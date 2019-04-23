April 23rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #824

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

70 Responses to April 23rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #824

  1. citizen817 says:
    April 23, 2019 at 1:36 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    April 23, 2019 at 1:36 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    April 23, 2019 at 1:37 am

  4. nimrodman says:
    April 23, 2019 at 1:40 am

    Geez, can Leftys really be that tone-deaf to reason and propriety and to people’s grief?

    Unbelievable!

    Sanders: Boston Bomber Should Be Allowed to Vote
    https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/04/22/sanders-convicts-including-boston-bomber-should-be-allowed-to-vote-from-prison/

  5. citizen817 says:
    April 23, 2019 at 1:42 am

    ICYMI
    Joe DiGenova on WMAL radio (14:13) audio only

  6. citizen817 says:
    April 23, 2019 at 1:43 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    April 23, 2019 at 1:44 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    April 23, 2019 at 1:44 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    April 23, 2019 at 1:46 am

    The Backstabbers”
    Romney, McCain and Napolitano

    A few of those RINOS, they sure look shady
    Blades are long, clenched tight in their fist
    Aimin’ straight at your back
    And I don’t think they’ll miss
    (What they do!)
    (RINOS smile in your face)
    All the time they want to take your place
    The back stabbers (back stabbers)

    McCain voted no on repealing Obama Care and supported open borders. He was a Deep State puppet, a warmonger and in the pocket of George Soros. Taking his place is Mitt Romney, who regularly condemns president Trump, perhaps out of jealously since he lost his own presidential bid.

    What disturbs me the most, however, is Judge Napolitano’s behavior. He once supported Trump and in fact he made waves when he claimed Obama illegally wiretapped Trump and his campaign. That stance got him suspended from Fox News. When he returned, he began to take pot shots at Trump. Now he’s morphed into a ‘Never Trumper.’

    Such backstabbing might keep him on the air and in the favor of the Deep State, but for me he’s been Deep Sixed.

    —Ben Garrison

  10. The Devilbat says:
    April 23, 2019 at 1:49 am

    This is a very interesting article. Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz says that Mueller knows that Trump did not commit obstruction and cites the Bush Sr example as proof. They tried to pin the same thing on him but it was ruled that a president cannot be guilty of obstruction of justice by following his constitutional duties as president.

    Bush pardoned Casper Weinberger and several others the day before their bogus trials were set to begin. Democrats tried to get him on obstruction charges, but the ruling went against them when it was ruled that obstruction cannot be guilty of obstruction for using his presidential authority.

    READ THE ARTICLE HERE:

    https://steadfastandloyal.com/news-for-you/harvard-law-prof-alan-dershowitz-mueller-wrong-no-obstruction/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_content=subscriber_id:847700&utm_campaign=Former%20Bush%20AG%20Asks%20Why%20Mueller%20Waited%20So%20Long%20to%20Clear%20Trump%20of%20Collusion

  11. nimrodman says:
    April 23, 2019 at 1:52 am

    Trump Appointees Defy ‘Buy American’ Order, Protect Chinese Manufacturing
    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/04/22/trump-appointees-defy-buy-american-order-protect-chinese-manufacturing/

    “President Trump’s hand-picked appointees for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) defied his “Buy American” economic nationalist agenda in a recent case when they voted to financially protect companies who falsely claimed their Chinese-manufactured products were “Made in America.”

