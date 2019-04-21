Sunday Talks: Rudy GiulianIi -vs- Chris Wallace on Mueller Report…

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News to discuss the insufferable witchhunt with the lead Fox News promoter for the witchhunt.
Bare nuts: there was no crime. Read the statute. What do you need to appoint a special counsel? Not a need for a crime — an actual crime.
At 8:15 the interview goes totally off the rails and shortly bringing up a video of Rudy from a couple of days ago. Why would anyone ever go on FOX news agan. WTF? The studio has the power to completely decimate anyone they want to. FF (F*** Fox)!
BTW, I think that Rudy reclaimed his reputation due to his stellar performance on this and the Chuck Todd interrogation. This really has become a persecution almost like the grand inquisition, if not worse.
Chris Wallace is another Democrat water carrier! They lie and cheat! I can’t stand the man!
The media clowns are trying to justify their complete collapse on this issue. In their minds they were right all along and are the heroes. So very predictable.
FoxNews has on of the most corrupt people possible on their board. If the following is correct.
There’s Growing Proof that Paul Ryan Was to Blame for GOP Midterm Losses
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/theres-growing-proof-that-paul-ryan-was-to-blame-for-gop-midterm-losses/
Speaker Ryan Said He Would Never Support President Trump and He Never Has – Now We Know His Office Was Also Pushing Fake Russia Dossier!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/speaker-ryan-stated-he-would-never-support-president-trump-and-he-never-has-now-we-know-his-office-was-pushing-fake-russia-dossier/
So we may have yet more bad news from Fox News!
I knew that releasing the Mueller Report to the public was a bad idea. Because the liberal media, democRATS and RINOs they sooooooo want to take it out of context (In case half of Americans didn’t read the whole thing). And like always: They just want to fool the people for their lying globalist agenda. Sad.
I disagree. If this plays out properly, the swamp rats will have been yammering about this for a few weeks, with no real there there. People will be tired of hearing the same thing spun a different way for the 50th time.
The narrative will completely change as soon as the first document is declassified and released, which will be a stark contrast to anything in Weissmann’s little screed.
Your right, if the documents are completely declassified in large numbers. This will create a fire storm. But, some people are playing dual rolls. Trying to prosecute and save portions of the government.
On the question about McGahn, any privilege has been waived. It’s now out there, in writing, what he (McGahn) allegedly spoke with POTUS about.
I think Rudy Giuliani was at his best. C.W.’s constant interruptions and readily apparent bias helped Rudy make his point.
He really was. He does even better in the Chuck Todd interrogation.
Wallace, what a disgrace. If you want to hear shut up and listen, fool! There’s lway 2 sides of every story if you want to hear both sides. There’s your reason faux hired Ryan!
Did you catch the smirks from Wallace, too?
I didn’t get past the first question – it was so obviously loaded and delivered in that smarmy voice of his.
Rudy did a decent job in this irritating, crammed, Gotcha interview baloney but I’m very disappointed that “they” decided not to hold a press conference to release a cogent and detailed counter argument (online pdf.) to Weissmann’s biased and devious Op-Ed. Where is Dershowitz’s supposed Introduction to the Report? No wonder the Trump campaign is always on defense and Trump has to use Twitter to fight back mostly by himself.
Rudy said, “We planned to do it if we needed it. So far we don’t think we need to… the debate is playing out about as well as it can” in the public. This makes more sense if you’re a Dem with the 99% anti Trump MSM propaganda machine on your side but the Trump side only has 52/48 % FNC (a few million viewers) and an unknown number of disparate sites to disseminate non fake news. But the social media giants are increasingly banning, sabotaging and censoring many of them. Maybe the “Trump team” believes the controversy will just die out on its own. I doubt it with ONLY the prosecutions baloney in print form.
Rudy claimed “1/2 of the report is not true,” so wouldn’t it be wise to show it in detail on paper than just say it? The Dem’s attack relentlessly. How many opportunities are there for the Trump side to hold a well covered public Press Conference (without Trump) to promote Trump? This is a regrettable lost opportunity to fight back.
(Note-If it was too much for Jay and Rudy at this time, then they could have hired (or requested the input of) Joe Degenova, Victoria Toensing, Mark Levin, Dershowitz, Bongino, Sidney Powell, Greg Jarrett, Kim Strassel (sundance) and so on to contribute.”
“…Kim Strassel (sundance)…”
Huh????
Dershowitz wrote the intro for the published Mueller report.
i only made it thru half way….Wallace’s twitching gave his game away. He needs to learn how to do a poker face even around people he loathes
I see the Russian embassy has released a 120 page report refuting the Mueller report! Probably has more truths in it than the Mueller report!
Still waiting for Rudy’s report Monday?
I hate Chris Wallace! Not even half the man his father was. Time to start kicking these fools in the nutsax and tell them if they are going to continue down this false narrative they will have a lawsuit first thing Monday Morning! To hell with Fox!
Please Mr. President fight back now! Before this ends up on all our doorsteps…
He was on with Chris Wallace on Fox..not Matthews on MSNBC (unless I missed something).
Sundance I think is making FUN of CW. THE INTERVIEW IS SO BAD AND IS AT THE LEVEL OF A CM INTERVIEW. I thought it was funny when I read the headline. CW is a putz and would be better of having a one-man show with NO guests since he obviously knows all the answers he wants to be discussed. Man is a pure shill and no one should ever agree to be a guest on his show. CW is not open to discussions. All he wants is his talking points and to shut down others opinions. What a great leftist.
Giuliani (at 8:15): “[Trump] was an innocent man, being charged with something he didn’t do. You vave to grant that now, when they [Mueller et al.] say no proven underlying crime…”
Matthews: “No I don’t.”
What a hack. And I believe Mueller actually went further than Giuilani’s characterization, saying NO EVIDENCE for the underlying crime, in effect an exoneration.
That was the headline. E.G. USA Today:
“Mueller report: Investigation found no evidence Trump conspired with Russia, leaves obstruction question open”
But Matthews won’t even accept “no collusion.”
The simple answer is that not a single statute cited in the Weissmann report applies to the conduct alleged in the report–even were it all true. That is obvious from page 9 second paragraph where the prosecutors start with “potentially relevant statutes” “in an ordinary case.” The entire thing is concocted.
Stunning: that must be the most shockingly self-centered, self-righteous, close-minded interview extant. The Wallace outdoes himself in his blatant, object fear, of hearing anything, anything that counters his twisted narrative. Giuliani can often be a bit scattered in honing in on legal truths; yet, in this interview one could taste the clarity. The Wallace shut him down EVERY TIME. The not-so-subtle admission that Chris still (post 30 million tax payer dollars of coercion) does not believe that the President of These United States was innocent of collusion with the Russian State, is evidence of a mind racked with aberration. What a blowhard of brobdignagian proportions.
Another Fox commentator I will NOT listen to.
It seems to be a tell for the Socialist smirks and arrogance, (catch Chris Wallace’s) face at different times during the interview.
Curator55: You might add Larry Johnson, of Sic Semper Tyrannis, to your go-to list. Yesterday Johnson picked up on several deliberate omissions in the Mueller Report about the Moscow Trump Tower “issue.”
Between 2015 and 2016 the Trump organization was repeatedly pitched a Moscow Tower deal by one Felix Sater, who ultimately proposed that Donald Trump travel to Russia and meet with Russian financiers and government officials. The Trump organization repeatedly blew the Sater offers off. Following more such overtures, on June 14, 2016, Donald Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, told Felix Sater to go away. The Candidate was vigorously pursuing the Presidency and had no interest.
Who is Felix Sater? He is an active undercover FBI agent, signed-up — on December 10, 1998 — by one of our esteemed Mueller Team hatchet-men, Andrew Weissmann. Felix Sater had no real contacts in Russia. (His one request for a meeting in the Kremlin was answered by the communications office suggesting that if his client wanted to meet Russian real estate people, about zoning and financing, he should attend an autumn trade fair in St Petersburg.) What was Sater up to? Sure looks like an FBI attempt to beef up the Donald Trump / Russian Collusion narrative.
Of all people, Andrew Weissmann knows only too well who Felix Sater works for — not the Kremlin, rather the FBI — since he signed Sater up in 1998. Were Weissmann an honest investigator, he would have revealed in the Mueller Report that Sater was an FBI agent-provocateur. But he does not. The omission leaves the suggestion the Kremlin was pursuing Donald Trump through Sater, rather than FBI entrapment through Sater.
Such is not the only instance of FBI entrapment. In the spring of 2016, Roger Stone was approached by a cabal of Ukrainians and Russians, led by one “Henry Oknyansky” aka “Henry Greenberg.” The cabal offered Stone information about Hilary Clinton’s financial irregularities involving Russia. Roger Stone told the cabal that Donald Trump did not pay for “opposition research” and broke off the meeting.
So who is Henry Oknyansky / Greenberg and how did he gain legal access to the US? Greenberg has extensive ties to the Russian mob, a most unsavory group. In US Immigration Court, Oknyansky / Greenberg explained that he had worked with the FBI for 17 years, proved it and was granted his request to settle in the land-of-the-free-and-home-of-the-brave. Can we really believe that Greenberg’s interaction with Stone was not triggered by his FBI handlers? Then again, how come the Mueller Report does not identify Greenberg as an FBI asset? With that omission, the Mueller Report creates a suggestion that Donald Trump has some very nasty Russian well-wishers. In fact, it is the FBI that signed-up, retained and deployed on Roger Stone some very nasty, Russian criminal assets, many years ago.
A suggestion: Perhaps Special Counsel Mueller might be asked about these two omissions?
Wallace/Mathews, “but but”.
They/ he are enemies of truth.
On Easter. On Easter.
Sheesh.
DRAIN IT
Nah. William Wallace said: “BURN IT”
The Chuck Todd interrogation is way better wrt Rudy:
Fox News must have decided that keeping the witch hunt alive is good for ratings.
