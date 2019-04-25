Joe Biden Officially Enters 2020 Race….

Well, here it is. Awkward, weird, structurally odd, and trying to gain momentum using a well-worn club manual with tattered binding that will likely fall flat in the digital era, Joe Biden has officially entered the race. This is going to be interesting.

This launch is the important part to watch. The launch helps us quantify how many of the DNC Club’s board of directors, donors and Corinthian seat-holders are supportive of this effort.

So far, the institutional support looks rather tepid; likely because Biden’s brand will be akin to selling new licenses for Blockbuster Video store franchises.

Skepticism abounds.

DELAWARE – His long-awaited answer to the biggest political question in the country and Delaware came in a video posted to social media Thursday morning. In announcing that he will vie for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination, Biden framed his candidacy around opposition to President Donald Trump.

“If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation, who we are, and I cannot stand by and watch that happen,” he said. (more)

It looks like the club has dusted-off the old, Fabian Socialist, and the newer Saul Alinsky, playbooks… and pasted them together for a modern version of Biden fueling his run with a message of division and carefully crafted social justice. This becomes evident in his Charlottesville reference points.

The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy…everything that has made America — America –is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. #Joe2020 https://t.co/jzaQbyTEz3 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2019

(Yahoo) In his announcement, Biden went after President Donald Trump and the statements he made after violent clashes between activists and white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. In the wake of the demonstrations, which killed one person, Trump said there were fine people on “both sides,” a remark that drew wide condemnation. “With those words, the president of the United States assigned a moral equivalence to those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it,” Biden said in the video. “In that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I had ever seen in my lifetime.” (more)

While I’m tentative to put old, white and creepy Biden into the officially designated ‘Chosen One‘ slot on the DNC Club outline; it does appear a majority of the DNC board members have allotted Biden time to see if he can earn a larger support network.

Joe says: “I can do this”… and a tenuous board, not wanting to be disrespectful for earlier club loyalty, says: “ok, but you need to do it early; and prove the possibility of success early. So we can have a back-up plan if you can’t pull it off.”… “Fair enough?”

Here’s the top sixteen, and how they appear to be positioned:

Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020

♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as…. VP Joe Biden is to 2020 (tenuously)

Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016… as Mayor Pete Buttigieg is to 2020

Governor John Kasich was to 2016… as Senator Bernie Sanders is to 2020

Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as… Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020

Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016… as Senator Corey Booker is to 2020

Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020

Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016… as Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is to 2020

Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as… Governor J. Hickenlooper is to 2020

Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as… Governor Jay Inslee is to 2020

Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Sherrod Brown is to 2020

Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as…. Eric Swalwell is to 2020

Governor Rick Perry was to 2016…. as Senator Kamala Harris is to 2020

Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020

Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as…. Senator Amy Klobuchar is to 2020

Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016 as… Rep. Tim Ryan is to 2020

Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2019

