In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

33 Responses to April 20th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #821

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🌴 — Easter Holy Week Blessing to you All — 🌷
    ”If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. ” 🌴
    Romans 10:9
    ———————————————————————————————————————-
    🦅 MAGA—KAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “ Lord, you alone are my portion and my cup; you make my lot secure. ” 🌟
    — Psalm 16:5
    ———————-
    ***Praise:
    ……. Donald J. Trump is our President of the United States of America
    ……. President Trump is willing to take slings and arrows for us WeThePeople
    ……. President Trump has been totally vindicated re: Muler report
    ———————-
    🙏 Pray:
    — for Blessings for President Trump as he has his well-deserved R & R in Florida
    — for extra protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — for clueless ones to wake-up to truth regarding Mueller report
    — for our Fighting Patriots ….standing their ground against Opposition
    — all illegal voting
    — our American WALL
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses and border dogs
    — for those in Tornado Alley and other severe weather situations
    — for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, quick healing
    — for persecuted Christians around the world
    — Trump/MAGA Storm Coming
    — Justice Is Coming
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “During the sacred holiday of Passover, Jewish families around the world give thanks to God for liberating the Jewish people from bondage in Egypt and delivering them to the promised land of Israel. ” (2018 Easter message)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  2. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Praise! Update today about Landen:
    “We have good news to share with you all on this Good Friday! Our miracle child Landen is showing real signs or recovery. New test results have been positive, though he remains in intensive care with a long road ahead. Our faith in God, and our Savior Jesus, is strong and we are gaining more reason for optimism day by day. We continue our request for privacy as we focus on Landen and thank you for respecting our wishes. Just know that we all feel your overwhelming love, prayers and support – He is answering our prayers and they ARE working. Please continue to pray for Landen and his family, every single prayer is important. Thank you so much from all of us and have a blessed Easter weekend… ” Source: https://www.gofundme.com/Landonprayers

  4. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  5. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:22 am

    • Angelle Staria Literary Works says:
      April 20, 2019 at 12:40 am

      Citizen817:

      I personally can’t stand Twitter, but am so glad PDJT utilizes it.

      I should give you a “medal of honor” for spending the time you do over there so those of us here that don’t, can read the most critical tweets. You do Treepers a great service. It does not go unappreciated!

      Good Friday and a great Passover Celebration for you and yours!

  6. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  7. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  9. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  10. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  11. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  12. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:26 am

  13. Mike Taylor says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Here is a interesting interview of Tony Shaffer explaining FISA waiver (permission to surveil by NSC) of enhanced domestic collection of individuals (would have been given by Susan Rice) and the abuse of those permissions.

  14. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:26 am

  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Excellent article by Mark Penn

    ——–

    Mueller’s done, and Dems should be too — because Trump is no Nixon
    https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/439691-mueller-done-dems-should-be-too-trump-is-no-nixon?amp

    • Angelle Staria Literary Works says:
      April 20, 2019 at 12:50 am

      I read that earlier. I agree. It’s an excellent essay.

      Penn is basically telling the dems they need to do a FULL. STOP.

      But those of us here know that Penn’s words will fall on deaf ears and stubborn, hardened hearts.

      They are basically criminals against our President, our Nation, our Constitution, Rule of Law, Lady Justice, Liberty, Freedom…and every one of us.

  16. joeknuckles says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:28 am

    While the Russians were supposedly attacking our election, Obama chose to exploit it to his advantage by framing Trump. Instead of using the intelligence agencies to stop Russia, he used them to aid and abet Russia while framing Trump. This fits so well with Obama’s pattern of never letting a crisis go to waste.

    Obama never solved a single problem. All he did was make them worse and exploit them.

    Here’s an interesting story kind of along these lines.
    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/04/plot-twist-cnn-contributor-blames-obama-susan-rice-for-russian-meddling-because-obama-wanted-putin-deal/

  17. wendy forward says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Nixon was no Nixon. Watergate was a frame-up.

  18. Bigbadmike says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:46 am

    Spencer Tracy was a so called Liberal in the 60’s, today he.would be a Blue Dog Democrat. Bill Barr reminds me of Spencer Tracy. They don’t suffer fools. The Sedech are gonna have their Bad Day at Black Rock. If Mcshame got the Dossier, you can bet Romney was also involved.

  19. Carson Napier says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:49 am

    Barry Goldwater once said, “Anyone in America can become President … … … except me”.

    Donald Trump can say, “Everyone in America is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty … … … except me”.

  20. Sherri Young says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:50 am

  21. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:50 am

    The Democrats in congress should be under suicide Watch. They are scared stiff of their base and so are going to impeach Pres. Trump. They can’t help themselves anymore.

  22. carolweekleylmt says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:52 am

    I hardly know where to begin. Starte

