CEA Chairman Kevin Hassett Discusses U.S. Economic Health Ahead of Friday GDP Announcement…

White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair Kevin Hassett appears with Lou Dobbs to discuss the strength of the U.S. economy and the U.S-China trade negotiations.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will head to Beijing for talks that start on April 30:

(White House) At President Donald J. Trump’s direction, United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing for continued negotiations on the trade relationship between the United States and China. The talks will begin on April 30, 2019. Vice Premier Liu He will lead the talks for China. The Vice Premier will then lead a Chinese delegation to Washington for additional discussions starting on May 8, 2019. (link)

  1. MaineCoon says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:38 pm

    It’s so nice to se someone who is thrilled to work for President Trump. Nice guy is right.

    Lou, you’re a nice guy, too,and you pegged Krugman!

  2. CopperTop says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:45 pm

    Once again we see him purely giddy! MAGA KAG

  3. montanamel says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    What??? NO pet pictures?
    Are we going from “Dragon face” to “Panda Face” now?…
    Our “friends” photos have been a standard part of these postings…subtle shift in “face” ????

    Just go get ’em …. get this nailed down for signatures before July 4th….
    Check-6

  4. Ray Runge says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:52 pm

    The proof is in the pudding is the pertinent analysis to take away from Mr Hassett’s discussion.

    Structural domestic economic changes and the persistent effort to balance our international trade relations are a gift to one and all in the USA.

