April 24th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #825

🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 33 more Days to Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “You make known to me the path of life;
you will fill me with joy in your presence.” 🌟
— Psalm 16:11a
👉 —President Trump has been totally vindicated….No Obstruction—No Conspiracy—No Coordination—No Collusion — 👈
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for safe flight for President Trump and MAGA Team to Atlanta, GA
— for wisdom and respect from other countries regarding Iran’s sanctions
— for our Fighting Patriots ….investigating and going after Opposition succeed
— for protection for our country against snakes among us
— the snakes get caught and put in ‘cages’
— all illegal voting
— our American WALL
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses and border dogs
— for catching all invaders
— for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, quick healing (updates #6 and 7 below)
— for Sri Lanka bombing victims
— for protection for those in the path of severe weather in USA in the next few days
— Trump/MAGA Storm Coming
— Investigate the Investigators
————————————————–
🦅 “ This White House is fighting for you. We are fighting for every American who has been left behind. ” (Easter Message 2017)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Landen Update #6 (Monday)
More amazing news! The family’s pastor has shared his uplifting interaction with Landen and his family. Here is a link to his video and story update.
https://www.fox9.com/news/-doctors-were-amazed-test-results-of-boy-thrown-from-moa-balcony-called-miraculous.
Update #7 (Tuesday)
“We wanted to provide a short update following the holiday weekend. We have an important week ahead with more milestones to accomplish. God’s hand is working. Your prayers are working! Our son remains in intensive care, under sedation and under close monitoring as we stay patient to allow him to heal.
Thank you for continuing to respect our family’s privacy through this unimaginable time. We remain steadfast in our faith and praise God for His miraculous work in our lives and for your love, prayers and support. Thank you so much and keep praying!”
———-
Sources: https://www.gofundme.com/Landonprayers
Just awesome! Thank You God!
“Just a few days ago, it was as though a light went on, I realized that we are His instruments on this earth and when we are willing He calls upon us to help Him accomplish certain things. I realized He has a purpose for me in my current challenge.
“I know that God is using me to expose certain epic truths at trial and I know that as I walk each day in His Light and listen to the guidance of that still small voice within, the whisper of God, I will be victorious in His name. My strength, my confidence comes from Him. I have stepped from the darkness into the Light and I will prevail. The course of history is about to be changed through His guidance. I now know exactly what I must do.”
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/apr/23/roger-stone-god-is-using-me-to-expose-certain-epic/
Yea and Amen…and bless you again.
And thanks for adding the Sri Lanka victims to your prayer list.
Shalom and blessing for you and yours!
In the category of Enemy of the People, the NY Times is but a poor shadow and distant runner up to the FBI which has earned the title Public Enemy Number One..
I think we are all being played by these radical Democrats. They are going over-the-top radical so that when the chosen one emerges he/she will be seen as moderate. Come on folks, this is obvious as hell. Stop taking the bait. The conservative pundits on TV are being faked out of their shoes.
Gooooood Wednesday morning all Treepers!
Gonna give you a couple of videos to listen to while reading if you want. You may or may not like my choice of music, but when I write about serious things, I like hard-driving, heavy percussion music. You might be surprised and like 1 or both of them. If not, that’s okay.
https://youtu.be/nHtk1sUTAxY Jean-Michel Jarre/L’Ouverture
https://youtu.be/K7qlOK1CHMQ deadmau5/Clockwork
This comment is just some of my personal thoughts, some of which I have been bantering around since 2008, the year I did a heavily researched human behavior profile of P44. I was pleasantly surprised to read another profile of BHO done by an expert Israeli profiler the same year. I wish I could remember his name to see if a link to his profile is still online. Unfortunately mine was lost in 2014 when I had to destroy a large hard-drive because of what looked to be another potential government interference in our lives. We’d already been through a helluva bad one in 2002.
Our results were uncannily similar considering we had never met or talked. He published his more widely than I did as I kept mine to a much smaller orb. The ultimate bottom line was that P44/BHO was not a simple easy going narcissist, but a pathological, narcissistic, driven ideologue, a very dangerous creature. Well, as you know from the history of his presidency, he proved himself to be just that and continues to prove himself to be that to this day. (I never did one on HRC because she just wasn’t going to win the nomination. The die had been cast.)
I’m a stickler for going to the root of evil machinations. Get to the first, original heart of a matter.
I’m for 2 full blown investigations.
1. The one that we all hope is currently underway concerning the events from about late 2015-2018 to the present time.
2. And one that would reach back further, perhaps all the way back to BHO’s campaign and the beginning of his presidency. This one would be far more reaching, but a lot more work to gather and research all available sources and material. Sidney Powell had a great list of things needful for investigation and one of them was White House logs.
Some of my thoughts here are driven by my original profile of BHO. After you read and research so much material, watch so much of a person, you kinda get to know them, their mannerisms, their lifestyle and especially their thinking patterns. That was what I was after more than anything else, not his sexual inclinations, choice of drugs, etc, but how the man thinks.
I opine that before BHO ever won the election in 2008, things were being discussed in his inner orb about what would be necessary to put in place, that is, to build a structure that would ensure a democratic dynasty that would choke out all opposition, i.e. the Republicans and Conservatives. (think IRS and the latest big tech censorship….they’re all in it together. We, especially those here in the Treehouse, are acutely and painfully aware of that.)
Some back then most likely had knowledge and a familiarity with Reps they could work with and count on to work with them. The Uniparty crowd. The corrupted. The ones with vested interests that involved a lot of money and investments in and with nefarious players here in the US and around the globe. E.g. China. People in these circles are all pretty much generally familiar with each other. Word gets around to the newcomers of the cabal’s political stage.
Nobody can really know, at least not yet, who talked to who first. I’m going to venture out a little and say that Valerie Jarrett was probably a, if not THE, leading voice in BHO’s inner ear as to what would be needed to get the beginning mission started to ensure lasting and unending democratic and progressive, socialist victory. I would bet she was well connected before he won the election. I could see her as one of the earliest major players of the beginning structure. She was the mother. He was the kid. (What a fun profile she would be!)
The whole spying apparatus and weaponizing of government agencies didn’t just start in late 2015. We know that from the IRS scandal. It didn’t take BHO long to engage the necessary agency players to begin to implement the weaponizing of government against conservatives and Republicans. I personally, and this is just me, opine that he hit the ground running once elected and engaged the mission without restraint. We have probably not heard yet, the full volume of massive spying on Conservatives, even before DJT won the Rep nomination.
I know government agency weaponizing has been going on a long time, long before BHO and Trump came on the scene. But I am concentrating my interest in and at the beginning point of BHO’s engagement of it all.
This is where I am most interested going and digging deeper. There’s a helluva firewall there. Lot of protections built in to justify, distort and cover their you know whats. And in my book, a justification is a CYA thing. Joe Digenova agrees with that.
I want to leave you with a link to a fantastic read, one that probably many Treepers have read, but maybe some haven’t. That is, Frederic Bastiat’s work, The Law.
Read this one quote and tell me if it isn’t as good for our day as it was in his day. History is repeating mistakes of France 1848. This man could have written this today and not have had to change one jot or tittle of his work, excepting dates and locations.
“The law perverted! And the police powers of the state perverted along with it! The law, I say, not only turned from its proper purpose but made to follow an entirely contrary purpose! The law become the weapon of every kind of greed! Instead of checking crime, the law itself guilty of the evils it is supposed to punish!
If this is true, it is a serious fact, and moral duty requires me to call the attention of my fellow-citizens to it.” Frederic Bastiat – 1801-1850, The Law.
I wanted to say a few more things but have run out of time. I’m going to try to keep up with CTH this morning while engaging other pressing things. The squeeze is on.
I love this house that SD, Ad Rem, Menagerie and staff have built. It is definitely a comfort zone of peace in the midst of the great storm our nation is presently enduring.
Please pardon any typos, ran out of time…
Shalom and may God bless SD, this Treehouse and all who are engaged in it!
http://bastiat.org/en/the_law.html
No collusion.
And no credit from FNM or RLDs, Mr. President.
We’re all you have, but you have all of us in heart, full support and much prayer!
Shalom and God speed, Mr. President!
Sebastian Gorka w/
Joe DiGenova discussion
audio only (15:47)
I watched this early am yesterday morning. Great video!
