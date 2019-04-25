Joe Biden Officially Enters 2020 Race….

Well, here it is. Awkward, weird, structurally odd, and trying to gain momentum using a well-worn club manual with tattered binding that will likely fall flat in the digital era, Joe Biden has officially entered the race. This is going to be interesting.
This launch is the important part to watch. The launch helps us quantify how many of the DNC Club’s board of directors, donors and Corinthian seat-holders are supportive of this effort.
So far, the institutional support looks rather tepid; likely because Biden’s brand will be akin to selling new licenses for Blockbuster Video store franchises.
Skepticism abounds.
DELAWARE – His long-awaited answer to the biggest political question in the country and Delaware came in a video posted to social media Thursday morning.
In announcing that he will vie for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination, Biden framed his candidacy around opposition to President Donald Trump.
“If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation, who we are, and I cannot stand by and watch that happen,” he said. (more)
It looks like the club has dusted-off the old, Fabian Socialist, and the newer Saul Alinsky, playbooks… and pasted them together for a modern version of Biden fueling his run with a message of division and carefully crafted social justice. This becomes evident in his Charlottesville reference points.
(Yahoo) In his announcement, Biden went after President Donald Trump and the statements he made after violent clashes between activists and white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.
In the wake of the demonstrations, which killed one person, Trump said there were fine people on “both sides,” a remark that drew wide condemnation.
“With those words, the president of the United States assigned a moral equivalence to those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it,” Biden said in the video. “In that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I had ever seen in my lifetime.” (more)
While I’m tentative to put old, white and creepy Biden into the officially designated ‘Chosen One‘ slot on the DNC Club outline; it does appear a majority of the DNC board members have allotted Biden time to see if he can earn a larger support network.
Joe says: “I can do this”… and a tenuous board, not wanting to be disrespectful for earlier club loyalty, says: “ok, but you need to do it early; and prove the possibility of success early. So we can have a back-up plan if you can’t pull it off.”… “Fair enough?”
Here’s the top sixteen, and how they appear to be positioned:
- Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020
- ♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as…. VP Joe Biden is to 2020 (tenuously)
- Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016… as Mayor Pete Buttigieg is to 2020
- Governor John Kasich was to 2016… as Senator Bernie Sanders is to 2020
- Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as… Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020
- Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016… as Senator Corey Booker is to 2020
- Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020
- Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016… as Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is to 2020
- Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as… Governor J. Hickenlooper is to 2020
- Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as… Governor Jay Inslee is to 2020
- Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Sherrod Brown is to 2020
- Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as…. Eric Swalwell is to 2020
- Governor Rick Perry was to 2016…. as Senator Kamala Harris is to 2020
- Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020
- Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as…. Senator Amy Klobuchar is to 2020
- Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016 as… Rep. Tim Ryan is to 2020
That’s good. I was worried I wouldn’t get to use all those sick memes I downloaded of Creepy Uncle Joe molesting women and children.
Please share them liberally 😉
The Charlottesville ” fine ” Trump meme is an absolute proven lie, so BiteMe hits the ground lying and I got a YUGE laugh after hearing him say that he ” asking oblowme not to endorse him so he could win on his own merit”…..that’s the BIGGEST crock yet in this lineup of horribles. Simply unbelievable that he thinks dhimmicrats are that shockingly moronic that they will buy this.
I guess maybe they are, bloated Meghan McCain and shriveled Cindi McCain are both endorsing Pedo Joe the Masher…….. I don’t know whether to laugh hysterically or puke….
He’s the Harold Stassen of the 21st century.
Indeed. I was waiting for hime to say hands up don’t shoot and black lives matter… travon martin forever… . Slow joe is an old school dem pol. He loves the race card, he loves to be sanctimonious and self righteous.
Lunch bucket joe needs to stop talking about the middle/working class until he calls for an end to illegal immigration, sanctuary cities, birth right citizenship… all factors that are destroying the middle class. Might as well call for an end to globalism while he’s at it.
He won’t, he’s looking for the union support. That’s what dems do, try to have it both ways by lying through their teeth.
The Progressives are going to chew Joe Biden up and spit him out in record time.
Sleepy Joe will not know what hit him.
Watching this should be great fun.
Ha. Maybe this is why he didn’t actually go to Charlottesville.
PLEASE PLEASE Pres Trump FIRE THE UKRAINIAN AMBASSADOR
Then give that Ukrainian Prosecutor a visa so he can come to the US with ALL the evidence to prosecute the crooks.
He is BEGGING YOU so he can give you the evidence
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/437719-ukrainian-to-us-prosecutors-why-dont-you-want-our-evidence-on-democrats
Is it just me, or is our VSG’s tweets getting ever more barbed? Or have I just become used to him playing defense and now he’s allowed to play offense again?
Robert Barnes has multiple stories on Biden and his shady connections, this is just one:
let’s see how the MSM fawns over Biden. If they do, he’s The One. They can’t use any of the previous junk on Trump in 2020 if they run Biden against him. How does framing words that DJT said off mic about women trowing themselves at him because he was rich (this is context of the grabbing pu**y comment) stack up against multiple and many captures of Biden actually being physically inappropriate? MSM might have to go back to reporting policy differences…nah!
Joe Biden is an as_hole. Always has been always will be. President Trump will smack him around like a red headed stepchild. The only thing President Trump has to worry about with Sleazy Joe, all the beautiful women in the Trump family. He’ll be groping and sniffing.
Biden’s reason for running is…”Orange Man Bad!”? Senior, please. He’s essentially seeking a third term for Obama’s Perfectly-Creased Pant-Leg.
They did have good manners–if you don’t mind the treason with Iran, the War on Cops, the endless bribery and the Police State Coup-attempt.
I’m a little bit creepy, old man by your side
I’m not one of those who can easily hide
I don’t hand out candy, but boy if I did
I’d drive a van on the street you live
If I was a stalker, but, but then again, no
Or the man who looks in your windows on nights when you don’t know
They say it’s not much, but it’s just what I do
My gift is my touch, and this one’s for you
And now watches everybody my little wrong
It may be perverted, but now that it’s done
I hope you don’t mind
I hope you don’t mind that I got on your nerves
How creepy my life is, cos I’m just a perv
I sat near by you and touched just a gloss
Well, a few of observers, well, they don’t get too cross
But the crowd’s been quite kind while I commit wrongs
But it’s people like you that keep me turned on
So excuse me for touching, but these things I do
You see, I’m a frotteur, if they’re teens or it’s you
Anyway, the thing is, what I really mean
But yours are the sweetest thighs I’ve ever squeezed
And now watches everybody my little wrong
It may be perverted, but now that it’s done
I hope you don’t mind
I hope you don’t mind that I got on your nerves
How creepy my life is, cos I’m just a perv
I hope you don’t mind
I hope you don’t mind that I got on your nerves
How creepy my life is, cos I’m just a perv
“If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation, who we are, and I cannot stand by and watch that happen,” he said.
Thats EXACTLY WHY I VOTED FOR DONALD TRUMP!
1… totally irrelevant that the 2 McCain votes are going for Biden
Thrump has his own 63 million votes and supporters
neither McCain voted for TRUMP in 2016
2… totally irrelevant WHOM Obama endorses
63 million TRUMP voters simply do not care
3. DEAREST DRUDGE HYSTERIA
you had Hillary up by 20 points in 2016
we still have 1/12 years until 2010 elections
and I never noticed that BIDEN is the DEM nominee
DNC has two issues to deal with: fielding a Presidential candidate, and an insurrection within their own party by the very loony left. Of the two, the second one is a more immediate threat to Those That Rule.
I would think that they could figure out some way to combine the responses. They may well have already decided that 2020 is not winnable but 2024 would be wide open with no obvious successor to President Trump. Securing their ruling positions now would be well worth losing a possibly un-winnable 2020 election if it can be used to damage the AOC wing and at the same time prepare them for 2024.
But I haven’t figured out what their play would be. What troubles me would be that if Moochelle is held back this time, perhaps they’re saving her for ’24, where she would probably face the usual lame GOP puppet, and not PDJT.
By 2024 the DEMO CRAPS will be destroyed. And there is a lot of young heavyweights coming up in the Republican party.
He will not be the nominee. I wish he would be but I don’t believe that he will. Moochela needs to run to get the black and woman vote and to keep her husband out of prison.
I think, after seeing Biden’s entrance, that the dem party is so fractured there may not be a chosen one.
Some older establishment/donors like Biden.
Die hard socialist still loyal to Bernie.
Those wanting new, younger face abandon Beto for Buttigieg.
So the race to the top seems to be between Biden, Bernie, or Buttigieg.
I think Biden drops to third place within a month.
That is 3 WHITE GUYS. A NO NO for the DEMO CRAPS now.
Let’s remember that Biden has run in presidential primary elections before and has never earned a single delegate. Being Obama’s stooge and gaining notoriety for corruption and thieving while in office will not be helpful to the perpetual Bite Me loser.
So, a career politician who presided over the decline of America for decades wants to run against the person who people voted for because they were tired of career politicians and wanted to stop the decline.
They’ll vote against the guy working to Make America Great Again so they can vote for the guy who made MAGA necessary?
I don’t think so. Creepy Uncle Joe has his chance, and he helped screw everything up.
The union leadership might back Creepy Joe, but the actual workers should know better by now.
Anti semite Gropey Dopey Joe
Read this by Joel Pollak
Pollak: I’m a Jew. Stop Calling Me an Antisemite.
I am a Jew — an observant Jew, raised in Skokie, Illinois, a town that resisted neo-Nazi marchers and which, at the time, was home to the largest population of Holocaust survivors in the world outside Israel. Nazis murdered many of my grandfather’s relatives in Poland.
Today, former vice president Joe Biden trivialized the suffering of Jews and exploited the memory of the Holocaust for personal and political gain — and he used a lie to do it.
Biden suggested that President Donald Trump, and the nearly 63 million Americans who voted for him, support the rise of a new wave of antisemitism and white nationalism similar to Nazi Germany in the 1930s.
Biden claimed — falsely — that Trump called neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 “very fine people” — when, in fact, Trump said the neo-Nazis “should be condemned totally,” as the transcript proves.
The former vice president was repeating a hoax perpetrated by Democrats and the mainstream media to cast Trump and his supporters as bigots who are, in Biden’s words, a “threat to this nation.”
This is the same Saul Alinsky divide-and-conquer nonsense the left has employed for years. It is a dishonest and shameful attempt to put 63 million people on their heels.
I am outraged.
I am outraged because eight years ago, I joined the most pro-Israel website in the world. Breitbart News was founded by two best friends, and my mentors, Andrew Breitbart and Larry Solov … both Jewish. These men created a site designed to call out the exact hypocrisy exhibited by Biden this morning. And the idea for the site was conceived — guess where? — in Israel.
I am outraged because next Wednesday, I will visit Auschwitz, for the third time, at the invitation of the March of the Living, the annual international Holocaust memorial, as a representative of Breitbart News.
I am going to Auschwitz because the fight against antisemitism is a battle I wage every day, along with my all colleagues at Breitbart and our 20 million monthly readers.
Not only does Joe Biden have no right to paint 63 million Trump voters as antisemitic, but he also no standing to claim to be defending Jews.
As vice president, Biden triggered an international incident in 2010 when he condemned Israel for building apartments in a Jewish neighborhood of Jerusalem. He campaigned for the Iran nuclear deal, propping up a genocidal, antisemitic regime that promotes Holocaust denial and vows to destroy Israel. He courts the support of Al Sharpton, a demagogue with a long history of virulent antisemitism.
I am outraged.
Today, Biden actually called Antifa — the violent, black-clad left-wing thugs who descended on Charlottesville with clubs and sticks — “a courageous group of Americans.” Not only is Antifa vehemently anti-Israel, but it is ideologically committed to violence. By praising Antifa, while falsely associating Trump with Nazis, Biden sanctified the use of violence against Trump and his supporters.
Moreover, by repeating the Charlottesville hoax, Biden is giving permission to Democrats to continue to ignore antisemitism in their own ranks.
Today’s Democratic Party not only includes, but also promotes, antisemites like Rep. Ilham Omar (D-MN), who still refuses to apologize for saying that American supporters of Israel have “allegiance to a foreign country.” It celebrates Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who backed a terrorist who murdered Israeli Jews.
President Trump has been the best friend that Jews have ever had in the White House. Just this week, Israel named a town after him. He moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, pulled out of the Iran deal, and deported a Nazi war criminal whom the Obama administration allowed to stay in the U.S.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden is attempting to divide Americans, spreading fear based on a lie. It is well past time for this shameless desecration of the Holocaust to end.
I am outraged.
Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2019/04/25/pollak-joe-biden-jew-antisemite-charlottesville/
BREAKING UPDATE: Findings in the Upcoming IG Report Are Said to be “Devastating” — Obama Interfered in Election More Than Vlad Putin!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/04/breaking-update-findings-in-the-upcoming-ig-report-are-said-to-be-devastating-obama-interfered-in-election-more-than-vlad-putin/
I still believe that Deval Patrick is lurking in the shadows. I will truly be surprised if his hat is not thrown in the ring.
