Sunday Talks – Maria Bartiromo Interviews President Trump…

President Trump calls-in to Sunday Morning Futures for an early interview with Maria Bartiromo from the border. [Unrelated, POTUS sounds like he’s in his pajamas, while Bartiromo looks like she’s in her pajamas] The topic is the crisis at the border.
The president answer questions about background of the problem; and then starts to discuss what Lindsey Graham is putting together. Additionally, the president discusses the Democrat 2020 candidates.
Advertisements
Facts are facts. Can hardly wait to hear the leftists scream. Reality hasn’t found its way into their dictionary!!
LikeLike
Per the sign in the photograph…move away and do not confront–call 911.
So, best thing US Federal Govt can do is refer all international border crime to local law enforcement.
Wouldn’t putting a wall in place to prevent this known and predictable criminal behavior be the prudent thing to do? This photograph should be a backdrop to future congressional speeches on the topic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love how he just kept talking; Maria barely had a chance to ask a question. lol…
LikeLiked by 3 people
what happened to the original post of this interview from earlier this morning? i had commented but now it is gone, replaced by this one.
LikeLike
Oh, never mind. The post was in the general thread.
LikeLike
There is this dangerous perception that somehow our laws declared open borders or at least granted endless rights to avoid deportation until and unless we muster the votes to change the laws. The reality is the opposite. Our laws in place since 1884, revamped in 1952, and strengthened in 1996, were designed so that almost every individual who enters this country without proper documentation should be removed immediately without any ability to litigate in most circumstances. It’s about time we follow the law, rather than allow the lawlessness of previous administrations, to prevail.
In 1996, sensing a growing trend of litigation against deportations, Congress clarified unambiguously in The Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 (“IIRIRA 96”) that any illegal not seeking discretionary relief of asylum must be immediately placed into “expedited removal” unless he or she has a claim of being a citizen or holding a green card. Section 235(b)(1)(A)(i)(iii) of the Immigration and Nationality Act stipulates that whenever an immigration officer determines that an alien is inadmissible, “the officer shall order the alien removed from the United States without further hearing or review unless the alien indicates either an intention to apply for asylum under section 1158 of this title or a fear of persecution.”
That is to say that not only is every illegal alien ineligible to access the courts, they are not even entitled to a hearing in front of an administrative immigration judge. Period. So right off the bat, putting aside the debate over credible fear and asylum law, every other illegal should be immediately deported. A total of 30,555 single adults were apprehended at the border in March of this year plus another 6,168 were deemed inadmissible at points of entry, very few of them having even asserted a bogus credible fear claim. Why are they not all being deported within hours?
https://www.conservativereview.com/news/heres-secret-trump-power-end-judicial-amnesty-today-current-law/
LikeLike
My thought is that Trump is playing this out for the upcoming elections, otherwise he would probably end it now. But is that is his game plan, by the time 2020 comes, we could have an additional 2 million illegals in this country the way the are coming in now. The trouble is our so called leaders do not follow the laws.
LikeLike
FZ, PDJT cannot because the cited article is wrong. See comment just posted below yours.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The article you cite is simply incorrect. IIRIRA96 only applies to illegal aliens NOT claiming asylum.
Word got got out, and they are all now coached (often in handouts from lawyers before they reach the border) to claim ‘credible fear’ under 8USC§1101(a). That automatically throws them into the 8USC§1158 court process with the 900,000 case backlog PDJT cited. Then, the stupid Flores settlement says you cannot separate children from detained accompanying adults for more than 20 days, nor keep the children in adult detention facilities—insuring catch and release for all the ‘family units’ including MS13 gang members with a rent-a-kid in tow.
Only solution is to change the laws. That will not happen with the Dem controlled House. Hopefully that fact will cause Dems to lose the House in 2020 so that the law can be fixed in 2021.
Meanwhile, steel bollard fencing will ameliorate the growing problem as it gets built, because they then cannot set foot on US soil to claim credible fear. Won’t fix the 900,000 (and rapidly growing case backlog. Nor will a 2021 immigration law change because of the A1§9.3 prohibition on ex post facto laws.
Simply have to add immigration magistrates. PDJT’s budget request asked for an additional ~250 on top of the present 412. The Dems rejected it out of hand.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A shame we are advised not to go and enjoy our National Parks such as Organ Pipe National Park in Az. due to the influx of illegal aliens and coyotes.
LikeLike
We controlled the House for 2 years and nothing changed. Trump calls out the Demorats rightly. He could/
should be calling out the RepubliRats as well.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Because, Paul Jihadi Ryan.
“That’s not who we are.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is really “Tax-payer subsidized” labor, not “Cheap” labor. If we can change the terms used to something accurate, the CoC and RINOs will have a lot tougher time supporting it.
It’s like the difference between Public School/Education and Government School/Education.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s right. Taxpayers are subsidizing all the services illegals receive while they’re working (under the table for cash in many cases) for low wages. Also the remittances they wire back to their home countries is reported to be 300billion plus.
Pres. Trump has mentioned the remittances before.
Please get your best legal minds on this. If this is stopped, future caravans won’t have the cash to pay coyote and crooked “American” lawyers to facilitate their trip north.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly!!!
And the argument that illegals pay for services they don’t ever get to use is BS. What they pay in the taxes they can’t escape (SS if they receive a check, sales tax, fuel tax, registrations, etc) is trivial compared to the costs that we (taxpayers) subsidize (education, medical, incarceration, etc).
And that doesn’t even address the human costs – the big ones of violent crime and other illegal activities, and the smaller ones of worse traffic, longer waits for poorer services we pay for, and the loss of our national character/culture.
This could easily be sold as a budget savings. Building the wall would pay for itself in 3 months, if we could get the illegals out.
LikeLike
Right on every point.
LikeLike
Often the d’s taxes are charged against the person they stole the ID of!!
LikeLike
Grassleygirl, PDJT cannot do anything about the remittances without congress.
He cannot just confiscate them because 4A ‘people’ means everybody, not just citizens. As an example, illegal aliens like MS-13 murderers are still are entitled to jury trial.
There is an argument that if the fruits of illegal activity (e.g. working to earn the remittances without a proper work permit) they could be confiscated. BUT criminal forfeiture only applies to certain crimes as established by law, and illegal entry isn’t presently one. And under present law, ‘credible fear’ asylum seekers under 8USC§1103(a) ARE entitled to temporary work permits until their case is adjudicated.
Finally, remittances could be heavily taxed, say to pay for illegal alien social services. But such a tax has to be passed by Congress, so will not happen until broader immigration law reform after we retake the House in 2020..
LikeLike
Someone better do something fast.
At this pace the dems will get enough votes from illegals to take back everything by 2020.
Trump is gonna have to tell the courts to pound sand!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance.
I hope you post the Media Buzz segment which followed Maria. Howie Kurtz said president Trump misused the phrase coup d’etat. Kurtz wanted to limit that term to Military Coups in the third world and that this Country was so good it couldn’t have a coup.
The French term coup d’etat is amorphous term that literally means blow to the state. The French Coups historically did not not involve the military. Rather, they involved revolutionaries who shut down the government by barricading the streets.
Historically, Julius Ceasar’s stabbing involved Senators, not the military- but still was a coup.
Lincoln’s assassination was a proven conspiracy and also a coup, but no military. JFK, who knows?
We have been careful in describing spy-gate as a soft coup or a slow coup or a slow motion coup.
However, a coup is a coup . To me a coup d e’tat is an illegal or unconstitutional attempt to overthow the government by the military OR some other organized form of elite group. A military coup is but one type of coup. Human beings are to be credited with being innovative in conceiving new ways to overthrow the government.
Kurtz is off base historically and as a matter of diction just like his taking offense to the word “spying”. President Trump did not say military coup. “A rose by any name.. would smell as sweet.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Use the word “putsch.”
Trump’s Deep State foes are Nazis.
LikeLike
Kurtz is a Enemedia leftist hack IMHO.
Grab the clicker and hit off.
Sadly this is the case for more and more FNC airtime.
Arthel Neville is another blatantly never-Trump leftist that gets the off button, immediately.
LikeLike
“He could/ should be calling out the RepubliRats as well.”
I’m going to be patient citizen and excuse PDJT’s avoidance in calling out the RepubliRats until his second term. However, in exchange for my patience, after he is elected to his second term, I will expect PDJT to commit to a full on attack against these Republilowlifes.
(I can only hope that during the campaign PDJT doesn’t ‘go politician’ on us and tell us that we should vote for Mitch McConnell because he’s a ‘good man.’ – That would stick in my craw – BIGLY)
LikeLike
Remember the thin skinned Songbird McStain’s thumbs down was retaliation for PDJT’s calling the KBJ agent out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I watched the entire hour. It’s very apparent our Congress is not taking any needed responsibilty here! Why are they paid their salaries+ I ask you? This is an abomination happening on our southern USA border. Call your Congress people please. Be impassioned!
LikeLike
Neither of mine responded or replied.
LikeLike
FULL VIDEO OF MARIA BARTIROMO AT THE BORDER…Graham and Texas Rep Bill Hurd
Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo 4/28/19 | Fox News Today April 28, 2019
LikeLike
Bill Hurd? Full blown RINO. Loves and wants open borders. We know his schtick here in texas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s got to be a joke here about cat’s pajamas, but I’m not sure what or where it is — will keep noodling on it and let you know if I come up with something…
LikeLike
At the end of the Civil war, the Democrat party was facing being relegated to minority party status, permanently.
Emancipated slaves and their offspring, given the right to vote. assured the Southern states would vote Republican, in perpetuity.
Think of the Demographics; a plantation owner family, comprising at most maybe 30 individuals (whites) with 300-500 slaves.
And WHO are those former slaves going to vote for? The party of Lincoln, that freed the slaves, of coarse.
And WHO are the white, former slave owners going to vote for? Most certainly NOT the party that destroyed their livlihoods and lifestyles that depended on slavery.
It was an EXISTENTIAL crises. Everything the Democrat party has done since then, has to be seen thru the prism of this history; they are like any organism, fighting to stay alive.
This is why they fight the way they do, ignoring any rules of decorum, fair play, and NEVER, EVER concede.
This latest play, of open borders is like a flipping of what happened post civil war; the attempt to massively shift demographics, in their favor, in order to stay viable.
They are like a drowning victim, that in their flailing and panic, can potentially drown their rescuer.
And I am NOT convinced the Republicon decepticons are simply going along, because it servrs the interests of the Koch/CoC. There are simply too many areas where the Decepticons have failed to deliver on the promises of the Republican party platform, stated and restated by campaigning Republicans, and ignored once in office.
PDJT is calling out Dems in Congress, as he needs to in the run up to 2020, but Republicons COULD have fixed this, so easily prior to the midterms. Simply eliminate the fillibuster rule, which PDJT IMPLORED McConnell to do.
The argument Mitch gave is exposed as the lame excuse it always was, when we look at Pelosi’s rule changes in the House.
It is Republicons in the,Senate that benefit from the fillibuster rule; it provides them an excuse, not a reason for inaction.
LikeLike
The Turtle is the biggest detriment in Congress to PDJT’s MAGA agenda. He’s pond scum that hopefully will sink to the bottom.
LikeLike
Still few in our USA Congress will address this issue. I live in a Blue state where i have zero (0) representation based on my Senators (Kaine and Warner) and Congressment (Beyer) bias. In essance I have no represenation here. But I will keep voicing my opionions to them as well as to state legislatures.
LikeLike