First Lady Melania Trump – Easter Egg Roll Reading Nook…

I truly adore this wonderful woman!
Me too. I just cannot say enough good about her. She’s the best First Lady ever. She’s modern and smart and strong, but she’s also very kind. She’s international (the globlists should have loved her), speaks multiple languages, has seen the world. She’s a great mother. She’s super elegant, always dressing and behaving in the most perfect manner to represent the country.
President and Mrs. Trump, you have made us very very proud.
Melania can read to me anytime… 🙂
An amazing US First Lady. America, we are lucky to have her. Elegant, warm, inviting and compassionate.
We are still desperately seeking patrickhenry.
God willing, this video will smoke him out…Thanks SD.
That’s cute. 🙂
He was on the open thread today. I respectively copy and paste his comments here.
“patrickhenrycensored says:
April 22, 2019 at 11:06 am
With you in spirit, even when I’m away.
More of that nowadays as the increase in medicine strength limits participation.
Thanking you for the comfort from your kind thoughts and prayers.
God Bless”
I am hopeful that he feels all our prayers for him.
Prayers for patrickhenrycensored…. thanks for posting.
He’s here, Jo – ‘liking’ on the Presidential Thread – 🙂
Melania is so adorable and she is so touching to watch. She is such a gentle yet strong, nurturing and beautiful soul. I practically cried as she was reading! What a refreshing change from previous First Ladies. Now I have to go look for that book…
And don’t forget Sarah was also reading books to little ones. How great to have real women taking the time to read to the little ones and not running off on expensive vacations, expensive fancy restaurants, wasting our money on using 2-3 planes to fly here and there. Quality in our First Lady and Sarah and any other woman who is loving, caring, intelligent, hard working, etc. Hope all had a great Easter to celebrate our Saviour resurrected himself and left us the Holy Spirit. And now on to Pentecost!
Oh, how I remember those beatifull days, more than two decades ago, at another idyllic picture of kids searching eggs on the White House lawn … and then …
the then First ‘Lady’ yelled at the top of her lungs:
“When are they going to get those f—ing ree-tards out of here?!”
https://www.wnd.com/2016/05/hillary-horror-get-those-f-ing-retards-out-of-here/
Ah, those were the days … so sweat.
/sarc
Good times.
“I don’t know where but she sends me there.”
‘Good Vibrations’ – Mike Love/Brian Wilson
I don’t want to dirty this nice thread, buf if you want to look .. here’s what Mooch wore to one of the Easter egg rolls during Barry’s term: https://cdn-img.instyle.com/sites/default/files/styles/480xflex/public/images/2016/03/032816-white-house-egg-roll-2.jpg
Eye bleach! Quick!
Love her so much. Great message for the kids.
Cofve, Mooch is a mooch, thank God she/it is gone from our Whitehouse.
Melania’s kind, beautiful soul shines brightly when she smiles and reads to the children – it is her warm heart and sweet elegance to which the children respond – it is what we love most about Our First Lady – she makes us so proud to have her represent our beloved country –
Melania and President Trump will go down in history as the most elegant couple to have graced the White House – or the People’s House – as they call it – Thank You, Jesus!
Looks aren’t everything, but First Lady Melania is a living doll! 💯😁🇺🇸
Treehouse Poet Laureate
