House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler Attempts Rule Changes for AG Barr Appearance…

Obvious political games are afoot when House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler is more interested in the testimony of Attorney General Bill Barr about the Mueller report, while simultaneously ignoring author of the report, Robert Mueller, himself.

Additionally, House and Senate Democrats are refusing to read the classified and fully unredacted Mueller report unless it is made public. This is all part of their ridiculous games.

(Via CNN) […] Nadler, wants to allow all members of his panel at Thursday’s hearing to have one round of questioning of five minutes each, according to the source. He also wants to allow for a subsequent round of questioning of 30 minutes for each side, allowing both parties’ committee counsels to also engage in questioning during their respective turns — which has turned into a key sticking point for the Justice Department.

“The attorney general agreed to appear before Congress. Therefore, members of Congress should be the ones doing the questioning,” said Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec. “He remains happy to engage with members on their questions regarding the Mueller report.” Nadler also is proposing that the committee should go into closed session to discuss the sections of the report that are redacted. But Barr has rejected those proposals for additional rounds of questioning, according to the source. The Justice Department has informed Nadler’s office that Barr doesn’t think the committee counsels should be allowed to question him, the source said, prompting the attorney general to threaten to not show up next week if Nadler follows this format, the source said. A separate source said that the Justice Department made it clear in negotiations: their position is that it’s a congressional hearing, and so only members should do the questioning. Barr also has objected to holding a closed session to discuss the full report. (read more)

