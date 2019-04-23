Tuesday April 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
ONE
We have but one Father, Creator of all
He gave us life but we suffered the Fall
We fell into sin, away from His grace,
Away from His garden, far from His Face.
We have but one Savior in Whom we trust
Perfect in love, and yet perfectly just
Born as a man, but all sin to deny
Born to give life, and yet born to die
We have but one Spirit, our Holy Guide
God’s gift, our Teacher, residing inside
Teaching us how not to take but to give
Teaching us how God wants us to live
We have but one Way, one Truth, one Life
Bringing peace and joy, removing us from strife
Through Whom we pray, praise, worship and sing
Our Prophet, our Priest, and our Holy King
We have but one gate leading to one road
Narrow and lowly, but taking life’s load
Only the humble bow down to get in
Walking in freedom, and walking from sin
We have but one life to live here below
To understand God, more like Him to grow
Doing good deeds God long ago prepared
Adopted by God as children and heirs
We have but one mind, one heart, one soul
Working together, loving God as our goal
Throughout our lives until our light grows dim
Then, at the end, give all glory to Him
We have but one reward when life is done
Not conceived by man, present with God’s Son
Because we trusted, He opened heaven’s door,
All for eternity, forever more
God gives us life full of mercy and grace
To be humble, and pray, and seek His Face
Our God, the only God, our God is One
Known in Three Persons, Father, Spirit and Son
He That Is Spiritual
“He that is spiritual judgeth [discerneth] all things, yet he himself is judged [discerned] of no man” (I Cor. 2:15).
The truly spiritual man is so far above the wisest sages of this world, yes, so far above the mass of Christians with whom he comes into contact, that he can understand them, but they can never quite understand him.
We should all long to be truly spiritual, but what is true spirituality?
In the Pauline Epistles the human race is divided, by the Spirit, into four classes: the natural man, the babe in Christ, the carnal Christian, and the spiritual Christian.
All four of these are referred to in one passage of Scripture (I Cor. 2:14–3:4) and it should be noted that they are classified according to their ability to appreciate and assimilate “the things of God” as revealed in His Word.
Through diligent, prayerful study of the Word, and with a sincere desire to obey it, the spiritual man has come to know God and the Lord Jesus Christ more and more intimately. Babes in Christ and carnal believers about him cannot “discern” him, simply because they have not come to know God as he. But he, having grown to spiritual maturity, quite understands them. He is among those of whom it is written:
“But strong meat [solid food] belongeth to them that are of full age, even those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil” (Heb. 5:14).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/he-that-is-spiritual/
1 Corinthians 2:15 But he that is spiritual judgeth all things, yet he himself is judged of no man.
1 Corinthians 2:14 But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.
15 But he that is spiritual judgeth all things, yet he himself is judged of no man.
16 For who hath known the mind of the Lord, that he may instruct him? But we have the mind of Christ.
1 Corinthians chapter 3
1 And I, brethren, could not speak unto you as unto spiritual, but as unto carnal, even as unto babes in Christ.
2 I have fed you with milk, and not with meat: for hitherto ye were not able to bear it, neither yet now are ye able.
3 For ye are yet carnal: for whereas there is among you envying, and strife, and divisions, are ye not carnal, and walk as men?
4 For while one saith, I am of Paul; and another, I am of Apollos; are ye not carnal?
Hebrews 5:14 But strong meat belongeth to them that are of full age, even those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil.
The article is making my stomach turn I won’t read any further. It’s all yours.
After death: Washington state set to become the first to allow human composting
Monday, April 22, 2019
-snipped-
Washington state is set to become the first state to legalize “natural organic reduction” as a burial alternative — commonly referred to as human composting — if a bill passed by the legislature is signed by Gov. Jay Inslee.
The process will turn a body into soil within weeks…
https://www.seattlepi.com/seattlenews/article/Human-compost-Seattle-Washington-law-bill-legal-13786587.php
This tweet was supposed to be with the above ^
WA Senate Democrats
Verified account @WASenDemocrats
SB 5001 passes the Senate on a 36-11 vote. It would make WA first in the nation— and probably the world — to allow human remains to be disposed of and reduced to soil through composting. It also allows for alkaline hydrolysis. #waleg
6 Feb 2019
I just hit the twilight zone.
A bit from the piece —>
The river is a living being. Parliament passed legislation declaring that Te Awa Tupua—the river and all its physical and metaphysical elements—is an indivisible, living whole, and henceforth possesses “all the rights, powers, duties, and liabilities” of a legal person.
