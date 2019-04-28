Sunday Talks – Maria Bartiromo Interviews President Trump…

President Trump calls-in to Sunday Morning Futures for an early interview with Maria Bartiromo from the border. [Unrelated, POTUS sounds like he’s in his pajamas, while Bartiromo looks like she’s in her pajamas] The topic is the crisis at the border.

The president answer questions about background of the problem; and then starts to discuss what Lindsey Graham is putting together. Additionally, the president discusses the Democrat 2020 candidates.

