn’t down, and your DOJ was highly biased.
Jeffrey Rosen confirmed?
My thoughts exactly. 33,000 deleted emails say otherwise.
I hope Rod didn’t tear a rotator cuff from patting himself on the back.
I hope he did…
Trying to pull his head out of his…
He took platitude lessons from the same jamoke who taught Obama.
Don’t let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya!
On second thought, I hope it slams you good and hard.
Better late than never, I suppose.
Cuck?
Hired as a “political analyst” (for continued Trump-bashing going into 2020) at a MSM “news” channel in 3.. 2.. 1..
Likely Fox, judging from the recent trend
Bob, he didn’t write that. And I also wonder where he is going with all these quotes from these different people and trying to sound so patriotic. This is not your standard…I was a pleasure to serve letter, this is bullshit. Anyone else have any take on this? What a bunch of word salad.
Maybe his letter contains coded messages
Comey could have written it… Maybe the folks at Lawfare.
FINALLY!!
Is this letter a joke? These people just pretend and do what they want all day in their disconnected realty. He does not even realize what a joke he is and that we all have eyes. He is a person of the lie.
The whole letter is a crock…what a bunch of bs…
Well, it looks like the cat is done playing with Rosy the Rat, LOL!
Will he become a CNN contributor or a MSNBC contributor?
Or does he have a book deal?
Likely Fox, judging from the recent trend
My letter back to Rod…
“Dear Rod,
Soon as he and Strzok finish sanitizing the Horowitz IG report, Rosenslime will be out the door.
Now prosecute him.
More than a year ago, after investigation by both the IG and by Congress, Rosenstein was referred for prosecution:
18 U.S.C. § 242 – deprivation of rights under color of law
18 U.S.C. §§ 1505, 1515(b) – obstruction – making false or misleading statements, or withholding, concealing, altering, or destroying a document or other information
Let’s go Barr.
don’t let the door hit you on the way out…
actually, I hope the door hits you on the way out you treasonous bastard
So does his replacement Jeffrey Rosen have to be reconfirmed? He was already confirmed as Deputy Secretary of Transportation.
May I be allowed a very, very long deserved Schadenfreude?
The Treehouse is welcome to join me!!!
$28B budget and the same assholes investigated Clinton and Trump…..
You all seem to be missing the point of his letter and pretty much that act we’ve been watching since Sessions’ recusal. He is simply trying to justify via projection his actions of partisanship and failure to follow the rule of law.
I found his references to previous times of similar abuses particularly notable. In 1940, FDR ran rough-shot over the Constitution. The war basically secured his 4th term even though many knew he wouldn’t survive it. In 75, the Nation was reeling in pain of the Nixon-Watergate coup and elation the Dems felt for the upcoming election and 2001 with Ashcroft led to the eavesdropping abusive intel community we’re dealing with today.
Nice touch Rod, you POS!
Book tour “A lower loyalty” follows the week after.
I bet he already has a law firm representing him. He knows he has major problems if our Lion President Trump starts declassifing documents with little ole rat Rod signature on them.
Bless his little pea picking heart as grandma used to say.
Did anyone notice the “make America great” and “America first” lines among a generally complimentary tone towards POTUS? He must really be screwed.
